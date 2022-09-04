1355
Dugout Discussion September 4

Man Utd v Arsenal team news: Ramsdale and Zinchenko start, Antony makes debut

Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this afternoon, with Manchester United v Arsenal getting underway at 16:30 BST.

Erik ten Hag makes one change from Thursday’s 1-0 win over Leicester City, with new £82m signing Antony handed his first start.

That means Anthony Elanga drops out, and takes his place on the substitutes bench alongside Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As for the visitors, Aaron Ramsdale, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard all start despite going into the match flagged, as Arsenal hope to continue their perfect start to the season at Old Trafford.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Dubravka, Lindelof, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, Casemiro, Shaw, Elanga

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Sambi, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith-Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Marquinhos

  1. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    33 all out, anyone worse?

    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Oh no, i would WC

      1. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        To get more points in GW6?

    2. Hattrick Harry
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      I got 35p more with wc than with remaining squad in gw6, sometimes it is worth doing it.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      maybe Nate?

    4. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Same. 33 points. From 169k to 500k. Nightmare.

  2. James2201
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    I am seriously considering pressing wildcard. But not sure if it is worth it. Keeping Salah is frustrating and it seems I can get a much better team overall. I’m thinking of going from

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Cucurella Perisic
    Salah Zaha Martinelli BSilva
    Jesus Haaland

    Subs - Gazzaninga, Nico, Andreas, Greenwood

    To..

    Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, Fofana, Dalot, Trippier
    Sterling, Rashford, Martinelli, Zaha, Andreas
    Jesus, Haaland, Toney

    1. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Perisic > Trippier and Bilva > Rashford or 3rd forward seems like it would solve a lot of your problems

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      You can be on the way to a similar team by taking - 4 hit, so complete waste of a wc

      1. James2201
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        I actually have 2 free transfers. What would you make as priorities?

    3. F4L
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      hold fire on sterling

  3. Botman and Robben
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    1FT and 0.5ITB.

    Roll FT right?

    Sanchez
    TAA James Trippier
    Salah Diaz Martinelli Groß
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Ward Saliba N.Williams Andreas

  4. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    My gut says salah is going to score big next GW

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I always go with my gut

      Especially if feeling queasy

  5. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    2FT 0.1ITB

    No idea what to do - thoughts?

    Raya
    VVD Saliba Neco
    KdB Sterling Diaz Gundogan Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus(C)

    Ward Patterson Collins Archer

    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Maybe Just Collins to Malacia/Dalot and save the other FT? Bench Neco

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Is the upside really there?

        Seems a bit of a waste, you know.

        You might be right though.

        1. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Well it's a free transfer. You get 2 again next week. Can you see more upside elsewhere with 1FT? Untied FBs might rise in price, and Malacia gives you another 0.1 automatically. I don't think this is the week to sell Liverpool or Arsenal players, and I don't think it's obvious who to bring in anyway. If in doubtdo nothing, and I think my proposal is practically nothing, except a minor improvement

          1. Deul0fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            FWIW I already sold Collins for Trippier to bench Neco, and I only had 1FT

            1. Athletic Nasherbo
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 27 mins ago

              I understand this. I like Dalot, but Palace and Leeds probably score right?

              Do you think I should keep Gundo? Or move to Zaha/Rashford/B.Silva/Trossard?

              1. Athletic Nasherbo
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 25 mins ago

                Just saw Trippier fixtures. He’s in for Collins, but I need to free up funds.

                Gundo > 7.0m mid

                Trossard or Rashford, probably in then.

                1. Deul0fail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 20 mins ago

                  Paqueta?

                  1. Athletic Nasherbo
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 19 mins ago

                    What makes you go for him? I don’t look at data so not entirely sure?

                    I personally wouldn’t take that risk

                    1. Deul0fail
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      3 hours, 11 mins ago

                      Fixtures, quality of the player. I haven't seen the highlights yet, but looks like he's got some xG already.

                      It's more that I don't tend to shop in that price bracket except if there's a bargain from a top team, like Marti and Odegaard, but their fixtures are turning.

                      I don't think any other options are getting ahead of the curve, except maybe Paqueta, but the evidence is extremely limited, so it's purely theoretical or maybe hopeful.

                      If you like the popular picks, go for them! It's just there are question marks over Rashford (e.g, Ronaldo and fixtures) and Trossard (Brighton and fixtures).

                      Ultimately, that's why I didn't consider selling Gundo giving you my preferred move for you!

                      1. Athletic Nasherbo
                        • 5 Years
                        3 hours, 7 mins ago

                        This is fair, yes.

                        Nah I like to go against the grain just I think it might be a tad soon for Paqueta, but I will look into it!

                        Rashford isn’t exactly popular, though. Might rise to 15% by end of week at a push.

  6. GoonerByron
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Worth moving L Diaz out a week earlier that planned to make these moves with 2 FT..?

    Diaz + Almiron -> Rashford + Zaha

    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Yes but Rashford might be injured. Probably hold for now.

  7. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Hate these sort of posts but got to do it.

    Gone from £3.2 million to 600,000 in last 3 weeks and haven't once captained Haaland!!

    There's many different ways to play this game

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Teach me

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        LOL - I read almost every post on here and you're far more knowledgeable than me - just luck

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          It's all an illusion!

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Imagine if you had!

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        True - from my memory of reading on here I seem to remember you're from a Sussex market town beginning with H - ?? If so me too

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Yes indeed

    3. F4L
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      you could be 200,000 if you did captain Haaland 😉

      nice, well done

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        thanks and I'm still annoyed with myself for going Salah

        1. F4L
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          can't be helped, unreal save from Pickford to deny him

    4. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      I’m sorry I made a mistake in your rank calculation

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        LOL - lets blame LiveFPL

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      pounds?

  8. Deul0fail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Iversen
    Trent James Trippier
    KDB(v) Diaz Odegaard Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus(c)

    Ward | Neco, Patterson, Andreas | 0FT. 0.1 ITB

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Jesus cap….. I guess he has to return at some point

    2. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      You seem to be light up front

      1. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        I forgot Darwin. Trying to erase from my memory I guess

  9. jammie26
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Bailey at 4.7 a good option? Next 4 fixtures are great.

    1. Khark
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Im never sure whether hes playing or not

      1. jammie26
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Nor is he

      2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Should play after scoring

  10. Randaxus
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Manchester United have now gained the right to be called a top 6 team again.

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Well they are 5th currently so...

  11. F4L
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    weeks like this drill home the importance of home advantage

    1. Randaxus
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Always, that he why when you are picking players you should look for 4 out of 6 at home games, I calculated that teams score about 20% more goals at home and get about 20% more clean sheets.

      1. Randaxus
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Is why*

  12. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA-Cancelo-Walker-Robertson
    Salah-Zaha-Gross,-Martinelli
    Haaland(c)-Jesus(v)

    Ward-Andreas-N.Williams-Walker

    Good enough to potentially roll GW7?

    A: Yes
    B: No

    1. Bluetiger1
        just now

        Two walkers is that correct?

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Although my score this week is terrible but am happy to see some shaking of the template to make this game fun again ... I maybe wrong 😛

    3. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Who is the best defender up to 4.6? Dalot ?

      1. Bluetiger1
          10 mins ago

          Collins (Wolves) 4.5m on current forrm

          1. Stranger Mings
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Yeh like him but tough fixtures

      2. Bluetiger1
          50 mins ago

          Who will finish highest once all 38 games played?

          A. Arsenal?

          B. Manchester United

          1. Bennerman
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Am I missing the point of this?

            1. Bluetiger1
                3 mins ago

                Sorry Bennerman

                Point in planning for PFL points wondering with structure of team who to look longer term too with team with players from either side?

                1. Bluetiger1
                    1 min ago

                    Currently have three Arsenal players in my PFL team no United players.

                    Dilemma to stick or twist/move United player in

