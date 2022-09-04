Man Utd v Arsenal team news: Ramsdale and Zinchenko start, Antony makes debut

Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes this afternoon, with Manchester United v Arsenal getting underway at 16:30 BST.

Erik ten Hag makes one change from Thursday’s 1-0 win over Leicester City, with new £82m signing Antony handed his first start.

That means Anthony Elanga drops out, and takes his place on the substitutes bench alongside Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As for the visitors, Aaron Ramsdale, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard all start despite going into the match flagged, as Arsenal hope to continue their perfect start to the season at Old Trafford.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Dubravka, Lindelof, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, Casemiro, Shaw, Elanga

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Sambi, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith-Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Marquinhos