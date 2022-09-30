FPL Gameweek 9 team news – live updates: Isak latest

There are 16 more pre-match press conferences taking place on Friday as the countdown to Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues.

All of the key quotes from the day’s pressers will be compiled in this article, while you can catch up on the main team news headlines from Thursday’s four media gatherings here.

KEY UPDATES

Newcastle United: Wilson and Bruno fit, Isak latest

PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES:

Press Conference Times (Friday – BST) ⏰



De Zerbi: 8.30am

Howe: 9am

Vieira: 12.30pm

Arteta: 1pm

Gerrard: 1pm

Hasenhüttl: 1pm

Lage: 1pm

ten Hag: 1.15pm

Potter: 1.30pm

Silva: 1.30pm

Marsch: 1.30pm

Rodgers: 1.30pm

Klopp: 1.30pm

Pep: 1.30pm

Cooper: 1.30pm

Moyes: 1.30pm#FFScout pic.twitter.com/YGEIdtLet0 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) September 30, 2022

CLUB-BY-CLUB GUIDE

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes have been passed fit for Newcastle’s trip to Fulham but Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Chris Wood (rib) face late fitness tests.

Record signing Alexander Isak will almost certainly miss out too but the muscle injury he sustained while on international duty doesn’t “look too bad”, according to Eddie Howe, and the Swede is already out running on the grass.

“Bruno’s trained with us. I had a couple of difficult calls during the international break, to say various things had happened to various players. So we were concerned for Bruno, but he’s come back and the scan was good, so he’s trained and he’s trained well. He’s in the squad. “[Isak] picked up an injury training with Sweden. He’s come back, the scan doesn’t look too bad. So we’re not overly concerned that it’s a long injury. But with any muscle injury, there’s always a slight period where you have to be careful. But he’s out running on the grass so he’s looking good at the moment. “[Saint-Maximin is] doing well. He’s had a period away, he’s come back and he’s close, very close. It’s how we view things. There’s a lot of moving parts with us at the moment. I am being vague because there are a lot of players’ situations that are slightly unclear as we go into the game. Allan is one of them and I’ll know more after today. “Chris Wood came off [playing for New Zealand] with a rib problem. He took a knock in the game. We’ll make a very late decision. “Callum Wilson has trained for around 10 days with us now. He’s in a good place. Every time he comes back from an injury, he does the work, he doesn’t cut corners. He’s put a real long body of work in with the sports science team and then with us, so he’s looking good. “It’s a huge boost for the players to have Callum back in the group, with his positive energy as well, the laughter than he brings. He’s a big player for us, there’s no doubt about that, and with Alex picking up his injury as well, it was perfect timing for us.” – Eddie Howe

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

To follow…

