Community October 12

‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers: Transfers, rank, template + more

Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this season are the BlackBox pair of Mark Sutherns and Az, Scouts Joe LepperTom FreemanNeale Rigg, Geoff Dance, Pro Pundits PrasZophar and FPL Harry, FPL “celebrities” Magnus CarlsenFPL GeneralLTFPL AndyBen Crellin, from the Hall of Fame, Fabio BorgesFPL MatthewFinn Sollie and Tom Stephenson and of course last year’s mini-league winner and overall no. 2 Suvansh.

“Don’t you want me baby?”

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) may not have been working as waitresses in a cocktail bar five years ago but they certainly have had the FPL world at their feet during the last few seasons. Now it feels like they are only human after all.

Those amongst ‘The Great and The Good’ who stayed faithful to these two Reds suffered reds themselves this weekend as they failed to perform and – with news of Alexander-Arnold’s injury joined by Reece James‘ (£6.1m) European misadventures – no wonder the theme of this week is desperately seeking defensive cover.

READ MORE: Injury updates on James, Alexander-Arnold and more

In other news, Erling Haaland (£12.2m) made life difficult for Hibbo, the talented writer of Captain Sensible articles who had to write five or six paragraphs about the Gameweek 10 decision, Chelsea’s team sheet made us all dizzy with rotation, and everyone wanted to forget the Monday night game between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Finn Sollie continues to exert a vice-like grip on the number one spot, as he moves effortlessly into the top 5k. The Norwegian has yet to suffer a red arrow all season if you discount the non-playing Gameweek 7.

This week brought him 79 points and his surge up the rankings has coincided with a well-played Wildcard in Gameweek 8 which saw him focus his investment on the mid-priced midfielder bracket.

James Maddison (£8.3m), Jarrod Bowen (£8.2m) and Phil Foden (£8.2m) have all skyrocketed him to the top of the ‘Great and The Good’ table. Just be thankful that he moved out Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) this week, otherwise he would’ve probably won FPL by now.

Magnus Carlsen continues his up-and-down season as he hit 80 points, although it’s interesting to note he remains on the ‘threemium’ path with Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m), Son Heung-Min (£11.7m) and the inevitable Haaland.

TRANSFERS

Here is the full list of ins and outs:

  • Az – Zaha, Guehi (Gross, Dias)
  • LTFPL Andy – None
  • Ben Crellin – None
  • Fabio Borges – None
  • Finn Sollie – Solanke, Zaha (Mitrovic, Martinelli)
  • FPL Harry – None
  • Joe Lepper – None
  • Geoff Dance – Martial, Zaha (Jesus, Martinelli)
  • FPL General – Zaha (Saka)
  • Magnus Carlsen – Solanke, Cresswell (Isak, Digne)
  • Mark Sutherns – None
  • FPL Matthew – None
  • Neale Rigg – James, Zaha (Xhaka, Alexander-Arnold)
  • Pras – None
  • Suvansh – Zaha, Guehi (Perisic, Bailey)
  • Tom Freeman – Dunk (Digne)
  • Tom Stephenson – None
  • Zophar – None

There was a rush on Wilfried Zaha (£7.4m) transfers this week. Az was even-minded to take his first hit, although I suspect most will be disappointed with just an assist for their outlay.

Magnus Carlsen and Finn Sollie joined the Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) shuttle at the right stop as he finally lived up to the hype with two assists – goodness knows what the reaction will be when he actually scores a goal.

Neale Rigg, king of the team news, clearly has a new adversary in Graham Potter who gave no hints of the weird but wonderful Chelsea teamsheet, thereby leaving our dear editor fuming at James’ one-point cameo, which cost him a minus four. I dare not ask how he feels after Tuesday’s injury news.

Meanwhile, Geoff Dance kept faith in Manchester United because someone has to, bringing in Anthony Martial (£6.9m) who delivered an assist but then hobbled off after 28 minutes.

TEMPLATE

Pope (12), Ward (10)

James (17), Trippier (16), Cancelo (14), Williams (10), Alexander-Arnold (7)

Andreas (18), Martinelli (15), Maddison (14), Zaha (14), De Bruyne (9)

Haaland (18), Mitrovic (16), Kane (6)

The template remains unmoved, with the presence of three Manchester City players and Martinelli creating a Blank Gameweek 12 conundrum. Fixtures would suggest some sales but the form says otherwise.

There’s a surprising lack of Foden in the template, with only three owners, although I suspect that will change come Gameweek 13. Glamorous defensive names like Lewis Dunk (£4.6m), Marc Guehi (£4.3m) and Eric Dier (£5.1m) are entering the discussion.

BENCH

This weekend showed the value and frustration of having a decent bench, as we saw good fortune for those who have Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) coming in for Aleksander Mitrovic (£6.8m). I see you, Magnus and FPL Matthew!

However, others had to suffer from various players trying to block the Fulham midfielder’s goal-den points with a James cameo, Trent half-time withdrawal and a brief Neco Williams (£4.1m) run out keeping that return firmly on the sidelines.

So, who has benefited most over the season from such auto subs (see table below)? Well, FPL Harry stands out with 32 points from four occasions, including Solanke’s eight points coming in this week, but he has to be disqualified due to bench wizardry in Gameweek 8.

For some reason, Joao Cancelo (£7.3m), De Bruyne and Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) were initially benched, later coming in with a combined 24 points.

Ben Crellin and Magnus seem to have got it right, only calling to the pine a couple of times but getting decent returns. Crellin was particularly fortunate to get Tyrone Mings‘ (£4.4m) nine points of Gameweek 8.

When looking at benched points, Magnus’ low score shows he has paid little heed to his full 15 while Crellin’s tally of 82 shows more strength in depth.

I suspect he will be happier with that squad, with the flow of defensive injury news coming out this week.

CONCLUSION

This feels like a big week in the season, as we have to decide what to do about our wing-backs and Salah. Injury news may mean we ignore the Mo issue and force our hands with Alexander-Arnold and James, so do we keep the faith in the Egyptian knowing that he plays Gameweek 12?

The other big call is how to prepare for life after the blank as, from Gameweek 13, it seems a priority to have a full set of Arsenal and Man City players. Maybe those who saved their Wildcards had it right after all?

Anyway, that’s all from me for another week and remember – don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me here on Twitter.

VIDEO LATEST

  1. TKC07
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Is Kane fit for this GW? Could see his yellow flag removed from Official FPL site.

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Seems to be, but we'll know for sure tomorrow.

      Open Controls
  2. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I keep hearing and reading about Gerrard being crap but doesn't he need a chance to see his OWN players gel? Hasn't his 2 most expensive signings been injured all season?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Well he's been in the job 11 months.

      Kamara had 7 games before injury. Carlos was unlucky after just the 2nd - but I'm not sure that alone accounts for them being so poor going forwards.

      It was his decision to retain Coutinho who has been terrible. His decision to keep on benching Buenedia etc.

      Open Controls
    2. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      They are awful under him. No progress since his introduction. Any visible signs of scheme, structure or cohesion. He got decent squad, but they can't beat Bou or NFO. Due to inexplicable reasons I watched these matches. I do not know if there is other team in the PL (maybe Wolves) who currently plays worse football.

      Open Controls
    3. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      They’ve not been great, admittedly. That said, they’re not a team I follow or watch at all to be honest.

      Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I honestly don't know what else needs to happen for him to be sacked. Relegation?

      Open Controls
  3. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    2FT, 1.3 ITB, thoughts?

    Pope, Iversen
    Cancelo, James, Trippier, Bella-Kotchap, N. Williams
    De Bruyne - Maddison - Bowen - Martinelli - Andreas
    Haaland - Mitrovic - Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      WTF is Bella-Kotchap?!?

      James and Mitrovic out would possibly be my priorities for this team. I would wait for the pressers though to see how long they will each be out for first.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        WTF??? He played for Germany a few days ago! Proper sauce, too 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. The Big Fella
          • 6 Years
          37 mins ago

          Never heard of him. Extra points for the OP for a super differential!

          Open Controls
          1. How I met your Mata
            • 7 Years
            35 mins ago

            He’s a beast next VVD

            Open Controls
            1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              25 mins ago

              Like VVD, he'll need to leave Saints to be FPL-worthy though.

              Open Controls
      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Palace were looking a him (for a couple of years) but went for Chris Richards instead

        Open Controls
  4. jonnytaylor86
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    So with Gomez getting sent off in the CL game last night and Walker out till after the world cup could Ake be a good shout over the next month or so?

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      Suspension won't apply to the PL

      Open Controls
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      42 mins ago

      Akanji looks as good as nailed now.

      Open Controls
    3. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Your 3 City should be Cancelo, KDB/Foden and Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL_trail_runner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Not for all

        I have Ederson, means a -8 over next 3 weeks to get Foden, dont think its worth it

        Open Controls
    4. Jackie Moon
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Not when I think Cancelo and 2 attackers is a better way to go. The hard part is which City players to leave out.

      Open Controls
  5. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Best Diaz replacement (already got Zaha & Maddison)

    Trossard
    Mount
    Bowen

    Anyone else to consider?

    Open Controls
    1. Jackie Moon
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Take a chance on Mount and then straight to Foden in 13.

      Open Controls
  6. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Martial to who for free?

    Open Controls
    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Haaland 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Already have of course haahhaha

        Open Controls
        1. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Kane 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Gunnerssss
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            My team now is haaland kane martial lol

            Open Controls
            1. Red Red Robins
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Wait for Mitro news, id go him - if hes out id maybe save (if you havent already got 2fts)

              Open Controls
    2. Jackie Moon
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      If Mitro is fit it must be him, but not sure who if he’s not. I’m sticking with Toney, but probably wouldn’t look to bring him in.

      Open Controls
    3. Josh.E
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      How bad is his injury?

      Open Controls
    4. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Darwin next week is the easy 3rd striker to get if you can generate funds

      Open Controls
  7. Jackie Moon
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Can we get the all out attack chip back? I could really do with Andreas coming in for James this week!

    Open Controls
  8. How I met your Mata
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Scamacca nailed? Or Big D Antonio likely to get his place back

    Open Controls
    1. Goonerly
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Keep an eye on the line up for tomorrow's game, but yeah, Scamacca should be the preferred choice now

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Scamacca looks like a much more complete striker than Antonio

      Open Controls
  9. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    So is Foden worth a -8 of hits over next 3 weeks?

    Without Foden:
    Keep Ederson & Mitro week 13
    Week 12 Neco - Guehi FT
    Week 13: Maddison - Saka FT

    Foden plan
    This week : Ederson to Kepa (-4)
    Week 12 roll and hope Neco plays
    week 13: Mitro Maddison Andreas to 4.3, Saka, Foden (-4)

    Yes No?

    Open Controls
  10. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Any thoughts ?
    Guaita (Ward)
    Justin James Tripper
    Maddison Bowen Zaha Foden
    Auba Haaland © Kane
    ( Mings Guéhi Andreas)
    1FT & 0 m itb

    Open Controls
    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Roll , captain Kane

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  11. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Current squad, £0.2m ITB 1FT

    Pope [Sanchez]
    James Cancelo Gabriel Trippier [Neco]
    Zaha Maddison Foden [DaSilva & Murphy]
    Toney Kane Haaland

    I'm thinking of downgrading Toney to enable further midfield improvements but cover the City blank.

    A. Toney > Solanke - frees up £1.8m, not a great player but covers for GW12
    B. Toney > Scamacca - frees up £0.8m, better general prospects on current form and covers GW12
    C. Toney > Archer - frees up £3m, bit rubbish and unlikely to play much but, cash.
    D. Other suggestion

    Open Controls
    1. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I would rather sell Gabriel or just save transfer and reassess next week. James also may be injured so you will need to ship him.

      Open Controls
  12. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Do you find any truth in that theory that Salah is playing poorly on purpose to force a move to PSG?

    Apparently, a swap for Mbappe is a potential one.

    With a lot of cash extra by Liverpool of course.

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nope. The dude's a professional and all-round good guy.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Fair play

        Open Controls
    2. MANU4LIFE98
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      I don’t get it.

      Are PSG supposed to have some sort of fetish for players ‘playing poorly’?

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        I don't get it too, but from financial point of view they'll get a piece and popularity in the African continent too

        Open Controls
      2. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        In theory PSG must get some kind of big star as a replecement of Mbappe (assuming that they do nok want to sell him to Real), but I do not think that he has been playing poorly to enforce a move to PSG. For me he is extremely mentally exhausted after last season. He lost lot of very important maches (from his perspective) including AFCON final, CL final, and World Cup qualification. They also did not win PL. And it is paired with terrible form of the whole team.

        Open Controls
    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Is this a Daniel theory?

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        I am asking publicly after those rumors that Salah for Mbappe + cash has been discussed.

        I find it strange Salah has only 2 goals and I don't buy that it is because of the position.

        https://twitter.com/ismaeelmahmoudd/status/1579824843033575424

        Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    5. TKC07
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      and What is the theory for Ronaldo not scoring goals?

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        his age

        Open Controls
  13. Sal8
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Ideal gw12 team any ideas?

    Open Controls
    1. MANU4LIFE98
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      No. Have you?

      Open Controls
    2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      3 5 2

      Jesus Haaland

      Saka Martinelli Bowen Foden Mount / Zaha

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        4 blankers there, well done

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          27 mins ago

          5*

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            I misread, thought you are asking about GW 13. Apologies

            Here is GW 12:

            Darwin Mitro Kane

            Son Trossard Zaha Madison

            Trippier Webster James/Chilwell

            Open Controls
    3. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      I will work on my free hit team next week so I will return to you with some ideas:). Currently, this team shall include Trossard and Welbeck, Zaha, Maddison probably one of Liverpool’s attacker (Jota or Salah), maybe Kane and two Newcastle’s defenders and one from Chelsea.

      Open Controls
  14. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    A nightmare 2 GW's are on the cards for many. The BGW for the two best sides in GW12, Maddi and Jesus on 4 yellows, many holding 3 to 4 Arsenal/Citeh assets, Diaz and Trent out for a while, Mitro and James a concerning doubt, Neco not a starter, Perisic/Doherty/Sess unsure of minutes, the likes of Digne/Patterson still in some sides, Brighton/Palace/Brentford enablers leaking goals and so on, makes it difficult for definitive decisions..
    My view is write off GW12, take the medicine and whatever happens, happens.
    Does anyone really gain if they still have a WC?
    A perfect FPL storm I think.

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      My plan was to run team into the ground for GW12 and WC GW13. If James is out, Madders picks up a yellow this week, and Neco is benched, I might have to WC next week to set the team up for GW12 with some City/Ars players on the bench.
      Could even be a decent place to FH, but would rather save for a DGW

      Open Controls
  15. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    -4 to take James out? Neco/Mings can play in his spot this week - if not available for BGW12, will have to take a hit to replace him anyways. WCing GW13 so can get him back then

    Open Controls
    1. Critical Observer
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Only if you do it before we know how long he is going to be out for.

      Open Controls
  16. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Spion Kop
    @TheKopHQ
    ·
    3h
    Talk that Salah to be rested tonight & not starting. #LFC

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Oh, will we be treated to the sight of Jordan Henderson as a marauding right winger once again?

      Open Controls
  17. J to the T
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    KdB and Mitro to Trossard and Kane for free?

    Need to lose KdB this week or next for BGW12

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Next week

      Open Controls

