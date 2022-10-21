118
Pro Pundits October 21

FPL Gameweek 13 player comparison: Saka or Martinelli?

118 Comments
Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our stellar team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts and own transfer plans.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar compares the FPL appeal of two Arsenal midfielders and reveals his team plans for Gameweek 13.

It’s the last Gameweek of a hectic period, following a fairly low-scoring midweek where the two most prolific sides didn’t play. With only four Gameweeks left until the unlimited transfers of a World Cup break, surely the priority for FPL managers is to now get as many players from Manchester City and Arsenal as possible.

Gabriel Martinelli vs Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka (£7.9m) has outscored Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m) over the last four rounds, after a slow start to the season. As pointed out by my friend @UnderstandingF8, a lot of this has to do with Ben White (£4.5m) growing into his right-back role, allowing Saka to take up more central positions while Martinelli has to stay wider due to currently having Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.2m) on his side rather than Kieran Tierney (£4.8m) or Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.0m).

Let’s have a look at the underlying numbers.

Above: Gameweeks 1-7, Saka left + Martinelli right

Over the first seven Gameweeks, Saka (above left) and Martinelli (above right) posted similar numbers, with 1.65 and 1.64 non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) tallies. The expected assists (xA) numbers were fairly similar too – 1.05 vs 1.24, slightly in Martinelli’s favour.

118 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Been in doubt about Zaha to Saka for a hit for two to three days. Sticking with the former. Everton fixture could be a big boom for Zaha, I believe in it. If not I'll still get Saka for him next week.

    1. ArseneAllTheWay
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah hold Zaha

    2. dansully3
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ya saka is a must then v forest

  2. ArseneAllTheWay
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone considering Xhaka or Odegaard over Saka (to double up with Martinelli)?

    1. dansully3
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      No

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      No. Saka definitely worth the extra

  3. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Transfer plan before WC

    13 Tross to Foden
    14 Bowen to Saka
    15 Mitro to Scamacca
    16 Toney to some punt

    Thoughts?

    1. TeddiPonza
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Martial in 16 if fit

  4. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    just now

    WC squad thoughts?

    Alisson,
    Cancelo, Saliba, Gomez,
    Foden, Saka, Martineli, Bowen
    Hauland, Darwin, Toney

    Ward, Zaha, Trippier, Justin

    Worth upgrading Gomez?

    Got probably too strong options if Saka or Darwin get benched!

  5. Ruudy Van
    • 11 Years
    just now

    WC13 0.0ITB. Don’t love Kepa so some other options below

    Kepa (Ward)
    Cancelo VVD white trippier botman
    Salah foden saka martinelli andreas
    Haaland Nunez archer

    A) Kepa & Botman
    B) Guita & iversen
    C) Guita & Justin.

