Five things you should know before starting on Sorare

We’ve already walked you through some of the basics of what a Sorare card is, how tournaments work and how to buy and sell cards.

In this article, MDJ going to go one step further and be your ‘Sorare buddy’, to let you know a few tips and tricks to help you make the most of your Sorare experience as a beginner. 

1. Sign up the right way

Before you even start playing Sorare, an important tip is to sign up using a referral code. By doing this, you guarantee yourself a free Limited card after you buy your first five cards from auction – a nice little bonus as you build your gallery. The person referring also gets a little bonus too.

If you want to tip your hat in our direction, our referral link is here.

2. Make the most of the beginner tournaments

When you start out on Sorare, it’s really worth making the most of the beginner and free-to-play tournaments because a) it’s the best way to learn how Sorare works and b) you can win cards that help you to progress on your journey.

The Sorare Academy tournaments are reserved for managers who are not competing in any of the tournaments that require blockchains cards for any given Gameweek. There are four levels: Academy Novice, Academy Intermediate, Academy Proficient, and Academy Advanced. Each level has specific eligibility rules and requirements and includes challenges that become more advanced as you progress. Think of them as your ‘Sorare Bootcamp’!

At each level, scoring over 400 points will get you a Limited card which you can use to build your team, or trade for another player. So that’s potentially four Limited cards you can win from playing through these tournaments, as well as the bonus one for signing up the right way as mentioned above – not a bad way to kick things off.

As well as Sorare’s official Academy tournaments, don’t forget you can enter our Sorare Academy for free, without needing to own any cards. Our top 15 managers each week win a Limited card to add to their collection. 

3. Use your knowledge

How to buy, sell and trade cards on Sorare

Your football knowledge is your power – use it!

When you start on Sorare, you’ll be faced with a smorgasbord of options – over 300 different clubs and almost every league you can imagine. Playing Sorare is likely to improve your football knowledge over time and there will come a point when you realise you’re the only person to correctly answer the random pub quiz question about the top-scoring player in South Korea’s K-League…

But until then, make the most of the knowledge that you already have. If you enjoy watching Serie A, consider building a team based around those players. If you’ve always enjoyed picking up wonderkids from the Eredivisie when you play Football Manager, do the same here. If your best friend’s brother’s niece does the catering for Liverpool FC… you know the drill. 

4. Always train your players

In real life, training is essential to maintain match fitness. The same is true in Sorare but it can be one of the most overlooked parts of the game.

Every time your player competes in a Gameweek, he builds a small amount of XP, which translates into a bonus on his score. If he doesn’t have a game that week, or if you’ve benched him because there are better options, always make sure you stick him in a training line-up instead, so he can still build some of that precious XP. 

Training teams are set in the same way as regular teams (just slide across to where it says ‘training teams’) – pick five players and submit. It’s a small thing to remember but it can make all the difference in a tight scoring Gameweek where those bonuses really matter. 

5. Negotiate to get the deal done

When you start looking for players to add to your collection, you have two options – either wait for an auction or buy one from another manager.

Let’s be honest, no one likes waiting, so you might be tempted to head straight to the manager sales section and buy the lowest price card of the player you’re looking for. That secures you the player but you might have got a better deal by trying to negotiate on the price.

The best way to do this is by tracking the manager down and striking up a conversation with them. If you head over to their manager profile, many managers will list their Discord or Twitter accounts, to give you a chance to make contact. Don’t be shy! Pop them a message and see what kind of deal you might be able to do. To maximise your chances, be polite, make a reasonable offer, and try to meet them halfway if you can. 

If they don’t list a way of contacting them, things are obviously a bit more tricky but it’s always worth putting in a slightly lower offer to kick things off. They might reject it but you can always try again if they do. 

So, it’s as simple as that. Sign up the right way, maximise your time as a beginner, use your football knowledge, don’t forget to train, and always try to negotiate to get the best deal you can.  

Good luck on your Sorare journey!

  1. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Think I might actually get rid of Firmino before Toney. I have 0.1 buffer on Toney so I can take one drop, and if he manages to get to next Saturday without another, any price changes will be frozen on him for the last week. I expect Firmino will drop soon enough and it frees up a little more. I was pondering Kane, Wilson, DCL or even Scamacca last night although none really stand out, as well as a possible move for Almiron, but fell asleep before the changes, probably lucky in hindsight. Still quite unsure where to go though. I have Robbo to deal with as well as well as possibly Martinelli or Eze. 2FT is helpful at least but doesn't feel like I have any obvious moves. Firmino and Robbo out feels like it makes the most sense but then it means I ignore Almiron until the WC. I'm fine with that on paper but with him picking up another haul it'll mean he could be anything from 0.2-0.4 more by that stage.

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Apologies for classic wall of text. It's like some of my essays in uni, used to try editing drafts to cut things down and suddenly there are more words than before

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Surely you get rid of the player who's definitely not going to play and who has zero chance of getting you points first?

        It's not like Toney has a good fixture to come back to in GW16.

        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          It's more to do with value. We're all deadending our teams into GW16 aren't we? I have enough players to play without Toney+Haaland this week but I could get rid next week. I'd need him to drop twice to lose value, but Firmino only once, and like I said Toney's price will be frozen after next Saturday so I might squeeze through without losing value. Firmino frees up more funds anyway

      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        No problem, I just scroll on by. It is too much for me.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Why would you keep Toney?

      He has a blank and then City next...

      Open Controls
    3. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      I would still get rid of Toney. He's banned then city away
      Whilst liv playing spurs who arn't playing well either (Bournemouth scored 2) & then Southampton at home.

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        just now

        True but Firmino was clearly a silly punt. Sounded like Robbo looked good yesterday so I am considering keeping, but I don't see any scenario in which they don't concede against Spurs and Southampton

  2. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    G2G for next week? given no injuries midweek. 0FT

    Guaita
    Cancelo Trippier Williams
    Saka Martinelli Zaha Foden
    Haaland Wilson Kane

    subs: Ward VVD Andreas Coufal

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      VVD over Williams. Go for the set play goal.

    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Not tempted to take a hit and remove one of Zaha/Coufal?

      1. Mr Ozil
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I am
        But a hit for a defender never worked for me.
        Maybe the midfielder one could work.

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    In the last 4 gameweeks, Wilson, Trippier and Almiron have scored 91 points.

  4. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Anything against playing four at the back with Cancelo/Trippier/White/Castagne next week?

    Or would you play Zaha/Mitro over one of these defs?

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Always play the attacker. That's what everyone says.

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ok but that statement sounds a bit out of context here

    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I would rather play mitro over white or castagne

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Not in principle, but I don't expect Ars/Lei CS. I might play Mitrovic over Castagne maybe in your situation

    4. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers guys

  5. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    got my eye on bruno later,likely replacement for mount if cr7 is still out of favour with erik ten fingers

  6. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Is there any news / updates on Welbeck?

  7. No Kane No Gain
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Has Bowen travelled with the squad?! I’m hoping for a no show today to get my 6 Andersen points from the bench

  8. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Think we'll see an ASM haul next match

  9. Planet Head
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Guaita (Iversen)
    TAA, Cancelo, Trippier (Bueno, Williams,l)
    Almiron, Salah, Trossard, Foden (Andreas)
    Wilson, Mitro, Haaland

    1.2. ITB
    GTG?
    Bueno/Williams instead of Mitro?

  10. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    58 mins ago

    Bench a) Andrea’s (city) or b)neco (BRE)? Thanks

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      A

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks mentaculus and camzy

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      No Toney for Brentford. Easy A.

  11. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this team please? Got 1 FT, 0.2 ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Dunk
    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Ward Guehi Neco Andreas

    A) Mitrovic > Scamacca (or 7.1 fwd)
    B) Jesus > Wilson (or 8.2 fwd)
    C) smth else?

  12. Neevesy
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Anyone worse than 33? (With Saka and Martinelli left).

    Come on, make me feel a little bit better.

    1. Pukkipartyy
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      35

      1. Neevesy
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I mean, it's better than 33. Who you got left?

        1. Pukkipartyy
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Neco 😀 + Martinelli

    2. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      28. Martinelli and Bowen/Gabriel in for Haaland

      1. Neevesy
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Feel for ya. Last few weeks have been awful for me.

  13. Pukkipartyy
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Toughts?

    A) Zaha + Andreas -> Trossard + Rashford -4
    B) Mitro -> DCL or Scamacca (have Wilson)

  14. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Best captain if no Haaland?
    A) Salah (tot)
    B) Trippier (sou)
    C) Wilson (sou)

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      C

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks x

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      C of those but ideally Salah - KDB (C)

  15. Van der Faart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Worst GW all season. On course for drop from 45k to 150k.

    2FT into next week thankfully should help.

    Kepa/Ward
    Cancelo Guehi Tripp
    Bowen Martinelli Foden Eze
    Haaland Mitro Kane

    0.4 ITB. Any early suggestions?

    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      It will help. Hold your head up.

  16. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    Salah Foden Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic Toney

    Iversen Neco Guehi Andreas

    2FT, 1.2itb

    What to do here??

    Thinking Toney >> Wilson, but what else?

    Thanks

  17. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Yesterday with a minute before deadline I made two moves for -8.

    Foden > Sterling and Firmino > Nunez to take a shot at perhaps getting two big hauls. What a brain fart moment.

    As I hit confirm transfers the game went into update and thankfully the transfers never went through lol. It just goes to show, sometimes it is better to not take hits and stick with your guns to make more informed decisions the following GW.

  18. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Toney to Nunez? Already have wilson...

    Liverpool are a mess at the minute, but at least they are capable of scoring still.

    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't get high on your own supply...

  19. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    SA vs India off to a good start here

  20. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Who’s everyone replacing Toney with?

    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      38 mins ago

      Wilson obviously.

    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      The ball from cast away

    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Wilson

    4. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      I already had wilson (for his haul may i humbly brag) and now feel extremely stuck as I don't have an obvious move

    5. Old Bull
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Eduoard would free up a bit of cash.

  21. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    If ASM starts next gw. Almiron will blank imo. ASM will have more of the ball & Wilson will be his partner in crime.

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Will there be a bank robbery as well?

      1. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

        1. Rojo's Modern Life
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Needless comment

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Almiron has the world of confidence. Problem with ASM is he is made of glass.

      Open Controls
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    One page two questions sorry everyone x
    A) Keep mitro (mci)
    B) Mitro > DCL (LEI)/Scamacca (CRY) -4

    1. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keep- City def is fragile and Fulham love attacking

  23. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Any news on Haaland? Likely that he will be back for next gw?

    With 2ft, who would you prioritise removing?
    Mitro
    Zaha
    Doherty

  24. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Good morning All!!! Have 2 free transfers!!! Some advice warmly appreciated!!! Team is….

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Neco(No Toney for Brentford)
    Foden Bowen Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Wilson Mitrovic
    Subs- Ward Zaha Perisic VVD

    The line up and subs not fully set up or considered, will all depend on what transfers I make!!!

    Who should be my priority to get in???!! And priory as to who to lose??!!

    Thoughts welcomed!!!

    Cheers everyone!!!

    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I would scrape off Zaha and probably Perisic.

      Almiron and Kehrer/Zouma in.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Thanks mate!! Completely agree!! One move I’ve looked at it’s Mitro, Zaha and VVD to Kane, Zouma and Summerville, also I’ve looked at Pope and Zaha to Fabianski and Almiron, if need be Perisic can just sit there and hope he gets the Leeds game

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Have triple Newcastle so would have to lose Pope to get Almiron

  25. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    33 mins ago

    Pickford
    Cancelo Saliba Cresswell Gomez
    Salah Foden Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic
    Ward Neco Andreas Toney
    2 FTs, 0 ITB

    What should I do here?
    Thanks

  26. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thoughts on Chelsea assets after the World Cup? I think Potter is trying to be to smart with all his tactics, tinkering and rotation and perhaps has been found out at a bigger club?

    Their assets, not even James look to provide any value.

    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      They're all poo.

      Not sure if he is trying to accommodate and appease a large squad if 'big name' players. Or has retained his habit of changing formations depending on the opposition.

      Could sort-of understand it at Brighton - playing five at the back against the better teams, but going more attacking against the weaker sides. But not at Chelsea.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yeah, cannot see myself getting in any when we have unlimited free transfers. I can see them struggling unless Potter starts picking a regular 11 and gets the players settled. Not sure that will happen though.

  27. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any news on Gabriel? Really hoping he starts

  28. brixtonBob
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Was assuming the 2pm kickoff would be on telly.

  29. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Henderson
    Trippier Gabriel Saliba Andersen Neco
    Salah Foden Martinelli Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Firmino Wilson

    I am quite happy with my squad for the next two GW's. Have 1FT. Which move will do you think has the most upside?

    1. Salah > KDB
    2. Foden > KDB
    3. Saliba > Cancelo
    4. Firmino > Nunez

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ward 2nd GK

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      I like 3 mate!!

