We’ve already walked you through some of the basics of what a Sorare card is, how tournaments work and how to buy and sell cards.

In this article, MDJ going to go one step further and be your ‘Sorare buddy’, to let you know a few tips and tricks to help you make the most of your Sorare experience as a beginner.

1. Sign up the right way

Before you even start playing Sorare, an important tip is to sign up using a referral code. By doing this, you guarantee yourself a free Limited card after you buy your first five cards from auction – a nice little bonus as you build your gallery. The person referring also gets a little bonus too.

If you want to tip your hat in our direction, our referral link is here.

2. Make the most of the beginner tournaments

When you start out on Sorare, it’s really worth making the most of the beginner and free-to-play tournaments because a) it’s the best way to learn how Sorare works and b) you can win cards that help you to progress on your journey.

The Sorare Academy tournaments are reserved for managers who are not competing in any of the tournaments that require blockchains cards for any given Gameweek. There are four levels: Academy Novice, Academy Intermediate, Academy Proficient, and Academy Advanced. Each level has specific eligibility rules and requirements and includes challenges that become more advanced as you progress. Think of them as your ‘Sorare Bootcamp’!

At each level, scoring over 400 points will get you a Limited card which you can use to build your team, or trade for another player. So that’s potentially four Limited cards you can win from playing through these tournaments, as well as the bonus one for signing up the right way as mentioned above – not a bad way to kick things off.

As well as Sorare’s official Academy tournaments, don’t forget you can enter our Sorare Academy for free, without needing to own any cards. Our top 15 managers each week win a Limited card to add to their collection.

3. Use your knowledge

Your football knowledge is your power – use it!



When you start on Sorare, you’ll be faced with a smorgasbord of options – over 300 different clubs and almost every league you can imagine. Playing Sorare is likely to improve your football knowledge over time and there will come a point when you realise you’re the only person to correctly answer the random pub quiz question about the top-scoring player in South Korea’s K-League…

But until then, make the most of the knowledge that you already have. If you enjoy watching Serie A, consider building a team based around those players. If you’ve always enjoyed picking up wonderkids from the Eredivisie when you play Football Manager, do the same here. If your best friend’s brother’s niece does the catering for Liverpool FC… you know the drill.

4. Always train your players

In real life, training is essential to maintain match fitness. The same is true in Sorare but it can be one of the most overlooked parts of the game.

Every time your player competes in a Gameweek, he builds a small amount of XP, which translates into a bonus on his score. If he doesn’t have a game that week, or if you’ve benched him because there are better options, always make sure you stick him in a training line-up instead, so he can still build some of that precious XP.

Training teams are set in the same way as regular teams (just slide across to where it says ‘training teams’) – pick five players and submit. It’s a small thing to remember but it can make all the difference in a tight scoring Gameweek where those bonuses really matter.

5. Negotiate to get the deal done

When you start looking for players to add to your collection, you have two options – either wait for an auction or buy one from another manager.

Let’s be honest, no one likes waiting, so you might be tempted to head straight to the manager sales section and buy the lowest price card of the player you’re looking for. That secures you the player but you might have got a better deal by trying to negotiate on the price.

The best way to do this is by tracking the manager down and striking up a conversation with them. If you head over to their manager profile, many managers will list their Discord or Twitter accounts, to give you a chance to make contact. Don’t be shy! Pop them a message and see what kind of deal you might be able to do. To maximise your chances, be polite, make a reasonable offer, and try to meet them halfway if you can.

If they don’t list a way of contacting them, things are obviously a bit more tricky but it’s always worth putting in a slightly lower offer to kick things off. They might reject it but you can always try again if they do.

So, it’s as simple as that. Sign up the right way, maximise your time as a beginner, use your football knowledge, don’t forget to train, and always try to negotiate to get the best deal you can.

Good luck on your Sorare journey!

