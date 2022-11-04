Meet the Manager: YouTube’s first female FPL content creator

Six years ago, Nym decided to combine her video and graphics editing skills with her hobby of playing Fantasy Football to create her own YouTube channel.

This was a history-making decision, as at the time she was the only female Fantasy Premier League (FPL) content creator on the platform.

Sadly, she encountered what she calls “pretty bad” sexism and online abuse from some less enlightened individuals.

But strong support from the majority of FPL managers helped spur her on to continue and thankfully such abuse has “calmed down a lot now”, according to Nym during her chat with Joe during the latest in his Meet the Manager series of interviews.

She chats about those early days of FPL content creation and the proliferation of female content creators today, including Fantasy Football Scout’s Sam, as well as Holly, Kylie and many more.

Nym explains how this week she is taking her channel to a new level, with more female-fronted FPL shows planned.

In keeping with the Meet the Manager video series, Joe asks Nym about her career history, which includes two top 30k finishes. Currently ranked in the top 40k, this season is shaping up to be another stellar campaign.

Her tips for success are also revealed and she details how her more maverick FPL management has mellowed in recent years.

Another regular part of this video series is to use the current Gameweek as a guide to the guest’s thinking.

Nym reveals her transfer and captaincy plans ahead of Gameweek 15. This includes hatching a strategy for the armband, should Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (£12.1m) remain out with injury. Wilfried Zaha’s (£7.5m) poor away record is another concern. She reveals her top targets should she decide to replace the Crystal Palace winger.

Joe’s thoughts

Content creation can be tough at the best of times, with thousands of viewers relying on our thoughts to plan their Gameweek. Unfortunately, creators can receive abuse and harassment online, especially as sexism and racism continue to blight football communities, in grounds and on social media across the world.

It takes an incredible amount of strength to tackle such abuse head-on and beat the trolls. Nym’s history of being the first woman to create content in a supposed ‘man’s world’ is an incredible achievement that rightly deserves to be recognised in the history of FPL content creation.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE