Tips November 5

FPL Gameweek 15 tips: Best players, captains, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is available on this page.

Remember that the FPL deadline is at a later-than-usual time of 13:30 GMT on Saturday 5 November.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 15?

GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL team news: Haaland injury latest

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 15?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

OPINION AND STATS ANALYSIS

GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM REVEALS + ANALYSIS

MORE GAMEWEEK 15 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

USEFUL TOOLS

  1. Unconstitutional
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who's the best 7.5m or under forward for the next two weeks?

    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Alvarez if Haaland isn't sighted today maybe?

    2. Kemper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Solanke could be worth a punt with fixtures against Leeds (a) and Everton (h)

  2. el polako
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Arshavin(c) locked.

    1. Gazwaz80
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      First thing I do when I get up…

      1. cuppatea78
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Take a dump?

      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        at the …..ahem….crack of dawn!

      3. el polako
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        I woke up with Wood in my (team)sheet.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Zhirkov for me

    3. ljuta zena
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Kun owner here

      1. kamdaraji
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Suarez owner here

  3. Dexters Laboratory
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    A. GW15 Rashford GW16 Rashford & Nunez/Jesus
    B. GW16 Bowen GW16 Bowen & Martial

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

  4. hazzlehoff
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Raya
    Cancello trippier castagne
    Salah martinelli zaha guimarez Andreas
    Haaland mitro

    Subs: ward Perisic saliba Toney

    1ft
    A) Toney > Wilson (play over Andreas)
    B) zaha > rashford/bilva (enough to do Toney to Jesus next week)
    C) anything else

    1. Dexters Laboratory
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A. Exact move I made with my first ft

  5. kamdaraji
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    What to do here with no free transfers left? 1.4m ITB. Team G2G? Agree with my starting eleven and bench order?

    Guaita
    Cancelo Trippier Webster Justin
    Foden Salah Saka Martinelli
    Wilson Haaland

    Ward,Mitrovic,Kilman, Andreas

  6. jamesuk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Guys, Mitrovic, perisic, solanke - can only play one and the other two on the bench. Which one would you play?

    1. ljuta zena
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mitro for sure

    2. Releasebreaks
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Im playing Solanke and benching Mitro

  7. Toney
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Need some quick help. I got 2ft. Any help very much appreciated!

    Guita
    Cancelo Trippier Guehi Dunk Neco
    Salah Zaha Foden Martinelli
    Haaland
    Bench: Ward, Mitro, Andreas, Toney

    A) Toney+Salah to Wilson+Trossard
    B) Toney+Zaha to Wilson+Rashford
    C) Toney, Salah, Foden to Wilson, KdB and Trossard/Almiron/Rashford for -4?
    D) Toney, Zaha, Andreas to Wilson, Rashford and Almiron for -4?

    1. Run DCL
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Preferred defender option for last two here folks???!!!

    A- Dunk/Estoopian(haven’t spelt it right I know haha)
    Or
    B- Cresswell/Zouma

    Cheers everyone!!!!

    1. gengo
      • 10 Years
      just now

      b

  9. gengo
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Start miggy or jesus. have wilson

  10. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    So we think Neco starts today?

    1. Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

    2. robbo3d
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He either starts or he doesn’t

  11. Releasebreaks
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    what to do, 1FT

    A- Play Dunk (wol), save FT
    B- Guehi to Cresswell, play Cresswell and bench Dunk

  12. confused01
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who gets more points over next 2 weeks?

    A) Trossard
    B) Rodrigo
    C) Barnes

    1. Releasebreaks
      • 4 Years
      just now

      a

  13. niaz1982
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wilson illness??!!!

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      In a coma.

      1. tokara
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Surprised covid didnt kill u, what a black heart

    2. el polako
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes, went mental from talking to the same guy for years whilst stranded on a tropical island.

  14. andre_c
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Play 2 from:

    a) Mitro (mci)
    b) Dunk (wol)
    c) Perisic (LIV)
    d) Justin (eve)

    1. Releasebreaks
      • 4 Years
      just now

      a b

  15. el polako
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    I guess it's -16 or nothing for me.

  16. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Amidst all the FPL hype, one of the all time biggest chokes in a sporting event unfolding in Sydney.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Watching

    2. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      just now

      England win with 4 balls to spare.

  17. Amsterhammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start Kilman or Neco Williams?

  18. RyanMK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    VC on Salah or Wilson? Will captain Haaland.

    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The in form one playing for a better team.

  19. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Firmino to Wilson?

  20. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who as first sub:

    1. Guehi (whu)
    2. Neco (BRE)
    3. Andreas (mci)

    Thanks

    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Always attacker imo.

  21. james 101
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who to play?

    A. Ward EVE A
    B. Henderson BRE H

  22. DagheMunegu
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah Mitro to Foden Darwin ?

    Yes or no ?

    1. ljuta zena
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

    2. Harry Ball Bag™⚽⚽…
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

    4. james 101
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

    5. RyanMK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No

    6. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yes

  23. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    who to start from

    Neco, Gabriel or Doherty??

  24. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who s the best reliable source for city leaks ? Cheers.

    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      There was a good one last week but can’t remember who it was now!

      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Was an instagram page

    2. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Man City toilets

    3. ljuta zena
      • 6 Years
      just now

      FPL Rockstar, Ben Dinnery

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Ben Dinnery 😆

    4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Daniel

  25. Defaid Daniel
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mitrovic>Darwin -4?

    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nah

