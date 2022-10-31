70
Suspensions October 31

Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

In this weekly article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution away from a one-match ban.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended ahead of next Saturday’s deadline.

Players on three bookings aren’t a concern going into Gameweek 15, as they can’t be suspended for yellow card accumulation before the World Cup break – and Fantasy managers get unlimited transfers after Gameweek 16 is done and dusted.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

FPL review: Toney and Raya haul in Gameweek 11 opener

Four players reached the unwanted five-caution target at the weekend, the most notable of whom was Ivan Toney (£7.4m).

It had been coming: only one other Premier League player has committed more fouls than Toney (21) this season.

Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m), Joelinton (£5.9m) and Bobby DeCordova-Reid (£5.5m) were also booked for the fifth time in 2022/23.

That quartet will all be suspended for Gameweek 15.

Toney looks like an easy sell, as his one remaining fixture before the World Cup break is away at Manchester City.

Diego Costa (£5.5m), well remembered in this article series after he racked up return after return while on four bookings some years ago, makes a predictable return to these pages.

But it’s not for yellow card accumulation this time: Costa picked up his first-ever Premier League red card when being sent off for violent conduct at Brentford.

He’ll now be out of action until Gameweek 17 on Boxing Day.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There are currently 20 players on four yellow cards, three of which are well-owned forwards: Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m), Harry Kane (£11.6m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m).

Kane and Mitrovic both picked up their fourth bookings of 2022/23 at the weekend to leave them on the precipice.

Jesus, meanwhile, has been on four cautions since before the September international break but, Costa-style, once again avoided the dreaded fifth and banked two assists in Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

William Saliba (£5.2m), Fabian Schar (£4.9m) and Diogo Dalot (£4.7m) are the other FPL assets with double-digit ownerships who are also on four bookings.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements over the last month, that is no longer Gameweek 19.

Team19th fixture falls in…
ArsenalGameweek 21
Aston VillaGameweek 20
BournemouthGameweek 20
BrentfordGameweek 20
BrightonGameweek 21
ChelseaGameweek 21
Crystal PalaceGameweek 21
EvertonGameweek 20
FulhamGameweek 20
LeedsGameweek 21
LeicesterGameweek 20
LiverpoolGameweek 21
Man CityGameweek 21
Man UtdGameweek 21
NewcastleGameweek 20
Nottm ForestGameweek 20
SouthamptonGameweek 20
SpursGameweek 20
West HamGameweek 20
WolvesGameweek 20

The above will change if there are any rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that but there are few available windows.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

70 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    What GW is the YC threshold re-set?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Mentioned above!

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        As a non-member, are we allowed to read the articles?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          59 mins ago

          Short answer is they get reset after a team's 19th fixture of the season, i.e. GW20 or 21 depending on number of postponements

          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers...

        2. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 5 Years
          55 mins ago

          Good point: no, avert your eyes.

          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            just now

            😛 😉

  2. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Very happy with Toney's 5th YC - easy transfer out with no worry (misses easy game and back for MCI).

    Think I'll go for Jesus (also on 4 x YC) as can only have one of Almeron or Wilson - Pope & Tripps owner, yikes!!

  3. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic
    Salah Foden Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Mitrovic Wilson

    Iversen Neco Guehi Andreas

    1FT, 1.1itb

    1. Mitrovic >> Jesus
    2. Guehi >> Dalot
    3. Andreas >> Groß

    Thanks

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      1

      Perisic should start the next 2 imo

  4. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

    So about GW20/21/poss even 22 😮

  5. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Harry Kane on 4 x YC 😮

    And Mitrovic, Saliba, Dalot & Jesus

  6. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    Reckon Foden starts at the weekend?

    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      Surely right? My Trossard to Foden transfer two GWs ago has been disastrous.

      We might get a clue with UCL midweek?

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      I am still pondering to do Foden > KDB with my FT.

      The haul potential is massive for Kevin over the next two GW's with both being home fixtures and Haaland being a doubt.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      50 mins ago

      Who knows what's going on there? I'm starting to buy into Mirror Man's theory that he's so tired due to moonlighting as a chimney sweep

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        just now

        😛

    4. agueroooooney
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      I think so but I thought so last GW too, he's been very good this year, I think if he's over his "fatigue" then he's straight back in

    5. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Fodenfreude wooooohoooo!

  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Sorry repost - 2FT who’s your priority to change here, choose 2 please:
    A. Haaland
    B. Salah
    C. Saka
    D. Zaha
    E. Mitrovic

    Potential players in Almiron Wilson Trossard Rashford Jesus or any other ideas

    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      D & E (if you must) or C (if defo out)

    2. agueroooooney
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm leaning towards C and D (don't have E), hoping for some more news on C

  8. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Which player is the better pick for the next two?

    A. Foden
    B. Bowen

    Prefer Foden as City could score many goals, but will Foden start?
    Bowen is nailed on, but not in form.

    Thanks.

    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      51 mins ago

      Foden for the reasons above.

      1. Black Knights
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        As in your reasons, sorry.

      2. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        50 mins ago

        Cheers.
        Think he'll start the next two?

        1. Black Knights
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          I don't know, it's Pep. I own him, so i hope so. TBH even 120 minutes could be enough across those next two games.

          1. EmreCan Hustle
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers.

        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Fodenfreude woohoo!

    2. agueroooooney
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      I'd prefer Foden but not fully sold on either at the moment

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        If Foden was nailed on it wouldn't be a competition. But I feel Pep is a bit frustrated with him.

    3. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Presume you have Trossard, Almiron and 3 x Arsenal?

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Just Martinelli. None of the others.

  9. agueroooooney
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Who would you get rid of this week (could be 1, 2 or 3 of them, have 2 FT)

    A) Zaha
    B) Saka
    C) Foden

    Who would you bring in?

    1) Trossard
    2) Almiron
    3) Rashford

    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Saka only if injured. Not Foden. Think you have the order to bring in correct.

      1. agueroooooney
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Keep Zaha? Not fancying him too much at the moment

        1. Black Knights
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yeah i will likely get rid of him this week for Trossard.

    2. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      A > 1 or 2

  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    With Toney out for Brentford I am assuming some will start Neco and have Andreas as 1st sub?

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      The way Brentford's attacking numbers have gone down I would be playing him even if Toney were available (don't own).

      21 conceded in last 5 when Lodi played so surely Neco comes back in.

  11. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Question for Haaland late purchasers.

    I do wonder for people like me who got him in at 11.6 with a sale price of 11.9, and he may dropp a couple of million is KDB and Kane worth a two week punt?

    If Haalsnd was out until hhe break, he could come down a couple of 0.1m anyway? Leaving a lose of 0.1/0.2?

    If he drops once in price I might as well hold on

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Kane on 4 yellows so I would want to be bringing him in.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Bought jesus back for forest game. So unlucky not to haul. I am ignoring them until world cup. But may take more notice afterwards

    2. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      If Haaland is confirmed out, we can all sell because we'll all buy him back for probably the same price. There'd be huge transfers out so would drop quickly.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Agree, if Haaland is out for GW15 then the chances of him being ready to start in 16 will be slim and may only get some minutes as a sub.

        To have all that cash sitting on your bench while others transfer him out and gain points on you is going to be a bitter pill to swallow.

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Which is why I am asking the question now.

          If I lose 0.1m now I might as well wait as I need another 0.2 drop

          My plan atm is Salah Mitrovic to Kane and Rashford/Trossard, but Mitrovic can score against anyone

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            just now

            The last thing you want is taking out one player on 4 yellows for another player on 4 yellows.

            Do you have triple Newcastle already? Perhaps do Mitro to Wilson and Salah to KDB as well.

            Then you get to keep Haaland.

  12. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Ward (Kepa)
    Cancelo Trippier Guehi (White Gomez)
    Salah Foden Saka Zaha Almiron
    Haaland Wilson (Edouard)

    2FT. What would you do ?

    A Salah, Foden to KdB, Rashford
    B Saka/Zaha to Rashford

  13. SKENG
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this team please? Got 1 FT, 0.2 ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Dunk
    Salah Foden Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Ward Guehi Neco Andreas

    A) Mitrovic > Scamacca (or 7.1 fwd)
    B) Jesus > Wilson (or 8.2 fwd)
    C) smth else?

  14. Origi-nal
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    2FT. Who would you get rid of out of Mitro and Firmino?

    Thinking:

    Saka and Mitro > Rashford and Wilson?

    Feels a bit like chasing last weeks points..

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Good moves to chase future points too though I reckon.
      Wilson and Rash both hitting form, both looking to stake a claim for place in England squad/team, and both have a decent pair of fixtures (Chelsea at home is still a great one for Wilson imo).

  15. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Fulham have the worst defensive stats in the League. Having triple City attack may just being a goldmine.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      *end up*

    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good luck getting three who start

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        That is the other thing lol

  16. All For One
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Bowen to -4 Trossard

    Yes or no?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

  17. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Looking to take first hit of the season as team falls apart, just need warm bodies and don't feel good about Zaha. Is this worth it?
    1 FT, 1.4m itb

    Pope/Fab
    Cancelo/Trippier/Cresswell (Castagne/Guehi)
    Saka/Marti/Trossard/Foden (Zaha)
    Haaland/MITROVIC/TONEY

    Mitro + Toney -> Wilson + DCL ?

    1. Invincibles
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd just do Toney > Wilson

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers for the input, that was my second choice unless everyone is confirmed crocked or too tired (for Insta).

  18. Invincibles
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best Saka replacement

    A) Trossard
    B) Rashford

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Million dollar question, though a question for half a million before that is whether Saka will be fit or not.

      1. Invincibles
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Obviously no price dependent so will probably wait. Not sure we will know either way before the deadline though.

  19. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Rashford or Trossard.

    Not sure I trust Rashford is the thing, next two fixtures seem Ok but both away from home.

  20. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Who should prioties be? 2ft, 0.2 itb
    Out:
    A. Mitro
    B. Zaha
    C. Doherty
    D. Saka
    E.Haaland

    In:
    1. Almiron
    2. Scamacca
    3. Trossard
    4. Rashford
    5. Dalot
    6. Other?

  21. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    1 free transfer

    Saliba to Cancelo and keep Foden which will give me triple City assuming Haaland is fit and Foden starts or do I do Foden to KDB?

  22. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Last 5 weeks hovering around 216k.

    Why is it hard to make ground in fpl even though you have a 'good team'. ?

    1. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Because most people have a similar 'good team' so the gains come from the small minority of differentials.

      If it makes you feel any better, I just had 4 weeks hovering between 310k and 360k but have this week dropped to 640k. I wouldn't have minded a fifth week at the same rank.

  23. Sakib.jafar
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Dier to Dalot for -4

  24. balint84
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Jesus or Wilson
    B) Castagne or Dalot

  25. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Doherty>Cancelo
    B) Salah>KDB (start Justin or Guehi)

  26. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Is it worth doing either

    A. Foden to KDB and Dier to Cancelo -4

    B. Dier to Cancelo

