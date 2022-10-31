Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?

In this weekly article, we look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are a caution away from a one-match ban.

We also round up which FPL assets are already suspended ahead of next Saturday’s deadline.

Players on three bookings aren’t a concern going into Gameweek 15, as they can’t be suspended for yellow card accumulation before the World Cup break – and Fantasy managers get unlimited transfers after Gameweek 16 is done and dusted.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

Four players reached the unwanted five-caution target at the weekend, the most notable of whom was Ivan Toney (£7.4m).

It had been coming: only one other Premier League player has committed more fouls than Toney (21) this season.

Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m), Joelinton (£5.9m) and Bobby DeCordova-Reid (£5.5m) were also booked for the fifth time in 2022/23.

That quartet will all be suspended for Gameweek 15.

Toney looks like an easy sell, as his one remaining fixture before the World Cup break is away at Manchester City.

Diego Costa (£5.5m), well remembered in this article series after he racked up return after return while on four bookings some years ago, makes a predictable return to these pages.

But it’s not for yellow card accumulation this time: Costa picked up his first-ever Premier League red card when being sent off for violent conduct at Brentford.

He’ll now be out of action until Gameweek 17 on Boxing Day.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There are currently 20 players on four yellow cards, three of which are well-owned forwards: Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m), Harry Kane (£11.6m) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m).

Kane and Mitrovic both picked up their fourth bookings of 2022/23 at the weekend to leave them on the precipice.

Jesus, meanwhile, has been on four cautions since before the September international break but, Costa-style, once again avoided the dreaded fifth and banked two assists in Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

William Saliba (£5.2m), Fabian Schar (£4.9m) and Diogo Dalot (£4.7m) are the other FPL assets with double-digit ownerships who are also on four bookings.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Following the wave of postponements over the last month, that is no longer Gameweek 19.

Team 19th fixture falls in… Arsenal Gameweek 21 Aston Villa Gameweek 20 Bournemouth Gameweek 20 Brentford Gameweek 20 Brighton Gameweek 21 Chelsea Gameweek 21 Crystal Palace Gameweek 21 Everton Gameweek 20 Fulham Gameweek 20 Leeds Gameweek 21 Leicester Gameweek 20 Liverpool Gameweek 21 Man City Gameweek 21 Man Utd Gameweek 21 Newcastle Gameweek 20 Nottm Forest Gameweek 20 Southampton Gameweek 20 Spurs Gameweek 20 West Ham Gameweek 20 Wolves Gameweek 20

The above will change if there are any rearrangements of the postponed fixtures before that but there are few available windows.

A reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.