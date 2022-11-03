52
Pro Pundits November 3

FPL Gameweek 15 preview: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds

FPL Focal previews the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, taking a look at who the bookies think are the best bets for goals and clean sheets as well as monitoring the latest transfer trends.

Make sure to also check out G-Whizz’s weekly Hot Topic on fixture and clean sheet odds when it appears, which also looks back at how the bookmakers performed in the previous Gameweek.

GAMEWEEK 15: GOALSCORER ODDS

We start off with the anytime goalscorer odds, which are based on if the player starts – and that may not apply to a few players here this Gameweek.

Erling Haaland (£12.1m) is well out in front with a 71% chance of finding the net, though his involvement in Gameweek 15 remains in question. Pep Guardiola remarked in his press conference that the forward is not yet training with his team-mates, and he wasn’t included in the squad to face Sevilla in the Champions League.

There’s a chance of some early team news ahead of Saturday’s deadline, so it’s sensible to come up with plans in advance to cover possible eventualities.

If Haaland is out, then there’s a decision to make. You could make the case for doing a like-for-like swap to Harry Kane (£11.6m) or downgrading to a forward like Callum Wilson (£7.5m) and move a cheap/mid-price midfielder up to Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m), who is perhaps the best captain for Gameweek 15 if Haaland misses out.

Julian Alvarez (£6.0m) is second in the goalscorer odds table with a 51% chance of scoring; if we get any early news that he starts, he could be a fun short-term punt before the World Cup. Fulham are bottom of the league for expected goals conceded (xGC) this season, with 23.9, so it’s difficult to look beyond a comfortable City win.

Wilson was the top scorer of Gameweek 14 with a 19-pointer and has been given a 42% chance of scoring against Southampton, who have shipped 20 goals this season.

Again, if we get any early news that Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m) starts, he’s a maverick punt for the upcoming Gameweek. Guardiola has alluded to the fact that he can sense when some players are not giving it 100% out of fear of injury before the World Cup, something he doesn’t have to worry about with the Algerian winger.

Kane has a 41% chance of finding the net in the match against Liverpool, who certainly do not boast the same resolute defence that we’ve become familiar with over recent years.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) is another one to consider as a short-term punt, with two good games before the World Cup – starting with a home match against Leicester this weekend. Wilson is still the far more obvious pick in this price bracket, however.

Phil Foden (£8.5m) and De Bruyne also make the top goalscorer odds with a 37% chance. It all points towards a comfortable home win at the Etihad and we’ll be crossing our fingers that our City assets start in this one.

Darwin Nunez (£8.9m) banked a goal and an assist off the bench in the Champions League against Napoli in midweek, as Liverpool inflicted the Serie A leaders’ first loss all season. He’s been given a 34% chance of scoring against Spurs.

GAMEWEEK 15: CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Top in the clean sheet odds this Gameweek, as expected, are Man City. Guardiola’s team sit top for both expected goals (xG) and xGC over the season.

It’s West Ham in second with a 37.5% chance of a shut-out. The Hammers have two home games before the World Cup, against Crystal Palace and Leicester, and Kurt Zouma (£4.5m) and Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) are both appealing picks if you’re looking for a defender.

There is good news for those of you with Newcastle defensive assets, which let’s be honest is all of us. They’re third on the clean sheet odds, given a 36% chance of shutting out Southampton.

Manchester United have a 31.5% chance of banking a clean sheet away to Aston Villa. Diogo Dalot (£4.8m) is the stand-out pick in defence and was sensational against West Ham, picking up maximum bonus for the fourth time this season. He is, however, only a booking away from a one-match ban.

There are some awkward fixtures this Gameweek, with Chelsea at home to Arsenal and Spurs entertaining Liverpool. All of those clubs are well down on the above list.

Rock bottom this Gameweek are Fulham, with just a 5.5% chance of a clean sheet in the away game at Man City.

GAMEWEEK 15: MOST TRANSFERS IN

Wilson is top for transfers in with over three-quarters of a million new owners, at the time of writing. His teammate Miguel Almiron (£5.6m) is right behind with over 500,000 transfers in.

Newcastle are absolutely flying at the moment, with Eddie Howe doing an incredible job. Over the last six Gameweeks, no player has more points than Almiron (57); Haaland is second with 44.

It’s a good Gameweek 15 fixture for Newcastle against Southampton but in Gameweek 16 they face Chelsea, so you can also make the case for Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) and Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) over Almiron, as they each have two decent fixtures to come before the World Cup. No doubt once we get to the unlimited transfers stage after Gameweek 16, Almiron will make his way into many of our teams.

De Bruyne’s been picked up by over 200,000 managers ahead of Saturday’s deadline and if Haaland’s out then the Belgian could even be worth a -4 hit, as it’s worth factoring in captaincy, too. He’s well clear of all other players (bar Haaland) on the points projections and that gap is only bigger after factoring in the double points.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) is a surprise to see in the above list, with over 130,000 transfers in. He’s away to Man City, which looks like a very tough fixture, although there are, of course, many Ivan Toney (£7.4m) owners seeking replacements this week. Wilson is the stand-out option, however, and beyond that, you could argue that even Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) and Gianluca Scamacca (£6.7m) are better than Mitrovic for the time being.

If Haaland does miss out, then many more FPL bosses will be looking for a new striker. Kane is the only like-for-like premium forward and he’s already been transferred in by over 100,000 managers, despite posting his lowest score of the season in Gameweek 14. Over the campaign, Kane is second only to Haaland for expected goal involvement (xGI), and faces a Liverpool side who have suffered back-to-back losses to Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

GAMEWEEK 15: MOST TRANSFERS OUT

Onto the most transferred out players and the suspended Toney is top with over 800,000 managers selling him. Not only will he not be involved this Gameweek but he also returns from suspension in Gameweek 16 to face Man City at the Etihad. He’s a priority ‘sell’ if you’ve got him.

Foden and Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m) are second and third respectively. The two mid-price midfielders have frustrated in the last couple of Gameweeks, picking up two and three points in total respectively.

Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) owners can feel hard done by after he was withdrawn in the first half against Nottingham Forest, as he could have ended up registering a lot more than one solitary assist. The injury wasn’t serious and he’s already back in training, so is expected to be available for the Chelsea match on the weekend.

Haaland has been dropped by well over 100,000 managers already. For all we know, Guardiola might confirm that he’s back and available for Fulham – so those who have sold could be in for a world of hurt. It’s certainly a week to leave your transfers late, just not too last minute after the site crashed last Gameweek a few minutes before the deadline!

52 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    KDB cap either way.

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      What if no KDB resides in one's team?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Then tis not a team but a loose confederacy of lollygaggers!

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think I'll own but not cap him.

  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Foden > KDB for free is logical, right?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Why do you have to ask and seek affirmation? Some lurker may have been teetering on the edge of a welcome first post and you just knicked their spot with this guff!

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Well it seems I just confirmed it!

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Indeed.

  3. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Use my FT? 0.2 ITB
    A- Zaha+Mitro > Trossard+Wilson -4
    B- Zaha>Trossard
    C- Other

    Raya
    TAA-Cancelo-Trippier
    Saka-Martinelli-Zaha-Foden
    Haaland-Kane-Mitrovic

    Ward-Andreas-Guehi-Neco

  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    It does not seem Haaland is going to start vs Fulham. Who is thinking of shipping him out?

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Imo he plays

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        Will he be rushed back from ligament damage?

        1. Atimis
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          From what we know now, I would understand that actually he is not rushed but will just start if declared fit

          1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Pep confirmed yesterday that Haaland has not trained for nearly a week.............I too cant see him rushed back for a game they will easily win.

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nobody, I'll just bench him.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Source?

  5. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Henderson
    Trippier Gabriel Saliba
    Salah KDB Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Firmino Wilson

    Ward Neco Andersen Andreas

    Still deciding on who to cap.

    Anything worth a hit?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Looks really good bud.

    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Impressive for free

  6. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Repost. Thoughts on this? (Dead ending Mitro, lose no value)

    Foden, Mitrovic -> KDB, Archer

    Pope
    Cancelo - Trippier - Castagne - Williams
    Salah - KDB - Martinelli - Rashford
    Haaland (C) - Wilson (VC)

    Iversen - Andreas - Guehi - Archer

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Looks gtg

    2. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sounds good!

  7. jcr1997
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    Pope
    Tripp, cancelo, Saliba
    Foden, Salah, Martinelli, Zaha
    Haaland, Mitro, Scamacca

    Jonny/ Iversen / Bailey / Emerson

    1 Free transfer;

    A) Mitro, Zaha & Jonny > Trossard, Wilson & Martinez
    B) Mitro, Zaha & Jonny > Rashford, Wilson & Shaw
    C) Zaha & Jonny > Dalot & Trossard (+ play Mitro vs City)

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  8. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    46 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A) Andersen (whu)
    B) Neco (BRE)

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Same situation here albeit with Guehi.

      I'll go Neco.

  9. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Done Toney to Wilson with my FT. It is worth keeping Zaha for next 2? Been rather poor away so even that Forrest game ain't appealing tbh. Could just sell him this week for a hit and have funds for Mitro to Darwin punt next week. Thoughts?

    Guaita
    Cancelo/Trippier/Castagne
    Salah/Foden/Martinelli/Zaha*
    Haaland/Wilson/Mitro*

    Iversen/White/Andreas/Neco

  10. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Would you VC WIlson or Kane?

    Thanks.

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kane.

  11. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    1ft 0.3 itb

    Raya
    Patterson VVD Cancelo Zouma Trippier
    Martinelli Foden Saka Salah
    Haaland (c)

    Ward Andreas Archer Toney

    Toney > Wilson (1st bench Patterson) ?

  12. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    We are Halland. He is Haaland. 🙂

    https://www.espn.co.uk/football/manchester-city-engman_city/story/4789292/

    1. acidicleo
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Free publicity!!

  13. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Stuck with what to do here, any suggestions?

    Current team for the weekend:

    Pope
    Tripper / Guehi / Castagne
    Barnes / Salah / Foden / Martinelli
    Haaland / Kane / Mitrovic

    Iversen / Andreas / Romero / Williams

    2FT, 0.0 ITB

    1. jcr1997
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Bring in a Newcastle mid/attack

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I can do wilson in for Mitro, but would need to downgrade either Romero to a 4.3 or Foden probably

        1. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          no issue with getting rid of romero btw, i'll gladly take him out!

  14. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    anything worth taking a hit here guys? 0.3 ITB, no FT left..

    Ward
    Cancelo White Trippier
    Salah Marti Tross Foden
    Haaland(c) Wilson(vc) Mitro

    Kepa Guehi Andreas Neco

  15. Dollyems15
    20 mins ago

    Need a toney replacement, who would you choose from the following?
    A - alvarez
    B- dcl
    C-scamacca
    D-awoniyi
    E-solanke

  16. tuvok
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    I think selling Foden is a bit kneejerk.

    Foden is the second most transferred out player this week behind suspended Ivan Toney. But he plays for a team averaging 4 goals per home game versus the side with the worst xGC and worst big chances conceded over the past 6 weeks (despite having the best fixtures). But obv KDB (4th highest transfers in) feels like a safer captain...

    Foden though has a better points per 90 over the past 6 weeks than KDB (and every other midfielder) so if he plays, the stats suggest he will be more involved in goals that KDB who plays further back and whose shots are almost always outside the box. But obv the issue is rotation...

    Foden started every league game until GW19 v Brighton. But he returned to the starting line up 3 days later vs Dortmund in a game to decide the CL group, alongside other first choice players like Haaland etc. The following benching vs Leicester then, is the surprise one that people are reacting to when transferring him out.

    Leicester are historically a side that do damage to City on the break, and despite a woeful start to the season showed this again in the final minutes of the game where City were hanging on. All the caveats of trying to read Pep roulette aside, IMO Pep doesn't like rate Foden that highly in such games (Jesus started ahead of him in the mirror fixture last season, Bernardo the season before).

    City were exposed a number of times on the break in their previous away game at Anfield, so I think it makes sense that Pep went for Grealish and Bernardo as the two wingers away at Leicester. They are the best ball carriers, they don't lose possession as much as Foden & Mahrez who attempt more shots & crosses etc. Vs Fulham however, this isn't going to be a priority, penetration & goal threat will be instead.

    TLDR - I think there's a good chance Foden starts & hauls on Saturday, I think selling for KDB (esp with a hit involved) could backfire?

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I will keep and cry, or could sell if we have a leak

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Fodeeennnnfreude woohoo!

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I think selling one City asset for another is generally really risky, no reason why Pep can't bench KDB this weekend. Foden playing 90 last night isn't really important, didn't start last 2 PL games so he shouldn't need a rest, KDB played 90 against Dortmund in midweek followed by 70+ on a Saturday morning a few weeks back

  17. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Morning people. What do we make of Harry Kane without Son ?? Spurs have no creation with their injuries. Would you sell Kane ??

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think I would.

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Against that Liverpool defence at home and on penalties. No point selling with Haaland a doubt and very few good striking options just now.

    2. Gunnerssss
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I dont see how son impact kane this season. No issue at all to keep kane.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Sell I certainly wouldn't, it's still Kane against a dreadful defence. But it's definitely significant. I wonder if Gil will get a chance given his decent performances of late or if Perisic may get his chance further up the pitch

    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Luxury transfer that. Who for? Will the replacement be any better?

  18. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    If we knew for sure that Haaland and Foden won't start, I'd sell them for Jesus and De Bruyne in a heartbeat. I have a really good feeling about these two for the weekend.

  19. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who to get rid of first?
    A mount
    B zaha
    C foden
    Cheers

  20. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Why are people contemplating selling Foden? Any news or just Pep Roulette?

  21. G Banger
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    If this crazy for a (-4), it means I can keep Salah:

    Foden + Saka + Mitro => KDB + Rashford + Trash

  22. tim
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pope
    Trippier Saliba Castagne
    KDB Salah Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Solanke Wilson

    Ward Guehi Andreas Neco

    GTG?

