  1. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    Someone tell me how good my WC team is !

    GW1 Extra player - Mbappe (AUS)
    GW3 WC

    Courtious (CAN)
    Dumfries (SEN) Trippier (IRN) Mæhle (TUN)
    KDB (CAN) Bergwijn (SEN) De Paul (SAU) Khazri (DEN)
    Messi (C1, SAU) Martínez (SAU) Neymar (C2, SRB)

    Rochet (KOR) Modric (MOR) Sosa (MOR) Cancelo (GHA)

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Who is Sosa

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 23 mins ago

        Sammy?

      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 16 mins ago

        Croatian fullback.

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Looks good. Didn't realise that Rochet was Uruguay keeper. Might stick him in yet. Had Argentina keeper in mind. Not sure about Martinez up front. Saudi aren't great but they're not awful either.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      One of the closest to mine that I've seen here (I have the exact same defence currently) - so, stupendously good! 😉

      I'm not convinced that Courtois is worth paying the super premium GK price - Canada look a bit tricky to me & there's some decent 4.5 combos.

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Is Muslera not Uruguay first choice goalie?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 24 mins ago

        I thought the same but Muslera has been injured then benched when Rochet has been starting in 7/8 games in 2022. Doing well too, although the opposition hasn't been great.

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/sergio-rochet/nationalmannschaft/spieler/264014/verein_id/3449

    5. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Dumfries is injured I think

  2. Qaiss
    • 6 Years
    7 hours ago

    Erm just logged in to see my rank and it appears autosubs haven’t kicked in?

    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      Yeah, FPL probably mourning the loss of real proper football for the next month or so.

    2. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 47 mins ago

      You better log out and back in

    3. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Points have updated but OR hasn’t so looks wrong in all leagues.

      Hopefully they will update today.

  3. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 48 mins ago

    Alphonso Davies, DEF, will play up front and on penalty!

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      For Canada against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. Join the queue!

  4. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 31 mins ago

    Not worst GW after the disaster last week, went up from 1.05mil to 750k. Gonna have fun with Fantasy WC now, recon there is no point in touching FPL, so many injured and tired legs before we see a PL game again…

  5. el polako
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    Exit interview by CR7.

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 20 mins ago

      Check in with HR to sign a few forms. Looking at carrying on with pension plans. Collecting the whiparound envelope!

    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      Yeah, he wants out and is looking to drag United through the mud on his way out.

  6. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    How does this work?

    12th Man – Will allow you to select 1 additional player to score points for your team in a matchday. When selected, the 12th man cannot be substituted, captained or transferred. You can select any player to be your twelfth man and budget or team restrictions do not count here.

    I thought this was an extra player bench boost, points from one of your subs? Does it allow you pick any player outside your 15 and get their matchday points?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Yeah I think its like an extra player (16th rather than 12th) outside your standard squad, who you can't sub/transfer in/out or captain. Haven't figured out how to activate it yet. I think the ideal is an expensive player you won't be able to captain - I'm going for Mbappe v AUS (same as Ask Yourself) since I'll be capping Messi that day anyway.

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 30 mins ago

        Cheers Mentaculus. Might hit it in MD2 so.

  7. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    6 hours, 16 mins ago

    Ronaldo may have been a decent footballer in his time, but going on a tirade against the club where you're considered a "legend". Such a classless guy.

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Couldn’t agree more

    2. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Absolutely.

      If he behaved like he has this season under Fergie he would never have played for the club again.

    3. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Same Utd fans who were mad when they heard he was joining City. Imo, it’s not Ronaldo’s fault.

  8. TanN
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    Fantasy WC, should we not boycott it? Should we be having fun, when 6500 migrant workers have died in Qatar?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Should we not boycott Premier League who resumed during COVID, testing millionaire footballers when NHS staff couldn't get tested and people died?

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      I certainly respect that decision. I would feel very uncomfortable with the idea of going to those stadiums, or substantially taking part in the event. But for me, clicks on a fantasy game feel kind of inconsequential, and I feel like withholding them doesn't really make for effective protest

    3. asdf_1
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      The 6500 figure that is being reported counted every single migrant death in the country which includes accident victims, high profile suicides, and death via natural causes over a span of 10 years. It has been misconstrued as 6500 deaths among construction workers working on the World Cup stadiums and infrastructure. Not defending Qatar, but information should be reported accurately.

      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 46 mins ago

        If I send someone to work down a mine and they die, not down the mine but from lung cancer in a hospital bed, that is still a mining death HTH.

        1. asdf_1
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 39 mins ago

          Yes, but if a mining worker dies from a car accident, it is not a mining death.

          1. asdf_1
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 37 mins ago

            All i am saying is that you can highlight an issue without reporting wrong statistics.

          2. GreennRed
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 36 mins ago

            Unless he crashes into the mine.

    4. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      I suppose if advertisers see fewer than expected clicks and views, that'll send a small message that some football fans are unhappy with this tournament.

      Ulitimately I think that nations pulling out of the tournament was the only properly effective way to send a message though.

      I have mixed feelings about it. I think everyone should be standing up against human rights abuses but on the other hand we (the UK) are responsible for so much turmoil around the globe that is still going on today that it does feel hypocritical to start waving the finger at others so much.

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        Boycott the advertisers products and contact them to let them know why and that you'll shop elsewhere.

        https://www.fifa.com/about-fifa/commercial/partners

    5. evilfish
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      l won't be watching a single game. Not only the deaths, the corruption involved holding it in Qatar at all.

    6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      It does feel icky. I've decided to avoid the official game as that feels like supporting FIFA directly, but I will play FanTeam's game as I am an addict lol.

      Going to avoid watching as much as possible, and a lot of game are during work time so that will help.

      Milllions and billions will watch and get involved so really it has to be a decision for yourself to make. It will not affect ratings in any meaningful way but Qatar was such an abysmal corrupt choice and I feel like I have to rally against that in my own way.

      Throw in the total lack of prizes and game design to encourage users to log on every single day, the official game can sit and spin.

    7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Why? Did you protest when Russia was hosting in 2018? Or when England were hosting the Euro's final? Will you protest against America hosting the world cup in the future?

      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        if you want to talk about horrendous criminal acts of the past and the value of human life being next to nothing why not look at America or England. The way some of the poor or homeless are treated in this country is absolutely abhorrent yet we have money to send for wars to "protect and serve". Give me a break.

        I won't get any more political as it will likely get me shadow banned again but if you are going to protest this world cup then don't be so hypocritical to ignore everything else going on in the world.

        1. evilfish
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 22 mins ago

          Why do you assume that I boycott the world cup, nothing else and don't care about any other injustices?

          1. GreennRed
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 12 mins ago

            Not you specifically I think Bemba is talking too. All of us.

            There's more than a bit of an irony that Qatar has a poor human rights record, which it has and should rightly be highlighted and FIFA another football organisations talk out of both sides of their mouths on 'ethical' issues. But a lot of football is still a toxic, anti-LGBT, racist, misogynistic baravado driven environment but likes to talk about how that 'culture' is changing. We mightn't be able to change Qatar tooday but we can start at home, with ourselves, our children, our atitudes.

            1. evilfish
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 50 mins ago

              I know not me personally. My point is that most people that take action against one thing they feel strongly about will not just stop there and will show some sort of moral consistency.

              1. GreennRed
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 41 mins ago

                True story. But a lot of people online 'protest' by sticking a BLM banner or Ukrainian flag on their Facebook page so their tribe can see how woke they are, then go down to LIDL and verbally absuse the Polish lady cashier, who doesn't move the queue along as quick as they like, muttering racist comments under their breath so all can hear. Moral inconsistency.

                1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 33 mins ago

                  https://twitter.com/dril/status/1035218616403128320?lang=en-GB

                  Ah yes, Lidl, that place that is very well known for having slow-moving queues.

        2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          You do realise you can be upset about more than one thing at any given time right?

    8. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Yes feel free to boycott it. I presume you will be going by this post and this isn't just virtue signalling?

    9. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      This & the prize is rubbish too

  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    Just figured I'd be at the top of my ML if when the server crash had happened, I didn't panic & let the crash happen.

    Instead I'm 7th :mrgreen:

    -11 & -12 point differnce both weeks due to transfers I left myself LOL

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Not including a possible -14 with Neco (1) the autosub a mate change for Gabriel (15) vs. us blues 🙁

  10. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    No FFS data on Sunday's fixtures in the members area?

    FPL really has shut down.

  11. boc610
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Duds of the season so far? Sterling , Scammaca and Cancelo for me

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Until this GW foden... bought him in for 2 1 1 1 🙁

      1. boc610
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        not players you neccessarily owned , pep benching foden all of a sudden didnt help him.

        1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 40 mins ago

          Haha ofc - can't score if you're not on the pitch.

          Liverpool defenders (Trent) definitely a flop.

          1. boc610
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 36 mins ago

            i think cancelo has been as bad as trent at times but hes had a few hauls to cover it up. keeping him on WC wildcard is the big question now

            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              I agree. Akanji saves money, but supposing something (disciplinary?) happened behind the scenes between Foden and Pep wouldn't surprise me at all remembering Foden's history. He has decent developing partnership with Haaland and I can see having both Foden and KdB a possible way to go forward. However, finding a def who will match Foden is a problem to solve. Rotating some cheaper defenders (Castagne, White/Gabriel, Digne/Cash) with attacking potential is worth considering. Having good starting XV might also give some tv gain for next WC and other chips.

              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 23 mins ago

                Perisic has been huge disappointment, but depending on how well his starts can be predicted might make him an option. Spurs defense has been simply awful though. Similar story with R James and Chilly.

                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  3 hours, 12 mins ago

                  Don't go there! I'm so glad to be dumping Perisic. Starts weren't an issue as I was rotating him with Sessegnon. But look at the scores I got from this pair (most recent 1st) since buying in GW8:
                  1, 1, 6, 0, 1, 8, 1, 1, 2
                  = 21pts in 9GW = 2.33PPG

                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 54 mins ago

                    I know. That's awful. But with him I was thinking about "Ward logic", they are due to haul 😉 However, I have been burned with Spurs wing backs since I started playing this game and promised myself not to go there.

                    1. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 45 mins ago

                      The attacking potential is obviously tempting but unless Spurs start keeping some CS its just not worth it. We've had some fun times though, like getting booked from the bench 😆

            2. NateDog
              • 2 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              Leeds, Chelsea, ManUtd and Spurs all away from home in City's first 6 after the break. I think now is the time to drop City defence personally

  12. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Peaked at 80k OR in GW13, slipped back to 209k OR... Team wasn't bad just missed out on a couple of key players (Kane/Arsenal defender), and had Foden who was total pap.

    All chips intact, hopefully can push on for a decent finish in the latter part of the season!

    1. boc610
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      people need to chill. 24 gamweeks left and so many people in panic mode.

      1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        I am not panicking Boc, I am having an existential crisis!

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          No need, top 10 is still easily within reach.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            Well... Top 10k 😉

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      That's no disaster, similar story but peaked only inside to top million just to drop out of top 3 million with 5 huge red arrows before small green with Darwin last week. Those who had Saliba, Kane and Ward/Iversen combo (because of early WC) are the real winners. I guess my aim is no longer to repeat top 10k finish, but I'll try to make it top 100k anyway.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        151 pts off top 10k looks like undoable, I would be totally fine being "only" 80 pts behind. Having a bad season after the best one is not existential crisis, but this is more than annoying. However, I had a thing called "having life" and bad luck disturbing the start of the season.

      2. boc610
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        only 50 odd points between a rank of 1m and 88k, its snakes and ladders

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          Having next Almiron or two early enough makes that 50 pts easily. But some content creators have done well and their followers have copied their exact team. Having to play against some good teams that basically are multiplied 100 times or more / something like that can cause issues.

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          I think you can play it pretty safe and have no need to go to too maverick. On the other hand I need to create some sort of viable strategy and start making little bets agains template and just hope for the best. I am considering things like going White over Saliba. During dgw a good differential haul can do miracles. Last season I for example had Cash (29 pts) over Digne.

    3. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Similar 150k to 350k in 3 weeks, despite holding Foden for this week. Actually had White but transfered to zouma for his 15pt haul...only problem was I couldn't get back Arsenal defence for last two weeks. Not really sure what went wrong, most likely holding Salah and not investing in Almiron, De Bryune etc.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        For us non Salah owners quite similar story. The switch from KdB to Foden (via C Salah) when MCI and Ars blanked was very common and looked like a no brainer. Those who didn't do it couldn't afford afterwards likes of Saka who was considered as a good pick at the time, so they simply "had to" get Almiron as "enabler". (I really didn't see Almiron continuing to get points all the time sustainable.

  13. boc610
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/nov/14/there-may-be-no-clear-conscience-with-this-world-cup-but-we-can-focus-on-fifa

    best article yet on the moral quandry of watching this world cup

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Yes. Rushden is such a fine writer, always brings nuance and honesty to the table. I wish he wrote more instead of just hosting the pod.

  14. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Pickford | Dominguez
    Dumfries | Trippier | Rodriguez | Maehle | Sosa
    KDB | Eriksen | Bergwijn | Kamada | Kudus
    Neymar | Messi | Bale

    Plan is to use the extra player chip GW1 for Mbappe and wildcard gameweek 3. Attack might change if it looks like Richarlison starts for Brazil

    Thoughts?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Looks good. I'm flitting Kamada in and out, not sure his Frankfurt form will translate in a tricky group. Kudus not going as good attacking wise for Ghana as Ajax. Bale is expensive compared to strikers with easier games in better form for country.

      Pickford and Dominguez both good keeper picks but will play on same day on 25th and 29th so you'll lose the scope to sub one of them.

      1. ZINCH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Thanks man, useful tips. Any suggestions for Bale alternatives? He always turns up for his country and I don't think he's got tough games per say.

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Batshuayi. 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 8 games for Belgium. Lukaku fitness in question.

          https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/michy-batshuayi/nationalmannschaft/spieler/179184/verein_id/3382

          https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/International/FIFA+World+Cup

    2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Good IMO. You spotted Sosa.
      And Mine
      Alisson Ward
      Pavard Trippier Dumfies Marquinhos Sosa
      Kamada Kudus trossard Sane De Paul
      Depay Nunez Mbappe

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Check on Depay fitness before deadline. Van Gaal has said he might be on bench for start of Senegal game.

        1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Cheers mate. Maybe Gapko?

  15. PlayPercentage
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Somebody mentioned unlimited transfers during the World Cup. Was this a wind up?
    Can't see any mention on the FPL web site.

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      open ur transfers page atleast lol

      1. PlayPercentage
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Thanks. I was looking on the FPL Status page and the online help.

    2. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Serious?

  16. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Register your squad before the deadline for a chance to win 2 x Category 1 tickets for the FIFA World Cup™ Final scheduled to be held in Lusail, Qatar on 18 December 2022!

    Is that all? Fifa are soo stingy! In fact it’s only match ticket, you pay for your trip. Not interested in visiting Qatar, so fifa fantasy or fantasy world cup is a waste of time imo.

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      It's not really even a prize is it? Zero incentive to do well.

      Doubled my money on FanTeam during Euros so hoping to match or improve that - at least that offers some sort of incentive and involves far less logging in - the ability to change captain 4 times a matchweek in official game is such a desperate attempt to boost site traffic it's embarrassing.

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        16 times.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Oh is it every game? I thought it was once per day?

          1. GreennRed
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            It's a bit ambiguous but I think it's can captain change after each game but subs after each day. I tried e-mailing but sure there's no contact details!

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              Lol of course. Someone posted a quote the other day that implied once per day but now I can't find that in the rules. Trial & error it is then!

          2. GreennRed
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Matchday and match day. It's like a f@**%%g code!

      2. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        There’s no denying this.

  17. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Who are the major omissions from the WC fantasy player list that you're waiting to see added today?

    I'm looking out for Sarabia and Dani Olmo, although I need to read up some more to see how nailed they are

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Emi Martinez

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        This!

    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Sarabia could be interesting depending on price!

  18. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Gw 17 draft number 3:

    Ward / Kepa

    Trippier, Schärr, Castagne, White, Bueno
    KdB, Foden, Martinelli, Almiron, Andreas
    Haaland, Kane, Darwin

    Any comments? 😉

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Not really. Ward/Kepa rotation looks good. Solid budget defence on similar lines to what I'm looking at. Foden the only question mark for me but at least you haven't chosen him over KDB

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Hello mate. Made a Kane draft myself after we talked.

        Ward (Iversen)
        Cancelo, Robertson, Trippier, Saliba (Martínez)
        Salah, Maddison, Martinelli, Almirón (Andreas)
        Haaland, Kane (Greenwood)

        Not ideal to play Ward, I reckon, but it is one option.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Difference between Salah playing wide a lot and Darwin centrally is not big enough to choose Salah for me. I expect Darwin to almost match him and that money helps so much elsewhere.

          1. sirmorbach
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            I personally think Darwin will play, and keep going back and forth with my Darwin draft — just throwing it out then: don't you fear rotation with Diaz/Jota/Firmino?

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              My guess is that, with everyone fit, they might go back to 4231 with this front 4:
              Salah Jota/Firmino Diaz
              Darwin

              But I can't be too sure... interested to hear what others think

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          I think Ward is fine. Struggling to see any standout GK options since I don't want to use up a City/Ars/New spot there. Debating Kepa/Ward rotation or just Ward/Iversen.

          My Kane draft:
          Kepa Ward
          Trippier White Dalot Cresswell Patterson
          KDB Maddison Martinelli Almiron Andreas
          Haaland Kane Darwin

          1. sirmorbach
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            It's a lovely team! Really like the Cresswell shout.

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              West Ham's form is a little concerning but they're still pretty solid & their good fixtures dovetail nicely with trickier ones for Arsenal & Man Utd (esp 20/21)

    2. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Lovely.

