  1. TanN
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    SAY NO TO THE WORLD CUP!

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Last one?
      Or perhaps your wish to say No to Qatar rather!

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Are you work experience from the troll school? You need to ask for a refund.

    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not doing a world cup fantasy team then lol?

  2. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    A. Lautaro Martinez + Musiala
    B. Neymar + Trossard

    Got KDB and Messi

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      B.

      Though Musiala and Trossard are getting games for Germany and Belgium it's rarely 90 mins so maybe pick a different mid.

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        Thanks

  3. Nespinha
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    RMT world cup fantasy (0.5ITB):

    Costa, Ward
    Trippier, Maehle, Dumfries, Cancelo, Sosa
    De Bruyne, Skov Olsen, De Paul, Kimmich, Bergwijn
    Messi, Neymar, Lautaro

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Looks good. Nice balance. I have same backs.

  4. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Choose:

    A) Neymar & Gundo
    B) Mbappe & Zeilinski

    Will have Neymar or Mbappe on 12th if I don’t get them on my team for MD1

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  5. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Now Martínez looks like second choice we need a replacement !!! Narrowed it down to these lads:
    A) Richarlison (SRB, SWI)
    B) Bale (USA, IRN)
    C) Nunez (KOR, POR)
    D) Alvarez ? (SAU, MEX)
    R) Mitro (BRA, CAM)

    I can’t lie I think bale is my favourite or a Nunez MD1 to Mitro MD2 switch

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Martinez isn't second choice, not a chance he gets dropped

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        He’s stayed on the bench whilst Alvarez started and scored then correa got subbed on and has just scored.
        Not looking great

        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          In a friendly. He played just 3 days ago for Inter, he's about as nailed as Messi especially in his current form

          1. lilmessipran
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            I disagree, he is first choice but Alvarez will eat into his mins, he is probably the best bet to get rested for the third game if Argentina qualify after first two .. about as nailed as Messi? not even close imo

            1. NateDog
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Getting rested in a game that doesn't matter doesn't mean he's second choice though, if Argentina are through after 2 games then sure but otherwise I'd expect him to play every game.

          2. Ask Yourself
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            They’ll be playing every 3/4 during the tournament it’s a bit co evening if the manager doesn’t think he can hack it now

            1. Ask Yourself
              • 6 Years
              11 mins ago

              Concerning*

            2. NateDog
              • 2 Years
              just now

              He was in Italy 3 days ago playing just shy of 90 minutes in a competitive game. Then he has to travel out to Qatar to meet up with the rest of the squad. I don't think that and playing matches every 4 days is exactly that comparable

          3. lilmessipran
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            By the way, a lot of other players played 3 days ago domestically including Messi

            1. NateDog
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              True, but Messi for example played in a straightforward 5-0 win and doesn't exactly have to do the work that Lautaro does for Inter in general

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      The best advice you can take is to ignore friendlies. Sosa and Martinez are still good picks.

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Has Sosa been injured?

  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best defenders at 4m and 3.5m? Currently on Cash and Araujo

  7. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Trying a different format to present a team here in the order of matches, date:
    20: Estupian
    21: Trippier, Pouraliganji
    22: Rodrigo, Messi, Luarto, Maehle, Khazri, Pavard, Mbappe
    23: Sane, Courtois KDB
    24: Rochet, Valverde

    A. Do you think it's a good format for analysis and feedback here on this forum
    B. Comments on the team, thanks

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      My eyes

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Sorry for that lol
        WC got a different format than we use for FPL
        FPL format is what we are used to but not helpful for WC

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good way to look at it

    3. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Nice way to look at it. I will try:
      20 AlexDom
      21 Trippier DenzilD Gapko
      22 Messi Andreas Sk, Maehle Pavard
      23 Sosa Sane Musiala Trossard KDB
      24 Rochet Neymar
      12th man Mbappe

  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Don't think I can get it any better than this, thoughts on my team? 12th man . All the bench play on 24th

    Al Sheeb
    Trippier Maehle Sosa
    Sane Eriksen Modric Bergwijn Foden
    Messi Neymar Mbappe

    Rochet Richarlison Cancelo Araujo

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Like it
      Im getting a better team without KDB too

  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Need a 4.5 or less mid
    Was on Alejandro Garnacho but he didnt even make the squad

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Khazri played for Tunisia today in the behind closed doors friendly I think

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Khazri

