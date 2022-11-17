33
FanTeam November 17

FanTeam World Cup 2022 £50k Fantasy strategy tips

33 Comments
Share

Sponsored by FanTeam

There are just days to go until the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts – so it’s time to start nailing down those picks for FanTeam’s World Cup Fantasy game.

Here we take a closer look at strategy, but not before bringing you a quick reminder about the game itself and the mouth-watering prize pool on offer.

PICK YOUR FANTEAM WORLD CUP TEAM NOW

ABOUT THE FANTEAM WORLD CUP FANTASY GAME

FanTeam have listened to previous concerns about having to compete with rival managers that submit multiple teams.

Therefore, the main game of £5 entry will restrict each manager to one team only.

It also began life with a minimum prize pool of £50,000 but that is getting bigger and bigger after the minimum entries were met.

FanTeam's World Cup 2022 Fantasy game has launched 1

For those who like the old-school FanTeam with multiple teams allowed, the £20 buy-in tournament allows up to 25 entries per user, boasts a minimum guaranteed prize pool of £100,000 and at least £10,000 for first place.

As both options have a progressive prize pool, the £100,000 and £50,000 will continue to rise with each new entry beyond the minimum guarantee.

STRATEGY GUIDE

GO RISKIER

One of the main differences between FanTeam’s game and other Fantasy games is the ‘Safety Net’ feature, which makes up for the lack of substitutes. If a player doesn’t start a match, he will automatically be replaced by the closest-priced starter from the same team in the same position.

For example, if you own Phil Foden (£10.0m) but he was benched by Gareth Southgate then Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) – if selected – would come into play.

Or if you’re worried about Memphis Depay‘s (£11.5m) fitness for the opening game but want him for later rounds, stick him in your side and, even if he’s not fit to face Senegal, the next-priced starting Dutch forward will get points for your team.

This gives managers the freedom to pick ‘rotation risk’ options or fitness doubts that would likely be avoided in the official FIFA game – ideal for when you know you want coverage of a top team’s enticing fixture but aren’t sure you can predict the starting XI.

ROLL TRANSFERS IN MATCHDAY 2?

GWMatchesDeadline (GMT)TransfersPlayer limit
1Group Match 1Sunday 20 November, 16:00Unlimited3 per team
2Group Match 2Friday 25 November, 10:002 free transfers3 per team
3Group Match 3Tuesday 29 November, 15:002 free transfers3 per team
4Round of 16Saturday 3 December, 15:002 free transfers3 per team
5Quarter-finalsFriday 9 December, 15:00Enforced Wildcard4 per team
6Semi-finalsTuesday 13 December, 19:003 free transfers5 per team
7FinalSunday 18 December, 15:003 free transfers7 per team

Just like in FPL, FanTeam allows you to roll your free transfers.

In fact, FanTeam will allow you to save up to eight free transfers if you have not used them in previous rounds!

There’s a balance to be stuck when it comes to usage.

With this being a short-term tournament format rather than the long slog of a 38-game domestic campaign, being more aggressive isn’t a bad policy.

For example, you may want Christian Eriksen (£9.0m) for his first group game against Tunisia, but he then faces France in Matchday 2. Moving him on to, say, Luka Modric (£9.5m) for Croatia’s second group fixture against Canada may appeal.

But it’s very important, maybe more so, to consider the longer outlook.

Several countries may have already qualified by Matchday 3, so while the Safety Net feature will cover you for any tactical rests, you may not want a glorified second-string player in your side.

Saving a transfer or two for that third round of group games may be important, then.

But potentially even more crucial, if any upsets are on the cards, is having one eye on the round of 16 (more of which below)…

ANTICIPATE WHO WILL QUALIFY FOR THE LAST 16


To Qualify		To Win Group D
France90.9%71.4%
Denmark71.4%25.0%
Australia28.6%9.1%
Tunisia26.7%6.7%

The Wildcard in FanTeam isn’t available until the quarter-finals, so you’ll need to have a think about which nations are likely to qualify for the round of 16.

For example, you don’t want to lump on players from, say, Ecuador in your FanTeam team, given that their chances of qualifying from Group A may be on a knife edge.

We’ve put together a list of qualification odds for all eight groups here, so you can see which countries the bookmakers think are most likely to make it through to the knockout rounds.

You do get two free transfers ahead of the round of 16, at least, but having an extra one up your sleeve – ie by rolling a transfer – might not be a bad idea if qualification is looking tight for some of your side.

TARGET SHOT-HAPPY PLAYERS

Players get rewarded for the usual stuff like goals, assists and clean sheets in FanTeam but bonus points are also awarded, as you can see in the graphic above.

All players get an extra +0.3 points if their team wins while they’re on the pitch, although you’ll probably be backing assets from the likes of France, Brazil, England, the Netherlands and Argentina anyway so victories are to be expected.

The ‘shots on target’ bonus is something worth paying attention to, however. All players get extra points if they hit the target with an effort, with defenders (and goalkeepers!) rewarded more than midfielders and forwards.

Shot-happy assets like Denzel Dumfries (£7.0m) and Joakim Maehle (£6.5m) look even more attractive in FanTeam, then.

Goalkeepers also got half a point for every save they make, rather than one point for every three stops, so finding a busy custodian who has a decent chance of keeping out the opposition is the holy grail between the sticks.

PICK YOUR FANTEAM WORLD CUP TEAM NOW

18+ | Please gamble responsibly | http://begambleaware.org | #ad

The World Cup Fantasy 2022 complete guide: Best players, squads, team reveals + more

33 Comments Post a Comment
  1. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    The Guardian's World Cuo pod. 2 groups per pod. Goid banter and potentially a few FF pointers.

    https://open.spotify.com/episode/7DroiJd5gfh7wP1RMAxeRV?si=mvBbjSIeThSReQK45Kxw_g&utm_source=copy-link

    Open Controls
  2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Really am struggling with GK selection for FanTeam game, currently leaning Courtois as he might get CS while still being relatively busy and looks marginally underpriced.
    Safety net really does change the way you need to play this one imo. No shows are absolutely disastrous in some cases (I have Richarlison in a few drafts but a no show would effectively be game over). Flip side is you can pick the likes of Dumfries and an Argentina defender without a care in the world 🙂

    Any FT players, who are you going for as GK (and why?)

    Open Controls
  3. jayzico
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    What's the code to join the FFS World Cup game. Also, any of you got a league to join - especially the old timers. X

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      was just looking for the same ! just done my first draft

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        just now

        https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/join-league/QAFYXVR4

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      You may like to join the private league
      https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/join-league/QAFYXVR4

      Open Controls
    3. jayzico
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Joined. Thanks lads. Is that the FFS league? I can't seem to find it otherwise

      Open Controls
  4. Colin Govender
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/join-league/YBZXG5NU

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Joined. Thanks

      Open Controls
  5. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    Best keeper to pair with Rochet that isn't Pickford or Martinez (currently got double England defence and 3 Argentinian players already)?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      the Ecuador one

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Got Courtois

      Open Controls
    3. ANGRY PERSON
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Allison. Brazil is very good defensively

      Open Controls
    4. jayzico
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Franco for me. Easy clean sheet

      Open Controls
      1. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Who's Franco? Haha

        Open Controls
  6. fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    RMT

    Martinez Rochet
    Dumfries Shaw Maehle Cancelo Sosa
    Bergwijn Perisic SkovOlsen DiMaria Plata
    Messi Neymar Kane

    Probably 12th man Mbappe to cover that fixture against Australia

    Open Controls
    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pretty much the same team as Andy LTFPL

      Open Controls
  7. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    So how do you look at World Cup player stats in the members area then?

    Will the World Cup teams have their own predicted lineups section?

    Open Controls
  8. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is Paredes nailed?

    Or any good 4.5m mids other than Khazri?

    Open Controls
    1. ANGRY PERSON
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
  9. Bad Lieutenant
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bit thrifty on the prize front, Fifa. Literally nothing to play for.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cost saving.

      Open Controls
  10. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hi guys, few questions from me.

    1. Who plays GK for Netherlands?

    2. Who will be the starting wing backs for Brazil?

    Open Controls
  11. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Does anyone fancy Enzo Fernandez to get a starting place for Argentina?
    He would have to oust Macalister I think.

    Open Controls
  12. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Not sure if I should keep KDB he eats a load of the 100M budget, keep or sell?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      it depends if you really want 3 premium forwards or not, there is a few mid priced forwards that can do well, i've personally gone for KDB & Batshuaiy instead of say Kane + 6.5m mid or Mbappe 6m mid, Bats can match either of them as long as he plays, which i think he will

      Open Controls
  13. zon
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Threw a WC fantasy team together. Targeting matchday 1, initial plan is to WC for MD2. Feel free to copy 8)

    A.Dominguez (Ecuador keeper)
    Dumfries Shaw Trippier Pavard Maehle
    Skov-Olsen Bergwijn Khazri
    Messi(c) Lautaro

    Sommer KDB Neymar Shaqiri

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      WC Gw 2 is tricky, what to do with gw3 rotation?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Mightn't be a huge amount of rotation, teams playing to top groups, even in teams that are out after MD2. At least you know the teams playing. Quarter Final round could be a good round for WC. Semi finals and final round has the same 4 teams with 11 FT.

        Open Controls
  14. jayzico
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone think you get a huge amount of cash. I mean I've filled my team with incredible players and got 1.5m leftover

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hold on to it if you're happy with your team.

      Open Controls
  15. jayzico
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    No love for Meunier? One of first in my team. I prefer him over Denzel - Senegal could get a goal

    Open Controls
  16. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Transfermarkt World Cup -

    https://www.transfermarkt.com/2022-world-cup/startseite/pokalwettbewerb/WM22

    Fairly up-to-date -

    https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/International/FIFA+World+Cup

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.