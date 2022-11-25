65
  1. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Er, my team page is showing I have 3 x transfers available? I thought it was only 2 per 'Matchday'? Have they bumped it up to 3 without telling anyone?

    When is deadline for Matchday 2?

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Free one came over from MD1

      1. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I presume

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Did you only use 1 FT in MD1? You can roll one, you know. Mine is showing 3/3 FTs already also

    3. Wouter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Two for the new Matchday and one rolled over from Matchday 1 no?

    4. roughywidiw
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      same here, would want to make that 3rd transfers but unsure whether we'd eventually take a hit or not

    5. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      If you only used 1 transfer in Matchday 1 you could roll on over. Matchday 2 has already started and you can make transfers before any game starts. No need to rush transfers unless you want a Wales player.

    6. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Honestly, I have no idea how any of this works, it's a complete shitshow of a game 😆

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        And cheers all...

  2. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Noppert
    Dumfries, Trippier, Sabaly
    Saka, Bergwijn, Di Maria, Kamada
    Kane, Mbappe, Richarlison

    Gonda, Hernandez, Sos, Asenio

    Any Changes needed for my WC?

    Thanks

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Messi over Kane for me but otherwise solid!

    2. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Kane to Messi/Lewa maybe?

    3. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Thanks

  3. Goonerly
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Just so I understand...

    I'm on a WC.
    Can I play Kieffer Moore for the game vs. Iran and then, if he doesn't score any points, transfer him out for, say, Richarlison?
    Or is he then locked and can't be transferred out until next Matchday?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      No he'll be locked once he's played. You can sub him off, but if you transfer him out the replacement will only start scoring MD3

    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Not if you will be down to 2 defenders

      1. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Yep that's right a transfer now counts towards MD3

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      No he will become available for MD3, so you could start setting up your team for MD3.

      1. Goonerly
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Right, so I can use my WC to set up my team for GW3, once the player has played his match?

        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I believe so....

  4. Float
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Day 6 of no points for key passes, tackles, shots on target, winning a penalty, missing a penalty.

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Lol

    2. Tomsk
      • 2 Years
      just now

      They did add a saves point on for my goalie though so only 99% inefficient.

  5. ChelseaGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Bale vs Sarr for MD2?

  6. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Need help deciding;

    a. Bale v Iran

    b. Rich v SUI

    Thanks in advance.

    1. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      B

    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      need another one as its one each.

    4. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B

  7. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    There is no actually gameweek deadline, you can make transfer up to the conclusion of the last match. Once a match kicks off the players involved in that game will be locked.

    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      If Wildcarding, Using Power Captain or 12th man they need to be activated before Wales vs Iran kicks off

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I keep forgetting about the chips...lol...mess

    2. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Ah okay, I just rushed into making three random transfers because I thought the MD deadline was the KO of the first match...lol

      What a mess....

      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Absolutely no need to rush transfers. Just make sure to set your team up so all the players playing today are in your side and can be subbed to the bench if they only score 1 point.

        1. Jafooli
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Cheers Revival...

  8. FFscouter
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Sarr worth a shot against Qatar?

    1. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Absolutely IMO. Gone for the Senegal triple up

    2. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Are you captaining him?

  9. Ha Ha Land
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Will Minamino start?

  10. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Sure won't feel it now til Christmas.

  11. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    A or B ?

    A) Kane (USA) + Richarlison (Cameroon)
    B) Sarr (Qatar) + Lewan (Saudi Arabia)

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

    2. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A

  12. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Who is your captain guys?

    1. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Saka - Mbappe - KDB - Richarlison. Will stick as soon as someone scores 9.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Careful. You only get to move it once

    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      On Messi now.

    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bale

    4. Wouter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Kane as first captain. Probably go to Messi if he blanks

  13. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Trippier or Shaw?

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Shaw for me but it's a toss up

    2. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Trippier because Shaw got an assist last time. Twisted fantasy logic.

  14. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Olmo or Di Maria?

  15. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Keep or sell KDB?

    Current mid is:

    KDB / Di Maria / Bergwijn / Saka / Kamada

    Thanks

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      I'd sell. He was awful and playing way too deep.

  16. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Kane or Messi ??

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Messi imo

  17. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Messi

  18. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I made Arrasceta > Bruno on MD1 and not only they took my 2 points of Olsen(?!) but didn't let me play Bruno (error), so I ended up with - Arrasceta points - do you think I can report it somewhere? about cash league of course...

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Give me a ring with £20 and I'll solve your problem. 😉

  19. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Thoughts on WC team?

    Dahmen Gonda
    Abdhamid Yoshida Trippier Dumfries Sandro
    ADM Saka Bergwijn Kamada Tadic
    Messi Mbappe Bale

    Giroud n Richa served me well last MD, now time for others to shine

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Still have 0.5 itb

  20. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Why not much love for Kane?

  21. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Thoughts on Sabaly(c)? He was very good first game and now he will play vs Qatar.

