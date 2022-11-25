Firstly, I am super excited about the opportunity to be writing for Fantasy Football Scout. I have been a huge fan of the website/YouTube channel ever since Mark Sutherns and Granville started Scout back in the late-2000s. Over the years, Scout has become a behemoth in the Fantasy Football space and it’s definitely one of my go-to places for Fantasy content.

Before we move on to why you readers are actually here, please feel free to follow me on Twitter @FPLRossoneri(Nick) to get the latest updates for WC Fantasy.

In this blog, I will be pinpointing the top World Cup Fantasy picks you should be considering for your Matchday 2 squads.

All the data is taken from FBRef.

Goalkeepers

Edouard Mendy (Senegal) vs Qatar, 5.5M, TSB: 3.1%

Mendy should be the premium goalkeeper you should be looking at in Matchday 2, as Senegal have a very favorable fixture against hosts Qatar, who were shockingly poor in the first game against Ecuador.

Qatar have the lowest xG of 0.3 in Group A and I expect Senegal defense to do well in Matchday 2.

Mendy is currently only owned by 3.1% of managers and at $5.5m he could be a great premium GK option.

Shuichi Gonda (Japan) vs Costa Rica, 4.0M, TSB: 0.3%

Shuichi Gonda is a gift to everyone playing World Cup Fantasy this year, as he enables us to free up funds for midfield and attack.

Just like Senegal, I expect Japan to do really well against Costa Rica after their dream start, beating Germany in Matchday 1.

Costa Rica, on the other hand, were handed a clear drubbing at the hands of Spain conceding seven goals and scoring none. They didn’t even manage a single shot all game.

The Japan custodian is only owned by 0.3% of managers but Mendy and Gonda should be a popular goalkeeper pairing come Matchday 2.

Defenders

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) vs Ecuador, 6M, TSB: 35.9%

If the Euros are anything to go by, Dumfries will eventually come good. We have already seen in the first game against Senegal how much farther forward he got in that game and it’s a matter of time before he is involved in the goals.

It also makes him more appealing that a defender gets +7 pts for a goal.

Borna Sosa (Croatia) vs Canada, 3.5M, TSB: 18.2%

You can’t really go wrong with picking Sosa in your World Cup Fantasy team: at just $3.5m, he is the best cheap enabler in the game.

Sosa also boasts of some really good attacking numbers from the left side, and he has amassed 5xA for Stuttgart in 10 starts in the Bundesliga this year.

Croatia play Canada in Matchday 2 and they will be looking to put in a clinical performance after their 0-0 draw against Morocco.

Midfielders

Daichi Kamada (Japan) vs Costa Rica, 5.5M, TSB: 4.7%

Kamada is one of Japan’s talisman players who is usually involved when they score a goal.

In the German Bundesliga, Kamada has been in great form as well, scoring 7xG and assisting 3xA in just 11 starts for Frankfurt.

Costa Rica were abysmal defensively against Spain in Matchday 1 and I expect Japan to get the job done here.

Kamada is currently only in 4.7% of teams and at just $5.5m, he could be a very good bargain for your midfield.

Dusan Tadic (Serbia) vs Cameroon, 8M, TSB: 2.6%

Dusan Tadic is one of those utility players who will always put in a good performance for his side, delivering years of consistent displays for both Ajax and Serbia.

Tadic in the Eredivisie this year has had 12 goal contributions in 14 starts, including nine assists.

For Serbia in the World Cup qualifiers, he was again in the thick of things with 2xG and 6xA in seven starts, which shows how vital he is to the Serbia team.

I fully expect Tadic to be in the mix when Serbia plays Cameroon in Matchday 2.

Forwards

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) vs Qatar, 6.5M, TSB: 1.7%

Sarr could be a very good punt in the early fixture of Matchday 2 when Senegal take on Qatar.

Qatar looked very poor in their opening game of the World Cup against Ecuador as they presented a lot of open spaces, and thus chances for the opposition forwards, and I expect Sarr to take advantage.

Sarr is currently only owned by 1.7% of managers and at just £6.5m, he can easily get a couple of goals in Matchday 2.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) vs Saudi Arabia, 10M, TSB: 4.2%

Lewandowski is no stranger to scoring tons of goals for whoever he plays and has been instrumental in Poland reaching the World Cup.

In the World Cup qualifiers, Lewandowski recorded 9xG & 4xA in nine starts, which just shows how talismanic of a figure he is in the Polish national team.

On the domestic side, he is not doing too bad either for his new club Barcelona: in 13 starts, Lewandowski has already recorded 13xG & 4xA.

He is currently owned by 4.2% of managers and I see him as a potential captaincy option as well in Matchday 2.

That’s it from my side then, I hope I was able to help you with some of your decisions, Thanks again for taking time out and going through my blog.

Good luck in Matchday 2 and I hope all of you get a big fat green arrow.