Matchday 3 of World Cup Fantasy is almost upon us, which allows us to have a look at some differential options for the official FIFA game.

For everything else you might need ahead of Friday’s deadline, check out our Scout Picks and summary of what’s left to play for.

ACHRAF HAKIMI

Ownership : 10.0%

: 10.0% Price : $5.0m

: $5.0m MD3 fixture: CAN

Having narrowly missed out on Matchday 3’s Scout Picks, it’s worth mentioning Morocco’s right-back here.

They are one of three sides to have kept clean sheets in both games and the Paris Saint-Germain defender’s five penalty area touches have only been bettered by four others in his position.

A regular goal scorer for club and country, Hakimi is a free-kick expert and scored two of them in January’s African Cup of Nations. However, he still seems to be behind Hakim Ziyech ($7.0m) in the queue, which could frustrate Fantasy managers.

Morocco just need a draw against Canada to secure progression to the round of 16, so there should be no rotation threat or drop in concentration. They have a job to do.

MARCUS THURAM

Ownership : 0.1%

: 0.1% Price : $7.0m

: $7.0m MD3 fixture: TUN

With qualification to the knockout stage already secured for France, expect plenty of rotation against Tunisia on Wednesday.

Thuram is in good club form, scoring 10 times in 15 Bundesliga matches, which is why he has been the man called on to replace Olivier Giroud ($7.5m) in both Group D encounters.

Karim Benzema ($11.0m) is one of the many recent injuries that have decimated this squad, so it’s therefore logical to rest Giroud to prevent another forward problem. This should give Thuram his first World Cup start.

DARWIN NUNEZ

Ownership : 3.5%

: 3.5% Price : $8.0m

: $8.0m MD3 fixture: GHA

Sticking with forwards, Uruguay are in real danger of group stage elimination. The talented squad couldn’t find a way past South Korea, before losing on Monday night to Portugal.

They have to win against Ghana, a match that’s already heavy with narrative due to the events of their 2010 World Cup quarter-final.

The South Americans have only produced four shots on target, of which just one came from Nunez, so their strategy urgently needs to change. Especially when seeing that their Matchday 3 opponents have conceded five goals, worsened only by Costa Rica and Iran.

Nunez proved in Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) that he can be a devastating differential to own and he’s backed to do the same here.