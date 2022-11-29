19
19 Comments Post a Comment
  1. iCon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Hey folks, playing an auction type game and have a few tricky decision to make before the deadline (1.5hrs before first k/o).

    If anyone has a second what 11 would you pick from these:

    GK: Galindez / Dominguez
    Def: R.Kristensen / Juranovic / Jin-Su / Fofana / Yoshida / Varela
    Mid: Boufal / Plata / Frankowski / Paredes
    Att: Messi / Gue-Sung / Diatta / Jebali / J.Ito

    There's no autosubs, so you really want the players you pick to start or at least get decent game time. Any input much appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Galindez, Boufal, Kristensen, Messi (obvs) & maybe Fofana look the standout options there

      Open Controls
      1. iCon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers mate - you reckon Fofana likley to start?

        Open Controls
      2. TheDane
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Is Boufal expected to be on penalties or would that be Ziyeck?

        I think there's a great chance that Fofana will start. L'equipe talks about 7 changes to the squard.

        Open Controls
    2. TheDane
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Rasmus Kristensen is not nailed for this game. The media talks about possibly starting Bah or Wass instead. Kjær (the captain) was benched in the previous game against France so they may bring him back on which opens up the game of rotation in defence.

      Open Controls
  2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Who to captain

    Messi
    Gakpo
    Kane
    Musalia

    Open Controls
    1. FPL-(VAR)dy
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      gakpo and twist if required

      Open Controls
      1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Playing Fanteam. Only 1 captain per GW

        Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'm going Gakpo
      Other 3 are solid enough but Gakpo could be in the mood to claim golden boot this afternoon.

      Open Controls
  3. FPL-(VAR)dy
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Best 12th man for this gameweek?Or should I hold the chip for the knockout stages

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Messi if you can live without capping him? Depay if starting? Not sure on exact deadline to activate the chip though

      Open Controls
  4. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    How do I activate my WC? Can I do it at the moment for MD3?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Do I confirm all my transfers and then it gives me the option to make them with the wildcard? What seems like the final pop-up screen doesn't seem to give a wildcard option, just says -21pts 'confirm'? Or is it one step more?

      Open Controls
    2. Hubert
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I think you have to activate it before making any transfers

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ah cheers Hubert, what a shitshow lol...

        Open Controls
  5. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Vvd as a differential over Dumfries?

    Open Controls
    1. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Makes literally zero sense

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Lol thanks

        Open Controls
  6. willieprunier
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Anyone else's MD2 total score been reduced overnight?? When I add up my players individual scores I get 60 but my md total shows as 47..

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.