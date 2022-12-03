The second match of the World Cup 2022 knockout phase takes place on Saturday 3 December at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, as Argentina go up against Australia. Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.

Earlier today, the Netherlands defeated the United States 3-1, meaning that the winner here will face the Dutch in Friday’s quarter-final.

Argentina have recovered well from their shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia and have only made one change to Matchday 3’s starting line-up, with an ankle issue moving Angel Di Maria ($8.5m) to the bench. His place in their 4-3-3 system therefore goes to 34-year-old Papu Gomez ($6.5m).

Popular FIFA Fantasy players like Lionel Messi ($10.5m), Emiliano Martinez ($5.5m), Nicolas Otamendi ($5.0m) and Rodrigo De Paul ($5.0m) start, although Lisandro Martinez ($6.0m) remains on the bench alongside near-namesake Lautaro Martinez ($8.0m).

There is further Premier League interest via Julian Alvarez ($6.5m), Cristian Romero ($5.5m) and Alexis Mac Allister ($7.0m).

Opponents Australia are the most surprising name in this round of 16 but have won their last two matches, both with clean sheets.

Their only alteration brings in international debutant Keanu Baccus ($4.0m) for Craig Goodwin ($4.5m). That means the Socceroos have finally committed to a right-back, having used a different one each time. Congratulations go to Milos Degenek ($4.5m).

MATCHDAY 4 LINE-UPS

Argentina XI (4-3-3): E Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, J Álvarez, Papu Gomez

Australia XI (4-4-2): Ryan; Degenek, Rowles, Souttar, Behich; Baccus, Mooy, Irvine, Leckie; Duke, McGree