  1. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    World Cup knock-out football has a unique vibe. Love it.

  2. It's coming home
    24 mins ago

    Dumfries assist

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes!

      1. lions
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yes!

  3. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    whoever took the punt on Depay. cheers!

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Wish I had more striker spots to fit him in.

      Gets a huge chunk of Netherlands goals + on pens.

  4. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Captain depayyy

  5. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Watch Netherlands play no more

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yeah, they'll be pragmatic if the US let them.

  6. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Grrrrr I knew depay would start delivering

  7. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    good and back and forth here, was expecting US to play much tighter, looks like they opted to play more loose, goals will be incoming for Neth then

  8. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Lool Dumfries, just when I finally take him out

    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Why would you take him out before USA?

      1. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Because he's 6million and there were better options (I felt)

        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I brought in Ake as USA don’t score much. One of the best chances for a CS.

      2. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        He's played worse teams and delivered nothing

        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Three games is a tiny sample, wouldn't put too much weight on it.

          Positionally, he plays like a winger.

  9. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    I have Netherlands going out to Brazil in the semis. I like this team. Legendary manager.

    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      So no hope in Argentina?

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        No. Really don't rate them.

        Weak midfield. Messi is brilliant on the ball, but a defensive liability. I think they'll struggle when they meet a strong pragmatic side like the Dutch.

  10. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Dest v Blind is a bit of a mismatch. Could see Malacia 2nd half.

  11. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    The progress Tim Ream's game has made has been exceptional

