The first match of the World Cup 2022 knockout phase takes place on Saturday 3 December at the Khalifa International Stadium, as the Netherlands go up against the United States. Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

With heavily-rotated France, Portugal and Brazil line-ups all defeated in their final group game, this is a clash between two of the five nations that are still unbeaten.

As such, the Dutch are unchanged from the side that beat Qatar on Tuesday. That means there are starts for popular FIFA Fantasy assets Denzel Dumfries ($6.0m), Andries Noppert ($4.5m), Virgil van Dijk ($6.0m) and Golden Boot contender Cody Gakpo ($7.0m).

Memphis Depay ($8.5m) and Davy Klaassen ($6.0m) get the nod, meaning bench places for Steven Bergwijn ($7.0m) and Steven Berghuis ($7.0m).

None of the remaining sides has been involved in fewer goals than the United States – scoring twice and conceding just once.

The Group B runners-up make two changes from their victory over Iran, as Walker Zimmerman ($4.0m) comes in for Cameron Carter-Vickers ($4.5m) and forward Josh Sargent ($6.0m) fails to recover from an ankle problem.

Jesus Ferreira ($5.5m) replaces the Norwich City man to make his World Cup debut, whilst Christian Pulisic ($7.5m) has recovered from the pelvic injury that led to his early Matchday 3 removal.

MATCHDAY 4 LINE-UPS

Netherlands XI (3-4-1-2): Noppert; Timber, van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay

United States XI (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Ferreira, Pulisic