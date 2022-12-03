91
91 Comments
  1. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who would you pick out of:

    1) Perisic
    2) Ziyech

    A) Klaassen
    B) Rabiot

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      1B

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Perisic
      Rabiot

  2. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Giroud or Richarlison?

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Ric

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Richarlison

