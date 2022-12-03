26
  1. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Noppert
    Dumfries Hernandez Sosa Marquinhos
    Di Maria Perisic Casemiro
    Messi Mbappe Richarlison
    Alisson Olmo Gavi Alba

    Feedback please?
    What changes shall I make
    2m ITB

    
  2. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Assuming all starts, which combo is better?
    A) Perisic + Rashford + Di Maria
    B) Foden + Richarlison + Di Maria
    C) Perisic + Neymar + Fernandez

    Leaning towards A because not sure if Neymar is fully fit yet

    
    1. Bank$y
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I'd say B

      
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'd keep away from Neymar
      Brazil has got depth so they'll not risk it

      
  3. zensum
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Which is a better pick?

    A) Perisic (assuming he plays after 4 90-mins)
    B) Pulisic (Assuming he recovers)

    
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I'm on A

      
  4. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Anyone who still have 12th man. When you plan to activate it..?

    
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Now. Most goals will be scored against the minnows. Later less goals.

      
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Now between Vinny and Giroud

      
  5. Bank$y
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Has anyone emailed FIFA fantasy to ask why Alba is still showing only 4 points for match day 2? He is being robbed his 5 points for a clean sheet, having been substituted before Germany scored.

    
    1. computer
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      i could be wrong because the rules are hectic, but it ain't like fpl and i think regardless of being subbed before the goal, your team didn't get clean sheet so not does Alba

      
      1. bryant
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        yeah its annoying. theo got no cs points when he came on for france after they conceded and played 60+ minutes

        
  6. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Best pick out of these 3:

    A. Klassen
    B. Perisic
    C. Enzo Fernandez

    
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      C. Enzo Fernandez for me

      
  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Netherlands players struck with flue symptoms. Smdid not do the full training today. Van Gaal won’t say how many have it.

    
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Here's the sauce in case anyone asks...
      https://news.yahoo.com/world-cup-netherlands-players-hit-194256536.html

      Lol looks like yet another thing that has gone wrong with this WC, the stupid AC system apparently is making everyone sick. This now tips me to stay away from anymore Dutch players
      Cheers!

      
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thinking the same thing. All because those FIFA thugs wanted the bribes. What a hell hole to have the WC in.

        
    2. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Looks like not just the Dutch team but a wider issue with going in and out of A/C with the big temperature changes making a lot of players vulnerable to bugs. Like how people who work delivering things to offices in southern US get sick a lot.

      Might turn out to be a big advantage for people who've held onto wildcard booster, sadly I am not one of them.

      
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Fifa should be done

      
  8. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Still unsure of the fifth mid spot. Perisic? Ziyech? Gavi? Shaqiri?

    Bruno olmo klassen saka xxxx
    Messi mbappe rich

    
    1. bryant
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      try afford di maria maybe

      
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gavi or Rabiot

      
    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Perisic?

      
  9. bryant
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    am i crazy for considering griz+vini over mbappe+rich

    
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yeah but stranger things have happened

      
  10. aad
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    For 12th man, Kane vs Veni?

    

