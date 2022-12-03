Using Opta’s World Cup data from our Premium Members Area, we’ve updated our set-piece takers table ahead of the knockout stage.

Below we’ve highlighted the players in bold who have taken a penalty, free-kick or corner in the first three Matchdays, with anyone else on the list left over from our original table we put together before the tournament started.

For example, we suspect that Ajdin Hrustic ($5.0m) would be on the bulk of set plays when fit to start for Australia, based on what we saw during qualification.

Here it is, then, our refreshed table.

The players are listed in order of potential prominence at dead-ball situations. For example, Harry Kane is England’s first-choice penalty taker and Neymar is first in line for direct free-kicks with Brazil.

Last updated: December 2