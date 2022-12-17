67
67 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Double up on Morocco or Croatia defense?

    Open Controls
    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      I've got Bono and Hakimi and keeping them in. Have Martinez as back up goalkeeper and cover on the bench if needed for Hakimi

      Open Controls
      1. lions
        • 13 Years
        38 mins ago

        Also signed Maier and have Perisic already

        Open Controls
      2. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        38 mins ago

        I'm trying to replace Sosa, should I replace him with Stanic or should i go for Allah (Morocco) ?already have hakimi and perisic

        Open Controls
        1. lions
          • 13 Years
          34 mins ago

          How about Garvdiol? Might cap off his tournament with a set play goal.

          Open Controls
          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 4 Years
            31 mins ago

            hmm...i was leaning more towards a wing player, is Stanisic attacking?

            Open Controls
            1. lions
              • 13 Years
              28 mins ago

              Not sure, the formation has him in a back three

              Open Controls
              1. Louis_Sans_Balls
                • 4 Years
                just now

                cheers!

                Open Controls
          2. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            great call!

            Open Controls
          3. Thanos
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Woah dude, you’re awesome!!!

            Open Controls
        2. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          From that choice think Stanisic. Risk is doesn’t get to 60 minutes but probably more attacking potential

          Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Think I am going double up Morocco with Bounou and Hakimi

      Open Controls
  2. lions
    • 13 Years
    59 mins ago

    They all talk about Messi, they all dream about Messi.

    Open Controls
  3. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Who is the best captain? Cheers all!

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Just asked the same! I was all for Perisic until saw lineup and leaning towards Hakimi but not sure

      Open Controls
      1. lions
        • 13 Years
        33 mins ago

        Perisic can still burst forward and dangerous at set plays

        Open Controls
    2. lions
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      Everyone thinking no goals so maybe a defender, and hope they score from a set piece. Surely majority will captain player tomorrow unless they score reasonably high today

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Then I guess it's Hakimi?

        Open Controls
  4. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Captain today

    A Perisic ( looks like playing in backline otherwise was locked in)
    B Hakimi
    C Ziyech
    D Modric

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Going for Ziyech. All a toss up...

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Can we switch Captain to Messi tomorrow if we captain someone in today's fixture then?

        Open Controls
        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        2. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          yes

          Open Controls
          1. the dom 1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            cheers, punting on Hakimi cap now then lol

            Open Controls
    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think Hakimi and Perisic will offer the most value here, if they don't score you get the cleanie, if they do gravy

      Open Controls
  5. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Predictions for Croatia vs Morocco?

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      35 mins ago

      1-1

      Open Controls
    2. lions
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      0 - 0

      Open Controls
    3. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      either 0-0 or 1-1, pens Croatia

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      0-2

      Open Controls
  6. AK_FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Morocco or Croatia keeper?

    A) Morocco
    B) Croatia

    Open Controls
  7. FFscouter
    51 mins ago

    Double Croatian or double Moroccan defence?

    And who's your captain for today?

    Open Controls
  8. Starvaiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Gone for a Majer (C). Differential!

    Open Controls
    1. Gianfranco Zola
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      I didn't see Perisic in the attacking third and figured he wasn't starting. Took him out for Majer. Kinda regret it now

      Open Controls
    2. lions
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      I signed him as a differential - if he flops I have big guns from the bench!

      Open Controls
  9. Gianfranco Zola
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    I still have Klaasen. I can take him out for a France or Argentina player tomorrow after the team news right?

    Open Controls
    1. chrisjdgrady
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Aye

      Open Controls
    3. lions
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      How can you still have Klaasen with all the free transfers?!

      Open Controls
      1. Gianfranco Zola
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Umm.. bad team planning?

        Open Controls
  10. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Can I take Lovren out tomorrow and transfer a France or Argentina def in after they play today?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      No you need to move Lovren out before kick off today

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate.

        Open Controls
  11. lions
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is Benzema still in the game? There is some speculation that he may be drafted in. Surely would be one of the major surprises in a world cup final - up there with Ronaldo in 98.

    Open Controls
  12. lions
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Has this world cup been a success football wise? It has been exciting at times but I can't think of many great goals...

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      no what would happen if he did play? no one would get pts for him lol

      Open Controls
    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Also shouldn't we get more pts for Perisic being that he's playing as a defender and not midfielder today?

      Open Controls
  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    First to 3 votes wins it for captain
    A Perisic
    B Hakimi

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    2. lions
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hak

      Open Controls
    3. bryant
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  14. lions
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    I love the Croatian anthem.

    Open Controls
  15. lions
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Ziyech zoning out in the anthem!

    Open Controls
  16. Diedhiou See That?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Choose one:

    A. Kepa + Cancelo + Zouma
    B. Ederson + Dalot + Botman

    Open Controls
  17. lions
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Nice pass from Bono 🙂

    Open Controls
  18. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bono almost with the best own goal in football history

    Open Controls
  19. lions
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Anyone else have a booster to use this last game week?

    Open Controls
    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I got Julian Alvarez as 12th man

      Open Controls
    2. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got my power captain in play.

      Open Controls
  20. lions
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Did you bring him in Louis?!

    Open Controls
    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haven't seen many defenders score from set pieces - I just had a feeling lol

      Open Controls
    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      it was a great call from you mate, but no i didn't 🙁

      Open Controls
  21. bryant
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    no way i just threw in gvardiol last minute

    Open Controls
    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      🙂

      Open Controls
  22. lions
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Who said 0- 0? Me

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      not a bad prediction really considering the group match was that same exact score, I actually went back and watched it last night, ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ

      Open Controls
  23. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    I wonder if these are the only goals we're going to get, from set pieces and then pens lol, would make sense for these 2 teams

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.