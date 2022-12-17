The third-place play-off for World Cup 2022 takes place on Saturday 17 December at the Khalifa International Stadium, as Croatia go up against Morocco. Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

It’s a rematch of their opening Group F meeting, which finished 0-0. From here, both nations progressed to the semi-finals without defeat.

Both sides have made several alterations to their starting line-ups, with full-backs Borna Sosa ($3.5m) and Josip Juranovic ($5.0m) benched as two of Croatia’s five.

Dejan Lovren ($4.5m), Marcelo Brozovic ($6.0m) and Mario Pasalic ($5.0m) also make way, with Josip Stanisic ($4.0m), Josip Sutalo ($4.5m), Lovro Majer ($5.0m), Marko Livaja ($5.0m) and Mislav Orsic ($5.0m) coming in to enable an apparent switch from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1.

Morocco have had a wonderful tournament, becoming the first African side to ever reach the semi-final.

To face France, they initially took a calculated risk on three defensive injury doubts – Nayef Aguerd ($4.0m), Romain Saiss ($4.5m) and Noussair Mazraoui ($5.0m) – which all happened to backfire.

Aguerd was removed for Achraf Dari ($4.5m) just before kick-off, whilst the other two gone were by the second half. None of this trio can start, with midfielder Azzedine Ounahi ($5.0m) also named as a substitute.

In a 4-3-3 system, the incoming names are Yahya Attiat-Allah ($3.5m), Bilal El Khannouss ($4.0m) and Abdelhamid Sabiri ($4.0m).

Popular picks Ivan Perisic ($7.5m), Luka Modric ($8.5m), Hakim Ziyech ($7.0m) and Achraf Hakimi ($5.0m) all start.

MATCHDAY 7 LINE-UPS

Croatia XI (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Kovacic; Kramaric, Majer, Orsic; Livaja

Morocco XI (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Dari, El Yamiq, Attiat-Allah; Amrabat, El Khannouss, Sabiri; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal