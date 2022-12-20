45
Community December 20

The winners of our World Cup Predictor game revealed

45 Comments
£500 was up for grabs in our World Cup Predictor game – and we now reveal which Premium Member of Fantasy Football Scout has scooped the jackpot. Or should we say ‘Members’, plural…

Ahead of Qatar 2022, subscribers were asked to predict everything from the correct scores of the tournament games to the Golden Boot winner.

The two most successful predictors were Qprcaribbean and Dannymufc, who both racked up 110 points.

They now share the jackpot, getting £250 each – congratulations to those two!

Our winners should contact az@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prize.

45 Comments Post a Comment
  1. All For One
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier, Taa, James
    Almiron, Salah, Martinelli, Foden
    Darwin, Haaland, Mitrovic

    Ward, Dalot, Andreas, Bueno

    0.9 ITB

    A) GTG
    B) Kepa to Ederson, James to White

    A or B?

    Thanks guys

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      B

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      B

    3. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      B

    4. Wrench
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      B

      1. All For One
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thanks guys

    5. Mirror Man
      25 mins ago

      Ederson will give you a pain in your temple and it won't go away until you wc him out in a couple of months.

    6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  2. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Gtg? Does it need Kane/kulu? Sitting around 2mil… 0.8itb

    Kepa
    Cancelo trippier Gabriel
    Salah foden martinelli almiron
    Haaland Darwin martial

    Ward dalot andreas Patterson

  3. Mirror Man
    52 mins ago

    I'm ready.

  4. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    A) Dalot + Kulu

    or

    B) 4.4m def (Perraud) + Foden?

    1. Wrench
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      B

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      A

  5. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    This may be a noob questions, but what are the drawbacks of confirming transfers now and making changes?
    Is there a difference between unlimited transfers and a WC?

    Thanks.

    1. Mirror Man
      39 mins ago

      Being bullied by members of the community.

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        36 mins ago

        No! Say it isn't so!!

        1. Mirror Man
          28 mins ago

          🙁

    2. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      No difference (except you can use a chip this gw)

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Because its not technically a WC, transfers made now will count against your OR (for tied scores)

  6. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Ward Pope
    White Cancelo Trippier Patterson Perraud
    Saka Foden Andreas Martinelli Zaha
    Kane Haaland Wilson

    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Hit send by accident. How is this looking?

      1. DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think Wilson is a trap

        1. Brehmeren
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Because of injuries or?

          1. The Big Fella
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            My question precisely?

          2. DV8R
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yeah, just think his injury record does it for me. I've been burned by him already too just before the WC

        2. The Big Fella
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          How come? Thoughts on the rest of the team?

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Wilson's perennial fitness issues will almost certainly mean he misses a few games. I would like a slightly stronger bench personally to manage these gaps, but I think he's an excellent pick nonetheless. Foden could give you the same kind of issues, and I'm so over Zaha, but the rest looks good

  7. TanN
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Thoughts on this? I know - very template...

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier James Dalot
    KDB Martinelli Zaha Almiron
    Kane Haaland

    Ward White Andreas Archer

    0.5itb

    I did some quick maths (ownership of the above players divided by 15 to calculate the average ownership). Turns out my team has an average ownership of just over 30%. So out of 10 FPL players, 3 are likely to have my team.

    Already considering some possible transfers in the first few weeks, dependent on which teams and players are on form;
    Zaha --> Rashford
    Almiron --> Mac Allister
    Kane --> Darwin

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Some dodgy maths there (30% having your team). Check here for a more accurate %:
      https://www.livefpl.net/combos

  8. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Guys right call to go martnelli & foden and leave out rashford?

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Foden has done wonders for me this season but it's KDB or none from the City midfield now on

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well I got foden when he got benched but kept him

    2. MBK 42
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      I’d go Rashford over Foden, more likely to start regularly

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        I was hoping that foden would now start more after his benching but yeh rashford less risk

  9. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Any love for malacia ?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Will only play the first game (in a decimated defence) if Dalot isn’t fit. Avoid.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Ok ta will
        Do

  10. MBK 42
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is Fofana back from injury and, if he is, will he start? A 4.3m Chelsea defender seems a steal.

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Unsure but agree great option if fit

  11. Cak Juris
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Live HoF isn't updated yet

  12. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Walker or b) white cheers

  13. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Interesting clash between Brentford and Spurs. Toney and Kane both with points to prove.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I think Toney's point to prove is an off-pitch one at the moment. I wonder if Spurs are going to be really underprepared & a bit crap with a few absentees & late returners

  14. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Pick one:
    A) Zaha
    B) Saka
    C) Foden
    D) Maddison

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      D

