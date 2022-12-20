The winners of our World Cup Predictor game revealed

£500 was up for grabs in our World Cup Predictor game – and we now reveal which Premium Member of Fantasy Football Scout has scooped the jackpot. Or should we say ‘Members’, plural…

Ahead of Qatar 2022, subscribers were asked to predict everything from the correct scores of the tournament games to the Golden Boot winner.

The two most successful predictors were Qprcaribbean and Dannymufc, who both racked up 110 points.

They now share the jackpot, getting £250 each – congratulations to those two!

Our winners should contact az@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk to claim their prize.