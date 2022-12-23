98
Scout Notes December 23

FPL notes – EFL Cup: De Bruyne great, Darwin wasteful, Alexander-Arnold ill

98 Comments
Share

The mid-season friendlies and League Cup ties are now over; let Gameweek 17 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begin.

First, though, we sign off our pre-restart Scout Notes with a look at the Thursday night clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

For the game-time played by each player, check out our mid-season minutes tracker here.

And for everything else you might need before Gameweek 17, don’t forget our complete guide to the FPL restart.

MANCHESTER CITY 3-2 LIVERPOOL

  • Goals: Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Nathan Ake | Fabio Carvalho, Mohamed Salah
  • Assists: Kevin De Bruyne x2, Rodri | James Milner, Darwin Nunez
  • Manchester City XI: Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji (Stones 61), Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (Bernardo), Mahrez, Palmer (Grealish 73), Haaland (Foden 73)
  • Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Milner (Phillips 38), Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Bajcetic (Fabinho 45), Thiago (Keita 70), Elliott (Henderson 57), Carvalho (Oxlade-Chamberlain 45), Salah, Nunez

Just as they did in the Community Shield ahead of Gameweek 1, the perennial title rivals from the north-west served up an appetite-whetting thriller days before the Premier League restart.

This time it was City who came out on top, twice surrendering leads before winning by the odd goal in five to progress to the EFL quarter-finals.

All four premium-ish picks from across the two teams started this match, and all four delivered attacking returns.

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) both found the back of the net but much of the post-game talk centred around the contributions of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) and Darwin Nunez (£9.0m), for contrasting reasons.

De Bruyne was superb, creating City’s first and third goals and supplying five chances in all. Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) and Nathan Ake (£5.0m) both spurned gilt-edged opportunities created by the Belgian before Ake converted the second brilliant cross provided to him at the Etihad.

Pre-season/mid-season form isn’t the be-all and end-all but Guardiola loves his players to have “rhythm”, and De Bruyne has plenty of that going into Gameweek 17 after excelling against Girona at the weekend and now Liverpool in the cup. Perhaps that ignominious exit for his national team in Qatar has put the required fire in his belly.

“Today was outstanding. Kevin has been eight years here. He just needs sometimes to find the right fire inside of himself, you know, to be a little bit, I would say, I don’t know, grumpy or upset to play his best.

“He had to put the energy inside of him. When this happens, what a player. The runs, the fight, assists, score goals. He is a model player.

“I know it’s not easy to find every three days this consistency but in the important games, like today was, it has something inside say: ‘I’m going to do it, I’m going to be contact, I’m going to fight.’ When this happens, it’s Mr Kevin De Bruyne.

“What can I say? Eight years, has done everything for this club. He is an absolute legend. He will be remembered forever as one of the greatest, greatest, greatest players of all time for this club.” – Pep Guardiola

At the other end, Darwin was also delivering eye-catching numbers. Four chances came the Uruguayan’s way, most of them excellent ones, but all were spurned, three of them shanked wide from the right-hand side of the box.

Darwin has some of the best underlying stats in FPL this season but he’s no ruthless finisher, a shot-to-goal conversion rate of 12.8% in the Premier League not far off a third of what Haaland has posted (34.6%).

The Uruguay international at least assisted Salah’s strike, and his game-time prospects look increasingly positive in Gameweek 17 and beyond.

Already without Luis Diaz (£7.8m) and Diogo Jota (£8.8m), who look set to be out until February at the earliest, the Reds lost Roberto Firmino (£8.1m) to injury ahead of this match.

“We play mainly with the players who could do all the sessions now and had a break – apart from Bobby, who unfortunately got injured two days ago in training. 

“Not a big one but big enough for this period. That’s why Darwin is now starting. He could’ve started anyway but Darwin is starting now.” – Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino

Klopp sent out his troops in a 4-3-3 for this contest, with goalscorers Salah and Fabio Carvalho (£5.4m) flanking central striker Darwin before Carvalho was hooked at half-time for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£4.9m).

Darwin was definitely more in the thick of things than Salah, whose only attempt of the match was his 48th-minute equaliser.

Liverpool’s backline continued to look rickety in patches, with Joe Gomez (£4.5m) in particular struggling. He was playing because Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) weren’t; the former was ill, the latter just back from international duty.

The Reds also lost makeshift right-back James Milner (£4.4m) to injury, with Gomez moving into that position and looking slightly better from that point.

“Millie felt something in the hamstring. We still hope it is not an injury, but we will see. He felt something, but after 30 years in the business he said, ‘I don’t think it’s a lot’ so we will see.

“We thought Trent was available but then he got ill, so that is what we have to wait for.

“Virgil trained today [and] yesterday completely normal and should be ready for Monday, but we have to see who gets the virus until then.” – Jurgen Klopp

City have their own defensive issue if journalist Jack Gaughan is to be believed, with Ruben Dias (£5.9m) out for a month – although if there’s one position the reigning league champions have plenty of cover for, it’s centre-half.

Guardiola said ahead of this fixture that the players who weren’t involved at the World Cup were in worse shape than their colleagues who went away to the Middle East, and much-needed game-time was consequently given to Haaland, Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m) – who curled in a superb second – and Cole Palmer (£4.3m) in the front three.

World Cup quarter-finalists Phil Foden (£8.3m), Bernardo Silva (£6.9m), Jack Grealish (£7.3m) and John Stones (£5.4m) all had to make do with substitute appearances, while Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) and Kyle Walker (£4.8m) remained unused on the bench.

The injury crisis may force Klopp’s hand regarding Gameweek 17-19 selection, with many of his players having to start all three matches.

But Guardiola has myriad options to pick from over the coming week, which could come in handy given that just 65 hours separate their Gameweek 17 and 18 fixtures.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

98 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Kevin cityune is back..

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I wish this comment didn't happen.

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Cit yourself dyune and have a word.

      Open Controls
  2. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    A Salah Foden Almiron
    B KDB Martinelli Trossard

    Open Controls
    1. balint84
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A probably

      Open Controls
    2. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Genuinely tough, KDB is my top pick after Haaland, and Almiron is just too good value to ignore.

      Trossard isnt difficult to get to if their double comes up, so I’ll be incredibly unhelpful and say
      C) KDB, Almiron, different 8.0

      Open Controls
    3. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Humm, rest of Team? Salah, Odegaard, Almiron for me. Would try to squeeze in KDB though.

      Open Controls
    4. trick9
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A.

      First two are just about even but Almiron easily ahead of Trossard for me.

      Open Controls
    5. Saint Tim
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    6. Fernandito
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      Current draft

      Kepa Ward
      Shaw Cancelo James Trippier Bueno
      Andreas Rashford XXX XXX XXX
      Darwin Haaland Martial

      Open Controls
  3. FootballRookie
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Welcome any feedback pls..
    I had a previous draft with Salah and Foden in w/o Cancelo...but gone with below now ....

    Ward...(Raya)
    White, Cancelo, Shaw... (Trippier, Bueno)
    Rashford, Almiron, KDB, Martinelli...(Andreas)
    Mitrovic, Darwin, Haaland

    I did have Wilson and Firmino up front before but changed that now with Firmino flagged...

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Don't really fancy Darwin and Trippier should always be in your starting 11. Bench perhaps a little too heavy. Can you stretch to Salah, if you also downgrade Martinelli to Odegaard? See my team below.

      Open Controls
      1. FootballRookie
        just now

        Thank u...noted on Trippier...

        Only way I can get Salah is replacing with KDB... Tried other routes but not working out

        Open Controls
  4. balint84
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Foden or Kulu or Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Not huge fan of any. Saka perhaps? Is he worth the extra over Martinelli/Odegaard?

      Open Controls
    2. Saint Tim
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Kulu

      Open Controls
    3. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Kulusevski with a view to switching to Saka when Arsenal double

      Open Controls
  5. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    How's this looking chaps? 0.1m ITB.

    Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, White
    Salah, KDB, Rashford, Odegaard, Almiron
    Haaland, Martial

    (Iversen, 4.4D, Greenwood, N.Williams)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. balint84
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Salah+KDB+Haaland make you satisfy and soft sofa

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Rojo's Modern Life
      • 12 Years
      45 mins ago

      Double man Utd attack is short-sighted

      Open Controls
      1. AARON-1
        11 mins ago

        I'm definitely having Rashford and Martial for Forest , Wolves and Bournemouth. Two promoted teams and another who have struggled all season. Short term plan, sure, but short-sighted definitely not.

        Open Controls
      2. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers. Calculated risk. Rashford is a no brainer given form/price. United have Forest, Wolves, Bournemouth, Everton. Martial is an easy switch to Mitrovic if/when he gets injured.

        Open Controls
    3. Reacher
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      nice team id make the 4.4 Botman

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers, yeah good shout.

        Open Controls
  6. ronaldez
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Darwin sounds like the opposite of a bonus points magnet! But with Liverpool's defence faltering as well as other strikers injured, it does sound he's guaranteed a place up front. And there's only one way Klopp can go forward with this team with those issues: attack attack attack.

    Does this match report also put FPL managers totally off Trent (7.2m) and Robertson (6.8m)? I thought of putting one of them in as, while Liverpool can't seemingly keep a clean sheet, they both have excellent crossing ability... and it's a big man up front!

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      I think most have already been put off Trent & Robertson due to form and price versus Trippier, Arsenal defence etc.

      Darwin gets a lot of chances but he's just so, so wasteful and he's shown this quite consistently. Salah enough for me.

      Open Controls
    2. trick9
      48 mins ago

      Liverpool defense should be better if they can get Matip back next to VVD long-term, like last season.

      Still not nearly convincing enough to even consider them for me. There are lots of great sub-5 or even sub-4.5 options right now who can consistently bring in points.

      Open Controls
    3. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      The only reason I am considering Darwin is that I want a slice of that Liverpool attack but I can't stretch to Salah.

      I am not sure that's a good enough reason to go for him over someone like Wilson for 1.6 less who is probably a better finisher (and has pens).

      Open Controls
  7. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    First draft… any thoughts much appreciated… £0.4itb

    Kepa / Ward

    Trippier / Robbo / James / White / Bueno

    Salah / Foden / Rashford / Almiron / Andreas

    Haaland / Darwin / Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Looks good, prefer to reallocate Foden, Darwin, James funds personally.

      Open Controls
    2. Saint Tim
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      very similar to me. I'm not sure enough about foden's start probability to have him. I've personally gone with KDB and Martinelli rather than Salah and Foden

      Open Controls
    3. Reacher
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Very template (like mine), only diff is i have gone Cancelo and Martinelli over your Foden/Robbo pick, Foden is a pep roulette nightmare

      Open Controls
  8. Saint Tim
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    A) Dalot or
    B) Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
    2. trick9
      15 mins ago

      Dalot if healthy, but he doesn't seem to be so Shaw.

      Wait until the pressers.

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      AWB could be an absolute steal for £4.3 for the next 3 matches and before Dalot comes back.

      Open Controls
  9. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Ward)
    Shaw Trippier Cancelo (Patterson Neco)
    KDB Almiron Martinelli Rash (Andreas)
    Kane Haaland Mitro

    0.1£ITB

    What would you change? Would you keep Mitro? Other moves?

    Open Controls
    1. trick9
      9 mins ago

      Looks good but slightly risky with both Kane and Mitro at 4 yellows.

      Open Controls
      1. Gooner97
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Would you do KDB to Foden & Mitro to Nunez? I'd like to keep Kevin tho

        Open Controls
        1. trick9
          just now

          Propably not.

          I think baldie has some rotation aces up in his sleeve and i trust KDB much more than Foden to start.

          Open Controls
  10. Mirror Man
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Reece James is going to be a complete disaster isn't he? Chelsea are all over the place. Really bad squad.

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      I still don't completely understand how Chelsea finished third last season. Tuchel was a magician.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        47 mins ago

        Rudiger.

        Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      It's ok because Potter will fix it over the next two or three seasons, which the owners will definitely let him have because Chelsea historically love a long term project.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        48 mins ago

        Sterling/Auba also. Ones for the future.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Havertz too once he learns what football is.

          Open Controls
  11. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this please? Still got 0.4 ITB

    Kepa (Ward)
    Tripps James Walker (Perraud Patterson)
    Salah Martinelli Rashford Almiron (Andreas)
    Kane Darwin Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      Perraud to Shaw seems the most obvious use of funds.

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      46 mins ago

      Darwin Shmarwin. Would you pay 9m for Solanke? No, you wouldn't.

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        24 mins ago

        Is Darwin useless? I can’t work it out. Surely Solanke is a comparison too far…

        Open Controls
        1. AARON-1
          15 mins ago

          I'm sure sooner or later Darwin will bag a 4 goal haul and look mediocre and wasteful the rest of the time. He is getting a lot of love from content creators but it seems unjustified.

          Open Controls
  12. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Just 3 days until the madness returns. A short break from FPL probably had a positive effect on most of the people.

    Open Controls
  13. Eastman
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Best Arsenal defender for cover

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      17 mins ago

      Saliba - Gabriel - White in descending price order. Depends on your budget. All good options. Gabriel seems more of a threat from set pieces.

      Open Controls
  14. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    A) KDB / Mitro / Martial
    B) Martinelli / Kane / Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. anish10
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A all day- KDB looks on fire

      Open Controls
  15. anish10
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    A) Kane + Zaha
    B) Salah + c.Adams

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Prefer B. Actually think Adams is a good shout

      Open Controls
  16. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Anyone like me that goes without salah but have kdb instead?

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      18 mins ago

      I'm sure plenty are opting for De Bruyne over Salah and vice versa. It'll be a 50-50 split, I reckon. Quite a few people will have both in their drafts. I've got De Bruyne but 0.2 in the bank should I want to switch.

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Many. I’m avoiding both however

      Open Controls
  17. LILIOMFI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    A) Cancelo, Rashford, Toney or
    B) White(Dalot), Salah, Andreas

    Open Controls
  18. Oh Mane Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Would you go for:

    A - Darwin, Foden, Cancelo
    B - Wilson, KDB, Walker

    Open Controls
  19. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Salah and KDB too much?

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I have both below, plus Kane and Haaland - looks disgusting

      Open Controls
    2. AARON-1
      16 mins ago

      My mate has a draft with Kane, Haaland, Salah and KDB and in all honesty it isn't bad. Depends how highly you rate "premium" defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Like mine below is it?

        Open Controls
  20. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    How do u think of this draft?
    Kepa( not sure if he is nailed though?)
    Rjames trippier shaw gabriel
    Salah kdb martinelli rash
    Adams haaland

    Subs ward andreas eduoard neco williams

    Open Controls
  21. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    1.5 short of the below, where do I downgrade?

    Kepa
    Cancelo trippier shaw
    Kdb martinelli rashford almiron
    Kane haaland Darwin

    Ward white andreas bueno

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gotta be Darwin to someone like Toney

      Open Controls
    2. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Cancelo to someone like Walker, Gabriel or Botman.

      Alternatively, Darwin to Callum Wilson.

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers both! Finding it hard to choose between those two currently but leaning towards cancelo to walker

        Open Controls
  22. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    How’s it looking chaps?

    Ward
    Trippier | Dalot | White
    Salah | KdB | Martinelli | Almiron | Summerville
    Kane | Haaland

    Iversen | Patterson | Bueno | Greenwood

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Did well to get Kane in but too damaging to rest of Team IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Ok thanks

        Open Controls
      2. AARON-1
        14 mins ago

        It could easily pay off. Aside from the four premium attackers, the other picks are strong. Plus, there are bench players who provide emergency cover. I don't hate it at all.

        Open Controls
        1. AARON-1
          12 mins ago

          Shaw over Dalot, I think. Dalot has a leg problem. Same price so no issue.

          Open Controls
          1. FATHER KANE
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Thanks - is he as nailed?

            Open Controls
          2. FATHER KANE
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Ah doesn’t work for me, had Dalot since 4.5 so not enough SV

            Open Controls
            1. AARON-1
              5 mins ago

              Keep an eye on press conferences. Wan-Bissaka could be good for 4.3million. Doesn't need to be a long term pick

              Open Controls
              1. FATHER KANE
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Will do thank you, can’t see anyone else at around 4.6

                Open Controls
  23. Maxwell Jacob Friedman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    I've been watching the Premier League since 1992 and I've never seen a better crosser than KDB, some of them balls he was putting in last night, particular the one for the winner were amazing!

    He makes Beckham look like Jesus Navas.

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeah - so weird how he was poor at the WC in contrast

      Open Controls
      1. Sterling Archer
        • 5 Years
        just now

        He was being forced to make 50 yrd runs everytime he got the ball, rarely had the freedom to stand round the box pinging balls into box

        Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Incredible isn't it

      Open Controls
  24. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hi if Dias is out which city defender is his replacement and good to get please?

    Open Controls
  25. MANU4LYF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Hot Topic - January Transfer Window

    A lot of you have been asking my opinions on the Thuram/Gakpo to United situation so thought I’d do one post to clear this up. I hate to bring a touch of realism on this and gutted for the players themselves but I don’t see the moves happening. At least not in January.

    It’s widely reported that we’ll only have 150m to spend in January - I suspect these reports are probably accurate knowing what we know about our owners and their preference for giving themselves a dividend rather than investing in the playing squad.

    Mbappe’s value on transfrmarket.co.uk is 160m. Even with rumours that Mbappe is willing to subsidise part of the transfer fee himself to force the deal through, we’d need him to subsidise probably upwards of 50m to make a move for either one of Gakpo/Thuram in the same window. This doesn’t feel a fair expectation to me.

    TLDR: Let’s be realistic guys, Gakpo/Thuram are not coming in January.

    Open Controls
  26. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anyone with a draft without Salah and Darwin? Looks like I'm playing Kdb and Kane and no Liverpool players..

    Open Controls
    1. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lol but why no liv players?

      Open Controls
      1. Tshelby
        • 8 Years
        just now

        They just haven't been at it this season imo. I Don't know if the players can justify their price tags but I'm doubting my own decision..

        Open Controls
  27. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Any advice?

    Kepa
    Saliba-Cancelo-Tripp
    Martinelli-Maddison-KDB-Almiron
    Mitro-Haaland-Darwin

    Ward-Andreas-Patterson-Bueno
    0,8 itb

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      4 mins ago

      many seem to be opting for Reece James with decent cover on the bench. Saliba to James might be more exciting but it would mean Chelsea double up which may not be ideal. I'd understand if you stick with Saliba and not get sucked into the James hype.

      Open Controls
    2. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Is kepa nailed?

      Open Controls
  28. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is A worth the extra 1.6mil?
    A) Ramsdale Cancelo
    B) Ederson Gabriel

    Open Controls
  29. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Morning all, here are today's pressers (all in GMT):

    9am - Howe (quotes from 10am)
    11.15am - Cooper
    12.15pm - Lampard
    1pm - Vieira, O'Neil, Lopetegui
    1.15pm - Emery
    1.30pm - Frank, Potter, Silva, Rogers, Klopp, Moyes
    2pm - Conte
    2.30pm - De Zerbi

    There were two proper pressers yesterday (Arteta and Marsch) plus three of the embargoed variety still to come (Pep, Jones, ten Hag)

    Open Controls
  30. golfboy
    • 5 Years
    just now

    A) Rashford and Kane
    B) KDB and Solanke

    (Have Salah)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.