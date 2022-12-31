61
Scout Notes December 31

FPL review: Ten Hag on Rashford’s benching, Mitrovic avoids booking

Our write-ups of the Gameweek 18 action continue with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Saturday’s fixtures.

FODEN AND CANCELO BENCHED AGAIN

Another game, another benching for Phil Foden (£8.2m), Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) and Kyle Walker (£4.8m), with Foden emerging for a late, late cameo – his fifth one-pointer in the last six Gameweeks.

Once again, there was no post-match question posed by any of the reporters on why Pep Guardiola opted to overlook this trio.

Our very own Luke, usually one of the safest pairs of hands when attempting to second-guess the Catalonian wildcard and his teamsheets, summed it up when admitting defeat after the game; every concocted narrative used to try and explain away Foden’s benchings and anticipate his return is ultimately groundless guesswork.

As for the on-field action, City couldn’t build on yet another Erling Haaland (£12.2m) goal – his 21st of the season in the league – and yet again lost a clean sheet, despite it flying in the face of Opta’s expected goals conceded (xGC).

Here it was Demarai Gray‘s (£5.3m) turn to poop the shut-out party, with Everton somehow salvaging a draw from a total expected goals (xG) tally of 0.09.

Owners of City defenders can curse their luck then but there is a sense that many of us are hanging on to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m) – who was involved in nine of City’s chances either as shooter or creator – Cancelo and Foden chiefly because they have one or two Double Gameweeks to come in the short term, and not because of what they are producing on the field.

TEN HAG ON RASHFORD

Marcus Rashford (£6.8m) was a surprise omission from the Manchester United teamsheet on Saturday lunchtime, with it soon transpiring that his benching was an “internal disciplinary” measure rather than a fatigue-led breather.

“I think we can draw a line under it and move on. I was a little bit late for a meeting – I overslept. It’s the team rules and it’s a mistake that can happen, but I’m disappointed not to play, but I understand the decision and I’m happy that we managed to win the game anyway.” – Marcus Rashford

Rashford must have done some quick penance on the bench in the opening 45 minutes as he was allowed to emerge at half-time to score the game’s only goal, rounding off a rollercoaster afternoon by having a second effort chalked off for handball before getting booked.

The good news for Rashford owners is that Erik ten Hag now considers the matter closed, so the England international will presumably be back in the starting XI come Gameweek 19.

“After the decision, he came in, he was bright, he was lively, he scored a goal – that is the right reaction.

“Of course [that is the end of the matter], but everyone has to match rules and values and, if you react like this, this is the right answer.

“That is how it has to be. We are a team that is hard to beat but that is because we are attacking with 11 and defending with 11.

“That is because everyone is following the rules. If you don’t do that anymore, if you don’t follow the rules, it flows onto the pitch.” – Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford

Luke Shaw (£4.9m), who was deployed at centre-half again in this fixture, was deprived of the chance to face the error-prone Nelson Semedo (£5.0m) down the Wolves right but all’s well that end’s well: Shaw not only banked a clean sheet but claimed maximum bonus at Molineux. Only Newcastle (six) have claimed more shut-outs than Man Utd (five) over the last eight Gameweeks.

There wasn’t much catching the eye at the other end of the pitch, with Rashford the clear difference-maker, but Anthony Martial (£6.7m) owners can point to a big chance spurned and Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) supplied an assist with one on his four key passes.

FPL Gameweek 18: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics 6

Above: Despite being quiet, Anthony Martial still had the highest NPxGI total on Saturday

As for the Premier League’s lowest scorers, Wolves, there are slow signs of improvement under Julen Lopetegui but ultimately, more of the same: solid enough at the back but lacking conviction in front of goal. Perhaps the arrival of Matheus Cunha can add some ruthlessness up top, as there’s little to champion from an FPL perspective in attack right now.

Hugo Bueno’s stock (£3.9m) will only rise, however, after he was named in a third successive starting XI by his new head coach and continued to take a share of set plays. Even better, he was subbed off before Rashford scored, and he’ll be on auto-sub duties for a decent chunk of his FPL owners this week due to the Cancelo no-show.

TRIPPIER: A YEAR OF RETURNS

A frustrating afternoon in front of goal for Newcastle United saw them drop two points at home to Leeds United, despite thrashing their visitors 7-0 in terms of ‘big chances’.

Ten of the Magpies’ 16 chances came from set pieces, a testament to Kieran Trippier‘s (£5.9m) creativity from dead-ball situations: no side has had more shots from free-kicks and corners than Newcastle this season.

Trippier created six chances on Saturday, four of them ‘big’ ones, which saw him walk away with maximum bonus points despite his first-half booking (his fourth of the season).

By the time Trippier plays at St James’ Park in the league again (v Fulham in Gameweek 20), it’ll be a year to the day since his last home blank.

Kieran Trippier: A year at St James’ Park
Played11
Goals3
Assists3
Clean sheets6
Points85
Points per match7.7

We can chalk this goalless draw up to being “one of those days” for the Magpies, who had won six league games in a row before this one and are still providing excellent value for money in FPL, particularly at the back:

FPL review: Why Rashford, Foden and Cancelo were benched 3

Callum Wilson (£7.3m), a second-half substitute here after recovering from illness, will surely give Eddie Howe’s side more of a cutting edge against Arsenal after the labours of Chris Wood (£5.6m) up top on Saturday.

As for Leeds, they’re now set for a positive fixture swing:

The underlying numbers suggest we can forget about their defence despite today’s clean sheet, so it’s the likes of nine-goal Rodrigo (£6.3m) who now re-enter the thinking over the next seven Gameweeks or so.

An injury during the World Cup break disrupted Crysencio Summerville‘s (£4.4m) momentum but he at least got 20 minutes under his belt as a substitute here, so is one to monitor over the coming weeks.

MITROVIC AVOIDS A FIFTH BOOKING

It’s Double Gameweek time for Fulham and Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m), who avoided picking up a fifth booking of the season in the Cottagers’ 2-1 win over Southampton.

Mitrovic isn’t completely in the clear yet, mind, as a caution in Tuesday’s clash with Leicester City will see the Serb sit out Fulham’s second Gameweek 19 match through suspension.

That fact, and a stoppage-time penalty miss against Saints, hasn’t stopped around 100,000 managers from adding Mitrovic to their squads ahead of Monday’s deadline, with his ownership probably set for the 30% mark by the time we get to Gameweek 19.

The Southampton game was unexpectedly one of Mitrovic’s quietest of 2022/23, with his late spot-kick his only shot in the box all match. Only once before in this season has he had fewer goal attempts in a league fixture (two), and even that was when he limped off after half an hour in Gameweek 9.

He should find more space against Leicester and Chelsea, who are unlike to replicate Southampton’s 5-4-1.

And further good news is that he looks set to retain spot-kicks, despite this latest miss.

“The next one he will get again he will score, I’m sure. It’s up to us to keep working with him in these situations, as well, for him to put the ball in the net. It’s one of the best things that he can do and he’s able to do it the next one.” – Marco Silva on Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty-taking duties

Budget gem Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) moved joint-third among all FPL assets for assists (six) this season, with his strike taking a deflection off James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m) to break the deadlock.

Saints looked better in this match as Nathan Jones continues to tinker with systems and personnel (there were lots more in-game changes here), and the fixtures look very decent in the next five Gameweeks.

Realistically, though, you’d struggle to put your finger on any outstanding FPL target bar maybe Ward-Prowse (who relies almost exclusively on set plays), with hipsters’ favourite Romain Perraud (£4.4m) losing his start for this game.

ARSENAL’S MIDFIELD MAESTROS

Three of the six top-scoring FPL midfielders of 2022/23 are on Arsenal’s books, and all of them were among the goals on Saturday evening.

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.5m) both delivered double-digit hauls after Bukayo Saka (£8.1m) had opened the scoring, with Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m) getting in on the act for the second week running.

Odegaard continued a recent trend of bettering Saka and Martinelli for xGI in this match, something he is doing over the course of 2022/23 as a whole.

West Ham and Brighton were mere hors d’oeuvres to the tricky tests to come in the next five Gameweeks but after scoring eight goals in their first four ‘big six’ encounters of this campaign, would we back against Odegaard and co to complete dry up during this upcoming run?

There was frustration at the other end, with Arsenal losing their clean sheet in a harum-scarum finish and Ben White (£4.7m) coming within seconds of banking shut-out points when being hooked just before the hour.

Their unease at the end of this fixture was a testament to the work Roberto De Zerbi is doing at the Amex, with Albion the joint-fifth-highest scorers since he took over, despite facing five of the ‘big six’ in that time.

While Leandro Trossard (£7.0m) curiously looks less effective as a false nine than he did at left wing-back, Kaoru Mitoma (£4.9m) is certainly making a name for himself.

One goal was scored by Mitoma against Arsenal (his third attacking return in four starts) and another was chalked off after VAR intervention. While this was one of his quieter displays overall, he’s looked electric in past appearances and he’s one very much to consider if Albion do get a Double Gameweek soon.

PALACE POP CHERRIES

In the Fantasy footnote of the day, an unpredictable Crystal Palace side – who were without a shot on target in their last two games – turned in one of their sporadic stylish displays to swat aside Bournemouth.

Palace’s upcoming fixtures are abysmal, so we won’t waste too much time dissecting this game: nine of the Eagles’ next ten matches are against sides in the top half.

Bournemouth meanwhile turned in what boss Gary O’Neil said was their worst performance under him.

Their vulnerability at set plays is something to think about, as both of Palace’s strikes came from dead-ball situations.

No side has conceded more chances from corners and free-kicks than the Cherries this season.

The ears of Christian Eriksen (£6.3m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) may prick up at that stat ahead of Gameweek 19.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

61 Comments Post a Comment
You need to be logged in to post a comment.