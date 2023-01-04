894
Dugout Discussion January 4

Wednesday team news: No Kulusevski but starts for Bueno and Bailey

894 Comments
Four more Double Gameweek 19 matches take place on Wednesday evening, split over GMT kick-off times of 19:30, 19:45 and 20:00.

Harry Kane (£11.6m) is the only significantly-owned player taking part tonight and it’s no surprise to see him start for Spurs. Eric Dier (£5.2m) is one of two changes, with Oliver Skipp (£4.3m) replacing the suspended Yves Bissouma (£4.7m).

That means Dejan Kulusevski (£7.9m) is still missing with a muscle injury. As for Crystal Palace, it’s the same XI that beat Bournemouth 2-0.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are also unchanged, meaning that Dean Henderson (£4.7m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) start but Neco Williams (£4.0m) has to settle for a bench role.

It’s a huge bottom-of-the-table clash for them and hosts Southampton, who have lost five successive matches. Three changes see Romain Perraud (£4.3m) get back into Nathan Jones’ starting XI, as do Romeo Lavia (£4.5m) and Sekou Mara (£5.3m).

At Elland Road, Leeds United make two alterations to the team which picked up a goalless draw at Newcastle United. Budget midfielder Crysencio Summerville (£4.3m) replaces Jack Harrison (£5.8m), with Marc Roca (£4.8m) in for Adam Forshaw (£4.4m).

Visitors West Ham United begin the night in 17th place and have made four changes from the poor home defeat to Brentford. Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) and Said Benrahma (£5.6m) have to make do with a drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez (£4.9m) makes his return to Aston Villa’s goal, despite the clean sheet of Robin Olsen (£3.9m). Poland’s Matty Cash (£4.6m) also enters proceedings, whilst it’s another start up front for Leon Bailey (£4.5m).

New Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Matheus Cunha (£5.5m) has arrived from Atletico Madrid but will only feature as a substitute tonight. It’s an unchanged team from Gameweek 18, meaning another start for Hugo Bueno (£3.9m).

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Perraud; Elyounoussi; Adams, Mara

Subs: Caballero, Caleta-Car, Maitland-Niles, Diallo, Djenepo, A Armstrong, S Armstrong, Aribo, Edozie

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Freuler, Mangala; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Subs: Hennessey, N Williams, Cook, Toffolo, Colback, McKenna, Scarpa, Surridge, Dennis

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Llorente, Kristensen, Junior Firpo, Gyabi, Klich, Harrison, Greenwood, Gelhardt

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Aguerd; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals; Paqueta, Bowen, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson, Emerson, Downes, Benrahma, Lanzini, Antonio

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; A Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Cash, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Buendia; Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Bednarek, Augustinsson, Sanson, Dendoncker, K Young, Coutinho, Ings

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Moutinho, Neves, Nunes; Hwang, Diego Costa, Podence

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Toti, Hodge, A Traore, Guedes, Jimenez, Cunha

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Ward; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Zaha

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Riedewald, Richards, Milivojevic, Hughes, Ebiowei, Edouard, Mateta

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Bryan, Kane, Son

Subs: Forster, Davies, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sessegnon, Emerson Royal, Spence, Sarr, White

FPLMarc

  1. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Mitrovic has ruined what has otherwise been a good run for me since the re-start. 15pts on the bench first week, then he gets me 0 after missing a pen and now this week booked and misses the second game.

    Open Controls
    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      You’re right to think what could’ve been but the first one is on you. Hard luck

      Open Controls
  2. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    2FT 0.9 ITB what on earth shall I do?

    Ward (Iversen)
    Shaw Trippier White (Amartey Bueno)
    KDB Rashford Odegaard Almiron (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      56 mins ago

      Get a decent keeper

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      First order of business is to get a Newcastle defender or Pope. Then take it from there as the rest of the team is well set up

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Most obvious moves I see are downgrading Darwin to fund Iversen to Pope

        Open Controls
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Defense looks ok. I would sell Andreas and buy a second Arsenal midfielder / Mitoma. Fund from Darwon sale.

      Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Perhaps 1 FT Ward to De Gea and ride out the 2 tough games. He has great fixtures after that

      Open Controls
    5. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      45 mins ago

      Swap a cheap defender and save a ft

      Open Controls
    6. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Darwin to Nketiah if not planning a second Arsenal mid
      Iverson to Pope or Ederson for City DGWs.
      I'd prefer Botman over Amartey too if not going Pope

      Open Controls
  3. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I guess doing Kane > Mitro instead of Darwin > Mitro really backfired and cost me 15 points 🙁

    With 5.3 itb should I revert the move (my original plan)? or do Darwin > Kane and keep Mitro?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      Hindsight can be cruel but good to learn from. Darwin to Kane sounds good. 5.3 itb so you can wait until close to GW20 deadline in case injuries, suspensions etc change your plans.

      Open Controls
      1. SomeoneKnows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        True, though if I wait I might be priced out of doing Castagne > Cancelo (-4) which could be worthwhile if they also have a double...

        Open Controls
    2. white91
      • 13 Years
      49 mins ago

      I was in two minds as to doing that move, thankfully it was Darwin - Mitro I did, but I did consider selling Kane

      Open Controls
    3. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      I almost did exactly the same move then remembered Kane had a double so did Darwin to Mitro instead - don’t punish yourself too hard, could have easily worked out.

      Open Controls
  4. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Got exact money for Darwin to Kane. Just pull the trigger now, Kane will surely go up in price?

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Would you still want him if he doesn't get a double? If so, then yes.

      Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      54 mins ago

      What if Spurs draw Portsmouth on Saturday?

      Open Controls
      1. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Also need Man City to avoid drawing with Chelsea which is more likely.

        Open Controls
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      53 mins ago

      Keep an eye on price changes, neither look like going up/down in price so hopefully gives you a few days

      Open Controls
    4. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Kane is season keeper so yes do it now as it is urgent

      Open Controls
    5. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      It will 100% stop him from scoring more goals. Can’t handle the pain anymore.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Please don’t get him. I’ve been enjoying the points since GW1

        Open Controls
    6. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      He won't rise tonight

      Open Controls
  5. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Is Son potentially a better asset for the double (if it goes ahead) than KDB? Serious question!

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Could be - now Son has found his goalscoring boots...

      Open Controls
  6. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    54 mins ago

    New article

    Open Controls
  7. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    The majority of us can easily afford the following team with plenty of cash to spare.

    The game's f****d; it's now become a benching headache...

    Kepa Ward

    Shaw Botman Trippier White Cancelo

    Rashford Rodrigo Odegaard Martinelli Almiron

    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. white91
      • 13 Years
      just now

      That’s not far off my team

      Open Controls

