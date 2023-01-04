Wednesday team news: No Kulusevski but starts for Bueno and Bailey

Four more Double Gameweek 19 matches take place on Wednesday evening, split over GMT kick-off times of 19:30, 19:45 and 20:00.

Harry Kane (£11.6m) is the only significantly-owned player taking part tonight and it’s no surprise to see him start for Spurs. Eric Dier (£5.2m) is one of two changes, with Oliver Skipp (£4.3m) replacing the suspended Yves Bissouma (£4.7m).

That means Dejan Kulusevski (£7.9m) is still missing with a muscle injury. As for Crystal Palace, it’s the same XI that beat Bournemouth 2-0.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are also unchanged, meaning that Dean Henderson (£4.7m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) start but Neco Williams (£4.0m) has to settle for a bench role.

It’s a huge bottom-of-the-table clash for them and hosts Southampton, who have lost five successive matches. Three changes see Romain Perraud (£4.3m) get back into Nathan Jones’ starting XI, as do Romeo Lavia (£4.5m) and Sekou Mara (£5.3m).

At Elland Road, Leeds United make two alterations to the team which picked up a goalless draw at Newcastle United. Budget midfielder Crysencio Summerville (£4.3m) replaces Jack Harrison (£5.8m), with Marc Roca (£4.8m) in for Adam Forshaw (£4.4m).

Visitors West Ham United begin the night in 17th place and have made four changes from the poor home defeat to Brentford. Aaron Cresswell (£4.8m) and Said Benrahma (£5.6m) have to make do with a drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez (£4.9m) makes his return to Aston Villa’s goal, despite the clean sheet of Robin Olsen (£3.9m). Poland’s Matty Cash (£4.6m) also enters proceedings, whilst it’s another start up front for Leon Bailey (£4.5m).

New Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Matheus Cunha (£5.5m) has arrived from Atletico Madrid but will only feature as a substitute tonight. It’s an unchanged team from Gameweek 18, meaning another start for Hugo Bueno (£3.9m).

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Perraud; Elyounoussi; Adams, Mara

Subs: Caballero, Caleta-Car, Maitland-Niles, Diallo, Djenepo, A Armstrong, S Armstrong, Aribo, Edozie

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Freuler, Mangala; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Subs: Hennessey, N Williams, Cook, Toffolo, Colback, McKenna, Scarpa, Surridge, Dennis

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Summerville, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Llorente, Kristensen, Junior Firpo, Gyabi, Klich, Harrison, Greenwood, Gelhardt

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Dawson, Aguerd; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals; Paqueta, Bowen, Scamacca

Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson, Emerson, Downes, Benrahma, Lanzini, Antonio

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; A Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Cash, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Buendia; Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Bednarek, Augustinsson, Sanson, Dendoncker, K Young, Coutinho, Ings

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Moutinho, Neves, Nunes; Hwang, Diego Costa, Podence

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Jonny, Toti, Hodge, A Traore, Guedes, Jimenez, Cunha

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Ward; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Zaha

Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Riedewald, Richards, Milivojevic, Hughes, Ebiowei, Edouard, Mateta

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic; Bryan, Kane, Son

Subs: Forster, Davies, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sessegnon, Emerson Royal, Spence, Sarr, White