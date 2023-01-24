48
Scout Notes January 24

FPL review: Mitrovic injury update, Kane the difference

48 Comments
Share

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur is the final Gameweek 21 fixture to get the Scout Notes treatment as we look back on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takeaways from Craven Cottage.

The numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture this season.

KANE THE DIFFERENCE

“No shockers, no stunners but Kane the difference” was how The Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick prefaced his Spurs ratings, which pretty much summed Antonio Conte’s side up.

The Lilywhites had their trademark slow start on Monday, and were second-best for much of the first half before Harry Kane (£11.6m) did what Harry Kane does best and found a yard of space to curl in the only goal of the match.

The second half was something we hadn’t seen from Conte’s side in quite a while, a solid defensive display that restricted Fulham to just three post-interval shots.

“When you concede 21 goals in 10 games, it means there is something wrong and can not only be a tactical aspect. For this reason I think that we work, we worked about the mentality and in the mind, in the heart and in the desire to sacrifice for the team to help each other. I think that it has to be a starting point this, but we will see quickly. On Saturday we have a tough game away and we have to be ready to show also that we learned about those two defeats against Arsenal and Manchester City.” – Antonio Conte

Both manager and pundits hailed the second-half rearguard display but one swallow doesn’t make a summer and after the defensive horror shows of the last few months, the acid test for Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and co will be the swift Gameweek 22 rematch with a Manchester City side they conceded four goals to last Thursday.

Matt Doherty (£4.6m) didn’t get onto the field for the second game running, incidentally; nine of his 12 appearances this season have ended with an FPL Gameweek score of one point, while he has been an unused substitute on a further nine occasions.

Six of Spurs’ 10 shots at Craven Cottage came from Kane, who is now only one goal from matching last season’s tally. Averaging 6.67 points per match in 2022/23, if he keeps scoring at the current rate and avoids injury he’ll enjoy his best-ever FPL campaign for points. It’s been said before but had Erling Haaland (£12.2m) not burst onto the scene, we’d be hailing Kane’s achievements even more, as he leads the two £12.5m+ premium FPL midfielders by over 30 points after Gameweek 21.

MITROVIC INJURY UPDATE

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.1m) hit the turf late in the game, needing treatment after Eric Dier (£5.1m) raked his studs down the Serb’s ankle.

Mitrovic hobbled back onto the pitch and finished the match but he’ll now need further assessment, and it’s particularly concerning given that it’s the same ankle that gave him bother before the World Cup.

“It’s too early, it was that last moment with Mitrovic. Let’s see how he is going to feel tomorrow and all the situations but we have to wait, more time.

“It was his ankle again, yeah. The same ankle.” – Marco Silva on Aleksandar Mitrovic

We will at least get to hear from Silva again this week when he speaks ahead of Fulham’s FA Cup tie against Sunderland, so we should hopefully get a bonus update on Mitrovic long before next Friday’s deadline.

The Serb didn’t really get too many sighters of goal against Spurs, drifting one header harmlessly wide, but easier tests await after back-to-back games against two teams competing for Champions League qualification.

He is, unfortunately, the natural makeweight for many FPL managers in the market for an Eddie Nketiah (£6.6m) or an Evan Ferguson (£4.6m), and has already been jettisoned by over 100,000 of his owners – and that was before the ‘75% flag’ appeared. At least one price drop beckons before we get to Gameweek 22.

Seventh-placed Fulham are perhaps a victim of their own success and are now encountering a problem that they didn’t envisage when they came up from the Championship: teams sitting back on them. The Cottagers didn’t have an answer to Spurs’ second-half approach, something that Silva alluded to after full-time.

“We are in a process and it’s not easy, and probably for most of these players, not usual to play against Tottenham at home and to be more dominant, to be always on the ball. It’s a new process for them and we have to keep working on it so it doesn’t happen again.

“When teams have nine or 10 players behind the ball we have to play with a different dynamic to create and to find the spaces.” – Marco Silva

It’s a strategy we saw Everton employ before the World Cup and it’s a tactic you could imagine Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers trying to emulate when they travel to west London in Gameweeks 23 and 25.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

48 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Good evening

    Open Controls
  2. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    If you already have
    Ramsdale White Ødegaard
    A-Would u Keep all of them

    B- White & KDB & Mitro
    Schär Bruno Nketiah for -4

    And would u do those transfers tonight or wait 2 weeks but I can't get KDB back GW 23 and make my plan
    so should do it tonight before prices change ?

    Open Controls
    1. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      If Man Utd don't double, would you regret these transfers?

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Look I would just do that
        White & Mitro >
        Schär / Burn & Nketiah
        Yaaay
        No wait

        Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Do I understand correctly that you won’t be priced out by price changes tonight?
      If yes, I feel it’s ok to wait and see.

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I have exact money for those moves so I want to do it now

        Open Controls
  3. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Time to get relaxed for a week. Hope Man Utd and Leeds don’t ruin our DGW plan.

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      You absolutely know they will.

      As someone already on 3 Man U I won’t be making any early moves.

      Open Controls
      1. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Are you really worried that we will relegate (I am also a Southampton fan)? Thank you!

        Open Controls
        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Everton, forest, Bournemouth, Leeds and us.

          3 of those 5 will get relegated I think.

          Can’t make a case for us at the moment, banking on forest losing …

          Open Controls
  4. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Fernandes predicted to rise tonight.

    Is it mental to take a hit now for Martial KDB > Nketiah Fernandes
    and bench Martinelli?

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yeah loads of football - chill for now. Price rises don’t mean much this stage if the season imo

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Especially this season where the best performers are cheap assets and the expensive ones are underperforming so no need to bring them in ie budget isn’t as important this season

        Open Controls
  5. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    De Bruyne and Mitrovic -> Fernandes and Nketiah for free (I have two free transfers)?

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yaaaay but would u do now or wait ?

      Open Controls
      1. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thank you. I think it is better to wait.

        Open Controls
    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wait

      Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    It's my birthday, so I made early transfers. And I instantly realised my mistake.

    Open Controls
    1. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      54 mins ago

      Happy birthday

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Happy birthday dude

      Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Good to go though?

      Iversen
      Shaw Trippier Botman
      KDB Mahrez Fernandes Rashford(c)
      Haaland(v) Nketiah Gnonto

      Ward | Andreas, Patterson, Perraud | 0FTs. 4.9 ITB

      Ghost of Gameweeks Yet to Come:
      GW23: Andreas + Perraud > Ode* + Gabriel/Zinc (-4)
      GW24: Botman > James(?)

      *Can be Saka if I forget about James. Would love to get both, but then who else would I sell from that midfield?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Nice to see a fellow Perraus and Patterson owner. We're gonna be stuck with them till WC amirite?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Unlikely! If Utd and Newcastle both blank in GW25, I'll be selling at least one of them, likely for a hit (as you can see in my plan that you replied to 😀 )

          Open Controls
      2. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        I’d forget about James

        Open Controls
    4. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Thanks both!

      Open Controls
    5. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Mine too! Happy birthday!

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        Are your twins?

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          He's the successful older brother (by 7 mins)

          Open Controls
          1. The Big Fella
            • 6 Years
            just now

            So close yet so far…..

            Open Controls
  7. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Are Man City likely to have another DGW this season?

    Open Controls
  8. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    Good night ppl am gonna wait for any transfers for now and kept my 2 FT until 2 weeks

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yep. Insane to move now

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  9. The Big Fella
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    I’m reading lots of comments about not wanting United assets long-term and people are shipping immediately after the DGW….. why? They have good fixtures and are, unfortunately, in form. Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think it's only Bruno people are shipping, and that's typically for a DGW23 player - e.g. KDB/Mahrez, who have NFO/BOU in 24/25.

      Perfectly acceptable to keep too, but a fair enough move.

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not really - look on the last page of the last article. People are saying they don’t want United assets long-term. I can understand the shift to Mahrez certainly (may do the same thing myself) but not getting rid for getting rid’s sake

        Open Controls
  10. GW21 Rough with the Smooth
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Rough with the Smooth, Gameweek 21.

    How did your Gameweek go?

    You can share your tales of joy and woe here.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Nketiah coming through with his well-deserved haul! 90 points with Ward, Shaw and Kulu my only players without returns

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Happy birthday!

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Thank you! I am now 7 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. Indpush
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      86 points, 10 away from ML leader (75 pts behind at worst position)

      White 0, Marty and Andreas 2 each.

      Pretty happy with my score and green arrows

      Open Controls
    3. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Rough - inexplicably losing gains in improved rank every time Haaland scored a goal despite having an EO of 182% at my OR.

      White and Shaw returning 0 with the latter only coming on because Cancelo was a no show and the former getting subbed at half time

      Smooth - 88 points overall and a jump of about 320k places.

      Bringing in Mitoma who got me 10 points.

      Open Controls
    4. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Smooth - first time capped Haaland during one of his hatties

      Rough - can't seem to get out of the 2.5m OR range

      Open Controls
      1. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Just entered 2.5m OR. It’s very tight at the moment and difficult to get big jumps but quite easy to fall quite a lot. I was 22 points off 2m before the GW and got 88 this week and now I’m still 18 away from 2m.

        Open Controls
    5. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rough - Captained Trippier instead of Haaland, and started Ward instead of Kepa.

      Still struggling to get into the top million.

      Open Controls
    6. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      99, my highest SGW ever, even with White and Shaw

      Open Controls
    7. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Smooth: 80 points and broke top 100k

      Rough: Captained KDB over Haaland. A net loss of 11 points

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.