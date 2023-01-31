87
Fixtures January 31

Newcastle and Brighton to blank in FPL Gameweek 25

87 Comments
Newcastle United’s victory over Southampton in the EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday means that the Magpies and Brighton and Hove Albion will now blank in Gameweek 25.

The two sides were due to meet in that Gameweek but the EFL Cup final now causes a clash, and the scheduled Premier League game falls by the wayside.

The other semi-final second-leg tie takes place on Wednesday but Manchester United will almost certainly join Eddie Howe’s side at Wembley on February 26, taking a 3-0 lead into their rematch with Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils’ Gameweek 25 clash with Brentford will be postponed, too, unless Forest mount the comeback of all comebacks.

BRENTFORD, BRIGHTON, MAN UTD AND NEWCASTLE’S FIXTURES

Should Manchester United progress to the EFL Cup final as expected, here are the upcoming fixture runs for the four Gameweek 25 ‘blankers’:

In addition to the above, Brentford, Brighton and Manchester United could (in fact, very likely) all blank in Gameweek 28 due to the clash with the FA Cup quarter-finals.

We’ll know that for sure ahead of the Gameweek 26 deadline.

HOW GAMEWEEK 25 LOOKS

Again, should Man Utd progress as expected, here’s how Gameweek 25 will look:

There is the possibility that two other fixtures get added to create a ‘double’.

Liverpool v Wolves, Arsenal v Everton and Chelsea v Liverpool are the only three outstanding matches that could go in the midweek after Gameweek 25 (when the FA Cup fifth round is taking place), but the latter looks less likely due to it being a TV pick originally and the game would be going up against a televised cup game.

  FPL Virgin
    
    
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Congratulations Neale and Marc. I would ruddy love Newcastle to win the league cup now. What a story that would be.

    
    The Big Fella
      
      35 mins ago

      Me too. For me they just don't have enough goals in them though

      
      FPL Virgin
        
        
        28 mins ago

        Gordon to the rescue?

        
      Piggs Boson
        
        
        just now

        Anything can happen in a single game. Fine margins win cups.

        
  Big Ronnie
    
    
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    2FT and £1.6ITB. Even though it's the only one for hit I'm leaning towards B.

    Kepa
    Gabriel, Trippier, Shaw
    KDB, Rashford, Odegaard, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Ward, Botman, Andreas, Patterson

    A) For free
    GW22 - Martinelli & Toney to Fernandes & Gnonto
    GW23 - Fernandes to Saka

    B) -4
    GW22 - KDB & Martinelli to Fernandes & Saka
    GW23 - Fernandes & Toney to KDB & £7.2m forward (Mitro or punt on Alvarez)

    C) Just KDB to Bruno hokey cokey and save a transfer

    
    saplingg
      
      31 mins ago

      C

      
      Big Ronnie
        
        
        20 mins ago

        You don't think Saka scores 4 more than Martinelli over the coming weeks?

        
        Eastman
          
          17 mins ago

          I'm moving Martinelli on for Saka. Worried about his minutes now.

          
          Big Ronnie
            
            
            1 min ago

            Cheers. Makes sense to me. Can see Saka getting 15-20 points more than him over the next 5-6 GWs

            
  POGBAZOOKA06
    
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I feel bad for Keylor Navas. Feel he's never got the respect he deserves. Forest has one of the best imo.

    What of Henderson then? He was doing quite well for them I thought.

    
    TR1CKY TREES
      
      
      20 mins ago

      Hendo injured, no real timeline on return date. They will eventually battle it out for the jersey

      
      POGBAZOOKA06
        
        19 mins ago

        Says Feb.18th on FPL website. Hennessey that much of a reliability I guess.

        
        TR1CKY TREES
          
          
          14 mins ago

          Website is just an estimate. I don't think the club have given a reliable update on him. Cooper is generally tight lipped on players return dates. Hennessey not cut out for Prem unfortunately

          
  Kane Train
    
    51 mins ago

    Which one??

    A) Ramsdale & Bueno
    B) Guaita & White

    
    RICICLE
      just now

      B

      
  fantasist
    
    50 mins ago

    Anyone taking a punt on Leeds players for DGW? Can't see anyone hauling.

    
    Orion
      
      46 mins ago

      Nah… can't see any good

      
    TR1CKY TREES
      
      
      45 mins ago

      People flooding to Utd players then straight to Man City/Arsenal. There's no room for Leeds

      
    Hy liverpool
      
      45 mins ago

      Already have Gnonto.. Wouldn't touch anyone bar rodrigo who may be injured.

      
      POGBAZOOKA06
        
        35 mins ago

        Rodrigo injured? Say what?

        
      camarozz
        
        
        just now

        Source?

        
    The Mighty Hippo
      
      45 mins ago

      Gnonto is coming in for me, but mainly because I need to drop Wilson at some point before gw25.

      
  Orion
    
    47 mins ago

    Saka or Odegaard ?

    
    Hy liverpool
      
      46 mins ago

      Saka for me.

      
    RICICLE
      40 mins ago

      That is so tough to pick between them. I had to have both.

      From the two it’s a complete 50:50 but Saka does have pens I guess, so Saka for me.

      
    1912 F.A Cup Winners
      
      
      34 mins ago

      Really difficult one!! I'm good for both, Saka on penalties but only 1 double digit haul this season, Odegaard has 6 double digit hauls

      
      sulldaddy
        
        1 min ago

        Jorginho not gonna slot into PKs for Ars?
        First thing I thought of

        
        DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
          
          1 min ago

          He has to slot into the team first

          
  boroie
    
    47 mins ago

    Best defender to get for £5m & under?

    
  boroie
    
    46 mins ago

    Best third United option for the DGW to go with Shaw & Rashford?

    A - DDG
    B - Bruno
    C - Antony
    D - Weghorst
    E - Other
    F - None - stick with 2

    
    Hy liverpool
      
      39 mins ago

      B

      
    fantasist
      
      36 mins ago

      B
      but we don't talk about it

      
    DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      
      14 mins ago

      Zinchenko

      
  boroie
    
    44 mins ago

    Best £5m and under defender?

    A - Zinchenko
    B - White
    C - Rico
    D - Ake
    E - Other

    
    Supersonic_
      
      2 mins ago

      White
      Ake
      Zinchenko
      Rico

      
      boroie
        
        just now

        Who Zinchenko so low?

        
  boroie
    
    43 mins ago

    Cancelo & Kulusevski
    ->
    Zinchenko & Bruno

    …for free? Or are there better options?

    Need to do tonight to be able to afford it…

    
    Supersonic_
      
      1 min ago

      Sounds good, I assume you've not already got white?

      
      boroie
        
        just now

        I don't. But surely Zinchenko is more certain of a start and also much more attacking than White?

        
  RICICLE
    41 mins ago

    Forgive my stupidity gents but just wanted to ask, do Forest blank or Not in GW 25?

    Thank you 🙂

    
    fantasist
      
      29 mins ago

      No. Well yes if they beat United tomorow, which is unlikely considering the 1st leg was 3-0

      
      RICICLE
        just now

        Ahh ok I thought so, cheers bud appreciate it. Well all being well at least that's one more player in Aurier I have that shouldn't blank.

        
  boroie
    
    39 mins ago

    Any reason why there's no love on here for Zinchenko?

    
  Hazz
    
    
    37 mins ago

    #Chelsea sent the wrong documents three times to PSG for the Hakim Ziyech deal. PSG will appeal to the LFP on Wednesday morning in view of the attitude of the Blues.

    [via @bruno_salomon]

    https://twitter.com/AbsoluteChelsea/status/1620563727207600128

    Bro... o_O

    
    Arteta
      
      4 mins ago

      Very unprofessional from them and Ziyech is now stuck in Paris. What a mess.

      
      Hazz
        
        
        just now

        Wrong paperwork? Sounds like PSG have signed Enzo & Ziyech is off to Benfica. Freaky Friday... I mean Tuesday!

        
    Hy liverpool
      
      4 mins ago

      Chelsea will have 20 players on the bench... Squad is going to explode.

      
  Sun Jihai
    
    
    36 mins ago

    If Crellin is right in his latest spreadsheet around Arsenal potentially doubling in GW25 with LEI + EVE that would be a good TC opportunity. Puts it as 'unlikely DGW' in his colour scheme though.

    
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      
      6 mins ago

      Still going rashford or Bruno this gw I think

      
    Hy liverpool
      
      just now

      Arsenal have multiple players who can score nketiah martnelli saka odeegard and may rotate in those games one of them for trossard... I would prefer bruno/rashford.

      
  Prawnsandwich
    
    35 mins ago

    Bruno at 89% very unlikely to go up tonight ?

    
    Hazz
      
      
      just now

      Yes doubt it. Relax tonight; let the next United game play out.

      
  Arteta
    
    34 mins ago

    A British record transfer. The pressure of price tag can be immense. Can Enzo handle it?

    
    fantas
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      Definitely has the ability, but we've seen many big signings unable to make an impact in the Premier League. Time will tell.

      Open Controls
  17. boroie
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is Zinchenko nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yes. But he won't always play 90 minutes.

      Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Four posts about the same player in 10 minutes on the same page - give it a rest.

      Open Controls
      1. boroie
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        A quicker way to get me to stop might be to actually answer my question…

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          12 mins ago

          Or scroll up before posting

          Open Controls
  18. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    For you price wizards out there, if I want to go Mac Allister and Toney to Ødegaard and Nketiah after the friday deadline, but only have 0.1 to go on as it stands, is that even remotely possible?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes should be fine imo.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Emu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        That's some amazing news if so.

        However, Ødegaard is on 97% now, while Nketiah is on 78% or something and Mac Allister close to the drop. Would need only one of those happening before Friday!

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          They've already gone up once. It's hard for a player to go up twice regardless of what the price prediction sites say.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Emu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Thanks mate.

            Knowing that you follow this quite closely, thoughts on Nketiah as an option when it means no Saka? It might be an issue GW28, but that's that

            Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Friday deadline will help
      Ødegaard probably rises, Nketiah maybe not

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Emu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        This is the only way for me to keep Kane

        Alternative would be going Gabriel and Saka, and sacrificing Kane for Watkins or something.

        Would love me a Saka though. But have White already

        Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I would wait another day in your situation and hope for the best.

      Open Controls
  19. Chipmunk
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    I’ve got White & Martinelli
    Need a third.

    Odegaard or Nketiah?

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Ødegaard

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      15 mins ago

      Øde

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nketiah's numbers are far better of late. But true, only points matter.

      Depends who you're selling.

      Open Controls
      1. Chipmunk
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Hazz

        Selling KDB to Mahrez to raise cash.

        Almiron to Odegaard
        Or
        Greenwood to Nketiah

        Open Controls
    4. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ø

      Open Controls
  20. Flying Assassins
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Odegaard or Saka? (already got Martinelli and Saliba)

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka for me. He has to explode at some point like Odegaard did recently.

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Easy Saka for me.

      Open Controls
  21. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    I look at Sons fixtures till the end of the season and that brace at Preston and it gets me thinking….

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      2 mins ago

      Don’t fall for the bait hehe

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        At 79k im handily placed buy if I were chasing id be all over him. Money not a problem if you have the KDB slot after maybe Bruno in 23

        Open Controls
  22. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    If you have Shaw & Rashford who is the best third player to get ?

    Open Controls
    1. Chipmunk
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Bruno

      Open Controls
  23. Chipmunk
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Is it wise to sell Martinelli?

    Thinking this for -4

    Martinelli > Saka
    KDB > Mahrez
    Almiron > Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. spillachio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don't see the need for Martinelli to Saka, personally.
      Just do the other two and save points and money itb.

      Open Controls
      1. Chipmunk
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thx
        Makes sense

        Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd certainly consider it as a free transfer, but I don't think it's worth a hit.

      Open Controls
  24. spillachio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Well , Doherty being forced out has forced me to scrap my original DGW22 plans.

    2 FT 1.4 itb

    Ederson Ward
    Trippier Doherty Shaw White Bueno
    Martinelli Almiron KDB Rashford Andreas
    Haaland Mitro Kane

    I'm thinking of KDB to Bruno and Doherty to Mings.

    Any thoughts, comments, suggestions are more than welcome!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mings is actually a pretty good option. I guess you could also consider a City (Ake) or Chelsea (Badiashili) defender.

      Open Controls

