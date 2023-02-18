76
Dugout Discussion February 18

3pm team news: Bueno starts, Mitrovic absent, Mahrez benched

76 Comments
Following the six-goal thriller at Villa Park, there’s a bumper crop of Premier League matches getting underway at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City is among the half-a-dozen top-flight matches taking place.

Despite the much-discussed threat of rotation in this fixture, Pep Guardiola has only made two changes to his line-up from the midweek win over Arsenal.

Phil Foden replaces Riyad Mahrez out wide, while Aymeric Laporte comes in for Nathan Ake at the rear.

There are five changes for Forest, with Joe Worrall, Felipe, Jack Colback, Jonjo Shelvey and Danilo all coming into the team.

Scott McKenna and Willy Boly are injured, while Orel Mangala, Chris Wood and Gustavo Scarpa are benched.

Graham Potter has outdone Steve Cooper, making six changes to the Chelsea side from the midweek clash at Borussia Dortmund.

Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, David Fofana, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount all start, with Kai Havertz and Mykhailo Mudryk benched.

The rumours were true as Wednesday starters Thiago Silva, Reece James, Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are not in the squad, with Marc Cucurella also absent.

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi are restored to the Southampton line-up in Ruben Selles’ first league match in temporary charge.

Budget FPL defender Hugo Bueno is one of two changes to Wolves side, with Adama Traore also promoted to the line-up. Rayan Ait-Nouri drops to the bench and Mario Lemina is suspended.

Bournemouth’s only change sees Jaidon Anthony replaced by Marcus Tavernier.

Evan Ferguson for Denis Undav is Brighton’s sole alteration, while there’s also a change in attack for opponents Fulham as the injured Aleksandar Mitrovic is replaced by Harry Wilson.

Brentford’s three tweaks are predictable ones, as Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa come into the starting line-up to replace Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt and Mads Roerslev.

Albert Sambi Lokonga and the fit-again Joachim Andersen oust James Tomkins and Will Hughes from the Palace starting XI.

Neal Maupay replaces Ellis Simms up front for Everton as the Toffees host unchanged Leeds.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaards, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Cox, Schade, Zanka, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Doucoure, Lokonga, Ayew, Olise, Schlupp, Mateta.

Subs: Whitworth, Milivojevic, Eze, McArthur, Hughes, Édouard, Richards, Ahamada, Riedewald.

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Subs: Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Steele, Ayari, Undav, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Hinshelwood.

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian, Reid.

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarbioyo, Duffy, Solomon, Soares, James, Lukic, Vinicius.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Badiashile, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Kovacic, Fernandez, Madueke, Mount, Joao Felix, D Fofana.

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mudryk, Sterling, Zakaria, Gallagher, Havertz, W Fofana, Hall.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, S Armstrong, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Onuachu.

Subs: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, A Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Alcaraz, Diallo, Walcott.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Maupay.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, McKennie, Adams, Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford.

Subs: Robles, Cooper, Montiero, Kristensen, Gyabi, Greenwood, Aaronson, Joseph, Rutter.

Forest XI: Navas, Worrall, Shelvey, Colback, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Freuler, Aurier, Danilo, Felipe, Lodi.

Subs: Hennessey, Mangala, Williams, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, Scarpa, Ayew, Wood.

City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Silva, Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Ake, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Nunes, Sarabia, Moutinho, Traore, Cunha.

Subs: Bentley, Aït-Nouri, Collins, Jiménez, Podence, Jonny, Costa, Gomes, Hodge.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Outtara, Lerma, Billing, Tavernier, Traore, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Fredericks, Mepham, Christie, Rothwell, Vina, Moore, Semenyo, Anthony.

76 Comments
  1. EffPeeEll
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    \cancelo off the bench

  2. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bueno starting no bueno

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I started him. Had that gut feeling

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Wish I had stuck to it.

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      No, es muy bueno.

  3. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Come on Tarko! My differential this week

    1. Fred54
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      +1

    2. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Everyone on FFS has him, not a differential

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Allow me to change your FPL life champ... livefpl.net

  4. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Mahrez no show needed for me now!

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Fingers crossed! Just looked at your team and not sure how you handle that bench decision each well haha

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        *week

        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          It's been a nightmare!

    2. Tango74
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Why wouldn’t u want a player not to start ? Or play mins ?

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Odegaard first bench.

        1. RICICLE
          1 min ago

          Why would you bench Ode?

          1. Bartowski
            • 12 Years
            just now

            So he could play Mahrez. Keep up...

    3. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Same.

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    That last minute decision of benching Bueno and playing White!!!

  6. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Where's Reece James?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Rested. https://theathletic.com/4221167/2023/02/17/reece-james-chelsea-southampton/

    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rest day after playing 90 & 90.

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Busy getting groomed. To be the next Chelsea captain.

    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks guys

    5. D.r.a.c.o
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Chelsea having too many players, need to keep em all happy

  7. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Really hope Mahrez doesn’t come on. If they’re crushing he won’t be needed

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Will get 30mins I’d guess

    2. Tango74
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Why u not want Mahrez to come. On he could score

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Probably has martinelli 1st on bench

      2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Just don’t want 5 min cameo

  8. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Cant wait to get rid of Nketiah after next week. He's really harmed my team.

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      What could’ve been! Points dodged most weeks unfortunately

  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Good news for Haaland (c) is that he is back on penalties with no Mahrez on the field!

  10. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    I benched Bueno, but hopefully this means he starts next week when I need him the most.

  11. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Small gains with his ownership. Looking forward to captaining salah next week so I can hopefully enjoy my captain points

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Meant to be a reply to sun jihai lol

  12. Free Hat
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    I played White over Bueno,
    and I have absolutely no problem with that decision.

    1. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      White was one of the best players on the pitch

      1. Free Hat
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Always looks good attacking wise imo.

      2. SirWenger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yes but no FPL cigar

    2. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yep, Villa xG of 0.3 along with Bueno being a risk...

      Hopefully keeps that spot for next week!

      1. Free Hat
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Expect one Bueno start and one cameo probably.

    3. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Hopefully it will put everyone off getting him before his 25 pointer next GW

  13. Fred54
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    João Félix.. just putting that in my phone's predictive text.

  14. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Patterson still not in squad. My only defender with a fixture next week.

    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Same, may just stick with him, get 2 cameos!
      Tark is one think most will bring him, but it’s ars away, villa at home, think just play patto an hope

  15. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    I did Gnonto + Fernandes + Shaw > Felix + March + Badiashile for -8 and benched Odegaard, soooo.... I'm very invested in this Chelsea game 😐

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      BHA started well

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Glad to hear it, but I fear I made the wrong choice with March

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Almost 1-0 down and down to 10 men there...

  16. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Predictably, we are getting battered by Southampton

  17. Differentiator
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Worth free hitting next week?

    1. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      How's your team looking?

      1. Differentiator
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        only 3 DGWers, 8 players playing

        1. RICICLE
          just now

          How’s that bad?

        2. Rainer
          • 6 Years
          just now

          3 Arsenal I presume? Depends how many Liverpool you want, hopefully with 2FTs and a -4 you'll be set.

          There will be worse GWs to come without it!

  18. Warbling Wendy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why is Jack Grealish wearing hotpants?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      He knows what the viewers crave.

  19. Zalk
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gnonto on 3bps, get in!

  20. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Grealish close

  21. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tuchel back to Chelsea in the summer?

    1. Marvin the Creator
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think he may have fallen out with the owners.

      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think he didn't like the players Boehly was getting in like Sterling. He's kind of been proved right though.

        1. Marvin the Creator
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Maybe. I'd still be rather surprised if he went back though.

          1. Bartowski
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Yeah I very much doubt it.

  22. RICICLE
    3 mins ago

    Only just checked scores, get in Ode with the max bps!

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Should’ve scored too, missed an absolute sitter

      1. RICICLE
        just now

        Damn!! Could of done with that!

        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Could have*

  23. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haaland gonna blank today

  24. Towsor44
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone know what's up with Thiago Silva for Chelsea? Doesn't look like he's even in the squad, but no flags on FPL? Started him, but luckily have Martinelli first sub, but could do without having another transfer to make next week!

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Probably just down to the fact he's 38.

  25. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    first time in a while Haaland is such a differential for me - only 184.4% EO

  26. FantasyTony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    A goal or something would be nice.

  27. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Kepa already 3 saves rly
    That’s good bec he can haul but bad because Chelsea look shite

    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He has 2 ok

