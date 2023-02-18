3pm team news: Bueno starts, Mitrovic absent, Mahrez benched

Following the six-goal thriller at Villa Park, there’s a bumper crop of Premier League matches getting underway at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time.

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City is among the half-a-dozen top-flight matches taking place.

Despite the much-discussed threat of rotation in this fixture, Pep Guardiola has only made two changes to his line-up from the midweek win over Arsenal.

Phil Foden replaces Riyad Mahrez out wide, while Aymeric Laporte comes in for Nathan Ake at the rear.

There are five changes for Forest, with Joe Worrall, Felipe, Jack Colback, Jonjo Shelvey and Danilo all coming into the team.

Scott McKenna and Willy Boly are injured, while Orel Mangala, Chris Wood and Gustavo Scarpa are benched.

Graham Potter has outdone Steve Cooper, making six changes to the Chelsea side from the midweek clash at Borussia Dortmund.

Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, David Fofana, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount all start, with Kai Havertz and Mykhailo Mudryk benched.

The rumours were true as Wednesday starters Thiago Silva, Reece James, Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are not in the squad, with Marc Cucurella also absent.

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi are restored to the Southampton line-up in Ruben Selles’ first league match in temporary charge.

Budget FPL defender Hugo Bueno is one of two changes to Wolves side, with Adama Traore also promoted to the line-up. Rayan Ait-Nouri drops to the bench and Mario Lemina is suspended.

Bournemouth’s only change sees Jaidon Anthony replaced by Marcus Tavernier.

Evan Ferguson for Denis Undav is Brighton’s sole alteration, while there’s also a change in attack for opponents Fulham as the injured Aleksandar Mitrovic is replaced by Harry Wilson.

Brentford’s three tweaks are predictable ones, as Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva and Yoane Wissa come into the starting line-up to replace Kristoffer Ajer, Vitaly Janelt and Mads Roerslev.

Albert Sambi Lokonga and the fit-again Joachim Andersen oust James Tomkins and Will Hughes from the Palace starting XI.

Neal Maupay replaces Ellis Simms up front for Everton as the Toffees host unchanged Leeds.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Norgaards, Jensen, Dasilva, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo.

Subs: Cox, Schade, Zanka, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Doucoure, Lokonga, Ayew, Olise, Schlupp, Mateta.

Subs: Whitworth, Milivojevic, Eze, McArthur, Hughes, Édouard, Richards, Ahamada, Riedewald.

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Subs: Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Steele, Ayari, Undav, Van Hecke, Buonanotte, Hinshelwood.

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian, Reid.

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarbioyo, Duffy, Solomon, Soares, James, Lukic, Vinicius.

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Badiashile, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Kovacic, Fernandez, Madueke, Mount, Joao Felix, D Fofana.

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Mudryk, Sterling, Zakaria, Gallagher, Havertz, W Fofana, Hall.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Maitland-Niles, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, S Armstrong, Sulemana, Elyounoussi, Onuachu.

Subs: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, A Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Alcaraz, Diallo, Walcott.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Maupay.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo, McKennie, Adams, Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford.

Subs: Robles, Cooper, Montiero, Kristensen, Gyabi, Greenwood, Aaronson, Joseph, Rutter.

Forest XI: Navas, Worrall, Shelvey, Colback, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Freuler, Aurier, Danilo, Felipe, Lodi.

Subs: Hennessey, Mangala, Williams, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, Scarpa, Ayew, Wood.

City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Silva, Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Ake, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Nunes, Sarabia, Moutinho, Traore, Cunha.

Subs: Bentley, Aït-Nouri, Collins, Jiménez, Podence, Jonny, Costa, Gomes, Hodge.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, A Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura, Outtara, Lerma, Billing, Tavernier, Traore, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Fredericks, Mepham, Christie, Rothwell, Vina, Moore, Semenyo, Anthony.

