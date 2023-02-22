202
Who are the best Liverpool players for Double Gameweek 25?

Managers in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have an interesting week ahead, as Gameweek 25 is a blank for four teams yet a double for four others.

Whether the plan is to use free transfers, take a four-point or activate the Free Hit chip, one club dominates the thoughts of the FPL community. They’re a side heavily backed during recent seasons but left alone throughout their under-par 2022/23 campaign – Liverpool.

Their Double Gameweek 25 coincides with some much-needed domestic momentum, thanks to consecutive wins and clean sheets over Everton and Newcastle United. Suddenly, finishing in the top four looks doable.

Even in crushing defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday, there was at least some encouragement from an attacking perspective.

Let’s investigate which of the Reds’ assets are best for matches against Crystal Palace (a) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (H).

HOW MANY DO WE NEED?

Whilst four Liverpool players exceed 10% ownership overall, a focus on more active managers shows just how differential these names will be in Double Gameweek 25.

Using the data from LiveFPL, here are last week’s ‘owned by’ numbers from inside the top 500k.

These are huge falls from grace for Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m), who have been deemed FPL royalty during the past few seasons.

Those figures will, of course, rise significantly this week but we’re unlikely to see Haaland/Rashford-esque numbers come Friday night.

So perhaps it’s not really about how many Liverpool players we need but more about how many we want. Being proactive rather than reactive.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Out of the FA Cup, their schedule will still be affected by the competition should Fulham defeat Leeds United in the fifth round. In that case, the Gameweek 28 clash at Anfield will not take place and Liverpool will be forced to blank.

It was announced on Monday that they will be one of 12 teams to have a Double Gameweek 29, although it involves trips to Manchester City and Chelsea.

A Saturday-Wednesday-Sunday turnaround in Gameweeks 25-26 is on the generous side, as we could have easily had one fewer rest day on either side of the Palace game.

Such is Liverpool’s chase to break into the top four, the gaps in between games shouldn’t bring too much of a rotation issue anyway – especially if they don’t reach the next round of the Champions League.

To make up for lost time, Jurgen Klopp simply needs to go as strong as possible in every match.

MAIN FPL TARGETS

MOHAMED SALAH (£12.6m)

After a streak of FPL blanks, the FPL king has attacking returns in two consecutive Premier League games and provided both a goal and an assist on Tuesday night versus Real Madrid.

It certainly makes it easier for managers to justify the fairly straightforward move from either Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) or Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m), knowing Salah is back in form.

We can see below how his ‘per 90’ underlying attacking stats compare with the last two seasons, to determine whether he’s less involved, unlucky or just worse at scoring.

FPLMarc

  1. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Perraud Tarko
    Salah(c) Marti Andreas Mahrez
    Kane Haaland Nketiah

    Ward Rash Shaw Tripp

    0.2m itb, 0 ft

    Did Bruno and Patterson to Salah and Tarkowski with my two freebies this week. GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. leocarter27
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
  2. Kitman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    55 mins ago

    Here is my team and I have 1 FT and £2.3m ITB
    Currently rocking a 3 - 3 - 3!

    Kepa(TOT)
    Bueno(FUl, LIV) - Walker (BOU) - Tarky (AVL,ARS)
    Salah(CRY, WOL) - Odegaard (LEI, EVE) - Saka (LEI, EVE)
    Haaland (BOU) - Darwin (CRY, WOL) - Nketiah (LEI, EVE)

    Subs
    Ward(ARS)

    not playing
    Rashford
    Trippier
    Mitoma
    Botman

    My dilemma is
    1) upgrade Botman to another defender (kilman , van dijk, another everton?)
    2) upgrade Walker to Roberston
    3) Roll the FT!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      GTG I think

      Open Controls
  3. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Which one please?

    A) KDB+Kane > Salah+Darwin
    B) KDB+White+Kane > Salah+TAA+Darwin (-4)
    C) KDB+Almiron+Kane > Salah+Gakpo+Darwin (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner97
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Kitman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      C if chasing

      Open Controls
    5. Malinwa
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    6. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Tarkowski Patterson*
    Salah Bruno* Saka Andreas
    Haaland Nketiah Gnonto

    (Ward Shaw* Rashy* Trippier*)
    1FT & 3.2m

    A) Shaw ➡️ TAA -4
    B) Bruno & Shaw/Patterson ➡️ Gakpo & TAA -8
    C) Bruno & Gnonto ➡️ Gakpo & Darwin -8

    Leaning towards A as im not sure about mins for Gakpo & Darwin with Firmino & Jota back. Still uncertain about selling Shaw as will definitely want him back for DGW29 onwards.
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Something without a hut

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        *hit

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      A unless you want to punt to progress in mini leagues.

      or perhaps you are up there already!

      Open Controls
    3. Kitman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      C if chasing

      Open Controls
  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Currently have £0 itb and this squad....

    Open to recommendations...

    Ward
    White, Tarkowski
    KDB, Saka, Andreas
    Mitrovic, Haaland, Nketiah

    Pope, Trippier, Shaw, Bruno, Rashford.

    2 FTs.... I'm thinking Shaw and Bruno out for now, maybe KDB too... any ideas of who is best to bring in?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Salah is popular

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      +Estupiñán

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      You've got plenty of options here. KDB & Bruno - Salah & Maddison? If Mitrovic out (missed training I believe), you could downgrade KDB/Bruno (preferably to Maddison over Gakpo) to enable Mitro - Darwin? I would probably leave the defence as it is unless you fancy a punt on Trent

      Open Controls
  6. The Head-Ake
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Thoughts on Kane + Mahrez + Neco to Salah + Darwin + Tarkowski for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Don't like it. You're taking out three players with a game.

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Will Mahrez play?
        He is potentially getting 6 fixtures vs 3(maybe)
        Salah is a good (c) option as well

        Open Controls
    2. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      yes from me

      Open Controls
    3. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Yes for me

      Open Controls
  7. v3n0m
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    A) Martinelli + Mykolenko
    B) Saka + Emerson (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Difficult. B

      Open Controls
  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Good to go here?

    Pickford
    White Bueno Digne
    Salah Odegaard Mahrez Bailey
    Kane Haaland Nketiah

    Ward Rashford Trippier Shaw

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Yep. Moment of truth for the Digne/Moreno battle! I suspect a 1pt-er there but would probably just leave him if you've used your FTs

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Used my FT to get Salah. Don't want to take any hits. 1 point each from him and Bailey should be alright. Don't see any defender justifying a hit this gameweek.

        Open Controls
  9. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    I'm really tempted to go Kane to Darwin for a -4.

    But Darwin rotation risk + the number of chances he misses is putting me off for now.

    If I pretend in my head that Kane has a DGW and scores 4 in the first game, would I still be transferring him with a game against Chelsea (at home) to go?

    Whatever I choose will ultimately be wrong, and ultimately what real difference will it make to my season overall, but what are other people doing?

    Open Controls
    1. leocarter27
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I’m having the same dilemma mate, I’m leaning towards keeping Kane.

      Thought process is a -4 already puts the move on the back foot. Need Darwin to score and Kane to blank to break even. (Kane can score against anyone!)

      Also I don’t expect Darwin to play more than 120 mins and I’d want Kane back anyway.

      Open Controls
  10. Bangsi
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Having a terrible time finding the right team and right decisions

    A- Cucurella/Andreas/Mitro OUT > Coleman/Gakpo/Darwin IN

    B- Cucurella/Mitro OUT > Tarko/Darwin IN

    C- Cucurella/Andreas/Mitro OUT > Robbo/Iwobi/Darwin IN

    Or what are you all guys thinking 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      I like Andreas' fixture this week. Plus it gives you someone to cheer for on Friday night.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    3. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B is what I would do

      Open Controls
  11. FootballRookie
    39 mins ago

    2 FTs and £1.2m in the bank ..what would be your biggest priorities...willing to take -4 hit..

    Ward/ Raya
    White, Shaw, Walker, Trippier, Schar
    Mitoma, Rashford, KDB, Odegaard, Dasilva
    Kane, Haaland, Nketiah

    I was thinking KDB to Salah for sure.
    Bring Robertson in perhaps for Schar?
    Possibly replace Mitoma?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Is there any way you could upgrade DaSilva rather than lose Mitoma?

      Open Controls
      1. FootballRookie
        2 mins ago

        Only way I think can do that is KDB to Salah, no Liverpool defenders and Schar to Tarkowski.
        This allows and upgrade of Dasilva but the best replacements will blank (Almiron, March).
        I could get Iwobi or Neves but is that worth it?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Fair enough, limited options this week. Better to wait & get March rather than Iwobi/Neves

          Open Controls
  12. rnrd
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Coutinho a decent punt/differential?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Rota-threat

      Open Controls
  13. leocarter27
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anyone planning to own just 1 Liverpool? *Salah*

    Only way I can fund Darwin and Trent is selling Kane, don’t think I can justify a hit for it.

    Open Controls
    1. LC1
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm going with just Salah from Liverpool and will have 5 other doublers.

      Open Controls
      1. leocarter27
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Nice! Good luck

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      o/

      Open Controls
    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yes - just Salah for me

      Open Controls
  14. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Normally pages that are flying - s’articles at the moment!

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It'll happen Friday night

      Open Controls
  15. leocarter27
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    GTG? 1.3 ITB 0 FT

    Kepa

    White Tarkowski Bueno Akanji / Trip

    Saka Salah Andreas / Rash Almiron

    Nketiah Kane Haaland

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Looks good.

      Open Controls
  16. dparran
    14 mins ago

    Any news on Gomez and is he a cheap LIV defense option?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Could get rotated. Was pretty bad yesterday and was taken off

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Personally i expect Matip to start

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      May have tweaked his hammy

      Open Controls
  17. Sloane426
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Shaw > TAA -4?
    Would give me 11 players this week.
    Any news on mitrovic?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not definitive...

      https://twitter.com/letstalk_fpl/status/1628420844174073856?s=46&t=vJLqXDY89v6mklS-T0cw0w

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mitro is a sell. Has been for a while now.

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
        • 2 Years
        just now

        He's been one of the worst transfers this season. Brought him in GW18. Shocking.

        Open Controls
  18. tim
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Will Patterson get any minutes? Dont want to take any more hits.

    Kepa
    Patterson Tark Bueno Saliba
    Mahrez Salah Saka
    Darwin Nketiah Haaland

    Ward Rash Tripps Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not worth a hit

      Open Controls
  19. Glitterfart
    10 mins ago

    Already used my two free transfers to get in Tark and Salah, now have 6 dgw players.

    Do I spend 8 points to do:
    Kane+Cucurella > Darwin+TAA

    Not convinced by Liverpool defensively (obviously), so leaning towards not taking the hit

    Open Controls
  20. 21sutcliffeh
    9 mins ago

    Free hit this week. Is it better to have single game players with easy fixtures (such as Bowen or Watkins) or double game players with harder fixtures (such as Dawson or Neves)?
    Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Form players is the key for me personally DGW or not

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        and tough fixtures or otherwise

        Open Controls
  21. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Lovely to see all the feedback and input from loads of people on here. Mostly a great community.

    I’d contribute more but my opinion is *genuinely* not useful.

    Open Controls
  22. Chappers96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    No more transfers left and 1.1m left in the bank. I think a hit for a defender (or maybe 2 defenders) would be worth it just unsure on who...

    Kepa
    Patterson, Tark, Lewis
    Salah (C), Saka, Odegaard, Andreas
    Kane, Haaland, Nketiah

    Ward, Rash, Tripps, Estupiñán

    Open Controls
  23. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Ward

    White Bueno Robbo
    Mahrez Foden Saka (C) Andreas
    Toney Kane Haaland

    Raya
    Shaw
    Rashy
    Estupiñán

    So I've got 10 potential Starters

    Might of made some poor calls of late, still got Foden stinking up my team, but him or Mahrez will likely be shipped soon for some of the upcoming GWS and DGWS.

    Do I take more hits and/or leave as is?

    Could do Toney to Nketiah for another -4, but would want Toney back anyway.

    Open Controls
  24. Demba Demba
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Chillwell pretty much a starter now hes back?

    Open Controls
  25. RogueBlood
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Got 1.5itb with 2FT what would you do here?

    Kepa

    Bueno, White, Walker
    Fernandes, Saka, Mahrez, Andreas
    Nketiah, Haaland, Kane

    Ward, Rashford, Trippier, Shaw

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.