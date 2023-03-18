667
Dugout Discussion March 18

Chelsea v Everton team news: James starts, Cucurella benched

667 Comments
The evening fixture at Stamford Bridge rounds off the day’s Premier League football.

Both Chelsea and Everton come into this match buoyed by positive results in the last two Gameweeks but the Toffees haven’t won away from home since October 1.

The hosts make three changes to the side that beat Leicester City last time out.

Benoit Badiashile comes in for Marc Cucurella at centre-half, Reece James returns at right wing-back at the expense of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Christian Pulisic takes Mykhailo Mudryk‘s place in attack.

Ben Chilwell, the most-bought player of Gameweek 28 with nearly a million transfers in, starts at left wing-back.

Kai Havertz, himself transferred in by almost 350,000 managers ahead of Friday’s deadline, is again part of the three-man frontline.

Everton, unsurprisingly, are unchanged from the win over Brentford.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Badiashile, Chilwell, Kovacic, Enzo, Joao Felix, Pulisic, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Mudryk, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Cucurella.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, Iwobi, Gray, McNeil.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms.

667 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Best GK for DGW?

    I have Raya and Kepa and I don’t think it’s either of them. Going to sell for a better option

    
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wouldn't waste my precious FTs on GK if you have Raya and Kepa.

      
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both GKs double and you are looking to waste a FT on a GK... use the transfer elsewhere on a player with a high ceiling

      
    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm getting Steele for Ward I think

      
  2. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    What an awful gameweek. Anyone get more than 30?

    
    1. Old Bull
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      My rival, 33.

      
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      37 so far, but FH. Top scoring player on the bench (of course).

      
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Non-FH team would be on 12 with Martinelli to play so I'm pretty content

        
        1. Royal5
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Low scoring GW. At least you'll get green!

          
    3. CABAYE4
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      42 here - Tyrone Mings carrying the side.

      
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Nice

        
  3. JBG
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Can't believe Mudryk didn't come on... I turned off the match after Everton equalised thinking he will come on and ruin my Moreno 6pts from the bench... just saw that it didn't happen haha. Finally... don't think I've had it happen this season for me.

    
  4. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Top picks as Zinchenko and one of the Arsenal mids replacements?

    Preferably with good fixtures after DGW29 as well.

    Shaw? Benrahma? Mac/Mitoma?

    
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Shaw/James or keep zinchenko.
      Salah/Bruno for me but i have 2 brighton midfielders, if not i would go for one of them.

      
    2. Old Bull
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’ve been agonising about who to replace Zinc with as I’m playing BB and am worried he might even be rotated for his one game. Just can’t decide on a better option.

      
  5. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Conte literally kicking the door down on his exit out of tot
    The way he was speaking, anger was evident, theres mkre than meets the eye

    Conte: "Why is it happening? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why?

    
    1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Levi was in the stands

      
  6. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    That conte interview was very great

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      And very true

      

