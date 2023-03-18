Chelsea v Everton team news: James starts, Cucurella benched

The evening fixture at Stamford Bridge rounds off the day’s Premier League football.

Both Chelsea and Everton come into this match buoyed by positive results in the last two Gameweeks but the Toffees haven’t won away from home since October 1.

The hosts make three changes to the side that beat Leicester City last time out.

Benoit Badiashile comes in for Marc Cucurella at centre-half, Reece James returns at right wing-back at the expense of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Christian Pulisic takes Mykhailo Mudryk‘s place in attack.

Ben Chilwell, the most-bought player of Gameweek 28 with nearly a million transfers in, starts at left wing-back.

Kai Havertz, himself transferred in by almost 350,000 managers ahead of Friday’s deadline, is again part of the three-man frontline.

Everton, unsurprisingly, are unchanged from the win over Brentford.

GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Kepa, James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Badiashile, Chilwell, Kovacic, Enzo, Joao Felix, Pulisic, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Mudryk, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Cucurella.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, Iwobi, Gray, McNeil.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Mina, Mykolenko, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Garner, Simms.

