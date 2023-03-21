FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 28

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after a low-scoring Blank Gameweek 28 when those who captained Saka will be much happier than those who captained Toney.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Jon Ballantyne is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 24th overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

He also leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, and the league code is visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

And he leads for a fourth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7). He was third in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after the most recent update.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 28 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) was 46 after hits, with 51 teams to be removed and 257 going through to Gameweek 29.

Tomas Kulak was the top scorer with 71 after deducting his 4 point hit. He only fielded ten players, but captain Saka and Mings both returned double-digit hauls. He has had one previous top 10k finish – 3,539th in 2019/20.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail is still top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

The highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues is Richard Clarke in League 2 Division 1. He has 71 points out of a possible 84 and is now 6,394th overall.

MODS & CONS

Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) leads for a seventh week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is now 1,408th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

He also leads for a tenth week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) leads for a 12th week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and is now 243rd overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Jan Kępski leads for a fifth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more finishes in the top 10,000, and has risen to 942nd overall. He is 28th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Disregarding an ineligible first-place invader, Jan has also regained the lead from Stephen Devlin in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg). He had previously led after Gameweek 16.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

And he also leads for a tenth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Jono Sumner leads for a seventh week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) and has risen to 3,063rd overall.

The player listed in second place by FPL is another ineligible invader.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for an 18th week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Tom Carroll has regained the lead from Tom Nixon in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league after the latter took an eight point hit. Tom C is 730th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and had previously led after Gameweeks 22 to 25.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Tilaye Muluneh is a new entry to my December to May League (league code 02vm22) and jumps straight in at number one. Tilaye has had 14 successive green arrows since starting in Gameweek 14, has risen from 10,650,013th to 8,858,602nd overall in the twelve Gameweeks since the World Cup, and is 920th in FPL’s Second Chance League.

THE LAST TEN

The Last Ten mini-league (league code mukrgt) will start scoring in Gameweek 29, and nearly 300 teams have already entered. This mini-league covers the period that usually sees the biggest Blank and Double Gameweeks and the most chips played (usually – but this season is of course different!). Expecting lots of high scores in its first week.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.