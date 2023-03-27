Who has the best – and worst – fixtures in FPL?

Friday afternoon brought confirmation that six teams would ‘double’ in Gameweek 34, adding more information for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to use when planning how to navigate the peaks and troughs of this upcoming schedule.

This article sees us assess the clubs and players with, in theory, the strongest and weakest runs of matches over the next six Gameweeks, taking us through Double Gameweek 29, Blank Gameweek 32 and Double Gameweek 34.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

You can see a tutorial on the Season Ticker here.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

REMAINING FIXTURES/DOUBLES IN 2022/23

Team Remaining Fixtures Remaining Double Gameweeks Remaining Blank Gameweeks Brighton 13 4 1 Man Utd 12 3 1 Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham 12 2 0 Chelsea, Man City 11 2 1 Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Fulham, Leeds, Leicester, Nottm Forest 11 1 0 Arsenal, C Palace, Everton, Southampton, Spurs, Wolves 10 0 0

BEST FIXTURES

LIVERPOOL

The Season Ticker puts Liverpool on top over the medium term, despite the imminent run of Manchester City (a), Chelsea (a) and Arsenal (h).

Jurgen Klopp’s side contest eight fixtures over the next six Gameweeks, the joint-most alongside West Ham United. Unlike the Hammers (and several other teams), they don’t have the distraction of cup competitions at home or abroad – so the sole focus is on the Premier League for the rest of 2022/23.

The upcoming double on the road is a concern given that Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost seven of their 13 away games, failing to grab any goals at Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Yet the fixtures improve afterward, helped by them being one of six teams to have a Double Gameweek 34. It’s hard to predict what mood the Reds will be in but, as shown by this season’s 9-0 and 7-0 demolition jobs at Anfield, Liverpool assets are capable of turning up at any time and hauling big.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) leads the way for FPL targets at a time when premium midfielders are seemingly going out of fashion and it’s been even rarer to see £6.0m+ defenders like Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) in active FPL squads recently.

Although the pair have helped deliver five clean sheets in their last six outings, the 5.69 expected goals conceded (xGC) tally suggests an unsustainable run of luck. Indeed, they’ve allowed the second-most number of big chances since the Gameweek 17 restart.

But the key Liverpool assets are still going to be hard to ignore from Gameweek 31 onwards, given that only one of their remaining nine fixtures comes against a ‘big six’ club.

WEST HAM UNITED

