Frisking the Fixtures March 27

Who has the best – and worst – fixtures in FPL?

Friday afternoon brought confirmation that six teams would ‘double’ in Gameweek 34, adding more information for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to use when planning how to navigate the peaks and troughs of this upcoming schedule.

This article sees us assess the clubs and players with, in theory, the strongest and weakest runs of matches over the next six Gameweeks, taking us through Double Gameweek 29, Blank Gameweek 32 and Double Gameweek 34.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this piece; using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings. You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own.

You can see a tutorial on the Season Ticker here.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: NEXT SIX GAMEWEEKS

REMAINING FIXTURES/DOUBLES IN 2022/23

TeamRemaining FixturesRemaining Double GameweeksRemaining Blank Gameweeks
Brighton1341
Man Utd1231
Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham1220
Chelsea, Man City1121
Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Fulham, Leeds, Leicester, Nottm Forest1110
Arsenal, C Palace, Everton, Southampton, Spurs, Wolves1000

BEST FIXTURES

LIVERPOOL

The Season Ticker puts Liverpool on top over the medium term, despite the imminent run of Manchester City (a), Chelsea (a) and Arsenal (h).

Jurgen Klopp’s side contest eight fixtures over the next six Gameweeks, the joint-most alongside West Ham United. Unlike the Hammers (and several other teams), they don’t have the distraction of cup competitions at home or abroad – so the sole focus is on the Premier League for the rest of 2022/23.

The upcoming double on the road is a concern given that Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost seven of their 13 away games, failing to grab any goals at Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Yet the fixtures improve afterward, helped by them being one of six teams to have a Double Gameweek 34. It’s hard to predict what mood the Reds will be in but, as shown by this season’s 9-0 and 7-0 demolition jobs at Anfield, Liverpool assets are capable of turning up at any time and hauling big.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) leads the way for FPL targets at a time when premium midfielders are seemingly going out of fashion and it’s been even rarer to see £6.0m+ defenders like Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) in active FPL squads recently.

Although the pair have helped deliver five clean sheets in their last six outings, the 5.69 expected goals conceded (xGC) tally suggests an unsustainable run of luck. Indeed, they’ve allowed the second-most number of big chances since the Gameweek 17 restart.

But the key Liverpool assets are still going to be hard to ignore from Gameweek 31 onwards, given that only one of their remaining nine fixtures comes against a ‘big six’ club.

WEST HAM UNITED

 

1

1

  1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    30th

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Omg amazing.

  2. useruser
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is Iversen likely to keep his place or Ward to come back in?

    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      Iversen taking No1 for now

      1. useruser
        • 12 Years
        51 mins ago

        Damn, might have to delay BB. Didn't fancy playing the likes of Henry and Schar this week anyway.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Are you planning to have time for gk transfer later?

  3. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Plan ok?
    Thinking Martinelli and Zinchenko to Bruno and Shaw. (Money for Toney to Håland GW30). Will give me this BB GW29:

    Kepa
    Chilwell Trippier Botman Shaw
    MacAllister March Bruno Rashford
    Toney Watkins

    BB: Steel, Kane, Henry, Saka

    1. Baked baines
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Have you been watching FPL Harry??

  4. YoungPretender
    • 8 Years
    56 mins ago

    Sanchez, Odegaard & Henry > DDG, Bruno & Chilwell (-4)? Gives me this BB…

    DDG Kepa
    Chilwell Mee Estupinan Trippier Zinchenko*
    Bruno Saka* Maddison Mitoma Rashford

    Toney Havertz Watkins

    1. YoungPretender
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      It seems my whole midfield are playing the number 6 role..

    2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks good!

  5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Roll the 2nd FT & BB the following?

    Kepa Alisson
    Tripper Gabriel* Aguerd Henry Botman
    Saka* Maddison Rashford March Mitoma
    Kane* Toney Watkins

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Plan to FH34, have 10 already for BGW32

    2. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I’d probably get Brighton defender for Gabriel

  6. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    beharama or harrison?

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Benni

  7. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Mitoma captain? I’m scared

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rashford for me atm.

    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I like it! YOLO, baby!

  8. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is lisandro martinez in any way a viable alternative to shaw?

    I can do zinchenko and martinelli to martinez and bruno - 4 and still have enough for haaland gw30

    Can't make this work with shaw unless I lose saka instead of martinelli

    Thanks

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      I have doubts about it. Shaw is so much more attacking. MU keeping clean sheets is huge doubt for me. Look at defenders from other teams?

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yeah I may have to. Unless I want to take extra hit(s) or lose saka

        1. Flynny
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Except I don't see who that defender is....

  9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Good evening all!!! Would Bowen and Zouma be too much Hammers???? Back to back home games, play in 32 and a double in 34, Don’t have WC or FH left so exploring the options who play in 32 aswell….

    Thoughts welcomed!!!

    Cheers everyone!!

  10. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Bench boost team gtg?

    Raya Steele
    Trippier Chilwell Zinchenko Shaw Estupinan
    Salah Saka Rashford Martinelli Mitoma
    Kane Toney Watkins

  11. Alfiedog
    just now

    Flag situation has persuaded me to prioritise ML position over OR, I think.

