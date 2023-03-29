237
Team News March 29

Early FPL Gameweek 29 injury news: Haaland, Rashford, James, Botman + more

237 Comments
Share

We’re rounding up what we know on the team news front ahead of Double Gameweek 29 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

There’s plenty to catch up on, too, after the March international break brought with it the usual deluge of yellow, orange and red flags.

Summaries of the pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will supersede this piece and help finalise our predicted line-ups but in the meantime, this article takes an early look at the injury situation across the top flight.

MANCHESTER CITY V LIVERPOOL

We’ve not heard much new on Erling Haaland since last Friday, when the striker’s own father commented on the groin injury that led to his withdrawal from the Norway squad over the international break.

Then, Haaland Snr reported that the forward had been facing specialist treatment in Barcelona and was “touch and go” for the Liverpool game in Gameweek 29.

“Firstly, I’m not a doctor and secondly, I think it’s ‘touch and go’, yes. You can’t just go two weeks without training and then jump right into a fight.”

“There must be a progression there. They can gamble on it, but if he doesn’t get proper training with the team, then he won’t play. It is about how he responds to treatment in the next few days.

“He needs a lot of care and ‘knuckling’. There are many sprints and there is a lot to move.” – Alf Inge Haaland on his son’s injury

It is believed that Haaland has since reported back to the UK to continue his rehab.

One Manchester City player who will definitely miss Gameweek 29 is Phil Foden, who needed surgery on his appendix over the weekend.

As for Liverpool, they’ll remain without Calvin Ramsay (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) and likely Thiago Alcantara (hip) in Gameweek 29.

Luis Diaz (knee) was back in training this week, however, having been out of action since October.

Kostas Tsimikas (rib) will need assessment after limping out of Greece’s friendly against Lithuania on Monday, while Darwin Nunez wasn’t involved for Uruguay at all over the last fortnight – but his injury was merely a “cut ankle” and there’ll be high hopes of his recovery for the weekend.

ARSENAL V LEEDS UNITED

Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and Mohamed Elneny (knee) are definitely out of the visit of Leeds, while reports suggest that the game may come just too soon for Eddie Nketiah (ankle).

There is a bit of uncertainty about William Saliba (back/hamstring) after the defender missed Gameweek 28. Football London only say that the centre-back “will now undergo further scans before the scale and severity of the injury are determined, hopeful of making an appearance before the end of the season”. But journalist Chris Wheatley suggests the injury is a minor hamstring strain and that the timeline is a “a couple of weeks or less”.

Kieran Tierney (knock/calf) limped out of Scotland’s win over Spain on Tuesday night and will need to be assessed, while Thomas Partey (muscle) wasn’t risked for Ghana’s second AFCON qualifier against Angolo on Monday – but was at least named among the substitutes.

“Thomas has some small issues, a small injury tissue and we felt it was too big of a risk to start him.” – Ghana boss Chris Hughton on Thomas Partey

Opponents Leeds have their own issues after the March internationals, with Max Wober (hamstring) and Wilfried Gnonto (ankle) both casualties of the European Championship qualifiers. The Whites are reportedly optimistic that neither player is seriously injured, however.

Tyler Adams (hamstring), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (knee) are still unavailable.

BOURNEMOUTH V FULHAM

Shane Duffy (calf), Layvin Kurzawa (knee) and Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) were the only players on the Fulham injury list the last we heard but the main FPL team news from the Cottagers concerns all things disciplinary.

Willian will be suspended in Gameweek 29 after being sent off for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity in the ill-tempered FA Cup defeat to Manchester United, while we can expect Aleksandar Mitrovic to be out for much longer than that – he’ll be banned for three games at least after his dismissal for violent conduct in the same game but the Football Association are looking to increase the length of his suspension given that a match official was involved in the incident that led to his red card.

Bournemouth’s injury crisis has eased in recent weeks, with Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) hoping to further boost Gary O’Neil’s options by returning after the international break.

Illia Zabarnyi (ankle) confusingly reported for duty with Ukraine before returning to the south coast to continue with the latter stages of his rehab, while Jefferson Lerma pulled out of the Colombia squad after picking up an injury in Gameweek 28.

Bit-part player Junior Stanislas (knock) was ruled out for “7-10 days” with a “small injury” at the beginning of March so should be fit based on that initial prognosis.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V BRENTFORD

Adam Lallana (muscle) and Jakub Moder (knee) won’t return until late in the season, while Jeremy Sarmiento has reportedly joined then on the sidelines for up to six weeks after fracturing his foot while away with Ecuador.

Tariq Lamptey (knee) has been back in training this week, however.

The main cause for concern for owners of Brighton players is not injury but fatigue and travel time, with Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister, Pervis Estupinan and Moises Caicedo representing their countries in far-flung corners of the globe. We’ll be taking a closer look at that in another international break round-up later today.

Brentford saw Aaron Hickey (knock) limp out of Scotland’s win over Spain on Tuesday, while they’ll be without Shandon Baptiste in the first half of Double Gameweek 29 after his red card against Leicester City.

The last we heard, Vitaly Janelt (knee) and Kristoffer Ajer (calf) were requiring further assessment on injuries that saw them miss out in Gameweek 28.

Keane Lewis-Potter (knee) remains absent but Mads Roerslev (thigh) was only “touch and go” for the Leicester game a fortnight ago so could be much closer to availability.

CRYSTAL PALACE V LEICESTER CITY

South London Press report that Vicente Guaita (hamstring) has returned to training this week, with Sam Johnstone (calf) not far behind him.

Joachim Andersen pulled out the Denmark squad with the calf problem that forced him to sit out Gameweek 28, so further news is awaited on him.

Youri Tielemans (ankle) and James Justin (Achilles) remain out for the Foxes, while Harry Souttar (ankle) is a fresh concern after returning home from international duty with Australia early.

Jonny Evans (muscle) lurches from one injury to the next, meanwhile, with a mid-March “setback” ruling him out of Gameweek 28 and Northern Ireland’s internationals.

Victor Kristiansen (ankle) should be nearing a return as his initial four-week recovery timeline is about complete.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Nottingham Forest’s chronic injury woes somehow got worse over the break, with Brennan Johnson (groin), Chris Wood (thigh), Serge Aurier (knock), Wayne Hennessey (knee) and Andre Ayew (knee) either limping out of their respective nations’ games or returning to Forest without kicking a ball.

“We were aware of something last week and then he went and played 90 minutes on the Friday[v Newcastle] and wasn’t available to meet up on the Sunday. Like I said, everybody’s responsible for him. It’s very special to be in that changing room and play for your country.

“You shouldn’t take that for granted. The people responsible for him shouldn’t take that for granted and should appreciate and respect that as well.” – Wales boss Rob Page on Brennan Johnson

Willy Boly (hamstring), Dean Henderson (thigh), Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) remain out but Cheikhou Kouyate (match fitness), Scott McKenna (hamstring) and Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) could all be in contention to return in Gameweek 29.

Ryan Yates (shoulder) and Emmanuel Dennis (knock) suffered injuries in the defeat to Newcastle United, so further news is awaited on that pair.

Hwang Hee-chan (unspecified), Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain out for Wolves, who will also have Jonny suspended. Matheus Nunes‘ Gameweek 28 red card has been successfully overturned, however.

Hugo Bueno (hamstring) could be nearing a return, as he was ruled out for around 3-4 weeks at the beginning of March. Boubacar Traore (muscle) should also be back in contention after a return to training before the break.

Julen Lopetegui reported that Nelson Semedo injured his knee in the defeat to Leeds two weeks ago, so an update is awaited on the right-back.

CHELSEA V ASTON VILLA

Chelsea have nine players ‘flagged’ but the bulk of them should be back for Gameweek 29.

Reece James (hamstring), Raheem Sterling (hamstring) and Wesley Fofana (hamstring) were all pictured in training on Tuesday, while Edouard Mendy (finger) has also been back on the training ground of late and Football London suggest that Mason Mount (abdomen) could be in contention.

Kai Havertz‘s withdrawal from the Germany squad was only illness-related, meanwhile.

Armando Broja (ACL) is definitely out and the Villa game may come too soon for Thiago Silva (knee) as he targets an early-to-mid-April return, while news is awaited on the match-readiness of Cesar Azpilicueta (head) after his hospitalisation in mid-February.

Aston Villa may have lost Matty Cash (muscle) for three weeks if reports are to be believed but Leander Dendoncker (hand) returned to action in a behind-closed-doors game over the break and Philippe Coutinho (thigh) and Boubakar Kamara (foot) should be close to a comeback based on previous quotes from Unai Emery.

WEST HAM UNITED V SOUTHAMPTON

Vladimir Coufal (heel) returned to action with the Czech Republic over the international break, leaving Lukasz Fabianski (eye) and Michail Antonio (calf) as the only flagged West Ham players.

David Moyes didn’t specify a timeline for Antonio when grilled before Gameweek 28 but previously said that Fabianski “won’t be too far away” by the time domestic football resumes in April.

Tino Livramento (knee) and Juan Larios (muscle) remain sidelined for Saints, who saw Che Adams limp out of Scotland’s win over Cyprus with calf tightness.

Armel Bella-Kotchap was subbed off with an arm injury in Gameweek 28 amid fears he may have dislocated his shoulder.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V MANCHESTER UNITED

The news is broadly positive from Newcastle, with Sven Botman pictured in training after illness forced him out of the Dutch camp over the break.

Anthony Gordon (ankle) is also on the cusp of a comeback and Joelinton returns from suspension, while Nick Pope was only ruled out of England duty with a “minor” problem.

Emil Krafth (knee) and Miguel Almiron (thigh) are out, while it remains to be seen if the hamstring tightness that forced Allan Saint-Maximin off a fortnight ago has amounted to anything more serious.

“Allan wasn’t quite right, physically, I didn’t think. He’s been carrying a tight hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull, it’s just a little bit of tightness.” – Eddie Howe on Allan Saint-Maximin’s substitution in Gameweek 28

As for the other United, Marcus Rashford (knock) was pictured in individual training – away from the main group – on Monday.

Erik ten Hag previously said that he expected Raphael Varane (knock) to be fit for Gameweek 29, meanwhile.

Casemiro (suspended), Christian Eriksen (ankle), Donny van de Beek (knee) and Alejandro Garnacho remain on the sidelines (Eriksen is nearing a return to the grass, at least), while news is awaited on Anthony Martial (hip), who has been in and out of training for some time.

Marcel Sabitzer was an unused substitute for Austria on Monday night, amid concerns over his knee.

EVERTON V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Hugo Lloris (knee) played in a behind-closed-doors game over the break but the news from the Spurs camp is otherwise not good.

Ben Davies (hamstring) and Emerson Royal (knee) are reportedly now set for six weeks on the sidelines, while Ivan Perisic pulled up with what seemed like a calf strain in Croatia’s win over Turkey on Tuesday and was subbed minutes later – time will tell if this was some late-game kidology or a genuine problem.

Richarlison (calf) also looks set to miss the trip Everton, although the suggestions are that he isn’t going to be out for too long.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) has only been spotted doing gym work so is presumably still some distance from a playing comeback, while Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) are on the medium-to-long-term injury list.

With Seamus Coleman swiftly recovering from an injury picked up with the Republic of Ireland and Nathan Patterson returning to action with Scotland, the perma-crocked Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) and long-term absentee Andros Townsend (knee) are the only Everton players currently flagged in FPL.

VIDEO LATEST

237 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Salarrivederci
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Only BB left, and saving for GW34.

    1 FT. Sanchez -> Alisson for free and field this?

    Alisson
    TAA - Trippier - Shaw
    Salah - Saka - Mac - Mitoma - Rashford
    Watkins - Haaland

    (Ederson, Zinchenko, Gnonto, Tark)

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Totally solid squad. Three pool will be very differential this week (potentially in a good way), but obviously no BB means a red arrow might still show up.

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        I know :-/ a -8 to do Sanchez, Tark and Gnonto out could work, but since I have no FH I can’t load up on more Brighton, United, Chelsea or City anyway which makes it a bit unappealing

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Sure you want double Liverpool defence for mci che ARS? Also blocks Darwin / another attacker for later DGW

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I’ll obviously play Ederson over Alisson next GW.

        Have to try to survive 29 and 32 and get a strong BB in GW34

        Liverpool have good fixtures for GW32 and GW34.
        Will block Darwin, but I guess it is alright.

        Open Controls
  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Everton vs Spurs score predictions?????

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      1-1

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Looks about right, Dyche will keep it tight

        Open Controls
    2. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      1.0 Spurs

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Both got spurs scoring one so max Kane gets is 9 points, not sure whether to do Kane to Isak or not

        Open Controls
        1. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Id leave Kane tbh

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Think that’s probably the sensible idea mate I agree, also nice to have a player in the Monday night match too!!

            Open Controls
    3. goneill79
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Everton kept Arsenal & Brentford out,no reason they couldn’t do the same on a noisy Monday night at Goodison

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        This is also very true mate!!! Aargh now I’m pondering the Kane to Isak move again haha

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I feel like Indecisive Dave from the Fast Show!! Haha

          Open Controls
  3. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Keeping Saka & Martinelli, even on BB

    But probably doing:
    White > Estu (more fixtures to be rearranged than Shaw
    then tempted by
    Kane > Isak as a differential for -4

    Will FH32

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      That all sounds good to me

      Open Controls
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      I’m interested in the Kane to Isak move too mate(which I was asking about Everton vs Spurs score prediction above) Everton solid at home

      Open Controls
  4. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    I just think it's crazy to think that Gunners can't match or outscore some DGW-ers. We have clear evidence from the most recent weeks that they can get double digit scores in a single gameweek (Saka 18, Martinelli 16, Trossard 15, Magalhaes 14, Zinchenko 11) and from the past (Jesus 19, Odegaard 16, Saliba 15). White's ceiling seems to be 8 points but even he could join them in the last gameweeks of this season.

    Arsenal are focused on the league and that's it. They don't have to worry about European and cup competitions anymore, which is obviously a big bonus. Only injuries to the best players could really ruin their hopes and dreams. A dip in form is never out of the question but this squad has learned how to bounce back quickly. They believe in each other and in themselves as a team. What seemed impossible in August is now only 10 games away...

    Open Controls
    1. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      True, I'm more inclined to keep Ode / Saka / Zinc rather than replace Ode with Barnes/Benrahma etc

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Of course, the doubler that is being considered needs to at least give a good chance to outscore the Arsenal player. Folks are generally considering good proven FPL assets to replace Arsenal players

      Open Controls
    3. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Agree, but freeing up/keeping a free slot for Jesus is worth considering.

      Open Controls
    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      'Some DGW-ers' - well, it depends on which ones.

      Think I'm doing Gab, Ode > Shaw Bruno F. Doesn't seem unreasonable. I wouldn't switch to any old DGW player, just for the sake of it.

      Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Most people who are selling an Arsenal mid are bringing in a Brighton or United player, not a punt like Barnes or Benrahma.

      Not only do BRI & MNU have more fixtures, they have better long term fixtures too.
      Additionally, the Brighton mids stats are among the best in the league and comparable with Ode Saka and Martinelli.

      Open Controls
  5. mdm
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Maddy or Bowen?

    Open Controls
    1. Kantelele
      55 mins ago

      Have both

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Maddy

      Open Controls
  6. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Need to replace Matty Cash in my Wildcarded team (for an FT)

    Is Moreno too risky? Or just go for safety with Mings?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Yeah I've had Moreno for a few weeks, mainly for BGW cover, and I'm about to sell now. I'm not convinced that he starts in these tougher away fixtures as Emery sometimes uses Digne to tighten things up (although Moreno did start at Arsenal, surprisingly). Bit too much of a rotation risk for me on BB & don't really like the fixtures anyway

      Open Controls
      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yeah, you have swayed me as i was of the same view.

        I can move off Aston Villa completely also. This is the rest of my defence. Am also bench boosting

        Chilwell Tripps Bots Estupi (Goalkeepers are Kepa Raya)

        Open Controls
  7. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Anything worth a -4 here? Playing my BB and have 5m in the bank (wanting to save some to bring Haaland back in 30)

    Kepa
    Shaw - Trippier - Chilwell
    Madders - Mitoma - MacAllister - Rash
    Kane - Toney - Watkins

    Raya - Saka - Zinchenko - Botman

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      You are lucky to have 15 without triangles (Rashy will probably be clear)

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
      1. Kodap
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Lovely, appreciate the reply.

        Open Controls
    3. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    4. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      g2g

      Open Controls
  8. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    If you are BBing in 34

    What change/changes would you make to this team for this GW?

    Kepa

    Trippier Shaw Chilwell

    Mitoma Saka Maddison Salah

    Toney Kane Watkins

    Ward Jensen Mee White

    2 FTs 0.2 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed. Thank you

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      If you're going to have a FT to burn, Ward to Steele?

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Exactly what I was going to say.

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Uncertain if Steele's run of starts continues that long.

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            There's a reason why the manager picked him and played Sanchez in the cup game.

            Even if he loses his place soon (and baring in mind that managers don't tend to play musical chairs with goalkeepers) you are pretty much no worse off than you were keeping Ward, who may drop in value again.

            And if you still have a WC to play you can address it then.

            Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      What are you thinking?

      Open Controls
  9. Werner Bremen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    A. Sell Odegard and keep Mee

    B. Sell Saka and get Chilwell for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      If you are BBing then do A but I wouldnt sell Saka before Leeds

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I just wouldn't be selling Arsenal assets even for good DGW players.

        Open Controls
  10. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Hey everyone

    Been a while since I was on here so been trying to catch up with a few fixture updates and articles etc.

    My initial thought here is Odegaard + Zinchenko > Bruno + Estupinan (-4)

    That would leave exact funds to do Toney to Haaland next week. Sound OK?

    1FT 6.7ITB, Bench Boost active

    Kepa Raya
    Trippier Schar Chilwell Pinnock Zinchenko*
    Rashford Mitoma March Saka* Odegaard*
    Toney Watkins Kane*

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I'm firmly in the "don't sell Arsenal players for DGWers even if they are from Man United or Brighton" camp, so probably not the answer you want to hear.

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Ha, fair enough. I've got next to nothing from Odegaard and Zinchenko and I don't really like their fixtures after this week (I'll free hit 32) so it feels like as good a time as ever to move them on.

        Saka would (hopefully) keep me ticking over with Arsenal points... but I take your point.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Ultimately, it's your decision.

          Ode looks like the kind of player that will haul the moment you drop him, though.

          All the best whatever you decide

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            cheers mate and to you

            Open Controls
  11. Werner Bremen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Shaw or Chilwell?

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Shaw

      Open Controls
  12. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    A few surprises, especially Fergusson.

    Anytime scorer odds for dgw29:

    Rashford: 64%
    Ferguson: 62%
    Wilson: 61%
    Haaland: 60%
    Isak: 56%
    Mitoma: 52%
    Sterling: 51%
    Jesus: 51%
    Salah: 51%
    Toney: 51%
    Solanke: 50%
    Ings: 50%
    Mac Allister: 50%
    Havertz: 49%
    Bamford: 49%
    Bowen: 48%
    Bruno: 48%

    Kane at 44%

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      No March on the list?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        not that I've seen...

        He could be just below 48%.

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      Some of these numbers look dubious to say the least.

      Specifically:
      Ferguson ahead of BRI mids
      Jesus ahead of ARS mids
      Wilson ahead of Isak

      To name but a few...

      Open Controls
      1. bombonera
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        These assume the player starts the match

        Open Controls
      2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 8 Years
        38 mins ago

        FPL Salah just spaffs out the figures on Twitter that some non-reliable website tells him to. I'd take them all with a pinch of salt, especially as I can't even see that any bookies are giving anytime scorer odds yet on the midweek matches.

        Open Controls
    3. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Kane below Solanke Bowen Wilson and Jesus?!

      Open Controls
  13. Kantelele
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    OR rank 36 k
    BB active :
    Kepa, Navas
    Tripper, Chilwell, Emerson Palmieri, Gabriel, Estupinan
    Bowen, Rashford, Saka, Maddison, Mitoma
    Toney, Mbeumo, Felix
    Haaland in next GW
    Opinion ?

    Open Controls
  14. DGW29 Fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    DGW29 fixture odds can be found here:
    Saturday & Sunday: https://prnt.sc/vUnbkVw5Eqkz
    Monday to Wednesday: https://prnt.sc/Opj9E_f4ePe1
    (Provided by William Hill.com)

    BGW28 clean sheets:
    ARS: 55% ❌
    CHE: 52% ❌
    NEW: 45% ❌
    AST: 42% ✅
    TOT: 40% ❌
    WOL: 38% ❌
    BRE: 34% ❌
    LEE: 27% ❌
    LEI: 21% ❌
    SOU: 21% ❌
    NFO: 19% ❌
    BOU: 17% ❌
    EVE: 17% ❌
    CRY: 12% ❌
    BHA: -
    FUL: -
    LIV: -
    MNC: -
    MNU: -
    WHU: -

    Highest clean sheet % odds current success rate: 44% down 1% from the previous GW)

    DGW29 clean sheet odds:
    ARS: 50%
    CHE: 43% & 28%
    WHU: 42% & 29%
    BHA: 38% & 35%
    MNC: 38%
    TOT: 36%
    WOL: 36%
    CRY: 32% & 21%
    NFO: 32% & 19%
    BOU: 29%
    LEI: 21% & 29%
    FUL: 28%
    EVE: 27%
    NEW: 27% & 36%
    MNU: 25% & 40%
    SOU: 21%
    AST: 17% & 27%
    BRE: 16% & 15%
    LIV: 15% & 27%
    LEE: 11% & 40%
    (Please note the first set of GW fixtures have been provided by Checkthechance.com, the second set have been provided by FantasyFootballPundit.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Arsenal: 12
    Newcastle: 12
    Man Utd: 11
    Liverpool: 10
    Manchester City: 10
    Brentford: 9
    Chelsea: 9
    Tottenham: 9
    Aston Villa: 8 (+1)
    Brighton: 8
    Fulham: 8
    Everton: 7
    Nottingham Forest: 7
    Wolves: 7
    Bournemouth: 6
    Crystal Palace: 6
    Leicester: 6
    Leeds: 5
    West Ham: 5
    Southampton: 4

    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    Well the 10 man outfit fielded did alright for me in GW28 and returned 59 points 🙂

    This week the flavour move seems to be an Arsenal midfielder ➡️ Fernandes which personally I'll be avoiding. I'd rather have a double up in defence with Rashford in midfield, but hey, that's me 🙂

    Whatever your moves this DGW good luck, and may your score be triple digits and your arrows green!!!

    G

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      47 mins ago

      thanks

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        My pleasure 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      45 mins ago

      Thanks for this. Did you cap Saka or Kane in GW28? Good luck for 29.

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        You're welcome 🙂

        I swapped from Saka to Kane 😆

        Yeah, don't ever call me an expert in this game lol but happy with that score still...

        Open Controls
    3. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      36 mins ago

      Gameweek 28 was a great week to play five at the back

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        if 3 were from Villa!

        Open Controls
      2. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
  15. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Bench Boost-able?

    Kepa | Iversen
    Trippier Chilwell Shaw
    Salah Rashford Maddison Mac Allister
    Kane Toney Watkins
    ¦ Pinnock Odegaard Mings

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  16. Christina.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    GW 29 Projections:

    Bowen 8.6 pts
    Saka 5.6

    6 weeks projections:

    Bowen 30,8 pts
    Saka 26,3

    Open Controls
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Whose projection?

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        49 mins ago

        The FFS computer thingy magic...

        Also says we should be capt Bruno fernandes.

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 8 Years
          47 mins ago

          No further questions your honour

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          45 mins ago

          bookies rank Bruno at 16th place as most likely to score...

          Open Controls
          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            44 mins ago

            FFS membership areas disagrees.
            PS: I have cancelled my membership for next season

            Open Controls
            1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
              • 8 Years
              37 mins ago

              Hope you don't get Hotel California'ed by the auto-renew 😀

              Open Controls
              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                31 mins ago

                switched it off, not falling for that again....

                Open Controls
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              31 mins ago

              Big Man Bakar tipping Rashford or Mac Allister for the underlying stats.

              Post restart

              Non pen xGi per 90

              Rashford: 0.65
              Bruno: 0.52
              MacA (since 10): 0.83
              Mitoma: 0.46
              March: 0.56
              Maddi: 0.55

              Non pen xG

              Rashford: 0.6
              Bruno: 0.21
              MacA (since 10): 0.64
              Mitoma: 0.3
              March: 0.3
              Maddi: 0.3

              Rashford the safe (c). I don't mind MacA (c) if chasing either!

              Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think it's reasonable to assume that Saka could be outscored by several DGW players, especially over the course of the next 5 GWs.

      The difficulty is trying to get people to look past this weekend's fixture in isolation, the typical response being...

      "Yeah, but Leeds at home, blah, blah blah."

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        but that's fair enough as it's the next game.

        Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      * 6 GWs

      Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      But who makes a transfer based on one fixture?

      That's my whole point!

      Open Controls
  17. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    If you had to pick 1
    A) Neto
    B) Iversen

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      I did Sanchez to Neto last night!! Need him for BB this week(2 home games) then 32 and 34 which are both home games too!!

      Open Controls
      1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Is Kepa your other Keeper too then?

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          He is mate yes, i don’t have FH or WC left, might have gone for DDG if I had FH left, but have Rashford and Bruno and want Shaw done the line

          Open Controls
          1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            I have FH left but still tempted to go with him, GW37 could be a problem tho with Neto (MUN) and kepa (mci)

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yeah DDG a better option for the rest of the season for sure mate, in 37 I might go for a different keeper, didn’t look that far ahead haha

              Open Controls
    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      17 mins ago

      Quite a significant price difference which sways me to Iversen.

      Open Controls
      1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ideally will need the GK for gw 34 as well as this weeks double, not sure if Iversen keeps his place that long

        Open Controls
        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          just now

          True, he may not. I'm going with him until he's out though. May need to get the shoe horn out at that point.

          Open Controls
  18. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Keep 2

    Mee, Zinchenko, Martinelli, Toney

    Open Controls
  19. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    a) BB GW29, likely no hits needed
    b) BB GW34, likely a few hits needed

    Current team
    Kepa**
    Pinnock**, Tripps**, Estupinan**, Botman**
    Saka, Rashford**, Mitoma**, March**
    Toney**, Watkins**
    Raya**, Gabriel, Martinelli, Kane

    Open Controls
  20. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Until the end of the season, is Allison or DDG the best to go with ?! I’m FH32.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Allison is fine at home but DDG or Ramsdale or Pope are other options.

      Open Controls
  21. Westfield Irons ⭐️
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    54 mins ago

    Will the FPL site crash near deadline?
    As a Haaland owner, I am worried that the leaked line ups for the first match of DGW29 (MCI v LIV) and the possible high number of WCs and in general everyone wanting to maximising the double, could create chaos. Could that risk of Haaland not playing and a busy website make it easier to transfer Haaland out? I know the answer is wait for the pressers, but what are your thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      don't wait till the last 10 mins

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Could be at risk as this is a DGW where many are using chips, and people will be eager to get started.

      Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      Most people leaving it that late to submit their team are trying to steal an advantage in some way.

      I see the site crashes as karma.

      Open Controls
      1. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        The rules say 11am.Everyone can wait to the last minute. Site shouldn't crash.

        Open Controls
        1. CheesyGonzalez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          I wish I had your optimism

          Open Controls
    4. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Most sites are 24 hour.

      That doesn't mean they won't crash when a point of critical demand is reached, regardless of their intended operating hours/capability.

      Open Controls
  22. Cilly Bonnolly
    • 11 Years
    42 mins ago

    Was going to use my free transfer to get a playing keeper in for Ward, then play my ten doublers and Kane, and my three Arsenal players, and bench boost it. Now I’ve got flags on Rashford, Havertz and Botman. Would you still play it, or wildcard 33 and bench boost 34? I’ll be free hitting 32. Team is as follows:

    Kepa, Ward
    Chilwell, Trippier, Botman, White, Estupinan
    Saka, Odegaard, Rashford, Mac Allister, March
    Kane, Toney, Havertz

    Open Controls
  23. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    With 8 (9 with Toney, but will most likely be Haaland in GW 30) players already for BGW 32, worth saving FH?
    Still 2 FTs left to get 2 pool players in, for GW 31 and 32.

    Open Controls
  24. Assisting the assister
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who to sell for Shaw?
    A. Zinc
    B. Mee
    C. Botman

    Thanks for help.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  25. boc610
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    LOL rodri saying the scots style is a 'bit rubbish'? what about pointless possession based Tiki Taka that goes absolutely nowhere . it failed in Qatar and failed again last night.

    Open Controls
    1. Cilly Bonnolly
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Only one thing that matters and it’s whether or not you score more goals than the other guys.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.