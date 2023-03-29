16
International Football March 29

March internationals: All you need to know ahead of FPL Gameweek 29

The final international break of 2022/23 reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets were in action for their countries over the last week, many of them playing twice.

Fatigue is one of the factors we’re focusing on in this article as we look at how many minutes each key FPL asset clocked up while on international duty. A big thanks goes to Marc Jobling, who had the painstaking task of compiling the game-time for each and every player who was away with their nations.

As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield may be a consideration ahead of the weekend – something we also discuss below.

INJURIES

FPL team news: Injury updates on Haaland, Rashford, Pope and Mount

Flags ranging in colour from red to yellow will be no doubt littering your FPL team page at present after the usual wave of international break injuries and illnesses.

Earlier today we brought you a round-up of who is a Gameweek 29 doubt and why.

Thursday and Friday’s pre-match press conferences will clear up many of these nagging concerns but for now, this is everything we know about Messrs Rashford, Haaland, Botman, James, Havertz, Johnson, Nunez, Bueno and more:

LONG-HAUL FLIGHTS AND LATE RETURNEES

FPL Gameweek 6: Sunday's goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Premier League’s Argentinean contingent were the last ones in action over the break, with the World Cup winners kicking off their friendly against Curacao at 00:30 BST on Wednesday morning.

Of the nine internationals who ply their trade in this country, Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) is the most notable from an FPL perspective.

In case you’re curious: Buenos Aires to London is a 13-hour direct flight.

Brighton teammates Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m) and Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) were also involved on the other side of the world, in Japan and Australia respectively, but their games at least kicked off on Tuesday morning, over 12 hours before Mac Allister got underway in South America.

Son Heung-min (£11.7m) was similarly in action at midday on Tuesday in his native South Korea but Tottenham Hotspur don’t play till next Monday regardless.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) was the only noteworthy FPL name taking to the field in Africa on Tuesday afternoon but a five-hour direct flight back to the UK is a bit of a cakewalk compared to the full day of travelling facing the Albion contingent in Oz and Japan.

MINUTES PLAYED: SELECTED CLUBS OVERVIEW

FPL Gameweek 15 differentials: Estupinan among three budget picks

How much ‘tiredness’ will be a factor in Gameweek 29 is open to debate, as the triple-headers of international breaks of yesteryear are now mostly a thing of the past and juggling two games in a week comes second nature to many Premier League players.

But with 10 Gameweeks to come in the space of two months and many teams still involved in European or domestic cup competitions, any national team game-time going into this period may come into top-flight managers’ medium-term thinking when weighing up whether or not a player needs a breather.

ARSENAL

While Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) was nice and rested back home, teammates Martin Odegaard (£6.6m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) were each logging up around three hours of game-time with their countries.

The Gunners are out of every cup competition and don’t have any Double Gameweeks remaining, however, so fixture congestion is not something that Mikel Arteta will have to deal with in the run-in.

BRIGHTON

Not only does Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) have to journey back from Down Under ahead of Gameweek 29, he does it after playing 180 minutes for Ecuador. Teammate and countryman Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) also lasted the course in both games.

Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m) was handed 143 minutes for Japan for their double-header of home friendlies but Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m), while playing in the early hours of Wednesday, wasn’t given more than 50 minutes in either of Argentina’s matches.

CHELSEA

There was good news for owners of key Chelsea assets, too, with Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) limited to just one 90-minute run-out across England’s two games, with a week’s breather on either side of the Three Lions’ win over Ukraine.

Reece James (£5.8m) lasted all of five minutes before returning home with an injury (he has since been back in training, encouragingly), while Kai Havertz (£7.6m) was reduced to a 75-minute run-out for Germany against Peru last Saturday before he was sent home with illness.

LIVERPOOL

Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) got his obligatory 180 minutes for Scotland ahead of Liverpool’s run of nine league fixtures in the space of 36 days, all while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) was resting up at home after being overlooked by England.

While Roberto Firmino (£8.0m), Luis Diaz (£7.8m) and Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) were either not selected or injured, and Cody Gakpo (£7.7m) and Diogo Jota (£8.7m) were handed minimal game-time by the Netherlands and Portugal respectively, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) got 165 minutes for Egypt in their AFCON double-header.

MANCHESTER CITY

No-one likes to tinker like Pep Guardiola, whose Manchester City side will play twice a week from Gameweek 30 till the end of the season if they progress in the Champions League.

Eight City players got at least 160 minutes over the international break (see below), with the big winner being Jack Grealish (£6.8m) after his mere 73 minutes across England’s two games.

Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) wasn’t selected by Germany, meanwhile, and is one of the few City players to have seen no game-time or not been injured over the last fortnight.

MANCHESTER UNITED

The international break was relatively kind to Manchester United ahead of their own insanely busy schedule, with only four players getting more than two hours of game-time with their respective countries – and only one of them is of any note from an FPL perspective, namely Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m).

A red card for Luke Shaw (£5.2m) in England’s win over Italy means that the left-back will have had 10 days of relative rest in between representing his country and turning out against Newcastle in Gameweek 29.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The Magpies will arguably be the freshest side in the division come Gameweek 29, with only two first-team regulars representing their countries – and one of them, Kieran Trippier (£6.1m), barely made it onto the field of play with England.

Alexander Isak (£6.7m) did get two consecutive 70+ minute run-outs for Sweden, however.

MINUTES PLAYED: MOST PLAYED

NAMECLUBNATIONMATCH 1 MINSMATCH 2 MINSMATCH 3 MINSTOTAL MINS
Lewis HallChelseaEngland U19909090270
Karl HeinArsenalEstonia9090180
Martin OdegaardArsenalNorway9090180
Jakub KiwiorArsenalPoland9090180
Matt TurnerArsenalUSA9090180
Robin OlsenAston VillaSweden9090180
Chris MephamBournemouthWales9090180
Christian NorgaardBrentfordDenmark9090180
Moises CaicedoBrightonEcuador9090180
Pervis EstupinanBrightonEcuador9090180
Jan Paul van HeckeBrightonNetherlands U219090180
Hakim ZiyechChelseaMorocco9090180
Kalidou KoulibalyChelseaSenegal9090180
Kepa ArrizabalagaChelseaSpain9090180
Amadou OnanaEvertonBelgium9090180
Jordan PickfordEvertonEngland9090180
Alex IwobiEvertonNigeria9090180
Idrissa GueyeEvertonSenegal9090180
Diego MonteiroLeedsPortugal U219090180
Timothy CastagneLeicesterBelgium9090180
Wout FaesLeicesterBelgium9090180
Daniel AmarteyLeicesterGhana9090180
Caglar SoyuncuLeicesterTurkey9090180
Danny WardLeicesterWales9090180
Ibrahima KonateLiverpoolFrance9090180
Virgil van DijkLiverpoolNetherlands9090180
Andrew RobertsonLiverpoolScotland9090180
John StonesMan CityEngland9090180
Kyle WalkerMan CityEngland9090180
Nathan AkeMan CityNetherlands9090180
Ruben DiasMan CityPortugal9090180
RodriMan CitySpain9090180
Harry MaguireMan UtdEngland9090180
Victor LindelofMan UtdSweden9090180
Martin DubravkaNewcastleSlovakia9090180
Remo FreulerNottm ForestSwitzerland9090180
Neco WilliamsNottm ForestWales9090180
Jan BednarekSouthamptonPoland9090180
Ivan PerisicSpursCroatia9090180
Pierre-Emile HojbjergSpursDenmark9090180
Son Heung-minSpursSouth Korea9090180
Tomas SoucekWest HamCzech Republic9090180
Declan RiceWest HamEngland9090180
Nayef AguerdWest HamMorocco9090180
Nathan CollinsWolvesRepublic of Ireland9090180
Patson DakaLeicesterZambia9089179
Joao PalhinhaFulhamPortugal9087177
Bukayo SakaArsenalEngland8590175
John McGinnAston VillaScotland9083173
Benoit BadiashileChelseaFrance U218290172
Manuel AkanjiMan CitySwitzerland8290172
Dejan KulusevskiSpursSweden9082172
Harry KaneSpursEngland9081171
Emi MartinezAston VillaArgentina9080170
Kevin De BruyneMan CityBelgium9080170
Dango OuattaraBournemouthBurkina Faso9079169
Sonny PerkinsLeedsEngland U19771971167
Kieran TierneyArsenalScotland9076166
Mateo KovacicChelseaCroatia7690166
Aleksandar MitrovicFulhamSerbia8185166
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolEgypt9075165
Denis ZakariaChelseaSwitzerland9074164
Michael OliseCrystal PalaceFrance U217490164
Riyad MahrezMan CityAlgeria9074164
Bruno FernandesMan UtdPortugal8975164
Jamal LewisNewcastleNorthern Ireland7490164
Matthew CoxBrentfordEngland U207390163
Aaron HickeyBrentfordScotland8082162
Bertrand TraoreAston VillaBurkina Faso7190161
Bryan MbeumoBrentfordCameroon9071161
Vladimir CoufalWest HamCzech Republic7190161
Kieffer MooreBournemouthWales7090160
Jordan AyewCrystal PalaceGhana6990159
Granit XhakaArsenalSwitzerland6690156
Christian PulisicChelseaUSA6490154
Harry WilsonFulhamWales6490154
Divin MubamaWest HamEngland U19627119152
Moi ElyounoussiSouthamptonNorway7477151
Weston McKennieLeedsUSA5790147
Wout WeghorstMan UtdNetherlands5790147
Alexander IsakNewcastleSweden7371144
Kamaldeen SulemanaSouthamptonGhana8361144
Kaoru MitomaBrightonJapan8954143
Mathias JensenBrentfordDenmark7765142
Joao FelixChelseaPortugal6775142
Bernardo SilvaMan CityPortugal7864142
Evan FergusonBrightonRepublic of Ireland7365138
Daniel JamesFulhamWales6473137
Jack HinshelwoodBrightonEngland U18289017135
Carney ChukwuemekaChelseaEngland U204590135
Yoane WissaBrentfordDR Congo6272134
Naby KeitaLiverpoolGuinea8645131
Mikkel DamsgaardBrentfordDenmark6565130
Pape Matar SarrSpursSenegal6564129

MINUTES PLAYED: CLUB BY CLUB

NAMECLUBNATIONMATCH 1 MINSMATCH 2 MINSMATCH 3 MINSTOTAL MINS
Karl HeinArsenalEstonia9090180
Martin OdegaardArsenalNorway9090180
Jakub KiwiorArsenalPoland9090180
Matt TurnerArsenalUSA9090180
Bukayo SakaArsenalEngland8590175
Kieran TierneyArsenalScotland9076166
Granit XhakaArsenalSwitzerland6690156
Emile Smith RoweArsenalEngland U21662894
Leandro TrossardArsenalBelgium613293
Thomas ParteyArsenalGhana90090
Fabio VieiraArsenalPortugal U21454590
Oleksandr ZinchenkoArsenalUkraine09090
JorginhoArsenalItaly69069
Aaron RamsdaleArsenalEngland000
Robin OlsenAston VillaSweden9090180
John McGinnAston VillaScotland9083173
Emi MartinezAston VillaArgentina9080170
Bertrand TraoreAston VillaBurkina Faso7190161
Jhon DuranAston VillaColombia2083103
Leon BaileyAston VillaJamaica9090
Jacob RamseyAston VillaEngland U21186280
Matty CashAston VillaPoland909
Emi BuendiaAston VillaArgentina000
Viljami SinisaloAston VillaFinland000
Chris MephamBournemouthWales9090180
Dango OuattaraBournemouthBurkina Faso9079169
Kieffer MooreBournemouthWales7090160
Ryan ChristieBournemouthScotland237598
Antonio SemenyoBournemouthGhana216081
Hamed TraoreBournemouthIvory Coast72072
Philip BillingBournemouthDenmark132538
Matias VinaBournemouthUruguay022
Mark TraversBournemouthRepublic of Ireland000
Christian NorgaardBrentfordDenmark9090180
Matthew CoxBrentfordEngland U207390163
Aaron HickeyBrentfordScotland8082162
Bryan MbeumoBrentfordCameroon9071161
Mathias JensenBrentfordDenmark7765142
Yoane WissaBrentfordDR Congo6272134
Mikkel DamsgaardBrentfordDenmark6565130
Frank OnyekaBrentfordNigeria2290112
Ethan PinnockBrentfordJamaica9090
Fin StevensBrentfordWales U218282
Kevin SchadeBrentfordGermany151025
Ivan ToneyBrentfordEngland099
David RayaBrentfordSpain000
Moises CaicedoBrightonEcuador9090180
Pervis EstupinanBrightonEcuador9090180
Jan Paul van HeckeBrightonNetherlands U219090180
Kaoru MitomaBrightonJapan8954143
Evan FergusonBrightonRepublic of Ireland7365138
Jack HinshelwoodBrightonEngland U18289017135
Alexis Mac AllisterBrightonArgentina455095
Levi ColwillBrightonEngland U2190090
Julio EncisoBrightonParaguay7878
Andrew MoranBrightonRepublic of Ireland U216262
Jeremy SarmientoBrightonEcuador30030
Yasin AyariBrightonSweden U212121
Facundo BuonanotteBrightonArgentina000
Billy GilmourBrightonScotland000
Robert SanchezBrightonSpain000
Lewis HallChelseaEngland U19909090270
Hakim ZiyechChelseaMorocco9090180
Kalidou KoulibalyChelseaSenegal9090180
Kepa ArrizabalagaChelseaSpain9090180
Benoit BadiashileChelseaFrance U218290172
Mateo KovacicChelseaCroatia7690166
Denis ZakariaChelseaSwitzerland9074164
Christian PulisicChelseaUSA6490154
Joao FelixChelseaPortugal6775142
Carney ChukwuemekaChelseaEngland U204590135
Mykhailo MudrykChelseaUkraine4561106
Enzo FernandezChelseaArgentina455095
Ben ChilwellChelseaEngland09090
Noni MaduekeChelseaEngland U21246286
Kai HavertzChelseaGermany75075
Conor GallagherChelseaEngland549
Reece JamesChelseaEngland505
Michael OliseCrystal PalaceFrance U217490164
Jordan AyewCrystal PalaceGhana6990159
David OzohCrystal PalaceEngland U18623017109
Cheick DoucoureCrystal PalaceMali71071
Owen GoodmanCrystal PalaceEngland U2017017
Marc GuehiCrystal PalaceEngland000
Joe WhitworthCrystal PalaceEngland U190000
Amadou OnanaEvertonBelgium9090180
Jordan PickfordEvertonEngland9090180
Alex IwobiEvertonNigeria9090180
Idrissa GueyeEvertonSenegal9090180
James GarnerEvertonEngland U211890108
Vitalii MykolenkoEvertonUkraine4561106
Seamus ColemanEvertonRepublic of Ireland09090
Isaac PriceEvertonNorthern Ireland81119
Nathan PattersonEvertonScotland10818
Manor SolomonFulhamIsrael9090180
Joao PalhinhaFulhamPortugal9087177
Aleksandar MitrovicFulhamSerbia8185166
Harry WilsonFulhamWales6490154
Daniel JamesFulhamWales6473137
Bobby DeCordova-ReidFulhamJamaica9090
Tim ReamFulhamUSA09090
Antonee RobinsonFulhamUSA09090
Sasa LukicFulhamSerbia72981
Bernd LenoFulhamGermany000
Marek RodakFulhamSlovakia000
Luke HarrisFulhamWales000
Diego MonteiroLeedsPortugal U189090180
Sonny PerkinsLeedsEngland U19771971167
Weston McKennieLeedsUSA5790147
Brenden AaronsonLeedsUSA9030120
Archie GrayLeedsEngland U172906190
Darko GyabiLeedsEngland U19900090
Illan MeslierLeedsFrance U2109090
Kris KlaessonLeedsNorway U2109090
Mateo JosephLeedsEngland U20731184
Crysencio SummervilleLeedsNetherlands U2172072
Willy GnontoLeedsItaly212142
Max WoberLeedsAustria34034
Liam CooperLeedsScotland01414
Rasmus KristensenLeedsDenmark077
Timothy CastagneLeicesterBelgium9090180
Wout FaesLeicesterBelgium9090180
Daniel AmarteyLeicesterGhana9090180
Caglar SoyuncuLeicesterTurkey9090180
Danny WardLeicesterWales9090180
Patson DakaLeicesterZambia9089179
Harry SouttarLeicesterAustralia90090
James MaddisonLeicesterEngland08686
Luke ThomasLeicesterEngland U21186280
Wilfred NdidiLeicesterNigeria68977
Nampalys MendyLeicesterSenegal64569
Kelechi IheanachoLeicesterNigeria45045
Dennis PraetLeicesterBelgium000
Ibrahima KonateLiverpoolFrance9090180
Virgil van DijkLiverpoolNetherlands9090180
Andrew RobertsonLiverpoolScotland9090180
Mohamed SalahLiverpoolEgypt9075165
Naby KeitaLiverpoolGuinea8645131
Kostas TsimikasLiverpoolGreece8524109
Curtis JonesLiverpoolEngland U212480104
Harvey ElliottLiverpoolEngland U21732396
Jordan HendersonLiverpoolEngland09090
Caoimhin KelleherLiverpoolRepublic of Ireland90090
Cody GakpoLiverpoolNetherlands04545
Diogo JotaLiverpoolPortugal033
John StonesMan CityEngland9090180
Kyle WalkerMan CityEngland9090180
Nathan AkeMan CityNetherlands9090180
Ruben DiasMan CityPortugal9090180
RodriMan CitySpain9090180
Manuel AkanjiMan CitySwitzerland8290172
Kevin De BruyneMan CityBelgium9080170
Riyad MahrezMan CityAlgeria9074164
Bernardo SilvaMan CityPortugal7864142
Sergio GomezMan CitySpain U216545110
Cole PalmerMan CityEngland U21188098
Kalvin PhillipsMan CityEngland90090
Aymeric LaporteMan CitySpain90090
Jack GrealishMan CityEngland69473
Rico LewisMan CityEngland U2106262
Julian AlvarezMan CityArgentina45045
Phil FodenMan CityEngland12012
Maximo PerroneMan CityArgentina000
EdersonMan CityBrazil00
Harry MaguireMan UtdEngland9090180
Victor LindelofMan UtdSweden9090180
Bruno FernandesMan UtdPortugal8975164
Wout WeghorstMan UtdNetherlands5790147
Scott McTominayMan UtdScotland2390113
CasemiroMan UtdBrazil9090
Diogo DalotMan UtdPortugal09090
Luke ShawMan UtdEngland80080
Marcel SabitzerMan UtdAustria74074
Facundo PellistriMan UtdUruguay68068
Lisandro MartinezMan UtdArgentina45045
AntonyMan UtdBrazil2626
Tyrell MalaciaMan UtdNetherlands31316
Anthony ElangaMan UtdSweden033
Martin DubravkaNewcastleSlovakia9090180
Jamal LewisNewcastleNorthern Ireland7490164
Alexander IsakNewcastleSweden7371144
Kieran TrippierNewcastleEngland909
Remo FreulerNottm ForestSwitzerland9090180
Neco WilliamsNottm ForestWales9090180
Orel MangalaNottm ForestBelgium2980109
Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNottm ForestEngland U217228100
Moussa NiakhateNottm ForestSenegal19091
Serge AurierNottm ForestIvory Coast45045
Renan LodiNottm ForestBrazil00
Jan BednarekSouthamptonPoland9090180
Moi ElyounoussiSouthamptonNorway7477151
Kamaldeen SulemanaSouthamptonGhana8361144
Gavin BazunuSouthamptonRepublic of Ireland09090
Stuart ArmstrongSouthamptonScotland67067
Samuel EdozieSouthamptonEngland U2060060
Moussa DjenepoSouthamptonMali05858
Che AdamsSouthamptonScotland58058
Paul OnuachuSouthamptonNigeria45045
Joe AriboSouthamptonNigeria02828
Romeo LaviaSouthamptonBelgium01010
Mislav OrsicSouthamptonCroatia000
Ivan PerisicSpursCroatia9090180
Pierre-Emile HojbjergSpursDenmark9090180
Son Heung-minSpursSouth Korea9090180
Dejan KulusevskiSpursSweden9082172
Harry KaneSpursEngland9081171
Pape Matar SarrSpursSenegal6564129
Cristian RomeroSpursArgentina90090
Emerson RoyalSpursBrazil9090
Davinson SanchezSpursColombia09090
Oliver SkippSpursEngland U2172072
Pedro PorroSpursSpain04545
Eric DierSpursEngland000
Fraser ForsterSpursEngland000
Tomas SoucekWest HamCzech Republic9090180
Declan RiceWest HamEngland9090180
Nayef AguerdWest HamMorocco9090180
Vladimir CoufalWest HamCzech Republic7190161
Divin MubamaWest HamEngland U19627119152
Ben JohnsonWest HamEngland U211290102
Thilo KehrerWest HamGermany49094
Emerson PalmieriWest HamItaly09090
Lucas PaquetaWest HamBrazil8585
Gianluca ScamaccaWest HamItaly22426
Alphonse AreolaWest HamFrance000
Krisztian HegyiWest HamHungary000
Nathan CollinsWolvesRepublic of Ireland9090180
Rayan Ait-NouriWolvesAlgeria90090
Pedro NetoWolvesPortugal U21454590
Ruben NevesWolvesPortugal232649
Raul JimenezWolvesMexico02828
Joao GomesWolvesBrazil00
Matheus NunesWolvesPortugal000
Jose SaWolvesPortugal000
Joe HodgeWolvesRepublic of Ireland U2100

You need to be logged in to post a comment.