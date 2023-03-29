March internationals: All you need to know ahead of FPL Gameweek 29

The final international break of 2022/23 reached its conclusion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Over 200 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets were in action for their countries over the last week, many of them playing twice.
Fatigue is one of the factors we’re focusing on in this article as we look at how many minutes each key FPL asset clocked up while on international duty. A big thanks goes to Marc Jobling, who had the painstaking task of compiling the game-time for each and every player who was away with their nations.
As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield may be a consideration ahead of the weekend – something we also discuss below.
INJURIES
Flags ranging in colour from red to yellow will be no doubt littering your FPL team page at present after the usual wave of international break injuries and illnesses.
Earlier today we brought you a round-up of who is a Gameweek 29 doubt and why.
Thursday and Friday’s pre-match press conferences will clear up many of these nagging concerns but for now, this is everything we know about Messrs Rashford, Haaland, Botman, James, Havertz, Johnson, Nunez, Bueno and more:
LONG-HAUL FLIGHTS AND LATE RETURNEES
The Premier League’s Argentinean contingent were the last ones in action over the break, with the World Cup winners kicking off their friendly against Curacao at 00:30 BST on Wednesday morning.
Of the nine internationals who ply their trade in this country, Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) is the most notable from an FPL perspective.
In case you’re curious: Buenos Aires to London is a 13-hour direct flight.
Brighton teammates Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m) and Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) were also involved on the other side of the world, in Japan and Australia respectively, but their games at least kicked off on Tuesday morning, over 12 hours before Mac Allister got underway in South America.
Son Heung-min (£11.7m) was similarly in action at midday on Tuesday in his native South Korea but Tottenham Hotspur don’t play till next Monday regardless.
Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) was the only noteworthy FPL name taking to the field in Africa on Tuesday afternoon but a five-hour direct flight back to the UK is a bit of a cakewalk compared to the full day of travelling facing the Albion contingent in Oz and Japan.
MINUTES PLAYED: SELECTED CLUBS OVERVIEW
How much ‘tiredness’ will be a factor in Gameweek 29 is open to debate, as the triple-headers of international breaks of yesteryear are now mostly a thing of the past and juggling two games in a week comes second nature to many Premier League players.
But with 10 Gameweeks to come in the space of two months and many teams still involved in European or domestic cup competitions, any national team game-time going into this period may come into top-flight managers’ medium-term thinking when weighing up whether or not a player needs a breather.
ARSENAL
While Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) was nice and rested back home, teammates Martin Odegaard (£6.6m) and Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) were each logging up around three hours of game-time with their countries.
The Gunners are out of every cup competition and don’t have any Double Gameweeks remaining, however, so fixture congestion is not something that Mikel Arteta will have to deal with in the run-in.
BRIGHTON
Not only does Pervis Estupinan (£4.8m) have to journey back from Down Under ahead of Gameweek 29, he does it after playing 180 minutes for Ecuador. Teammate and countryman Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) also lasted the course in both games.
Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m) was handed 143 minutes for Japan for their double-header of home friendlies but Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m), while playing in the early hours of Wednesday, wasn’t given more than 50 minutes in either of Argentina’s matches.
CHELSEA
There was good news for owners of key Chelsea assets, too, with Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) limited to just one 90-minute run-out across England’s two games, with a week’s breather on either side of the Three Lions’ win over Ukraine.
Reece James (£5.8m) lasted all of five minutes before returning home with an injury (he has since been back in training, encouragingly), while Kai Havertz (£7.6m) was reduced to a 75-minute run-out for Germany against Peru last Saturday before he was sent home with illness.
LIVERPOOL
Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) got his obligatory 180 minutes for Scotland ahead of Liverpool’s run of nine league fixtures in the space of 36 days, all while Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) was resting up at home after being overlooked by England.
While Roberto Firmino (£8.0m), Luis Diaz (£7.8m) and Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) were either not selected or injured, and Cody Gakpo (£7.7m) and Diogo Jota (£8.7m) were handed minimal game-time by the Netherlands and Portugal respectively, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) got 165 minutes for Egypt in their AFCON double-header.
MANCHESTER CITY
No-one likes to tinker like Pep Guardiola, whose Manchester City side will play twice a week from Gameweek 30 till the end of the season if they progress in the Champions League.
Eight City players got at least 160 minutes over the international break (see below), with the big winner being Jack Grealish (£6.8m) after his mere 73 minutes across England’s two games.
Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m) wasn’t selected by Germany, meanwhile, and is one of the few City players to have seen no game-time or not been injured over the last fortnight.
MANCHESTER UNITED
The international break was relatively kind to Manchester United ahead of their own insanely busy schedule, with only four players getting more than two hours of game-time with their respective countries – and only one of them is of any note from an FPL perspective, namely Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m).
A red card for Luke Shaw (£5.2m) in England’s win over Italy means that the left-back will have had 10 days of relative rest in between representing his country and turning out against Newcastle in Gameweek 29.
NEWCASTLE UNITED
The Magpies will arguably be the freshest side in the division come Gameweek 29, with only two first-team regulars representing their countries – and one of them, Kieran Trippier (£6.1m), barely made it onto the field of play with England.
Alexander Isak (£6.7m) did get two consecutive 70+ minute run-outs for Sweden, however.
MINUTES PLAYED: MOST PLAYED
|NAME
|CLUB
|NATION
|MATCH 1 MINS
|MATCH 2 MINS
|MATCH 3 MINS
|TOTAL MINS
|Lewis Hall
|Chelsea
|England U19
|90
|90
|90
|270
|Karl Hein
|Arsenal
|Estonia
|90
|90
|180
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|Norway
|90
|90
|180
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|Poland
|90
|90
|180
|Matt Turner
|Arsenal
|USA
|90
|90
|180
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|Sweden
|90
|90
|180
|Chris Mepham
|Bournemouth
|Wales
|90
|90
|180
|Christian Norgaard
|Brentford
|Denmark
|90
|90
|180
|Moises Caicedo
|Brighton
|Ecuador
|90
|90
|180
|Pervis Estupinan
|Brighton
|Ecuador
|90
|90
|180
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|Netherlands U21
|90
|90
|180
|Hakim Ziyech
|Chelsea
|Morocco
|90
|90
|180
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Chelsea
|Senegal
|90
|90
|180
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Chelsea
|Spain
|90
|90
|180
|Amadou Onana
|Everton
|Belgium
|90
|90
|180
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|England
|90
|90
|180
|Alex Iwobi
|Everton
|Nigeria
|90
|90
|180
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|Senegal
|90
|90
|180
|Diego Monteiro
|Leeds
|Portugal U21
|90
|90
|180
|Timothy Castagne
|Leicester
|Belgium
|90
|90
|180
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|Belgium
|90
|90
|180
|Daniel Amartey
|Leicester
|Ghana
|90
|90
|180
|Caglar Soyuncu
|Leicester
|Turkey
|90
|90
|180
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|Wales
|90
|90
|180
|Ibrahima Konate
|Liverpool
|France
|90
|90
|180
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Netherlands
|90
|90
|180
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|Scotland
|90
|90
|180
|John Stones
|Man City
|England
|90
|90
|180
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|England
|90
|90
|180
|Nathan Ake
|Man City
|Netherlands
|90
|90
|180
|Ruben Dias
|Man City
|Portugal
|90
|90
|180
|Rodri
|Man City
|Spain
|90
|90
|180
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|England
|90
|90
|180
|Victor Lindelof
|Man Utd
|Sweden
|90
|90
|180
|Martin Dubravka
|Newcastle
|Slovakia
|90
|90
|180
|Remo Freuler
|Nottm Forest
|Switzerland
|90
|90
|180
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|Wales
|90
|90
|180
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|Poland
|90
|90
|180
|Ivan Perisic
|Spurs
|Croatia
|90
|90
|180
|Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|Spurs
|Denmark
|90
|90
|180
|Son Heung-min
|Spurs
|South Korea
|90
|90
|180
|Tomas Soucek
|West Ham
|Czech Republic
|90
|90
|180
|Declan Rice
|West Ham
|England
|90
|90
|180
|Nayef Aguerd
|West Ham
|Morocco
|90
|90
|180
|Nathan Collins
|Wolves
|Republic of Ireland
|90
|90
|180
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|Zambia
|90
|89
|179
|Joao Palhinha
|Fulham
|Portugal
|90
|87
|177
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|England
|85
|90
|175
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|Scotland
|90
|83
|173
|Benoit Badiashile
|Chelsea
|France U21
|82
|90
|172
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|Switzerland
|82
|90
|172
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Spurs
|Sweden
|90
|82
|172
|Harry Kane
|Spurs
|England
|90
|81
|171
|Emi Martinez
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
|90
|80
|170
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|Belgium
|90
|80
|170
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|Burkina Faso
|90
|79
|169
|Sonny Perkins
|Leeds
|England U19
|77
|19
|71
|167
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|Scotland
|90
|76
|166
|Mateo Kovacic
|Chelsea
|Croatia
|76
|90
|166
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Fulham
|Serbia
|81
|85
|166
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|90
|75
|165
|Denis Zakaria
|Chelsea
|Switzerland
|90
|74
|164
|Michael Olise
|Crystal Palace
|France U21
|74
|90
|164
|Riyad Mahrez
|Man City
|Algeria
|90
|74
|164
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|Portugal
|89
|75
|164
|Jamal Lewis
|Newcastle
|Northern Ireland
|74
|90
|164
|Matthew Cox
|Brentford
|England U20
|73
|90
|163
|Aaron Hickey
|Brentford
|Scotland
|80
|82
|162
|Bertrand Traore
|Aston Villa
|Burkina Faso
|71
|90
|161
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|Cameroon
|90
|71
|161
|Vladimir Coufal
|West Ham
|Czech Republic
|71
|90
|161
|Kieffer Moore
|Bournemouth
|Wales
|70
|90
|160
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|Ghana
|69
|90
|159
|Granit Xhaka
|Arsenal
|Switzerland
|66
|90
|156
|Christian Pulisic
|Chelsea
|USA
|64
|90
|154
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|Wales
|64
|90
|154
|Divin Mubama
|West Ham
|England U19
|62
|71
|19
|152
|Moi Elyounoussi
|Southampton
|Norway
|74
|77
|151
|Weston McKennie
|Leeds
|USA
|57
|90
|147
|Wout Weghorst
|Man Utd
|Netherlands
|57
|90
|147
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|Sweden
|73
|71
|144
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|Ghana
|83
|61
|144
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|Japan
|89
|54
|143
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|Denmark
|77
|65
|142
|Joao Felix
|Chelsea
|Portugal
|67
|75
|142
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|Portugal
|78
|64
|142
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|Republic of Ireland
|73
|65
|138
|Daniel James
|Fulham
|Wales
|64
|73
|137
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|England U18
|28
|90
|17
|135
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|Chelsea
|England U20
|45
|90
|135
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|DR Congo
|62
|72
|134
|Naby Keita
|Liverpool
|Guinea
|86
|45
|131
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|Denmark
|65
|65
|130
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Spurs
|Senegal
|65
|64
|129
MINUTES PLAYED: CLUB BY CLUB
|NAME
|CLUB
|NATION
|MATCH 1 MINS
|MATCH 2 MINS
|MATCH 3 MINS
|TOTAL MINS
|Karl Hein
|Arsenal
|Estonia
|90
|90
|180
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|Norway
|90
|90
|180
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|Poland
|90
|90
|180
|Matt Turner
|Arsenal
|USA
|90
|90
|180
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|England
|85
|90
|175
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|Scotland
|90
|76
|166
|Granit Xhaka
|Arsenal
|Switzerland
|66
|90
|156
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Arsenal
|England U21
|66
|28
|94
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|Belgium
|61
|32
|93
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|Ghana
|90
|0
|90
|Fabio Vieira
|Arsenal
|Portugal U21
|45
|45
|90
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|Ukraine
|0
|90
|90
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|Italy
|69
|0
|69
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|England
|0
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|Sweden
|90
|90
|180
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|Scotland
|90
|83
|173
|Emi Martinez
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
|90
|80
|170
|Bertrand Traore
|Aston Villa
|Burkina Faso
|71
|90
|161
|Jhon Duran
|Aston Villa
|Colombia
|20
|83
|103
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|Jamaica
|90
|90
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|England U21
|18
|62
|80
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|Poland
|9
|0
|9
|Emi Buendia
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|Viljami Sinisalo
|Aston Villa
|Finland
|0
|0
|0
|Chris Mepham
|Bournemouth
|Wales
|90
|90
|180
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|Burkina Faso
|90
|79
|169
|Kieffer Moore
|Bournemouth
|Wales
|70
|90
|160
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|Scotland
|23
|75
|98
|Antonio Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|Ghana
|21
|60
|81
|Hamed Traore
|Bournemouth
|Ivory Coast
|72
|0
|72
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|Denmark
|13
|25
|38
|Matias Vina
|Bournemouth
|Uruguay
|0
|2
|2
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|Republic of Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|Christian Norgaard
|Brentford
|Denmark
|90
|90
|180
|Matthew Cox
|Brentford
|England U20
|73
|90
|163
|Aaron Hickey
|Brentford
|Scotland
|80
|82
|162
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|Cameroon
|90
|71
|161
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|Denmark
|77
|65
|142
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|DR Congo
|62
|72
|134
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|Denmark
|65
|65
|130
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|Nigeria
|22
|90
|112
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|Jamaica
|90
|90
|Fin Stevens
|Brentford
|Wales U21
|82
|82
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|Germany
|15
|10
|25
|Ivan Toney
|Brentford
|England
|0
|9
|9
|David Raya
|Brentford
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|Moises Caicedo
|Brighton
|Ecuador
|90
|90
|180
|Pervis Estupinan
|Brighton
|Ecuador
|90
|90
|180
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|Netherlands U21
|90
|90
|180
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|Japan
|89
|54
|143
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|Republic of Ireland
|73
|65
|138
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|England U18
|28
|90
|17
|135
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Brighton
|Argentina
|45
|50
|95
|Levi Colwill
|Brighton
|England U21
|90
|0
|90
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|Paraguay
|78
|78
|Andrew Moran
|Brighton
|Republic of Ireland U21
|62
|62
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|Brighton
|Ecuador
|30
|0
|30
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|Sweden U21
|21
|21
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Brighton
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Sanchez
|Brighton
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Chelsea
|England U19
|90
|90
|90
|270
|Hakim Ziyech
|Chelsea
|Morocco
|90
|90
|180
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Chelsea
|Senegal
|90
|90
|180
|Kepa Arrizabalaga
|Chelsea
|Spain
|90
|90
|180
|Benoit Badiashile
|Chelsea
|France U21
|82
|90
|172
|Mateo Kovacic
|Chelsea
|Croatia
|76
|90
|166
|Denis Zakaria
|Chelsea
|Switzerland
|90
|74
|164
|Christian Pulisic
|Chelsea
|USA
|64
|90
|154
|Joao Felix
|Chelsea
|Portugal
|67
|75
|142
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|Chelsea
|England U20
|45
|90
|135
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|Ukraine
|45
|61
|106
|Enzo Fernandez
|Chelsea
|Argentina
|45
|50
|95
|Ben Chilwell
|Chelsea
|England
|0
|90
|90
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|England U21
|24
|62
|86
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|Germany
|75
|0
|75
|Conor Gallagher
|Chelsea
|England
|5
|4
|9
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|England
|5
|0
|5
|Michael Olise
|Crystal Palace
|France U21
|74
|90
|164
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|Ghana
|69
|90
|159
|David Ozoh
|Crystal Palace
|England U18
|62
|30
|17
|109
|Cheick Doucoure
|Crystal Palace
|Mali
|71
|0
|71
|Owen Goodman
|Crystal Palace
|England U20
|17
|0
|17
|Marc Guehi
|Crystal Palace
|England
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Whitworth
|Crystal Palace
|England U19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Amadou Onana
|Everton
|Belgium
|90
|90
|180
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|England
|90
|90
|180
|Alex Iwobi
|Everton
|Nigeria
|90
|90
|180
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|Senegal
|90
|90
|180
|James Garner
|Everton
|England U21
|18
|90
|108
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|Ukraine
|45
|61
|106
|Seamus Coleman
|Everton
|Republic of Ireland
|0
|90
|90
|Isaac Price
|Everton
|Northern Ireland
|8
|11
|19
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|Scotland
|10
|8
|18
|Manor Solomon
|Fulham
|Israel
|90
|90
|180
|Joao Palhinha
|Fulham
|Portugal
|90
|87
|177
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Fulham
|Serbia
|81
|85
|166
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|Wales
|64
|90
|154
|Daniel James
|Fulham
|Wales
|64
|73
|137
|Bobby DeCordova-Reid
|Fulham
|Jamaica
|90
|90
|Tim Ream
|Fulham
|USA
|0
|90
|90
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|USA
|0
|90
|90
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|Serbia
|72
|9
|81
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|Marek Rodak
|Fulham
|Slovakia
|0
|0
|0
|Luke Harris
|Fulham
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|Diego Monteiro
|Leeds
|Portugal U18
|90
|90
|180
|Sonny Perkins
|Leeds
|England U19
|77
|19
|71
|167
|Weston McKennie
|Leeds
|USA
|57
|90
|147
|Brenden Aaronson
|Leeds
|USA
|90
|30
|120
|Archie Gray
|Leeds
|England U17
|29
|0
|61
|90
|Darko Gyabi
|Leeds
|England U19
|90
|0
|0
|90
|Illan Meslier
|Leeds
|France U21
|0
|90
|90
|Kris Klaesson
|Leeds
|Norway U21
|0
|90
|90
|Mateo Joseph
|Leeds
|England U20
|73
|11
|84
|Crysencio Summerville
|Leeds
|Netherlands U21
|72
|0
|72
|Willy Gnonto
|Leeds
|Italy
|21
|21
|42
|Max Wober
|Leeds
|Austria
|34
|0
|34
|Liam Cooper
|Leeds
|Scotland
|0
|14
|14
|Rasmus Kristensen
|Leeds
|Denmark
|0
|7
|7
|Timothy Castagne
|Leicester
|Belgium
|90
|90
|180
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|Belgium
|90
|90
|180
|Daniel Amartey
|Leicester
|Ghana
|90
|90
|180
|Caglar Soyuncu
|Leicester
|Turkey
|90
|90
|180
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|Wales
|90
|90
|180
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|Zambia
|90
|89
|179
|Harry Souttar
|Leicester
|Australia
|90
|0
|90
|James Maddison
|Leicester
|England
|0
|86
|86
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|England U21
|18
|62
|80
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|Nigeria
|68
|9
|77
|Nampalys Mendy
|Leicester
|Senegal
|64
|5
|69
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|Leicester
|Nigeria
|45
|0
|45
|Dennis Praet
|Leicester
|Belgium
|0
|0
|0
|Ibrahima Konate
|Liverpool
|France
|90
|90
|180
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Netherlands
|90
|90
|180
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|Scotland
|90
|90
|180
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|90
|75
|165
|Naby Keita
|Liverpool
|Guinea
|86
|45
|131
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|Greece
|85
|24
|109
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|England U21
|24
|80
|104
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|England U21
|73
|23
|96
|Jordan Henderson
|Liverpool
|England
|0
|90
|90
|Caoimhin Kelleher
|Liverpool
|Republic of Ireland
|90
|0
|90
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|Netherlands
|0
|45
|45
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|Portugal
|0
|3
|3
|John Stones
|Man City
|England
|90
|90
|180
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|England
|90
|90
|180
|Nathan Ake
|Man City
|Netherlands
|90
|90
|180
|Ruben Dias
|Man City
|Portugal
|90
|90
|180
|Rodri
|Man City
|Spain
|90
|90
|180
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|Switzerland
|82
|90
|172
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|Belgium
|90
|80
|170
|Riyad Mahrez
|Man City
|Algeria
|90
|74
|164
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|Portugal
|78
|64
|142
|Sergio Gomez
|Man City
|Spain U21
|65
|45
|110
|Cole Palmer
|Man City
|England U21
|18
|80
|98
|Kalvin Phillips
|Man City
|England
|90
|0
|90
|Aymeric Laporte
|Man City
|Spain
|90
|0
|90
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|England
|69
|4
|73
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|England U21
|0
|62
|62
|Julian Alvarez
|Man City
|Argentina
|45
|0
|45
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|England
|12
|0
|12
|Maximo Perrone
|Man City
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|Brazil
|0
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|England
|90
|90
|180
|Victor Lindelof
|Man Utd
|Sweden
|90
|90
|180
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|Portugal
|89
|75
|164
|Wout Weghorst
|Man Utd
|Netherlands
|57
|90
|147
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|Scotland
|23
|90
|113
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|Brazil
|90
|90
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|Portugal
|0
|90
|90
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|England
|80
|0
|80
|Marcel Sabitzer
|Man Utd
|Austria
|74
|0
|74
|Facundo Pellistri
|Man Utd
|Uruguay
|68
|0
|68
|Lisandro Martinez
|Man Utd
|Argentina
|45
|0
|45
|Antony
|Man Utd
|Brazil
|26
|26
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|Netherlands
|3
|13
|16
|Anthony Elanga
|Man Utd
|Sweden
|0
|3
|3
|Martin Dubravka
|Newcastle
|Slovakia
|90
|90
|180
|Jamal Lewis
|Newcastle
|Northern Ireland
|74
|90
|164
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|Sweden
|73
|71
|144
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|England
|9
|0
|9
|Remo Freuler
|Nottm Forest
|Switzerland
|90
|90
|180
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|Wales
|90
|90
|180
|Orel Mangala
|Nottm Forest
|Belgium
|29
|80
|109
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|England U21
|72
|28
|100
|Moussa Niakhate
|Nottm Forest
|Senegal
|1
|90
|91
|Serge Aurier
|Nottm Forest
|Ivory Coast
|45
|0
|45
|Renan Lodi
|Nottm Forest
|Brazil
|0
|0
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|Poland
|90
|90
|180
|Moi Elyounoussi
|Southampton
|Norway
|74
|77
|151
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|Ghana
|83
|61
|144
|Gavin Bazunu
|Southampton
|Republic of Ireland
|0
|90
|90
|Stuart Armstrong
|Southampton
|Scotland
|67
|0
|67
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|England U20
|60
|0
|60
|Moussa Djenepo
|Southampton
|Mali
|0
|58
|58
|Che Adams
|Southampton
|Scotland
|58
|0
|58
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|Nigeria
|45
|0
|45
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|Nigeria
|0
|28
|28
|Romeo Lavia
|Southampton
|Belgium
|0
|10
|10
|Mislav Orsic
|Southampton
|Croatia
|0
|0
|0
|Ivan Perisic
|Spurs
|Croatia
|90
|90
|180
|Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|Spurs
|Denmark
|90
|90
|180
|Son Heung-min
|Spurs
|South Korea
|90
|90
|180
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Spurs
|Sweden
|90
|82
|172
|Harry Kane
|Spurs
|England
|90
|81
|171
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Spurs
|Senegal
|65
|64
|129
|Cristian Romero
|Spurs
|Argentina
|90
|0
|90
|Emerson Royal
|Spurs
|Brazil
|90
|90
|Davinson Sanchez
|Spurs
|Colombia
|0
|90
|90
|Oliver Skipp
|Spurs
|England U21
|72
|0
|72
|Pedro Porro
|Spurs
|Spain
|0
|45
|45
|Eric Dier
|Spurs
|England
|0
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Spurs
|England
|0
|0
|0
|Tomas Soucek
|West Ham
|Czech Republic
|90
|90
|180
|Declan Rice
|West Ham
|England
|90
|90
|180
|Nayef Aguerd
|West Ham
|Morocco
|90
|90
|180
|Vladimir Coufal
|West Ham
|Czech Republic
|71
|90
|161
|Divin Mubama
|West Ham
|England U19
|62
|71
|19
|152
|Ben Johnson
|West Ham
|England U21
|12
|90
|102
|Thilo Kehrer
|West Ham
|Germany
|4
|90
|94
|Emerson Palmieri
|West Ham
|Italy
|0
|90
|90
|Lucas Paqueta
|West Ham
|Brazil
|85
|85
|Gianluca Scamacca
|West Ham
|Italy
|2
|24
|26
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|France
|0
|0
|0
|Krisztian Hegyi
|West Ham
|Hungary
|0
|0
|0
|Nathan Collins
|Wolves
|Republic of Ireland
|90
|90
|180
|Rayan Ait-Nouri
|Wolves
|Algeria
|90
|0
|90
|Pedro Neto
|Wolves
|Portugal U21
|45
|45
|90
|Ruben Neves
|Wolves
|Portugal
|23
|26
|49
|Raul Jimenez
|Wolves
|Mexico
|0
|28
|28
|Joao Gomes
|Wolves
|Brazil
|0
|0
|Matheus Nunes
|Wolves
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|Jose Sa
|Wolves
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Hodge
|Wolves
|Republic of Ireland U21
|0
|0
