Pro Pundits March 30

FPL opinion: ‘Big game’ Salah + a Gameweek 32 Free Hit

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser explains why he is leaning towards a Gameweek 32 Free Hit, rather than in 34.

We are in the final stretch of the season and, with most of the fixtures in front of us, it becomes a lot easier to plan until the end. Whether they have chips left or not, FPL managers are being steered towards a direction that targets Brighton and Hove Albion, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea for the run-in because of nice-looking fixtures, remaining doubles and being strong top-half teams.

For someone like me who has six players from Brighton, Man Utd and Chelsea, it becomes almost inevitable to use the Free Hit in Gameweek 32. I still don’t want to commit because it doesn’t feel great to use it in a single Gameweek, but it feels unavoidable. As much as I’d like to cherry-pick a team of assets for a Double Gameweek 34 Free Hit, they’re probably going to be the same players wanted before and after.

Brighton and Hove Albion

They already have a decent-looking home double in Gameweek 34. Most of us already own Seagulls assets so we’re very likely to carry them through to then. Also, you’d probably Free Hit in their attackers for Gameweek 34 anyway, so there isn’t a significant advantage in using the chip then.

Liverpool

From Gameweek 31, the Reds have a great run of fixtures that is without any cup games to divert focus. Furthermore, for the first time in a while, they’ll have all attackers fit and and raring to go. Having all of Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Cody Gakpo (£7.7m), Darwin Nunez (£8.8m), Diogo Jota (£8.7m), Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) and Luis Diaz (£7.8m) available for the first time, along with Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Ibrahima Konate (£4.8m) at the back, is a huge plus that makes their assets worth strongly monitoring.

Liverpool will be very popular for this final stretch and, while Jurgen Klopp’s side has a Double Gameweek 34 of two home outings, their value will also diminish on a Free Hit because they’d ideally be targeted earlier. Then again, perhaps you can’t afford some of their expensive assets in your regular team.

In fact, speaking from a macro point of view, the fact that Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd all have Double Gameweek 34 makes me want to Bench Boost now instead of then because, if you’re trying to cram in pricey assets from all of these good teams, it’ll reduce the amount spent on your boosted bench.

Before we move on from Liverpool, a word on Salah. I think the Man City (a) and Chelsea (a) of Double Gameweek 29 gives a bit of a false impression. From memory, Liverpool versus Man City always has goals in it and Salah does his best work against the big teams. Thinking about it, one of the Egyptian’s greatest outlets for points is goals scored on the counter and I see more than a few of those opportunities coming to him during the next three matches.

Even when you look at his career record (above), he has scored his highest number of goals against Man United, Man City and Tottenham, with Arsenal and Chelsea also in the top eight. Simply put, he’s ‘big game Mo’.

Manchester United

While Manchester United don’t have the best immediate double, they have a great fixture run from Gameweek 30 which includes a Double Gameweek 34 and probably another one in Gameweek 37.

FPL managers will be faced with the dilemma of when to get their assets and most must be thinking they’d rather do it now than later. Not that there’s much room to get creative – if I was to confidently say which three assets you’d be comfortable owning until the end, it’d definitely be Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m), Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) and Luke Shaw (£5.2m). If you want to get creative and invest in other attackers, it’s worth a shot but I’m just not confident in their longevity.

There has been a lot of speculation about Fernandes’ positioning with and without Casemiro (£4.9m). In my honest opinion, it doesn’t really matter. He’s Bruno Fernandes and even if he plays slightly deeper, he’s going to play risky passes that are capable of finding the last man and he’s incredibly smart when making late runs into the box. He is going to remain a good FPL pick, just not an essential one.

Tottenham Hotspur

Finally, a bit on Tottenham Hotspur.

That Antonio Conte presser is well documented and the entire situation reminds me of when Man Utd switched from playing under Jose Mourinho to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Players were suddenly a lot happier and played with more freedom, leading to more goals. I’m sort of expecting similar from Spurs, with them being motivated to prove a point.

That is all from me this week. We discuss a lot more on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire which you can view below.

  1. Jässi
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    I have Kepa and Sanchez at the moment, using Bench Boost this gameweek 29 and FH probably in 32. Which option would you prefer here as I think every option has some downside to it:

    A) Sanchez to Steele (no Dunk/Estupinan in future for the team + Steele could also lose his place)
    B) Sanchez to DDG (cannot get Shaw)
    C) Sanchez to Iversen (this saves me most money, but is Iversen definitely playing both in the double?)
    D) Sanchez to Neto (great fixtures in the double, but Bournemouth has bad defence)

    1. tbos83
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I've done C bc I'm trusting what Rogers said about him getting a run of games

    2. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Why have you cited bad defence for D but not C?

      1. Black Knights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I'm doing B.

  2. Haalander
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    What would be an acceptable return from a bench boost? Is there an average return expected from a bench boost? Was thinking around 16-20 pts.

    1. Goonerly
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yeah, think between 15-2o points is the average/expected return for a BB.
      It might be more, if you're benching doublers, but you should hope for a return around that figure

      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Cheers. Yea that is the question now. Does ddg, saka, Gabriel and Martinelli get me to that number without any transfers. Maybe swap out two for doublers might improve the return

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      That seems to be the consensus. The issue (for me) is just that you create a BB without having to think about who to 'bench', so its obviously open to manipulation / benchw***ery depending on who you stick there. I would suggest that it might be better evaluated by:
      A) Total score of whole team
      B) 4 lowest scoring players (in terms of actual results, not expectation) while conforming to formation rules

      1. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        58 mins ago

        Yes totally agree with you. For me it would be single gameweekers on the bench and all doublers play and if benching doublers it would be the one with the toughest fixture less likely returns. When I look at my three Arsenal on the bench I can’t help thinking is it worth it to move out(like seems to be the consensus) for a doubler. Also keeping has the added advantage for me of holding out the FH 32 for later in maybe 36/37

      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Swapping a small issue for a massive issue that gives you absolutely no insight at all into an individual's BB success 😀

      3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        While there is probably no “right way” to do it, it seems more sensible to evaluate BB success by looking at the players you expected to score the lowest.

        That’s why bench boosting high quality SGW players (like Saka or Kane) who is just fine IMHO

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yeah you're probably right. Maybe I'm just being too biased towards this season where I've had it planned for over 5 GWs and its really now or never. In terms my process there never seemed any point to isolating the 4 potential lowest scorers to compare with a different GW. But I guess this might be necessary to compare with other managers, other seasons etc

    3. Big Data Picture
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      I got 27 points in GW27 which I was very happy with, thanks for asking. Mine usually fail miserably, even WCing into big doubles.

    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      I consider anything above 16 points as a success.

  3. Lionel Fellaini
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Shaw/Chillwell for Gabriel?

    Mac Allister for Martinelli?

    One is for free both for -4

    1. George James
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Mart >> Mac

      Keep Gab

  4. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Haaland sellers looking pretty smart right now.

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      48 mins ago

      It could also be mind games. If he’s anyway for he will play that’s a huge 6 pointer for city on Saturday

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      It was always the right thing to do. He was due an injury too which made it even more obvious. When all the Pros and content creators started selling, the writing was on the wall. That's why they're the experts.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Oh I see.

        1. Fuddled FC
          • 11 Years
          just now

          sarcasm horsey?

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      My plan was to buy him this GW as fancied him against Liverpool's defence. It will be annoying if he's definitely out as I'll end up bringing him back when others do.

  5. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Will Haaland be back for GW30?

    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      lol

  6. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Good luck with the spurs predicted line up this week.
    Could be lloris at left back the way injuries are going.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      He’s injured.

      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        He's played in a friendly apparently

  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Thoughts, BB'ing this week, FH32 - 1FT, 5.9 ITB:

    Kepa* - Raya*
    Chilwell* - Trippier* - Zinchenko - Henry* - Botman*
    Saka - Rashford* - Odegaard - Mitoma* - March*
    Kane - Toney* - Watkins*

    A: Zinchenko to Shaw/Estupinan
    B: Odegaard to Harrison/Mac Allister
    C: Saka to Fernandes
    D: Zinchenko & Odegaard to Shaw & Harrison/Mac Allister (-4)
    E: Zinchenko & Saka to Shaw/Estupinan & Fernandes (-4)
    F: Zinchenko, Odegaard & Kane to Shaw/Estupinan, Fernandes & Isak (-8)
    G: Other

    1. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Interesting that you're not considering Henry out in any of them. I'm ditching Mee (who i dont think will keep any CSs) instead of Zin (who could get double digits). I would do D but with Henry instead of Zinny.

      1. The Mighty Whites
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        Think my Leeds bias comes into it haha, I want Leeds to score, obviously!

        1. Black Knights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Ah sorry yes, just twigged!

    2. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      As a differential I like B To Harrison. Was looking at Harrison also and the returns and minutes are there for him to return. Definitely the second fixture vs forest has a good possibility of returns and forest look to have a lot of injuries.

  8. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Best Haaland replacement?

    A. Havertz
    B. Darwin
    C. Isak

    Or keep and let Andreas sub in?

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Keep an eye on the pressers but I like Havertz and he’s only 6% owned

  9. dshv
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Best Haaland replacement for this week, going to BB (have Kane Toney)

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Issac seems to be flavour of the week but minutes could be shared with Wilson. Personally if you fancy a punt I think Danny ings has two good home fixtures

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I like the idea of Ings

  10. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Haaland and martinelli to bowen and isak for -4 and bb?

    1. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Isak or havertz better?

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I've already got Isak, but if I had the choice this week I might be more tempted by Havertz. I was expecting a Newcastle DGW soon after GW29, but that doesn't seem to be the case now. Wilson is back in training and will share some minutes with Isak, though Isak showed in the last match than he can move to the left of the attack if needed.

        Might depend on future plans. If you are FH32 then I'd go Havertz. If you don't have a FH then Isak.

  11. Millie7
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Kepa - Ward
    Gabriel - Shaw - Chilwel - Trippier - Botman
    Saka - Ode - Mitoma - Maddison - Rashford
    Watkins - Toney - Kane

    3m ITB
    2 FT

    Any help would be appreciated, brain is frazzled.

    100 points behind in mini league so happy to go for a few punts.

    playing bench boost this week.

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Similar to what I am thinking
      Kane, Ode > Salah, Isak?

  12. RichieW
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Assuming I should be using bench boost with this?:

    De Gea Kepa
    Trippier Varane Chilwell Zinchenko Esputinian
    Saka Rashford Maddison MacAllister Martinelli
    Kane Watkins Ferguson

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Doubt there'll be a better time

      1. RichieW
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ye figured as mush, as it stands my bench is Kepa and the 3 Arsenal players

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes.

  13. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Odegard to:
    A) Bruno
    B) March
    C) MacAllister
    Own Rashford and Mitoma.
    Also have FH left if that makes any difference.

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      B.

    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      I went B so probably go C

    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      I did A. Lol.

  14. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Haaland and martinelli to ings and salah for -4?

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Not Ings

      1. Gunnerssss
        • 6 Years
        34 mins ago

        Why not?

        1. GC123
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Because West Ham are toilet

  15. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Hmm, what do we think of this?
    Both long term moves and can still do Toney > Haaland in GW30

    Kane, Saka > Isak, Salah (-4)

    Current BB team

    Kepa**
    Pinnock**, Trip**, Estupinan**, Botman**
    March**, Saka, Mitoma**, Rashford**
    Toney**, Watkins**

    Raya**, Kane, Gabriel, Martinelli

  16. Gharvey
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    How many “one game” players are y’all willing to go with this game week? I got White and Kane.

    1. Kitman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Kane and Saka

      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Same - Kane and Saka here too

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ode, Saka and White. Not having a FH left means I feel I need to keep my Arsenal players for GW32.

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Was planning on Toney to Haaland this GW, but looks like I'll save a FT and do it next week instead.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      White, Kane, Saka on BB. Could reduce it to 2 for -8 but I'm happy having them

      Open Controls
    4. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      My BB is currently active with Kane, Saka, Martinelli and Zinchenko. I'm open to changes until the deadline though.

    5. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      White, Saka, Odegaard, Kane and Haaland. Planning to use BB but might cancel it if Haaland out

    6. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Don't really have a hard rule as it depends on individual comparisons. But I've ended up with 2: Saka & Leno (don't think its worth a hit to switch the latter)

    7. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Will be Zinchenko, Kane and Saka for me.

  17. Kitman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Who is the better pick out of Shaw/Chillwell for this GW only?

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Chilwell for me.

  18. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Looking to bring in Shaw this week. Better to lose

    A. Mee(Has a double but don't see any clean sheets happening)

    B. Zinchenko

    1. Kitman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      I would keep mee over zinchenko

      Lees might score and at least mee will get 4 pts

    2. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Depends.
      I dont have a FH so i rather have zinch in gw32.

      Dont see cs either, so im removing Mee (own Raya as well)

    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’d dump Mee. I just think Zinc will score more over the period and Mee’s double is really poor.

    4. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm losing Mee for Estupinan and keeping Zinny. I see Brentford conceding one or two in both, so his only hope is a goal.

      1. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'm worried about Estupinan playing both matches with the distance he has to travel to return

  19. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    First sub? Will come on for Haaland.

    A. Andreas(bou)
    B. Tarkowski(TOT)

  20. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    This is my only dilemma of the week. As this will shape how my team will look till end of season. Please suggest which option would you go for:

    Option A Shaw+ Macallister

    Pros - can keep all of Haaland, Kane, Salah
    Cons- can’t get Bruno before GW37
    Triple Brighton midfield is a bit too much

    Option B estupinan + Bruno

    Pros and cons are opposite of above 🙂

    Looking forward to suggestions

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I’d go option A. But you could also sacrifice Kane for Bruno also

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both are totally valid. I think most of us will want Haaland and Salah for the doubles + three Brighton players of some flavor. So you are covered there. I have a hunch that Kane is going to become less and less important to own as time goes on, and someone like Bruno will be the add. Its not a threemium but more like a “twoandahalfium”

  21. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    For others on BB here, if Haaland is out is that pushing you to take an extra hit or were you prepared for it happening?

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Tempted to cancel BB

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Cancel BB. What’s the hit for?

    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Depends on 1) how long Haaland is out (the longer the more likely you should sell), whether you have the funds or the transfer plan to bring him back (you want him when he is healthy especially 33 onward) and whether or not you can create a suitable BB team for 34.

      I dumped him last week for the blank, but I sympathize. This one isn’t easy.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Sold before Palace. Prepared 😎

  22. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you cancel BB here if Haaland is out? And just play Kane. Not sure I want to use two transfers to sell and then buy back.

    Kepa
    Tripps, Schär, Estu
    Maddy, Saka, Rash, Mac A, Mitoma
    Toney, Haaland
    (Raya, Kane, Henry, Zinc)

    1. Haalander
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I’d cancel it and prep for bb week 34

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      You don't have a WC left, do you? I think you'll have a tough time getting to a good BB34 from here without it. Try a draft but I imagine it would involve multiple hits to get anything as strong as this with -4 to replace Haaland

    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What if you get to GW34 and have 2 or 3 players injured?

      A hit to replace Haaland isn't going to make or break your BB.

  23. Dringerland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Bench 1 of...
    Haaland (LIV)
    Toney (aha, mun)
    Mac Allister (BRE, bou)

    I'm thinking Toney. Thoughts?

    1. Dringerland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      That's avl not aha! Autocorrect strikes again.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        *bha

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Haaland

      1. Dringerland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Yes, just saw the notice about him not being seen in training. That might swing it.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      BB played already, I assume? Maybe the Haaland injury is a blessing for you. Can't bench Mac. Toney/Haaland would be closer if fit

  24. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    With City Pool being the first game of the gameweek, the FPL site is almost guaranteed to crash on Sat morning as everyone scrambles for Haaland news.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Good observation

  25. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Would you take any hits for another DGW player?

    This is my BB currently:

    Raya / Saka / Zinc / Kane

    Cheers

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not for free.

    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope. You are good to go.

  26. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Transfer Maddison in for Odegaard or save free transfer?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      For free yes

    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would bring in

    3. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just remember, Maddison is a one or two week pickup. Just make sure you can get to a team you want for the blank in 32 and the double in 34 if you go that route.

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah that’s my hesitancy about saving the free transfer. Also worried about Maddison’s injury record.

  27. NotsoSpursy
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    If Rashford fit, are most peeps captaining ??

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would think so but will we know before deadline?

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He’s definitely fit.

  28. ShowmetheMane8
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Debating whether to BB this week or wait until GW34.

    Current team:
    Kepa / Ward
    Trippier / Chilwell / Estupinan / Henry / Tarkowski
    Maddison / Rashford / Mitoma / Martinelli / Odegaard
    Toney / Haaland / Kane

    1FT, Free Hit and Wildcard left to use.

    I’m thinking Ward to Steele and Tarkowski to Shaw for -4. What do you think?

