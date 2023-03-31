310
Rate My Team March 31

FPL Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Double Gameweek 29 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on captaincy, selling Arsenal assets, the Bench Boost chip or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    What is a black hole?

    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Great Britian under Tories.

  2. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Mac A + Shaw
    Or
    Bruno + Estu

  3. PlayPercentage
    • 12 Years
    39 mins ago

    What's the consensus on Haaland?
    Sounds like he could play tomorrow.

    1. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Where did you pick this up?

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Was being assessed at 4pm today supposedly

        1. PlayPercentage
          • 12 Years
          just now

          I read that as: If there is no reaction from training, he could start tomorrow.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      probably not but who knows.

      Manchester Evening News seem to have deleted some of the quotes and a more positive one was posted an hour or so ago.

      There's embargoed quotes at 10.30 am but either way I'd make your decision by 10.45 am and stick to it.

  4. Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    39 mins ago

    For my last FT:

    A) Gabriel -> Estupinan
    B) Haaland -> Isak
    C) Both (-4)

    --> bench boost enabled

    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I would go C

      1. Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        There are rumors Erling might play tomorrow..

        1. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Still would go C more upside to it . No one knows about Haaland it's a big game but the midweek is even bigger in CL

    2. C0YS
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Honestly B. Although I have him, Estupinan is unlikely to outscore Gabriel by 4 points

      1. Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Maybe for this GW, but Estupinan would be a hold til end of season while Arsenal fixtures might force me to sell Gabriel at a given point anyway. Hm.

  5. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    With only 1 game and Saliba out, I think my best move here is Zinc > Shaw. But have I missed anything?

    BB is on. 1 ft 4.5 itb (most of that needed for Haaland later)

    Kepa
    Trip Chilwell Estup
    Rash Saka Maddison Mitoma
    Toney Watkins Kane

    Raya Martinelli Zinc Mee

    1. Shipstontrev
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Zinc to Shaw looks good.

  6. Mclarke1985
    36 mins ago

    Would you go:
    - steele or kept
    - isak or Haverz
    With an eye on the next gameweeks rather than just this week

    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Isak

    2. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Kepa.

  7. HM2
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    a) Play Kane vs EVE (A)
    b) Play Schar vs WHU (A) + MNU (A)

    Note: I already have Trippier and used my bb

    1. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Kane

  8. C0YS
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which combo would you rather have after GW29?

    A) Kane + Foden
    B) Salah + Isak

    Cheers

    1. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    2. mrelpea
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden is injured

      1. C0YS
        • 7 Years
        just now

        True…transfers for GW31 onwards

    4. Belli2007
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden out for 3 weeks

  9. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Already done Martinelli -> Bruno
    BB 29, FH 32

    Very likely to also do Gabriel -> Shaw for -4...anything else worth it?

    A) Saka -> Maddison -8
    B) Mee -> chilwell -8
    C) A & B -12
    D) No more hits

  10. Sid07
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    1) zinc to shaw
    2) ode to bruno
    3) both for -4

  11. JokerZena
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Ma nessuno ha paura che Toney faccia 1 punto e salti le prossime 2?

  12. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    Second question from me. Are ETH quotes on Rashford solid enough to captain him? Will he start both?

  13. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Why no love for ings? Scamacca and antonio injuries...

  14. My neck my back my Saed Kol…
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Best GK and Striker one week punt on BB before WC next week? Currently have Kepa, Kane and Watkins, need a second GK and 3rd striker, money not a problem

    1. Shipstontrev
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Steele and Toney

  15. HD7
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    BB team
    1Ft

    Henry or Zinch to Shaw or better ideas, mates?

    Kepa Steele
    Chilwell Trippie Zinch Henry Estupinan
     Rashford Saka Martinelli Maddison Mitoma 
    Kane Watkins Toney  

  16. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    RMT/GG/What changes would you make?

    1FT, 2.6ITB
    BB Activated
    Kepa², Ward²
    Badiashile², Henry², Burn², White, Kilman
    Salah²(c), Rashford², Maddison², Mitoma², Odegaard
    Toney², Watkins², Kane

    A) Kilman > Chilwell
    B) Kilman > Trippier
    C) Kilman > Estupian
    D) One of the above + Ward > i) Steele ii) Iversen iii) Other? (-4)
    E) Roll FT
    F) Other?

    GW30, would like Haaland back, depending on Liverpool & Salah's performance in DGW29 will depend on Salah & Toney/Watkins > Martinelli & Haaland leaving some cash in the bank also.

    1. Belli2007
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      D

      Would probably go Killman to Trips or Chilwell and Ward to Steele

      Ward doesn't play either so even if Steele scores 2 each match you have covered your hit

  17. Toney
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is it worth doing FH gw34 instead of gw32 when I got 11 starting players for gw32?

    1. Belli2007
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would think so.

      1. Belli2007
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Most will probably FH as many have multiple Man Utd and Brighton plus Haaland and may have a Chelsea player so that is half their squad. If you can put 11 out then you could have plenty of DGW's in 34

  18. tim
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Guys, you think Bueno starts? Or take a hit to bring in Castagne for him?

    Currently on -8.

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Probably not, just coming back from injury is he not?

  19. Raiser153
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Going with my BB here guys, and with Saliba already out, is it worth getting him out for a -4 as i've already done Ward to Steele?

    Here is my team:

    Reya, Steele
    Tripper, Chilwell, Mings, Tarkowski (SALIBA)
    Mitoma (c), Martinelli, Saka, Rashford, Salah
    Toney, Darwin, Watkins

    I'm thinking Saliba to Shaw or Estupinan...but what do you guys think? Worth the -4?

    Thanks everyone

    1. GRPunk
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      If a double gameweek defender plays twice, you’ve at least broken even. I think it’s worth the hit.

      1. theplayer
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Not true. Tarkowski scored zero in the last DGW

