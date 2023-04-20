93
Team News April 20

FPL Gameweek 32 live team news: Thursday’s injury updates

The pre-match press conferences for Blank Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) are already underway.

As ever, we’ll be bringing you all the key quotes and injury updates that you need over the coming 24 hours or so.

Nine Premier League bosses are scheduled to face the media on Thursday, with the headline news to be found below.

On Friday, we should get injury updates from the other seven managers whose teams have a Gameweek 32 fixture.

The two Manchester clubs, Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea ‘blank’ in the upcoming Gameweek but all bar Frank Lampard’s side are in FA Cup action, so we should get some bonus team news from those three camps, too.

KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

ARSENAL

Mohamed Elneny (knee) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are long-term absentees, while William Saliba (back) is no closer to a comeback based on Mikel Arteta’s comments today.

“There’s no big news, the picture hasn’t changed from last week. Regarding William [Saliba], we still have to wait a little bit more. He’s not progressing as quickly as we hoped and it is a bit delicate so we want to be very certain that when we push him that he’s ready to absorb the load and the risk that we’ll take, and at the moment, that’s not possible.

“I don’t know [if Saliba will be out for the season], it’s a bit early to know. Probably next week we’ll have more certainty. There is some evolution, he’s doing more activity but is not there yet to start to throw him into the pitch at the level the sessions demand to compete in this league.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

Despite Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) being spotted in training this week, Arteta’s update on the Ukranian left-back was a little ambiguous. 

“We’ll see about that one as well, it’s not certain.

“It’s a muscular injury and it needs some time to heal and we’re not there yet.” – Mikel Arteta on Oleksandr Zinchenko

Away from injury news, Arteta gave his backing to Bukayo Saka for future penalties despite the winger missing a spot-kick in Gameweek 31.

“Yes. If not, I will go on the pitch and throw him the ball and make sure he takes the next one!” – Mikel Arteta on whether Bukayo Saka will remain on penalty-kicks

The Arsenal boss was also asked about whether Gabriel Jesus was ready to last 90 minutes, something he is yet to do since returning from a three-month lay-off.

“We will see. We’ve been really careful. There have been some issues within that period when he was doing the final stages of the rehab and we have to be really attentive. We have players that can change the game, that are fully fit, that probably deserve to play as well and we have to be mindful of that.” – Mikel Arteta on whether Gabriel Jesus is ready to last the full game

LEEDS UNITED

Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Stuart Dallas (leg) are still unavailable, while Javi Gracia is unsure whether Patrick Bamford will recover from the calf injury that forced him to miss the Liverpool game on Monday.

“We have to wait until the end. He’s training but, in this moment, I don’t know if he will be ready.” – Javi Gracia on Patrick Bamford

Max Wober, only fit enough to be a substitute in Gameweek 31, could be in contention for a start. Wilfried Gnonto, who has himself come off the bench twice since returning from a minor injury, is also pushing for a recall.

“[Wober] was available [against Liverpool] but only trained one, two days and I think now he is in a better condition to help the team. We’ll decide about the players for the next game.

“Gnonto is ready. He had a little issue, he had some problems but now he’s ready. He’s [been] training the last weeks. In the beginning when he came back [from international duty], it’s true, I tried to protect [him] a little but now he’s ready, he’s available.” – Javi Gracia

Despite being on the end of 5-1 and 6-1 hidings in the last fortnight, Gracia backed under-fire goalkeeper Illan Meslier in his pre-match presser.

“If we’ve conceded 11 goals in the last two games, it’s not [because of] the ‘keeper.” – Javi Gracia

EVERTON

Having played 70+ minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Chester City in midweek, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) is “in the thinking” for the trip to Crystal Palace.

“He’ll certainly be in the thinking, without a doubt. The game the other day was all about him, really, we got some minutes into other players but it was basically for the end of a rehab period. We’re very pleased he came through that and he felt good.

“[Whether he starts or comes off bench] are all decisions we’ll make before the game. The idea of the game the other day… he’s proved statistically through his training and sports science where he’s at physically but obviously a game’s slightly different, you have to react to whatever happens in the game. It was my decision to take him off, there was no fatigue or anythng, I just thought it was common sense him coming through 70-odd minutes.” – Sean Dyche on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Amadou Onana (groin) could also return but Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspended), Ruben Vinagre (Achilles) and Andros Townsend (ACL) are still on the sidelines.

“Ama has made a bit more of a recovery. He was out there today, we’ll see how that reacts tomorrow. Seamus won’t be right for this one.” – Sean Dyche

LEICESTER CITY

Jannik Vestergaard (calf) has joined Ricardo Pereira (hamstring) and James Justin (Achilles) on the sidelines, while Harvey Barnes (hamstring) isn’t quite ready to return and is instead targeting a Gameweek 33 comeback.

“Harvey has been on the grass, he’s not actually trained with us yet. I think it would be a risk to put him in on Saturday because we could lose him then for the six games and I’ve got to balance that risk. I know that he’ll start training on Sunday and be ready for Tuesday, then.

“It’s not an easy decision. He’s our top goalscorer this season, so he’s a big player for us. I have just got to balance the risk. He wouldn’t have been able to start this weekend but he may have got minutes off the bench. The risk for him to re-injure would be too big for me, so Tuesday’s a more realistic goal.” – Dean Smith

The long-forgotten Ryan Bertrand (knee) was involved in an under-21s match on Monday, meanwhile, as he continues to build up match fitness.

“Jannik played in an under-21s game on Monday and injured his calf. He’s going to be out for the season unfortunately. Him and Ryan wanted to get back to fitness to put themselves into contention, unfortunately Jannik didn’t get through it. Ryan has come through it, so he’s got 65 minutes now under his belt.” – Dean Smith

Jonny Evans misses out with a virus, meanwhile.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain on the long-term injury list but Ruben Neves and Jonny return from suspension this weekend.

Julen Lopetegui said that Wolves had no new injury concerns in his pre-match presser, implying that Diego Costa is fine after he picked up a knock in the win over Brentford.

BOURNEMOUTH

Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (knock) and Hamed Traore (foot) are still out but boss Gary O’Neil is “hopeful” that Matias Vina can recover from the back injury he picked up against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, having done some “light training” since.

SOUTHAMPTON

Long-term absentee Juan Larios (hamstring) remains out for Saints, alongside more recent casualties Mohammed Salisu (hip) and Ché Adams (calf).

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club and while Tino Livramento (match fitness) played for the Southampton B team last Friday night, he still needs more game-time after a year on the sidelines.

Mislav Orsic (hip) is fit, however.

“We’re still in the same position. Ché Adams is still out with a calf injury, Mohammed Salisu is still out with his pubic bone problem.

“Tino [Livramento] played 45 minutes for the B team last week as part of his recovery but still needs to test a little bit more and Juan Larios is still out with a long-term injury with his hamstring. The one that has recovered is Mislav Oršić who has been training with us during the week.” – Ruben Selles

  1. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Is it really worth a -8 to field XI this week? Might only get four points back! Bruno to become Olise I think.

    Leno
    Trippier Tarkowski Mings BUENO SALIBA
    Salah(c) Martinelli BRUNO
    Watkins Toney

    Ward Haaland Rashford Mitoma

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Just use your free hit like everyone else

    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      I'd FH that

    3. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I would not FH that.

      Id sell Saliba OR
      Bruno
      and walkaway fron the keyboard

      Olise or Eze to bring in MF.
      Who can you afford at Def?

  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    This will be the most critical scout picks of the season.

    They need to be given the utmost care, effort and attention by the editorial team.

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Who do you think your act entertains?

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I believe they do that every week

    3. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      One scout pick with the utmost care, effort and attention for the virgin please.

  3. MHG
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Play Eze or Solanke?
    Thanks!

    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Eze

    2. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Eze 100%

  4. JELLYFISH
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Barnes a big miss for Leicester.

  5. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Here is my completely unnecessary and unsolicited roundup of Arsenal's transfer priorities going into the summer according to me and my brain. Let me know if you think differently, and who you think would be good options to bring in.

    1. Nominal Left-Back to immediately compete with Zinchenko (though could be an up-and-coming talent, if already very talented!). Tierney is great but I expect him to leave.

    Tavares isn't going to be the answer at LB due to his defensive frailties. He could work as a winger, but there are big question marks around his attitude. Incoming player must have the quality of being frequently available to play.

    2. Central midfielder to immediately compete with Xhaka. Arsenal don't really have a direct replacement at the moment so his absence would necessitate changes to their style of play. Currently, I don't think Patino is ready to step up. I'm not a scout (I priomise!), but he looks overhyped to me for the moment.

    Ideally, this player would come with a bit more defensive capability than Xhaka has in case they need to back up the defensive midfield or make a double pivot, since there are other players that can play centrally that are on the more attacking side than Xhaka. That is unless Arsenal already get a new defensive midfielder (priority #4).

    3. Striker to immediately compete with Jesus and push Jesus to compete with Saka on the right. I don't think this is likely to be Nketiah or Balogun right now, though I think both/either could still have a future at Arsenal.

    This is the kind of position that can only be filled if the right player is available, like a Haaland as opposed to a Weghorst, especially since Arsenal already have established alternatives that know the Arsenal ways. Someone with sublime finishing ability or no-one at all.

    4. A promising defensive midfielder that may or may not be competing with Partey immediately. Alternatively, a ready-made Partey replacement in his peak (or approaching it) could be signed if one or both Elneny and Jorginho leave, or after waiting another year (at which point it would likely be priority #1).

    5. Right-sided centre-back. The step-down to Holding seems quite significant, and if Tomiyasu or White fills that gap, it leaves Arsenal thin at right-back, so it might be time to replace the hair replacement, as solid as it is.

    On the left, there's Saliba and Kiwior. Then there left-footed Trusty, who can apparently play on the right-side, and could be promoted, but I see Arteta preferring a right-footer, who might need to be brought in from elsewhere.

    6. World-class number 10. After Vieira, the only back-ups for Odegaard are skillful wide players like ESR and Trossard. Perhaps Jesus, Saka and Nelson could fill in, which is all very un-ideal, but also genuinely viable, so makes it a low-priority area.

    Like the striker area, it only really makes sense to invest in this position if there is a rare opportunity, which is not needed unless you can't ignore it.

    tl;dr - 1. LB | 2. CM | 3. ST | 4. DM | 5. RCB | 6. #10

    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Do your thoughts change when the lose the league?

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        59 mins ago

        Top banter mad lad

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Dafuq I'm reading all that... 😆

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        A lot of text to scroll through on your Blackberry innit

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 6 Years
          55 mins ago

          Nokia 3310

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            53 mins ago

            What are you building?

    3. Ruinenlust
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      What’s the point of this post

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Just wanted to have a conversation with you Ruinenlust

    4. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Interesting read, D! It obviously comes from a place of in-depth club knowledge. I have nothing further to add as I barely follow football outside of fantasy XD

  6. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    WC in 33 so this is a purely one week decision, have 11 players for no hits.

    a) Gakpo -4 and bench one of Mee or Zouma
    b) play both defenders, no subs

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Sensible to play the defenders imo, unless you have rotation risks in your team. However, I wouldn't blame you for taking the risky hit for the fun of it, it's not crazy.

      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Gakpo would be more fun, think thats what is driving it!

    2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      If you are chasing and dependent on who you are taking out for the -4, I would do it...

      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        not chasing, just outside top 20k and just want to not get hammered this week by FHs, so WC next week (and effectively FH in 34) can push on

        Might wait to see if any rotation risks as a deciding factor.

        Would rather not play Mee as a Villa fan!

        1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          at 20k I wouldn't take the -4 and play Zouma

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Hold ... Your replacement would need to score 4 points more to break even ... and he may not even start

  7. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    What do you think of Haaland > Jota?

    I plan to WC in GW34 and may (or may not) get Haaland back again next GW (for Toney). It means hoping that Jota starts for 2 whole GWs. Any other suggestions?

    Ward (Iversen)
    Robertson Trippier Botman Gabriel Henry
    Salah Saka Odegaard (Mitoma March)
    Toney Watkins (Haaland)

    1FT. 0.0 ITB.

    1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Would you consider Isak instead of Jota ........??

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I would and I have, but I'm not sure it gives me anything more. He's also not assured of starting both, I don't think, though perhaps a little more likely, and his fixtures aren't quite as good as Jota's. What do you think?

        It's also an option to get Isak next week instead of Haaland.

        1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Well, Im chasing so I did the same move for Isak...............

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            58 mins ago

            Any reasoning behind it? Simply because you expect lower Isak ownership? (Is that even going to be the case?)

            1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              54 mins ago

              No, I believe Isak starts both as Newcastle will want to secure top 4, beating Spurs this weekend will make that easier and Spurs defence shite and with injuries.............I feel the upside is much higher than Jota with Nunez back and Gakpo playing wide as well................

              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                44 mins ago

                Cheers

            2. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              52 mins ago

              Whilst I have you online, do you think Jesus gets rested this weekend and if so what %

              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                47 mins ago

                I don't really know. I guess 75% starts. You can listen to Charles Watts' opinion and predicted XI https://youtu.be/iXWXomhXsaQ?t=481

                1. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thanks mate, much appreciated..........

    2. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      46 mins ago

      Jota wory in the short term is Darwin i guess, started a few in a row so is there a chance of rotation?

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Always a chance. Do I have a better option?

  8. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    not too sure with arsenal's thought process. They spent 30 million on a cb in January only to play Holding over him. Saliba injury looking like it will cost them the title

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      He's a LCB so Holding has the edge at RCB. Also thanks to being more experienced in the PL

    2. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      I also think it now looks like a bad signing too. Didn't do too well when he came on at Anfield.

      Holding has and will cost Arsenal again this season. Last season he cost Arsenal top 4. He needs the performance of his life v City but highly doubt it in him.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        You live at the peak of Mount Hyperbole

        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Do you rate Holding?

  9. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    -8

    haaland Zinchenko Maddison
    To
    Jesus Moreno Salah

    No brainer?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Depends

  10. zensum
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Is Kane to Jota worth -4?

    Or just play Kane? Any other suggestions?

    Thk u

    1. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Would be a no from me. Be inclined to hold unless you are downgrading to get Salah (c).

      1. zensum
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thk you.
        Anyone els3”e to comment?

        1. JoeSoap
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Any thoughts on my options below?

    2. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Not for a hit

  11. JoeSoap
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    FH32 or FH34? Any preference? Just showing players that differ.

    A (players for both GWs if I FH this week)

    32 Mee/Botman/Solanke/Kane
    34 Tripp/Solanke/Raya/Watkins

    B (players for both GWs if I FH GW34)

    32 Robbo/Eze/Jesus/Jota
    34 Estup/Gakpo or Jota/Ederson/city mid

    1. JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      46 mins ago

      Wrong way round

      A
      32 Mee/Botman/Solanke/Kane
      34 34 Estup/Gakpo or Jota/Ederson/city mid

      B
      32 Robbo/Eze/Jesus/Jota
      34 Tripp/Solanke/Raya/Watkins

      1. sulldaddy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B looks better this week for sure

  12. AnyoneButLiverpool
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Raya

    Robertson Trippier Botman Zinchenko*

    Salah Saka Martinelli

    Watkins Isaak (Haaland)

    Kepa dunk Mitoma Mac Allister

    No FTs and I can’t afford to do Zinch to TAA. The Zinchenko news is a bummer. Should I free hit now? I need help please...

  13. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    WC33:

    A. Ederson Gapko
    B. Alisson Grealish

    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      dont like either. Ill have ederson grealish

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Could work. I'd have to get rid of Dias for another defender then. Maybe a Pool one...

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wouldn’t have either keeper on a WC mate, taking up a value spot

  14. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Buy Gakpo or Bowen?
    If Bowen, buy Jota or Robbo?
    If Gakpo, bench Eze or Isak?

    Cheers.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Bowen and Jota sounds fun

    2. ran
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Gakpo and Eze. Bench Isak.

    3. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Gakpo and Eze.
      Who else are you starting to bench Isak?

  15. RedJive79
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Start Eze or Isak in FH team?

    Johnstone
    TAA / Trippier / Moreno
    Salah / Martinelli / Saka / Gakpo / Eze
    Jesus / Watkins

    Leno / Isak / Guehi / Robinson

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Tough, I'd say Eze just because of Wilson

    2. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Currently on same mid and attack as you, and have Eze benched.

      But considering Jota instead of Isak and Bowen instead of Gakpo, then having Eze on bench seems good as if Jota doesn't play he's a strong sub)

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        25 mins ago

        Even if he doesn't start, Jota will surely get game time.

        1. RedJive79
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          I did have Jota starting and Eze instead of Gakpo, but shifted to Gakpo when the consenus seemed to be that he'd be the safer bet.

          1. Wild Rover
            • 12 Years
            14 mins ago

            Interesting that I also have Watkins and Moreno, but have benched both and starting Isak and Guehi. I've gone for a home team, apart from Kane.

            1. RedJive79
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I'm chasing in ML and most have Watkins, so I should probably consider slightly less owned differentials like Isak and Jota, or even Bowen I guess.

  16. Steager
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    KEPA
    Moreno Tripp White Henry
    Maddison Odegaard Saka MITOMA
    Tony Kane

    STEEL HAALAND RASHFORD CHILLWELL

    Really stuck. I have 2 transfers so can get 11 players. Also have FH and WC.
    But my thinking is to use Wild card next week and save the Free Hit.

    Can i have suggested transfers please:

    A) Haaland, Rashford, Chilwell to Salah (C) TAA and Edouard
    B) Haaland, Rashford, Chilwell to Salah (C) Robertson Solanke
    C) Rashford, Chilwell, Kepa to Alison Gakpo Guehi
    D) Any suggestions more than welcom

    1. sulldaddy
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      You dont have a keeper this week.
      What are you saving FH for if not now?
      You could WC in 34 for DGW and end of season.

      Chips have no value in GW 39.

  17. boombaba
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Hi all

    If Toney gets booked this weekend is he banned for two game ?
    And if he has a clean game his count is reset ?

    1. K.Jabba 88
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Correct, will be banned for 2 if booked this game. But will be ok if he avoids a booking. The 10 yellows doesn't count once a team has played 32 games.

  18. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    On FH, best pair

    A. White and Isak
    B. Moreno and Saka

    Cheers

    1. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      B imo

  19. ran
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Castagne Mings Trippier
    Maddison Odegaard Saka Martinelli
    Watkins Kane

    Kepa Steele Chilwell Estu Mitoma Haaland

    1FT; 1.1 itb

    Planning to go with just 10 players this week without a GK.

    Which of the options below would be the best?
    1) One of Saka/Odegaard/Martinelli > Salah
    2) Haaland > Jesus/Solanke
    3) 1 and 2
    4) something else

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      You need Salah this week imo. Maybe drop Ode

      Open Controls
      1. ran
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Was thinking of dropping Saka instead. Poor form and just missed a penalty too.

        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          1 min ago

          My view too. I think Ode is the form player so will have him over Saka.

  20. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gakpo and Trip (3-5-2)
    or
    Kane and VVD (3-4-3)

  21. Øgaard it's Haa…
    15 mins ago

    I see most on FH this GW going for Saka & Martinelli instead of Odegaard & Martinelli. Is it mainly because Saka is on pens, as I can't see it's on form?

    1. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think so

    2. Jack Burton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      For me it's his ownership at my rank if he goes nuts then it will really hurt

  22. bigdip
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Got 9 players for GW 32 with 0 ft & 0.2m itb (Still have FH,WC & TC)

    Plan is WC in GW 33 and TC in DGW 34. Should I FH or not FH?

    Team below:

    Sa
    Gabriel Mee Trippier
    Martinelli Odegaard Salah [-]
    Watkins Toney [-]
    Blanks: Martinez, Estupinan, Grealish, Mitoma Haaland

    1. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Had similar and personally decided to FH after much pontificating

  23. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Trailing 60pts. Martinelli good shout as a differential captain?

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I've seen worse

  24. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Better punt for final slot in FH32 team:

    (A) Bowen (away to BOU)
    (B) Solanke (home to WHU)

  25. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anybody put off by the comments on Jesus?

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yep having doubts he’ll play 90.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not really, I didn't expect him to play 90mins yet / ahead of City anyway. You reading more into it than that? I will look out for pre-deadline leaks & switch to Trossard if we find out he's starting though

