FPL Gameweek 32 Scout Picks: Gakpo + Solanke in, no Kane

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 32.

The earlier deadline – Friday at 18:30 BST – means we’ve brought forward the Scout Picks, so there is the caveat that an injury or two could emerge from the remaining press conferences still to come.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone (£4.4m) was the most popular goalkeeper in our Scout Squad selections for Gameweek 32, chosen as the top pick in his position by all four of our pundits. The ex-West Bromwich Albion shot-stopper has registered 13 points in the two games since replacing the injured Vicente Guaita (£4.4m), courtesy of a clean sheet, three save points and two bonus. Crystal Palace have three consecutive wins under Roy Hodgson and a meeting with Everton seems unlikely to end that run. The suspension of Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) has hit the Toffees hard and after a morale-damaging 3-1 defeat to Fulham in Gameweek 31, could be low on confidence.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) has the potential for returns at both ends of the pitch against Nottingham Forest. The 24-year-old, who has moved into central midfield on the ball in his two most recent outings, has delivered six assists since the Boxing Day restart, twice as many as any other FPL defender. He goes into Gameweek 32 facing a Forest side who have scored only five goals on the road all season, the lowest number in the division.

There was plenty of support for Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) in the Scout Squad. Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa means that it is now just one clean sheet in 10 matches for Newcastle United, but we’re expecting a reaction from Eddie Howe’s troops, who have conceded just nine league goals at St James’ Park all season. Trippier, with his ridiculous chance creation, is top among all defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI) in 2022/23.

Alex Moreno (£4.5m) is selected as our budget defender for Aston Villa’s trip to Brentford. In truth, there aren’t many standout clean sheet opportunities leaping from the page in Gameweek 32, so the Spaniard is called upon for his attacking threat: he is second among defenders for penalty-box touches in the last six games and joint-third for chances created.

MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is Shuddahaddum who has gone for the following: Johnstone; Alexander-Arnold, Alex Moreno, Guehi; Salah (c), Saka, Martinelli, Billing; Kane, Jota, Jesus

The Scout Picks are 16-14 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.