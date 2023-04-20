393
Scout Picks April 20

FPL Gameweek 32 Scout Picks: Gakpo + Solanke in, no Kane

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 32.

The earlier deadline – Friday at 18:30 BST – means we’ve brought forward the Scout Picks, so there is the caveat that an injury or two could emerge from the remaining press conferences still to come.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI. And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

Sam Johnstone (£4.4m) was the most popular goalkeeper in our Scout Squad selections for Gameweek 32, chosen as the top pick in his position by all four of our pundits. The ex-West Bromwich Albion shot-stopper has registered 13 points in the two games since replacing the injured Vicente Guaita (£4.4m), courtesy of a clean sheet, three save points and two bonus. Crystal Palace have three consecutive wins under Roy Hodgson and a meeting with Everton seems unlikely to end that run. The suspension of Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.3m) has hit the Toffees hard and after a morale-damaging 3-1 defeat to Fulham in Gameweek 31, could be low on confidence.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) has the potential for returns at both ends of the pitch against Nottingham Forest. The 24-year-old, who has moved into central midfield on the ball in his two most recent outings, has delivered six assists since the Boxing Day restart, twice as many as any other FPL defender. He goes into Gameweek 32 facing a Forest side who have scored only five goals on the road all season, the lowest number in the division.

There was plenty of support for Kieran Trippier (£6.2m) in the Scout Squad. Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa means that it is now just one clean sheet in 10 matches for Newcastle United, but we’re expecting a reaction from Eddie Howe’s troops, who have conceded just nine league goals at St James’ Park all season. Trippier, with his ridiculous chance creation, is top among all defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI) in 2022/23.

Alex Moreno (£4.5m) is selected as our budget defender for Aston Villa’s trip to Brentford. In truth, there aren’t many standout clean sheet opportunities leaping from the page in Gameweek 32, so the Spaniard is called upon for his attacking threat: he is second among defenders for penalty-box touches in the last six games and joint-third for chances created.

MIDFIELDERS

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

393 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Bit of a benching headache on FH. Start Andersen/Castagne over Moreno or gtg?

    Johnstone
    TAA - Trippier - Moreno
    Salah - Saka - Gakpo - Martinelli
    Kane - Jesus - Watkins

    (Iversen) (Andreas - Andersen - Castagne)

    Cheers!

    Ibralicious
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      As you have it

      Bobby_Baggio
    2. Jehstafari
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Moreno

      Jehstafari
  2. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    On a FH money no issue
    A) Solanke
    B) Kane

    Muscout
    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Kane

      Bobby_Baggio
    2. Jehstafari
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Kane

      Jehstafari
    3. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      A for me don’t trust spurs atm

      KDB4PREZ
    4. Pies Have Come
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Pies Have Come
  3. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    What’s everyone’s Jesus contingency plan in case he’s benched?

    Mine will probably be Robbo + Jesus > White and Jota

    Ask Yourself
    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah same as my plan

      KDB4PREZ
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Nice

        Ask Yourself
  4. Jehstafari
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Keeping FH for GW34 but feeling light for GW32 now:

    Iversen
    Trippier Henry Botman
    Saka Martinelli Maddison March
    Watkins Haaland Kane
    Raya Chilwell Mac Allister Estupinan

    a) Haaland Maddison Chilwell > Solanke Salah TAA -8 11players
    b) Haaland Maddison > Salah Isak -4 10 players
    c) Haaland Mac Allister Chilwell > Solanke Salah Konate -8 play 12 players

    Thoughts?

    Jehstafari
    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’d FH, but if not how do you get haaland back next week?

      Option A I guess if have to pick

      KDB4PREZ
      1. Jehstafari
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Kane to Haaland next week. All 3 options keep enough ITB

        Jehstafari
  5. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Happy Eid Al Fitr to all the entire muslim brothers & sisters…

    Taegugk Warrior
    1. Mika-eel
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Same to you.

      Mika-eel
  6. KDB4PREZ
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Triple toon defense too much?

    Pope
    Trips Schar TAA (Moreno Totti)
    Saka Salah Marti Gapko (Eze)
    Tony Watkins Jesus

    Any thoughts/ideas welcome

    KDB4PREZ
    1. Jehstafari
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Triple up is too much. Not keen on the double up personally

      Jehstafari
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes- play Moreno ahead of Schar

      dunas_dog
  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Think final choice is as below- which without go?

    A Jota Bowen
    B Isak Gakpo

    dunas_dog
    1. Jehstafari
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Jehstafari
    2. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Brehmeren
    3. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      KDB4PREZ
    4. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Isak Bowen robertson?

      Ask Yourself
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Not keen on Robbo looking at his positioning and no double digit scores this season

        dunas_dog
  8. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    A) Robbo and Olise
    B) Moreno and Gakpo

    Muscout
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      dunas_dog
    2. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

      Brehmeren
    3. Jehstafari
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

      Jehstafari
    4. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      KDB4PREZ
  9. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Any room for improvement? FH, 0.3 ITB

    Raya
    Robertson - TAA - Guehi
    Salah (c) - Martinelli - Saka - Eze
    Watkins - Jesus - Kane

    Iversen, Andreas, Castagne, Young

    Pad Randa (The OG)
    1. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Looks strong Gl

      KDB4PREZ
  10. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Genuine question. Is everyone free hitting? Am slightly concerned but am thinking of going with 10 and saving it for later. Other than Pool there is no one I feel I need. Am I facing a 500k rank drop?

    McGurn
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Depending on what your 10 looks like, you might just be fine.

      Pad Randa (The OG)
    2. Jehstafari
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      I’m saving it, going against the majority but I feel FH34 brings more value for my team

      Jehstafari
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        34 mins ago

        Yeah that is my thinking too. Risky, but could work. Or season over by 4pm on Sunday!

        McGurn
        1. Jehstafari
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yep, make or break

          Jehstafari
  11. ratski
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    A. Robbo, saka and Moreno
    B. White, gakpo and trippier

    Thanks

    ratski
    1. Jehstafari
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tough one. A

      Jehstafari
      1. ratski
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Just can't decide.

        ratski
        1. KDB4PREZ
          • 3 Years
          just now

          So tough my instinct was A tho

          KDB4PREZ
  12. Jehstafari
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    What time are the price increases?

    Jehstafari
    1. SmasherLagru
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      2.30 BST so an hour n 45 mins

      SmasherLagru
      1. Jehstafari
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Jehstafari
    2. Bennerman
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      You're six years in and dishing out advice everywhere!

      Bennerman
      1. Jehstafari
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Forget if it’s 1:30 or 2:30 depending on time of year

        Jehstafari
      2. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        27 mins ago

        To be fair I am 13 years in and forget sometimes. But that is probably an age thing!

        McGurn
        1. Bennerman
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          So do I, but I wouldn't instinctively just ask everyone! I'd work it out myself one way or another.

          We all have access to the same stuff, after all.

          I'm many more years in than the number next to me says, too. Many.

          Bennerman
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Me too. Centuries in fact.

            Open Controls
            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              16 mins ago

              I used to play Fantasy Jousting back in the day!

              McGurn
          2. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            How would you work it out if you don't already know? Go scrolling through pages here to see when the last price changes were? You have to realise that some people are not as active as you on here. There are some lazy people on here but this is a perfectly cromulant question! No need to have a go!

            panda07
            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              7 mins ago

              Couldn’t agree more. It is a forum and it was an innocent question that needed a very simple answer. The negative response took longer!

              McGurn
  13. KDB4PREZ
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    ML question, any help appreciated.

    If chasing 1st place by 9 points and he has no FH but double toon defense with Kane, how would you counter him?

    A) Avoid all 3
    B) Triple toon defense
    C) Just Kane
    D) Play scared get all 3 and hope my other players are enough to close the gap

    KDB4PREZ
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Personally I would say if only 9 points why try to counter? It is nothing with weeks to go. Play your game and counter in GW 38 if needed.

      McGurn
      1. SmasherLagru
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        This

        SmasherLagru
        1. KDB4PREZ
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          KDB4PREZ
  14. Gunnerssss
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Will ward start?

    Gunnerssss
  15. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Gakpoo will blank

    Ruinenlust
    1. Gunnerssss
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Confirm

      Gunnerssss
  16. King Henrik
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Guys chance to save my FH. What do you think of these moves?

    Grealish > Gakpo
    Andreas > Olise
    James > Trent.

    -4 and would give me 11 players.

    King Henrik
  17. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you rather have Jesus or Odegaard?

    Dušan Citizen
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Jesus gets more attempts surely.

      Royal5

