April 21

Levelling up on Sorare – progressing from the Amateur tournaments

Sponsored by Sorare

Ready to take your Sorare game to the next level? If you’ve been playing in the free-to-play Amateur tournaments on Sorare for a while, you might be starting to think about taking your next step and progressing into other divisions.

This can seem a bit daunting at first so let’s get regular contributor @MDJ to break down everything you need to know. 

Moving up from free-to-play

The Amateur tournaments are a great place to get started on Sorare but they only show you a fraction of what the game is really about. 

Moving up from free-to-play doesn’t have to break the bank. You can start building your own club by picking up digital collectible cards for just a few pounds each. These cards are yours to own, sell and trade as you wish. They also give you a much better chance of winning prizes.

The progression structure

Before you dive into the higher divisions, it’s important to understand the progression structure. 

In the Amateur tournaments, you play with Common cards only (the white ones). These are free and untradeable. As you start to move into the other divisions, you’ll be playing with digital collectible cards, which are yours to own, sell and trade as you wish. We did a deep-dive on this a while back if you want to learn more. 

There are several tournaments that allow you to progressively add real Sorare digital collectible cards to your team:

Semi Pro

The Semi Pro tournaments are a great place to start. With just one Limited card (the yellow ones), you can enter the league-specific tournaments and fill the rest of your team with Common cards. You’ll need to put your Captain’s armband on the Limited card to get a 50% bonus applied to his score. 

You can use the same Common cards you’ve already drafted in the Amateur tournaments, so with just one Limited card, you can enter both the Amateur and the Semi Pro tournaments.

Pro 270 tournaments

Once you’ve built up your gallery of cards a little, you can enter the Pro 270 tournaments, which are also league-specific (Premier League Pro, LaLiga Pro, MLS Pro, etc). To enter these tournaments, you’ll need at least four Limited cards and again, you’ll need to assign the captain’s armband to one of your Limited players. 

There is one additional catch here – you have to pick players within a points cap of 270. This is very similar to the process of picking your Amateur players within a budget, and is based on their average Sorare scores from the previous 15 Gameweeks. 

The 270 point cap adds a bit of extra strategy to the game but is pretty generous so you should be able to pick most of the guys you want. 

Check out this team that won Holly Shand the Premier League Pro tournament a few weeks ago (and got her a Limited Erling Haaland card as her prize for first place!):

Cap 220 Limited

Cap 220 Limited is the final step to becoming a Pro Sorare manager. 

Here you can mix and match players from different leagues around the world to run a team with either four or five Limited cards (maximum of one Common card), fitting them into a points cap of 220. Unlike the Pro 270 tournaments, there is no need to pick a captain here. However, the points cap is harder to achieve, so you’ll need to carefully select lower-scoring players to meet this target.

What next?

As you grow your gallery by winning prizes or purchasing more cards, you may eventually outgrow the Semi-Pro tournaments, which are capped at a maximum of 10 Limited cards. But don’t worry, you can still play in all the other tournaments, including the Amateur tournaments, forever.

As you move up the ladder, you may want to explore other Limited tournaments like Cap 240 Limited, which pays out $5 if you hit a score of at least 250 points. You might even want to consider investing in higher scarcity cards like Rares and Super Rares if your budget allows.

With so many different tournament modes across all the different scarcities, there can be as many as 50 different tournaments running in a Gameweek, so there’s something for everyone on Sorare all the time!

Are you ready to take the first step? If you haven’t signed up for Sorare yet, use the link below to win a free digital player card after purchasing five cards at auction. 

Good luck this Gameweek!

JOIN SORARE TODAY 

#ad

