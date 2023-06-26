Does the Bonus Points System (BPS) over-reward players who have already picked up attacking or defensive returns in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

It’s a debate that has raged on these pages and elsewhere for years, with some FPL managers arguing for a system that remunerates other on-field contributions.

There are bonuses for tackles, shots and passes in Sky’s own Fantasy game, while UCL Fantasy dishes out points for ball recoveries.

What some FPL bosses may not realise is that things like dribbles, clearances and chances created do actually matter on the current Bonus Points System – but you’ll rarely get far without a goal, assist and/or clean sheet to go with those other contributions (unless you’re Lewis Hall).

As the above graphic illustrates, a forward scoring one goal will often immediately be in the bonus points mix even if they do little else on the field.

Meanwhile, a defensive midfielder may produce a man-of-the-match display filled with recoveries, blocks and interceptions but still come nowhere near their goalscoring team-mate on the Bonus Points System.

With that in mind, and channelling the Fast Show’s Denzil Dexter with his pointless experiments, we thought we’d have a look at who would have profited from bonus points in 2022/23 if we removed scoring actions like goals, assists and clean sheets from the equation and focused only on the baseline (BBPS) figures.

For the uninitiated, baseline bonus points are made up of the following positive actions (deductions are also made for things like offsides, foul concessions, errors, shots off target etc):

Time played

Pass completion

Key passes

Big chances created

Net tackles

Saves

Dribbles

Recoveries

Clearances, blocks and interceptions (CBIs)

A huge thanks to TopMarx for doing the arithmetic behind this article.

And here are the ‘alternative’ bonus points results…

ALTERNATIVE BONUS POINTS SYSTEM: GOALKEEPERS

Player BBPS Total ‘Alternative’ Bonus Points Actual Bonus Points Raya 684 64 20 Leno 655 57 17 Alisson 632 40 15 Martinez 537 39 15 Arrizabalaga 467 31 15 Sa 521 29 18 Neto 438 28 9 Pickford 546 27 10 Meslier 488 27 8 Pope 489 27 14 Lloris 378 24 12 Guaita 412 20 10 Ward 398 19 12 Henderson 265 19 12 Fabianski 499 18 10 Steele 242 17 8 Ederson 440 17 8 Navas 249 16 5 Ramsdale 496 15 9 Sanchez 293 14 10

The big winners of this alternative bonus points system are the goalkeepers.

Save-making machines David Raya and Bernd Leno would have ended up scoring more bonus points than any other player in the game, with Raya’s total lifting him comfortably above the double-century for overall points.

Raya would have scooped maximum bonus points on a whopping 18 occasions, and Leno in 16 games.

It’s not just saves that help propel goalkeepers up the baseline bonus point standings but also recoveries (eg things like claiming crosses) and passes. Leno, Emi Martinez and Alisson in particular fared strongly here, ranking in the top five goalkeepers for each.

Even the much-maligned Ederson would have gained nine extra bonus points.

ALTERNATIVE BONUS POINTS SYSTEM: DEFENDERS

Player BBPS Total ‘Alternative’ Bonus Points Actual Bonus Points Trippier 662 52 39 Alexander-Arnold 581 38 21 Thiago Silva 434 32 8 White 485 24 12 Konsa 489 23 6 Ream 452 23 12 Faes 452 23 5 Saliba 400 21 14 Kilman 481 21 12 Robertson 453 20 10 Gabriel 519 19 15 Shaw 434 18 20 Dalot 352 18 19 Botman 492 18 8 Stones 302 16 13 Guehi 509 15 2 Cresswell 358 15 8 Mings 440 14 17 James 232 14 5 Tarkowski 503 14 13 Mee 445 14 11 Martinez 361 14 6

The top two defenders for actual bonus points in 2022/23, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold, are still first and second in the above table.

But they’re more handsomely rewarded for their creativity, gaining an extra 13 and 17 bonus points respectively.

What’s striking next is that a cluster of centre-halves – and converted right-back Ben White – follow in these two set-piece-taking defenders’ footsteps.

Pass completion was key to the likes of Thiago Silva, Ezri Konsa, William Saliba and Sven Botman featuring so prominently but an all-round game can be beneficial: Max Kilman and Marc Guehi, for instance, were the only names to feature among the top 16 defenders for pass completion, recoveries, and clearances, blocks and interceptions (CBIs).

ALTERNATIVE BONUS POINTS SYSTEM: MIDFIELDERS

Player BBPS ‘Alternative’ Bonus Points Actual Bonus Points Ward-Prowse 567 32 18 Rice 529 31 12 Rodri 516 30 7 Hojbjerg 512 27 10 Gross 520 26 14 De Bruyne 454 24 26 Odegaard 471 22 30 Neves 432 21 16 Douglas Luiz 432 20 17 Fernandes 523 20 23 McNeil 334 20 14 Tielemans 386 19 6 Partey 414 17 6 Mac Allister 375 17 18 Olise 382 17 15 Cook 262 16 1 March 361 14 16 Caicedo 476 14 0 C. Doucoure 393 14 3 Xhaka 436 13 15

It’s all very Sky Fantasy in the above table, with deeper-lying midfielders making up the top five.

Mohamed Salah, by contrast, would have scored zero bonus points in this hypothetical system.

Midfield anchors tend to see a lot of the ball, with play typically being funnelled through the engine room: James Ward-Prowse, Declan Rice, Rodri, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Pascal Gross were all among the top six midfielders for pass completion bonus in 2022/23. It doesn’t matter that these passes were mostly backwards or sideways; the more the merrier, actually, when it comes to getting those accurate distribution numbers up.

In this alternative bonus system, there are players amply rewarded for off-the-ball contributions. Rice and Rodri were first and second among FPL midfielders for recoveries, with the West Ham man fourth for CBIs.

Good old chance creation boosted the scores of Gross and Ward-Prowse, meanwhile.

There’s quite a nice feel to the above table, a better reflection of how influential certain midfielders have been in Premier League matches compared to the tunnel vision of rewarding just attacking returns.

ALTERNATIVE BONUS POINTS SYSTEM: FORWARDS

Player BBPS Total ‘Alternative’ Bonus Points Actual Bonus Points Mbeumo 259 6 19 Jesus 74 3 17 Kane 213 3 48 Havertz 124 2 13 Isak 95 2 18 Ings 107 1 13 Toney 97 1 35 Alvarez 150 1 14 Cunha 74 1 6

Oh dear.

As if to prove how the current Bonus Points System is the forwards’ friend, strip away their goals and occasional assists and there’s little left.

Even the ‘forward’ scoring the most bonus points in this alternative system, Bryan Mbeumo, has spent the bulk of his season playing on the right wing of Brentford’s attack and should be reclassified as a midfielder in 2023/24.

Erling Haaland wouldn’t have gained a single bonus point, reducing his overall total by 40 points.

Harry Kane would also have lost 45 of his 48 bonus points.

ADJUSTED OVERALL POINTS

Player ‘Alternative’ Total FPL Points Haaland 232 Kane 218 Salah 216 Trippier 211 Raya 210 Odegaard 204 Saka 188 Alisson 187 Martinelli 185 Rashford 184 Leno 182 De Bruyne 181 Fernandes 173 Alexander-Arnold 173 Gross 171

Four different positions in the top five would suggest this is a more balanced bonus system than the one currently in operation in FPL.

Instead of 106 points separating Haaland and Raya, there are only 22.

Trippier also cut the gap between himself and the City striker by over 50.

The week-to-week captaincy call being more of a debate would have been welcome, while goalkeepers like Raya, Leno and Alisson may even have entered the armband conversation.

The downside is that, Kane and Haaland aside, this alternative system would have killed forwards, with Ivan Toney dropping back to 148 overall points. The two high-scoring strikers have had to have phenomenal seasons to only just edge past Salah, Trippier and Raya, so what happens when we have an annus horribilis for strikers like the one we witnessed in 2021/22?

Would you like to see the Bonus Points System tweaked, and what do you make of the ‘alternative’ method above?

Let us know in the comments section.