  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Man in the stand, man in the stand!

    1. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      The Knight’s back on top! I never thought I’d see the day.

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Indubitablyyay oinggay ackbay otay ethay anmay inyay ethay andstay ouldway ivegay airerfay apsbay. Ewscray etskynay.

  2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Excellent article. I agree that in principle that there needs to be improvements to the BPS system, but maybe not quite what is proposed here.

    We don't want to kill non-Haaland forwards off - they've already declined in FPL terms over the last 2 seasons, but I strongly agree they shouldn't be doubly-rewarded when scoring.

    The proposal here seems to reward those sides like City who keep high possession by passing the ball around the back. I don't want goalkeepers racking up baps just by passing the ball to the fullback and getting it back.

    Deep midfielders who are crucial but don't score or assists need to be made more desirable FPL-wise for sure; on the other hand, I'd like to see players who foul a lot (hello again, City) more heavily punished with minus baps.

    So maybe just focusing on:
    Key passes
    Big chances created
    Net tackles
    Saves
    Dribbles
    Recoveries
    Clearances, blocks and interceptions (CBIs),

    not rewarding goals and mere pass completion, penalising fouls more but not off-target shots (esp ones that hit the woodwork) would bring a better balance.

    1. OverTinker
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      Agreed but I don't mind if defensive mids stay irrelevant.

    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      And goalkeeper Should get penalty save points even if the shooter misses the goal

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Yes, some keepers are very good at intimidation and sowing doubt in the minds of penalty takers. +1

  3. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Will it be improved though?

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      57 mins ago

      Too late for this conversation now. If FPLTowers intend to improve it, the tweaks will have been decided in long ago.

      1. OverTinker
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        Exactly

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 2 Years
        33 mins ago

        FPL ran a survey for users recently, but I expect the changes for this season were already decided and all they will do is point to some of the results of the survey to retrospectively provide justification for the changes made.

  4. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    "The downside is that, Kane and Haaland aside, this alternative system would have killed forwards, with Ivan Toney dropping back to 148 overall points. The two high-scoring strikers have had to have phenomenal seasons to only just edge past Salah, Trippier and Raya, so what happens when we have an annus horribilis for strikers like the one we witnessed in 2021/22?"

    If there are virtually no bonus points for forwards under this new regime. then they should get 5 pts for a goal - the same as mids like Salah.

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      That's a good point. Above I asked how much difference it would make if 'pass completion' was removed as strikers suffer from that and defenders wasting time benefit. But adding a point to goals scored work too.

  5. Thug
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is this article based on the pre-information the FF Scout team have for rule changes to FPL for Season 23-24 ?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes. It’s like when the budget is going to be delivered the government deliberately leaks some of the more controversial policies/cuts/spending to gauge initial reactions from the punters. So far the comments have been quite evenhanded save for the fool at the top’s nostalgic pining for an age that never existed.

  6. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    The bonus point system can always be improved by giving my players more bonus points.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      May all you players, whom I also own, achieve max bonus every week!

  7. Thug
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Once the "major" rule changes are officially released could someone provide a points table from last years totals ... updated to show the impact of the new rules?

