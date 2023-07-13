Pre-season is always an exciting time for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, with the potential for new players to make their mark.

This summer will be particularly important, as we get to know about the preferred formations and tactical trends of Mauricio Pochettino and Ange Postecoglou, who have taken charge of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

As such, it’s an opportunity for FPL bosses to get ahead of the curve.

With friendlies now underway, here are some of the key things to watch out for in pre-season.

You can keep track of all the action on our comprehensive pre-season page.

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can also access a minute’s tracker, detailing how much game-time each player is getting in their respective teams’ warm-up games.

1. MOUNT’S IMPACT ON FERNANDES

It seems likely Mason Mount (£7.0m) has been brought to Manchester United to play as a no. 8 in Erik ten Hag’s midfield, but a more attacking role could have implications for Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m).

Although the Portuguese was used on the wings and in deeper midfield positions at times last season, he’s at his best in FPL as a no. 10, where he can receive the ball higher up the pitch, closer to goal.

In 2022/23, the most settled midfield at Old Trafford included Casemiro (£5.5m), Christian Eriksen (£6.0m) and Fernandes.

In that set-up, Eriksen would play a bit deeper but had the freedom to join attacks. So, if ten Hag uses a 4-2-3-1 or a more conventional 4-3-3 formation, you’d expect Mount to replace Eriksen, but a no. 10 role in pre-season could potentially force FPL managers into a rethink.

We certainly shouldn’t read too much into where Mount plays in the early stages of pre-season given that there are only a handful of senior players available, but it’s worth noting he started alongside Kobbie Mainoo (£4.5m) and Hannibal Mejbri (£4.5m) in midfield against Leeds United on Wednesday. Discussing his position, Mount said:

“I really liked that role [no. 8] today, being able to drop in deep and get on the ball and start the play from a bit deeper, but also having the freedom to get forward and get in the box and try to make the runs in behind and help the press. I really enjoy that position, being able to do both sides and also being able to start off the press, like when I nearly had that chance. I thought it worked really well. We’ve had a tough week but great to have 45 minutes in the tank now.” – Mason Mount

United’s forthcoming fixtures – particularly against Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Athletic Bilbao – should tell us more.

2. WILL KANE STILL BE AT SPURS?

Harry Kane’s (£12.5m) future is still unclear, with the player refusing to sign a new contract and Tottenham understandably reluctant to let him go. The longer it drags on, the harder it is for everyone to plan, including FPL managers.

Finishing just nine points behind Erling Haaland (£14.0m) in 2022/23, Kane actually outscored the Norwegian from Gameweek 2 onwards, so if he remains at Spurs, he instantly becomes a serious FPL option.

Ange Postecoglou is now working with a chunk of his squad at Hotspur Way and we’ll get to see them in action for the first time on Monday when they face West Ham United in Perth.

They’re expected to operate in the Australian’s preferred 4-3-3 formation, but the personnel involved – and where/how they play – will be fascinating. There is talk of Dejan Kulusevski (£7.0m) moving into midfield, but could Tanguy Ndombele come back into the thinking at £4.5m following his loan spell at Napoli?

And what about Pedro Porro (£5.0m) and Destiny Udogie (£4.5m)? The pair could become useful picks if they become regular starters, given that Postecoglou liked his full-backs to play ‘inverted’ attacking roles at Celtic.

3. HOW WILL CHELSEA LINE UP?

Mauricio Pochettino is already into his second week of pre-season training at Chelsea, with the squad preparing for a five-match tour of the United States.

The friendlies should hand opportunities to new signings such as Christopher Nkunku (£7.5m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.0m), while we’ll also get a glimpse into the playing pattern of this team.

That could impact the Fantasy appeal of Reece James (£5.5m) and Ben Chilwell (£5.5m), plus Raheem Sterling (£7.0m), who has picked up a bit of interest in light of his £3.0m price drop.

The tour could also present an opportunity for Brazil U20s captain Andrey Santos (£4.5m), given that Chelsea are light in midfield following the departures of Mateo Kovacic (£5.0m), N’Golo Kante, Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz (£7.5m).

Football London suggest he “is seen as a first-team player already and will have the chance to impress [Mauricio] Pochettino and his squad during pre-season training”.

4. … AND WHAT ABOUT ARSENAL?

Arsenal’s pre-season last year was a key factor in their strong start to the season, with the same XI that featured in the final two friendlies starting Gameweek 1.

This year, they have already completed the signing of Havertz from Chelsea, with Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice (£5.5m) due to follow.

Rice and Havertz should replace Thomas Partey (£5.0m) and the departed Granit Xhaka, which will almost certainly change the dynamic in midfield. For example, Martin Odegaard (£8.5m) could feasibly be asked to sit a bit deeper, given that Havertz is a much more attacking version of Xhaka.

However, the biggest question arguably lies further forward. With Gabriel Martinelli (£8.0m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) coming in half a million cheaper than Odegaard and Bukayo Saka (£8.5m), pre-season will be vital in assessing their attack.

5. FIRST-CHOICE ‘KEEPERS

Plenty of goalkeeper situations need resolving going into the new season, following the arrivals of Mark Flekken (£4.5m), Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) and Guglielmo Vicario (£5.0m) at Brentford, Brighton and Spurs respectively.

For now, they still have competition from David Raya (£5.0m), Jason Steele (£4.5m) and Hugo Lloris (£5.0m), but as pre-season develops, FPL managers will be hoping to get clarity on who is number one.

It’s also worth monitoring the situation at West Ham. While Lukasz Fabianski (£4.5m) has agreed an extension to his deal, he is 38 now, so Alphonse Areola (£4.0m), who impressed in the Hammers’ unbeaten run to Europa Conference League glory, could replace him.

That would hand FPL managers a playing £4.0m option, albeit one with a tough opening run of fixtures.

6. CAN CALVERT-LEWIN STAY FIT?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s (£6.0m) persistent injuries continued for a second successive season in 2022/23, as he was limited to just 15 starts, in which he scored two goals.

As a result, he’s dropped £2.0m and will now cost FPL managers just £6.0m, making him one of the cheapest starting forwards in FPL.

If Calvert-Lewin can stay fit during pre-season, and it’s a big if, he could be an absolute steal, knowing he’s probably on penalties and that Everton have some winnable early games.

Sean Dyche’s side begin their pre-season preparations on Friday when they take on Stade Nyonnais in Switzerland.

7. FODEN CENTRAL

Manchester City have already sold Ilkay Gundogan, while Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m) could potentially miss the start of the season through injury.

While ‘predicting Pep’ is rarely straightforward, it could allow Phil Foden (£7.5m) a run in central midfield, a position he clearly wants to settle in, which the player himself discussed earlier this year:

“It’s something I definitely want to move into over the next few years. I’ve always seen myself playing there. Hopefully, I can adapt and become a midfielder — that’s my aim. I feel like I could possibly get a chance there. I love to score goals and the manager sees that and prefers me wide. I enjoy playing anywhere.” – Phil Foden

Foden started last season strongly, producing 11 attacking returns in as many starts prior to the World Cup, but endured a difficult second half of the campaign, with the emergence of Jack Grealish (£7.5m) and several injuries the main factors.

All eyes are on Man City’s pre-season, then, when Yokohama F Marinos, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich await, before the Community Shield against Arsenal.

8. WILL A DECENT £4.5M MIDFIELDER/FORWARD EMERGE?

The £4.5m midfielder and forward pools both look desperately short of good options right now, but pre-season could change that.

Michael Olise’s (£6.0m) recent hamstring injury has ruled him out of the start of 2023/24, which might present an opportunity for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. He’s yet to be added to the price list but should come in at £4.5m. Rak-Sakyi starred on loan for Charlton Athletic last term, winning the League One club’s Player of the Year award after racking up 15 goals and nine assists.

Elsewhere, Marvelous Nakamba (£4.5m) would surely become a nailed-on starter if a permanent move to Luton Town is secured, having impressed in their promotion campaign.

Staying with Aston Villa, Cameron Archer (£4.5m) was prolific in the Championship with Middlesbrough in 2022/23 and a strong pre-season could see him cement a role as Ollie Watkins’ (£8.0m) main back-up, while a loan or permanent move elsewhere in the Premier League for Folarin Balogun (£4.5m) has the potential to be an FPL game changer.

9. LIVERPOOL’S NEW-LOOK MIDFIELD

We’re yet to know for sure how Liverpool’s new midfield signings will work, so we really need to see a few pre-season games to know the plan.

Alexis Mac Allister (£6.0m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) undoubtedly add more technical quality, and you’d imagine they’ll line up in front of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.0m) and Fabinho (£5.0m) in Jurgen Klopp’s 3-2-2-3 formation.

However, other players could be affected by their arrival. For example, will Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) continue leading the line with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in behind, or would Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) be a better fit for the central striker role, knowing he can stretch the play, creating space for Liverpool’s new midfielders?

Liverpool had a difficult pre-season in 2022/23 and Klopp will be determined not to make the same mistakes again, which he discussed back in April.

“This year must be different. So we have now already three, four five weeks, I don’t know how long, without international football. Usually you play all the time. Now we play a lot. We have to step up. And we have to prepare that in the pre-season and that’s why I want them back together as quick as somehow possible, respecting the necessity of holidays. I know that and I respect that and I want them to go on holiday for as long as possible but for this year we have to make sure we are together as soon as possible and can go from there.” – Jurgen Klopp

10. WHO IS ON PENALTIES AT BRIGHTON AND CHELSEA?

With Mac Allister and Havertz leaving Brighton and Chelsea respectively this summer, it is unclear who will inherit penalties for both sides.

It’s certainly something to look out for in the pre-season friendlies, with Pascal Gross (£6.5m), Danny Welbeck (£6.0m), James Milner (£5.0m) and even Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) all in the mix at Albion.

There is uncertainty at Chelsea, too. Christopher Nkunku (£7.5m) is perhaps the favourite but Enzo Fernandez (£5.0m) and Reece James (£5.5m) could also have a say under Pochettino.

This subject was covered in much greater detail by Neale, which you can read here.