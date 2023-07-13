96
96 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    On Flekken
    http://sportwitness.co.uk/brentford-signing-reveals-promises-made-transfer-lucrative-contract-good-turn/

    Open Controls
  2. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Johnny Evans to Everton is being mooted. That’s a significantly improved back 4 if that’s the case. If he can stay fit of course.

    Open Controls
    1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Do you think he is much better than Keane/Mina/Tarkowski?

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Almost anyone is better than Keane. He’d play alongside Tark. Mina has left.

        Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Tark-Evans is solid.

      Open Controls
    3. TrickyTricky
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Only problem is Evans can only stay fit for 5 minutes at a time.

      Open Controls
    4. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      back 4 with a total age of 137
      Evans is nearly 36 and very injury prone, not an improvement at all

      Open Controls
    5. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I support Leicester, and I just can not see either Evans or Vardy joining Everton.
      Everton surely don't need them, and they're unlikely to want to uproot, unless the club pushes them out due to wages. I hope they stay.

      Open Controls
  3. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    It seems that my FPL team will be called 'Pending Moderation' unless someone actually clears my choice of name. Any idea how long these things take - up a week now?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      It looks like SYKE63 from my side. What's the name pending mod?

      Open Controls
      1. syke63
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        Not the FFScout name, the name of my fpl team. I changed it this year and it seems that it needs approval. Slow process I guess.

        Open Controls
        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          If you don't mind me asking but
          What's the name of your team ?

          Open Controls
          1. syke63
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            fplharryisaloudmouth
            /s

            Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Took a few weeks for me mid last season

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Could be auto-flagged due to it's relation to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sal%C3%B2,_or_the_120_Days_of_Sodom 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Reply fail to Syke63's FPL name above

          Open Controls
  4. Haa-lala-land
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Anyone remember from last season whether Brentford defend worse as a team / concede more goals, when Toney isn't playing?

    Open Controls
    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      From FPL Stats
      Conceded 46 last Season in total
      Toney when playing they conceded 42

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        In terms of total minutes
        Toney played just under 33 games .
        So in the 5 x 90 minutes Toney was not in the game
        They conceded 4 goals

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Perfect answer, thanks

          Open Controls
  5. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    I'm currently on 451. But if DCL stays fit I may be tempted into a 352. Nobody else in the strikers bracket interests me yet

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Donkey. Wissa, Alvarez, Ferguson. All better picks than him.

      Open Controls
      1. Big Mike
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Who's donkey?

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          I think he was talking about TInman. Bit harsh I thought.

          Open Controls
          1. TheTinman
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            😮

            Open Controls
      2. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        2 hours ago

        Disagree with all. And not sure who Donkey is

        Open Controls
        1. InsertPunHere
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          They were calling DCL a donkey, if anyone didn’t get it.

          Open Controls
  6. FPL Maldini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Assuming Onana comes in at 5m, thoughts on this?

    Onana
    Gabriel • Estupinian • Tark
    Salah • Saka • Mitoma • Maddison • Foden
    Haaland • DCL

    Bench: Beyer • Baldock • Woodrow

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Looks good, although maybe Botman is a better 4.5 defender pick thank Tarky.

      Open Controls
      1. syke63
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Tark works well up to gw8, five very playable fixtures. Botman wont be played gw2 to gw4.

        Open Controls
    2. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Obv you have transfers but none of those def should play gw9.

      Open Controls
  7. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    1.0ITB to react to price rises and potentially Jota becoming the pool option.

    Ramsdale
    TAA Estupinan Colwill/Fofana
    Rashford Saka Martinelli Diaz Enciso
    Haaland Gakpo

    Areola Baldock Beyer Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      For me, there are too many rotation risks and no bench.

      Colwill/Fofana
      Diaz
      Enciso
      Gakpo

      Could all be rotated heavily.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Well with 1.0m in the bank I can adjust and get Darwin and Jota. Klopp is not one to rotate so as soon as I know the preferred front 3, I will go with the two others partnering Salah.

        Colwill/Fofana - Yes,completely fair. Placeholders until a 4.5m defender emerges that I can play for the first 6 gameweeks.

        Enciso - For 5.5m I don’t mind at all. Personally I think he will only be rotated once European football begins so he is safe for the first lot of games. Plus, Enciso always played in the big games against the big teams towards the end of the season so he is clear favourite in my mind. Of course, I need to see pre-season but I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t start. Looks an unbelievable talent, I think we can all agree.

        Open Controls
      2. InsertPunHere
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        It always bugs me when people say this, because if your bench option is a nailed starter with a chance at a clean sheet I don’t think it matters that they’re 4.0.

        Open Controls
  8. David_23
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Hi, currently thinking about not joining the Haaland train a go for Kane and put the 2m elsewhere.

    Pickford
    Trent - Shaw - Botman
    Saka - Bruno - Eze - Foden
    Kane - Jesus - Ferguson

    Areola, Zinny, Mbeumo and Baldock on the bench + 0,5m in the bank.

    Honestly not sure about Shaw and possible rotation risk with Ferguson, but i like the look of this.

    Any advice?

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Last year should serve as a warning. Kane vs SOU gw1 got 2pts. Haaland vs whu got 13pts.
      If it goes wrong you will be chasing.

      Open Controls
  9. Miami Monkey
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    A) Saka+Bruno
    B) Martinelli+Rashford

    Silly to consider B??

    Open Controls
    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Basically comes down to whether Rashford does better than Saka, because I’d definitely choose Bruno over Martinelli.

      Open Controls
  10. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA | Shaw | Stones | Estupinan
    Rashford | Saka | Foden | Mitoma
    Haaland | Jesus

    Big fan of this 4-4-2. Not a weak player in sight

    Open Controls
    1. PastaFasul
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      I have the same team...who is on your bench?

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Team looks familiar

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25929103

      Open Controls
  11. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    No Trent Draft

    Onana (£5m)
    Shaw, Stones, Henry
    Rash, Saka, Øde, Martinelli, Foden
    Haaland, Nkunku

    Areola, Beyer, Bell, Archer

    Open Controls
  12. syke63
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Not a weak player in sight

    Open Controls
    1. syke63
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      oops, reply fail to Moxon. Post your bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Moxon
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Pretty standard

        Areola | Brownhill | Beyer | Woodrow

        Same as everyone else's but Brownhill > Botman

        Open Controls
        1. Moxon
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Also, thinking Onana + Gabriel > Ramsdale + Shaw to possibly save 0.5m

          Open Controls
        2. PastaFasul
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah pretty template bench as well

          Open Controls
  13. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Is enciso the best 5.5m mic? Isn’t he a slight rotation risk ?

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Even with limited starts last season he did pretty well for himself, so I think he’s fine. Every Brighton player will be a rotation risk now they’re in Europe, that’s just how it is.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Oh ok thanks - currently have him but will see how pre-season goes

        Open Controls
        1. InsertPunHere
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Just to expand on this - with MacAllister gone, I think Enciso becomes the natural starter at No10 going forwards, possibly rotated with Joao Pedro, but otherwise there aren’t too many Brighton attackers who play their best football there.

          Open Controls
          1. InsertPunHere
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            From my position at least.

            Open Controls
  14. InsertPunHere
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    .5 over. Where to find it?
    Verbruggen-Areola
    Trent-Shaw-Estupiñan-Baldock-Bell
    Rashford-Saka-Foden-Maddison-Mbuemo
    Haaland-Jesus-Balogun (pending transfer)

    Rashford->Bruno?
    Maddison->Mitoma?
    Jesus->Gakpo/Darwin?
    Mbuemo->Enciso?

    Open Controls
    1. Crusher K-1
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Mbuemo to Gibbs white

      Open Controls
      1. InsertPunHere
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Is he first XI material? I’m fairly wedded to a 3-5-2 with this team.

        Open Controls
        1. Crusher K-1
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          As it stands now I believe he is.
          Outside chance to also take a PK?

          Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Shaw to a 5mil def

      Open Controls
  15. Crusher K-1
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Shaw to Gabriel?
    Or any Arsenal starter of your choice .

    Open Controls
    1. InsertPunHere
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      That’s another option, but I want to keep a 5.5 in case James/Chilwell pop off.

      Open Controls
      1. InsertPunHere
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        (I assume you meant to reply to me.)

        Open Controls
        1. Crusher K-1
          • 11 Years
          1 hour ago

          Yes..

          Open Controls
  16. lugs
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    first time entering the Fantasy Draft game, i must say i'm pretty happy with the team i got, my first pick was Saka, then 2nd, 3rd & 4th picks were defenders, then Bowen 5th, with Estupinian still available for 6th, giving me a pretty stellar defense, okayish midfield but a questionable forward line since i was left with scraps

    Kepa
    TAA, Trippier, Shaw, Estupinian
    Saka, Bowen, MGW, Doucoure
    Wissa, Awonoyi

    Neto, Buendia, Vinicious, Konate

    Open Controls
    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      How many people were in your draft?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        27 mins ago

        About 40 by the looks of it 😉

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          ouch, tbf its my first time playing it, picking nailed on high scoring defenders first seems like a good strategy to me

          Open Controls
      2. lugs
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        8

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          20 mins ago

          Oof, I think going for defenders was a big mistake. You can try and transfer defenders according to fixtures as the season goes on while saving your best attackers for the longer game. Still, it's fun to evolve the team bit by bit over the season. I hope you're playing with people who can stick with it and not give up! Good luck!

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            i plan just to play it as a semi zombie team, so just pick nailed players first, i picked Vinicous though in the hope Mitro leaves, as for the randos i haven't a clue but some joker is offering me Mcneil for Saka, you gotta love the audacity 😆

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              6 mins ago

              Lol they should disable trades. I think it's a pointless feature, ripe for corrupt behaviour like throwing the game in a hissy fit!

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                And by 'they', I mean the admins of your draft

                Open Controls
        2. Haa-lala-land
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Get rid of Vincius for Undav/Welbeck. Noone will have them and they'll play equal minutes to Ferguson. Unless Mitro leaves.
          The key to draft is treating it like a free hit every game week. Have 4 or 5 glue guys, but be ruthless with the rest and play the fixtures and line up news.
          Is Grob available? Get him in for Doucoure if so.
          Ie. If it looks like Garnacho will start a game, snap him up for any of your mids on the right hand side

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            i'd love to have Grob but all the good Brighton are gone i think, Doucoure should be good for 130-140pts i reckon, but i'll definitely monitor the Vinicius situation, cheers for the tips i'll definitely keep my defense and saka as the glue guys, but everybody else though will be on the chopping block

            Open Controls
  17. FPL_WILDCARD
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Rashford and Bowen
    or
    Bruno and Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      1 easily for me

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Bruno and Foden

      Open Controls
  18. Lallana
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Thoughts on Bowen, Sterling and Mount at 7.0M?

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Bowen yeah, the other 2 would be a wait and see for me especially Sterling

      Open Controls
    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sterling and Mount are very tempting at that price

      Open Controls
  19. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Okay okay I will leave it alone
    But can I show you this instead?

    Leno (Areola)
    Estupinan Botman Henry (CHE_4.5, Beyer)
    Son Rashford Saka Odegaard Foden
    Haaland Jesus (Archer)

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      WC in GW8

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      your defense is a little on the weak side, with Botman not having great fixtures early and Estupinian's turning pretty brutal in a few weeks, the attack is great though so overall its a good team

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        I would bench them for their poor fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          IE something like this

          GW1: Estupinan Botman Henry
          GW2: Estupinan Chelsea Henry
          GW3: Estupinan Chelsea Henry
          GW4: Chelsea Botman Henry
          GW5: Chelsea Botman Beyer
          GW6: Estupinan Botman Henry
          GW7: Estupinan Botman Henry

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 5 Years
            23 mins ago

            when you put it like that, then there is nothing wrong with that defense, nice team

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              21 mins ago

              😀 I just got rid of the James+Chilwell double act I've been holding onto since the first draft. A shame, but this team makes a bit more sense right now. Cheers 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                Looks good.

                Open Controls
    3. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      Boringly excellent

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        🙁 I feel ashamed feelings

        Open Controls
    4. Haa-lala-land
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      I think it's worth having a 7.5 striker price point instead of 8
      So Gakpo/Nkunku instead of Jesus/Watkins.
      The get rid of 2 point Henry for a 5.0 like Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Certainly something to consider, and something that could also be done from GW2 onwards when the best 7.5 might be easier to choose. At that point, I might also want Chilwell, James, or a host of other 5.0+ defenders, so Gabriel might never come into my thinking. But he's my favourite 5.0 pick right now as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 2 Years
          10 mins ago

          I'm starting with Chilly + James, and 3 Spurs, in preparation for GW3 onward.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            I heard that James might be injured again which is what triggered me to look at alternatives today. I didn't see a source though

            Open Controls
            1. Haa-lala-land
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              I heard that too. I just ignored it.
              Enjoying the sweet short time pre season looking at my team with James in it having no yellow or orange flag.

              Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.