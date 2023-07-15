129
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Get Salah

    1. diesel001
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Probably won't. No intention of captaining him in the first 6 GWs so will go with TAA.

      1. Khark
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Same here. Would you be tempted with a TAA captain in gameweek 2 though?

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          Haaland at home vs. Newcastle is a good captain pick imo.

        2. diesel001
          • 6 Years
          58 mins ago

          Based on current info, I will stick with Haaland(c) GW 2. Man City at home to Newcastle is a good enough fixture IMO. Newcastle are not as strong in defence as people think and Man City are very strong at home.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            47 mins ago

            Salah at home to Bournemouth is better though

      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        I will climb the ranks then gw2

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Better hope the season ends after GW2 after climbing from 8m to 4m, then 😉

          1. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Ha! Salah captain should catapult me into top 100k come gw2

  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Preferred option here????….

    A- TAA, Martinelli and Jesus
    Or
    B- Salah, Gabriel and Solanke

    Both options are the same funds!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Khark
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      A

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!

    2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      A. Solanke no thankee!

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Haha cheers mate, A is what I’m currently on! Solanke could be anyone around that price, not many inspiring options however

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          B with Wissa would be a lot better and 0.5m cheaper

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            Wissa definitely been in my thoughts too mate, and DCL to a lesser extent

        2. Khark
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Fancy Wissa?

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      A

    4. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I like B, but would get Ferguson or Wissa instead of Solanke (both 6m)

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        I do like Wissa mate, Ferguson definitely a good option too, especially with Luton at home first fixture too

  3. Khark
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Reckon anyone can predict the arsenal starting 11?

    Wanting 2 of the attack.. Saka and can't decide on the other. Ideally don't want Jesus because of my Haaland Wissa attack

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko
      Odegaard, Rice, Havertz
      Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        This

      2. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        47 mins ago

        What about Timber? He worries me.

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          44 mins ago

          Could easily be

          Ramsdale
          Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior/Tierney
          Timber, Rice
          Odegaard, Havertz
          Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

          And plenty other variations. I would avoid the defence except Saliba and Gabriel, to start the season.

          1. Athletico Timbo
            • 2 Years
            43 mins ago

            I was thinking Gabriel might be a bit iffy too. Wasn’t he getting some criticism towards the end of last season?

            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              39 mins ago

              The whole team suffered without a decent backup for Saliba's role. Generally, Gabriel was as good as Saliba, or even better, while Saliba was fit. Some fans are a bit impatient and fickle, but Arsenal pundits and journos think Gabriel is a bit of an unsung hero.

              1. Athletico Timbo
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Interesting thanks. Gives me a bit more confidence keeping him.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I'd add Martinelli if you want two Arsenal midfielders

      1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Yep, I'd be going for Martinelli too.

    3. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      I would make the decision based on the rest of your team. What position and money do you have left. Jesus, Odegaard and Martinelli all good picks.

      Jesus is the most known quantity, perhaps, as Martinelli MIGHT get fewer mins and Odegaard MIGHT play a bit further back with Havertz there. But it's still possible that Havertz eats into Jesus/Saka's mins (just less so).

  4. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    The path to glory leads but to the Hall of Shame! All must enter but only one will reign supreme and become Master of the Mundane! Pit yourself against other ordinary managers with multiple +10k finishes to see if you will take home these wonderful imaginary prizes:

    1. Guaranteed knighthood
    2. Prominent position at Round Table
    3. Brand new jousting stick
    4. Second crack at post-tourney feasting buffet
    5. Personalised helm (not great helm but)

    All are welcome to join the tourney - including nudists, lurkers, Mods and content creators (including those who have switched allegiance to another site that rhymes with shrub (there is some talk that one of the many fantastic imaginary weekly prizes will be a shrubbery - a nice one but not too expensive!).

    That code again: b84jwh

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Your shameless promotion disqualifies you!

      1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I am the Shame Shaman!

        1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          And your username most certainly qualifies you!

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Oh I was using my lance to gain favour with the maidens in FPL towers before you even announced the tourney to the masses. Their rejection was the fuel I needed to aim my jousting at the Hall of Shame join button ...with the help of some yellow-flowered agrimony suppositories, of course, to aid in my quest of bringing the stiffest competition in the land for the entertainment of my lord, my lord.

            1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Tis the brand new jousting stick prize you are keen for I see!

              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                And personalised helm!

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  My interest was also piqued when I saw second crack and prominent position

                  1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour ago

                    Doth thou prefer a shrubbery too?

                    1. Deulofail
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      52 mins ago

                      No, I am liable to lose the keys to my horse in overgrown heaths. Though I aim to please, my amour, so if you want a moor, you get a moor.

                      1. Deulofail
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        51 mins ago

                        armour* 😳

                      2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
                        • 9 Years
                        34 mins ago

                        Twas a fine Freudian slip!

                    2. toerag
                      • 12 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      A shrubbery, with a little path down the middle

                      1. toerag
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        I have been a'lurking

    2. Charlie Price
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I joined your league sir as soon as it became available. If you fancy some Head To Head jousting against a different warrior every week this season then simply use the following code:

      k7hzh6

      I will lower the drawbridge ready for your arrival.

      Open Controls
      1. toerag
        • 12 Years
        just now

        i will lurk ...Belowwwww..

  5. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Nailedness in order from most to least?
    A. Pau Torres
    B. Mings
    C. Carlos
    D. Ezra

    1. Khark
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      ACDB

      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Thanks

    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      I think it’s just too early to call yet. I’d be surprised if Pau wasn’t nailed, but the rest we’ll have to wait and see how pre season pans out.

      1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Yep, wouldn't surprise me if the manager didn't even know yet.

      2. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Thanks, very true. I really like the look of villa, exploring which options to pick. Seems like more value in the defence. I guess Cash and Moreno are fairly nailed, so maybe I should stick to looking at those 2?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Yeah I think that seems best initially. Moreno is currently injured but has serious attacking threat & I think he's a great option. Cash currently has no competition at RB since Young has left (maybe Chambers at a stretch) but I hear Villa are looking for another RB. Also slightly wary of his nailedness once they do bring in someone new as it seemed like Emery actually preferred Young at times last season even when Cash was ostensibly fit

  6. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Team (A) has Salah, Team (B) does not. Which one do you prefer?

    (A)
    Fabianski (Areola)
    TAA, Saliba, Botman, Pinnock (Beyer)
    Salah, Rashford, Martinelli, Eze, Mbeumo
    Haaland (4.5, 4.5)

    (B)
    Fabianski (Areola)
    TAA, Saliba, Pinnock (Botman, Beyer)
    Rashford, Saka, Martinelli, Díaz, Eze
    Haaland, Gakpo (4.5)

    (B) is more balanced and flexible. (A) has Salah. What do you say?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      A

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Thank you

    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      I’m all in on Salah this year, so A for me

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Let's go! Cheers mate

    3. Khark
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      So its essentially

      Salah Mbuemo 4.5Striker

      VS

      Saka Diaz Gakpo

      I'd say B... but having Diaz and Gakpo to me feels like you're just trying to cover Salah as best as possible. Better options than them at their price points IMO. Could get like Wissa instead of Gakpo and have another 1.5m to upgrade elsewhere

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Thanks! For the insight and for making things a lot more simple than I did lol

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      B. I don’t think 4-5-1 is a good structure as too inflexible. Having said that not sure I would want to start with triple Liverpool so not that keen on team as set up

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Many thanks mate, always helpful

    5. toerag
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      a

  7. Tasty Jerk
    • 11 Years
    2 hours ago

    Eze looking sharp, 1-0 v Brøndby so far, JRS with the goal, hopefully we dont send him out on loan again this season.

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Eze nailed on my team from day 1. JRS could be gold, innit?

      Thoughts on Guéhi as one of my 4.5ers, mate?

      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        54 mins ago

        Agreed, Eze also day 1 for me as well. Yeah JRS looks the business and would be nice to see him get integrated into the first team this season than another loan and yeah Guéhi a pretty good choice at that price point especially with Roy for 1 more season.

    2. Khark
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Think im being thick here but whose JRS? Thanks

      1. Tasty Jerk
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - not a FFP player "yet" but doing himself no harm on todays showing. 50/50 he stays with first team/goes on loan again. Had a storming season on loan for Charlton last season https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r94Z9agpiIA

  8. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Perth West Ham on telly. Odd...

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Is Giordano Colli playing for the Glory? Imagine if his name was Edward!

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Game's already finished. Ended 2-6. Bowen scored a brace. Don't know about Colli 😛

        1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Perth where never going to win with E. Colli!

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Ahh I get it! The bacteria...

  9. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Please:

    A. Saliba, Shaw, Andreas / fodder (4-5-1)
    B. Guéhi, Pinnock, Andreas, Wissa (3-5-2)
    C. Saliba, Pinnock, Mbeumo / fodder (4-5-1)
    D. Guéhi, Pinnock, Bowen / fodder (4-5-1)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      A

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Thanks for your help, mate

    2. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      57 mins ago

      The one that isn't 4-5-1
      But maybe spread some funds so you don't need Wissa and Andreas in your GW1 eleven.

    3. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      C quite easily imo

    4. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Personally prefer a 352 formation this season do has to be B

  10. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Strongly gravitating towards this lot -

    Areola
    Shaw - Porro - Estupinan
    Rashford - Son - Saka - Martinelli - Foden
    Haaland - Jesus

    Hennessey - Bell - Beyer - Archer

    Just need Areola to be nailed. 🙂

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      This information will come in handy one day. I'm going to magnet it to mine larder for future reference.

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      A nailed Areola? Whatever you're into mate!

    3. toerag
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Nail 'em up.
      Nail some sense into 'em

  11. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is using Bench Boost in GW1 a viable option?
    Given that this season is likely to be 'more normal' than previous years, I'm tempted to use it from the off. The chances of using a wildcard just before a double-gameweek is looking pretty unlikely. With the unpredictability of the start of the season, I'm tempted by it. Thoughts?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Honestly, I think its a bad idea to play it in the most unpredictable of all GWs. And I don't think its binary choice between GW1 / making WC2 subservient to BB. But then I like to carry quite a strong, deep squad later in the season so I actually like the chip more than most

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Similar. GW1 tends to be unpredictable. Teams aren't fully fit or gelled and strange results occur.

        1. adstomko
          • 7 Years
          just now

          The GW1 unpredictability still strangely persuades me to use BB, though. I think Bournemouth & Sheffield Utd could win their first matches, and some of their options are only £4.5-£5.5m. Their fixtured are tough afterwards, but I think Bournemouth could still score against the top sides looking at how they'll play under Iraola

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      I think it's reasonable to consider, but you need more reason to do it based specifically on the players and fixtures.

      1. adstomko
        • 7 Years
        just now

        So my current draft has Sanchez, Kluivert, Ndiaye & Ahmedhodžić on the bench, who I think can all get returns in GW1, and even in later gameweeks due to their playing style

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I always save mine for a double game week. However, when I looked back at my last season I had most points on my bench in a single week. In fact twice I had single weeks with more points on my bench, so I think a single game week is feasible, but not week 1 for the reasons already stated.

    4. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      save it for the usual dgwk later in the season and play it the gwk after your 2nd w/c ,real chance of having 30 players

  12. 21sutcliffeh
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Sterling + 4.0m def
    OR
    Eze + Botman

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Sterling is execrable.

      1. toerag
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        😆

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      B

    3. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      E+B

    4. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not a fan of sterling or eze. B if I had to pick one

  13. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    Brennan Johnson at Brentford could be gold.

    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      How much gold?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Well worth his FPL price I reckon!

        1. toerag
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          5 Groats?

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Is that rumoured? Could have an impact on Wissa so might need to reconsider him if that happens

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Rumours of Villa and Brentford going for him apparently!

    3. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Looking like villa are front runners for him

      1. Men in green tights
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        That's what I've heard but transfers are taking a bit of time at the moment in and out of Forest

  14. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    I don’t see Zinchenko in many teams. Surely he will start most games?

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Always seems to be injured.

    2. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah he'll start most games. But Gabriel will start near enough every game.

  15. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who about 5.0 and 5.5m mids we seemed to have missed them out ?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Get Rice while you still can!

  16. Drexl Spivey
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Lost on the Mitoma thing, personally. And Mbuemo.

    1. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Mbeumo's appeal is clear as day

      1. Men in green tights
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Agree with this

      2. toerag
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        indeed

      3. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wissa + £0.5m looks more attractive to my eyes, with three up front.

  17. Dat Guy Welbz
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Jack Grealish seriously going under the radar at £7.5 million.

    1. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Prefer. Foden at the moment

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      cant be doing with him,his dopey hairband and even dopier socks are hideous

    3. toerag
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      im on foden atm too, forsooth

    4. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Problem is Foden at the same price.

    5. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Grealish: 12G+A in 2063 mins
      Foden: 16G+A in 1843 mins

      1. Men in green tights
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        As usual good for stats which I appreciate. This season hopefully Dozen should play more game time with gundo gone and being injury free . What's your thoughts

        1. toerag
          • 12 Years
          just now

          foden will go central 1st few games i expect

          1. toerag
            • 12 Years
            just now

            and stay if it works

        2. Men in green tights
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Predictive text I hate it should be Foden not dozen

          1. toerag
            • 12 Years
            just now

            😆

      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Foden got 18G+A, even better

  18. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Whatever about midfielders, I think I'm sold on Mateta as 3rd forward.

