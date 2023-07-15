Here we continue our look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price list, this time focusing on the best £6.0m-£7.5m FPL midfielders.

KAORU MITOMA

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) scored seven goals and assisted nine for Brighton and Hove Albion last season, despite beginning the campaign as a fringe player.

The electrifying left-winger had to wait until Gameweek 15 for his first goal, but became a template FPL pick soon after, playing a significant role in the Seagulls’ qualification for the UEFA Europa League.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Mitoma placed first among teammates for shots in the box, big chances and non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI).

Above: Brighton players sorted by non-penalty expected goal involvement (xGI) under Roberto De Zerbi in 2022/23

He failed to find the net in all of his final 12 Premier League outings, fluffing eight big chances, but with a full pre-season under his belt, could well improve upon his return of 138 points.

Mitoma feels like Brighton’s go-to attacker, but there are other options to consider.

Pascal Gross (£6.5m) finished as Albion’s top points scorer in FPL last season, with 17 attacking returns from 37 starts, despite often being deployed in a central midfield role or at right-back. He may even take penalties following the departure of Alexis Mac Allister (£6.0m), which is something to look out for in the pre-season friendlies.

Solly March (£6.5m), meanwhile, offers an all-round threat and was the best of the trio for big chances created from De Zerbi’s appointment onwards.

Brighton have four home fixtures in the first six Gameweeks of 2023/24, but the schedule toughens up after the visit of West Ham United.

JAMES MADDISON

James Maddison (£7.5m) ended 2022/23 with 10 goals and nine assists, an impressive return given that Leicester City were relegated.

Now, his arrival at Tottenham Hotspur adds creativity to a side that struggled last term, as they finished eighth and failed to qualify for Europe. To try and rectify that, they’ve appointed Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian is expected to move away from the five-man backline of Antonio Conte to his favoured 4-3-3, where Maddison should play as an advanced central midfielder. He is also likely to take on a large share of free kicks and corners.

Expect interest to ramp up in Gameweek 3, then, when Spurs meet Bournemouth, plus newly-promoted Burnley and Sheffield United, in quick succession.

Dejan Kulusevski (£7.0m) and Richarlison (£7.0m) are both similarly priced but suffered underwhelming 2022/23 campaigns, and they’ll need to produce something special in pre-season to be considered.

BRYAN MBEUMO

Bryan Mbeumo (£6.5m) has made the switch from forward to midfielder, having made 22 starts as a right-winger last season, compared to 14 as a striker.

He scored nine and assisted nine in 2022/23 and will now have to step up in the absence of Ivan Toney (£8.0m), who will not return until January from his ban.

Mbeumo, who is a creator as well as a goalscorer, is potentially on penalties at Brentford, too, having deputised for Toney from 12 yards twice in the past. That arguably gives him the edge over other £6.5m midfielders.

Furthermore, the Bees face only one of last season’s top seven sides in the first seven Gameweeks, handing Mbeumo a platform to start strongly.

RAHEEM STERLING

Raheem Sterling (£7.0m) will be hoping to get back to his best under Mauricio Pochettino, having managed just 101 points last season, courtesy of six goals and four assists from 28 Premier League appearances.

His lackluster campaign has seen his price tumble by £3.0m, but a new manager could potentially make all the difference.

The opening fixtures for Chelsea, especially after Gameweek 1, are excellent, so while question marks remain over the player, he could potentially become a value pick.

In addition, Chelsea’s lack of European football should mean less rotation, also allowing Pochettino further time to prepare on the training pitch.

Elsewhere, Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.5m) will be hoping for improved fortunes, having dropped by half a million after a goalless start to life at Stamford Bridge.

JACK GREALISH/PHIL FODEN

Manchester City’s Jack Grealish and Phil Foden both cost £7.5m and could benefit from a kind opening schedule.

Grealish hit double figures for assists in 2022/23 and became a near-nailed-on pick in Pep Guardiola’s post-World Cup XI’s, making the left-flank his own. He also upped his goal threat after returning from Qatar, registering a goal attempt every 44.3 minutes, compared to 78 on average between Gameweeks 1-16.

Above: Jack Grealish’s goal threat pre (left) and post (right) World Cup in 2022/23 (average per appearance)

As for Foden, he was in and out of the Man City side but still scored 11 and assisted seven. With Ilkay Gundogan gone and Kevin De Bruyne (£10.5m) an injury doubt for Gameweek 1, we could even see Foden transition into a central midfield role in the early weeks, which is something to keep an eye on in pre-season.

Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m) supplied 12 assists in 2022/23 but has recently been the subject of reports that Al Ahli are readying a bid for him, while Bernardo Silva’s (£6.5m) future also remains uncertain.

EBERECHI EZE

Eberechi Eze (£6.5m) was excellent after Roy Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace earlier this year.

Under the former England manager, he scored six goals and assisted two in 10 matches, making him the second-highest-scoring midfielder from Gameweek 29 onwards, only behind Mohamed Salah (£12.5m).

Keeping up that form will be a tough ask, but if he can, it goes without saying he’ll be a great asset to own.

It’s also worth noting Eze stepped up and converted a penalty in April, so if he remains on spot-kicks, he’ll be hard to ignore when Palace’s fixtures fall kindly (Gameweeks 11-15 looks particularly tasty).

OTHERS TO CONSIDER

If Luis Diaz (£7.5m) can nail down a spot in Liverpool’s starting XI he carries real potential, having averaged 4.8 points per start last term. There is plenty of competition in the Reds frontline, but new signings Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) and Mac Allister are at least expected to line up in central midfield.

The early fixtures are mixed for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as a home match with Bournemouth in Gameweek 2 is surrounded by trips to Chelsea and Newcastle United. They also have five away fixtures in their first eight, which is worth considering.

Elsewhere, Kai Havertz (£7.5m) could find it tough to become Arsenal’s main man, given that Bukayo Saka (£8.5m), Martin Odegaard (£8.5m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£8.0m) all feel under-priced.

Most FPL managers will probably overlook Mason Mount (£7.0m), given how popular Marcus Rashford (£9.0m) and Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) will be. However, he could share set pieces and will still get forward even if he’s deployed as a no. 8. It’s also worth remembering Mount returned 11 goals and 11 assists whilst at Chelsea in 2021/22, so there is potential at £7.0m.

Jarrod Bowen’s (£7.0m) early schedule is likely to deter investment, with West Ham United facing Chelsea, Brighton, Man City and Liverpool in their first six matches.

Moving further down the price list, Miguel Almiron (£6.5m) has risen £1.5m but his form dropped off in 2023, so Nottingham Forest duo Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.0m) and Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) might be better options.

Gibbs-White, who has scored the last two penalties awarded to Steve Cooper’s side, finished 2022/23 with eight attacking returns in his final seven games and supplied 12 assists overall. Meanwhile, Johnson has gone from forward to midfielder and got eight goals in his previous campaign.

Meanwhile, Jacob Ramsey (£6.0m) would ordinarily be a good pick but may well be injured for Gameweek 1 after injuring his ankle whilst on England U21 duty.