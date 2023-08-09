531
  1. lordkippe
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    A: Salah, Nketiah, Beyer(Bench)
    B : Martinelli, Jackson, Chilwell(Bench)

    1. The Biscuitmen
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Wouldn't hold too much hope on Nketiah, think it comes down to how much you think you need Salah in GW2. Personally would go for B.

    2. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Salah + J.Pedro if dont already have

  2. Cluckfuster
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Options...

    A) Haaland
    B) Kane & Salah

    The rest of my squad is negotiable but these guys seem to be the main sticking point.

    All three involves compromising everything else in my team.

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Haaland and one of Kane or Salah means only one compromise

      1. Cluckfuster
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        That's a fine point.
        But which one?

    2. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      It’s B all day isn’t it, the only headache is captain

    3. FantasyClub
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      I’ve gone with Kane & Salah.

  3. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    Anyone considered a Big 3 up top ? Watkins Kane Haaland or is more even spread with midfield better and more flexible for change ?

    1. patricio33
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I've considered it, but it just feels a bit top heavy. I prefer a bit more balance throughout the squad, especially in the first few GWs. But if it feels right, go for it! That would be an exciting lineup.

  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Bruno or Odegard?

    Have Gabriel, Saka and Rashford

    1. Lukakus talking
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Bruno for pens

    2. richvar
      56 mins ago

      Odergard for me. I had him last year when he raked in the points. I think he is a good, often overlooked asset.

    3. Forza Napoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      I think Bruno is potentially more useful when Rashford is on the left, rather than the 9. Would go Odegaard until Hojlund is looking match fit.

    4. patricio33
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Odegaard for me. Bruno just doesn't feel right....

  5. Lukakus talking
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Pretty set on most of this team:

    Johnstone (Turner)

    Gabriel/Chilwell/Botman (Bell/Beyer)

    Saka/Rashford/Salah/Eze (Chukwuemeka)

    Haaland/Wakins/Pedro

    Debating
    (a) Johnstone/Rashford or
    (b) Onana/Bruno.

    Any suggestions gratefully received! Thanks in advance

    1. How I met your Mata
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      a for me

      and personally Id have martinelli over watkins

    2. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A i think

  6. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Feeling pretty set... G2G?

    Pickford
    Stones - Gabriel - Saliba - Estupinan
    Salah - Rashford - Bruno - Saka
    Haaland - J.Pedro

    4 - 4.5 - 4.5 - 4

  7. How I met your Mata
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Is Maddison worth the extra 1Mill over the likes of Mbeumo/Mitoma?

    1. Lukakus talking
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Depends on whether Kane stays. If he leaves, I think Maddison's assist potential goes through the floor

      1. SINGH
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        AGREED. I HAVE MADS BUT IF KANO LEAVINGS THEN I THROWINGS MADS OUTINGS

    2. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm keeping an eye on Maddison for GW 3 onwards. Got MTB to upgrade my 6.5 (Eze at the moment).

  8. SINGH
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    JOTA OR LUIS DIAZ?

    JOTA LIMITED MINS AS I FEEL LUIS DIAZ WILL START MOST GAMES AS HE DID LAST SEASON BEFORE INJURY

    1. How I met your Mata
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      If both nailed Jota but diaz more nailed for me so Diaz

      1. SINGH
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        thanks

    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      ow my freakin ears

      1. SINGH
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        sorry lol

    3. Raiser153
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      Diaz - save the 0.5

      1. SINGH
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        thanks - I feel Klopp favours Diaz than Jota

  9. Nozzer7474
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Looked at the Salah no Salah option and currently on the below to give me so bench cover.
    Pickford
    Chilwell / Estu / Gabriel
    Saka / Salah / Eze / Maddison
    Haaland / Pedro / Watkins

    Areola / Andreas / Baldock / Beyer

    Got 0 ITB. Tried to go a bit punty on a couple of the picks. Andreas is 5.5 so are there better 5.5 or cheaper options in MID getting minutes?

  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    Draft A:

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Estu, Botman
    Salah, Rashford, Saka, Mitoma, Bruno Fernandes
    Joao Pedro, Haland

    Bench: Areola, Bell, Mubamba, Baldock

    Draft B:

    Onana
    Stones, Estu, Gabriel
    Saka, Odegard, Maddison, Bruno, Rashford
    J. Pedro, Haland

    Subs: Areola, Chilwell, Bell, Mubamba

    1. Fishface
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      For me, the No Salah option gives you a better all rounded team without compromise! pretty much same team as myself

      1. 2001: A Space Origi
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I think you need Salah to start, then see how 2-3 weeks pan out, then you have money to make 3 changes if you need to swap him out for best options...If he is doing what he usually does, then you are laughing and keep him.

