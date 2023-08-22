367
  1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Gabriel + Shaw > Chilwell + Gusto or Henry?

    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Chilwell & Henry. Losing Shaw ahead of Forest at home is a risk of course.

  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is this BB worthy? *Depending on Maddison fitness

    Turner (mun)
    Pedro (WHU)
    Henry (CRY)
    Gusto (LUT)

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      God no, wait for a double

    2. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      save it.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      If Turner were home then you'd have a stronger case.

      Waiting for a double is all well and good but you might not have fit substitutes by then without hits or using 2 chips into it.

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thanks guys!

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      If you knew that Pedro starts for sure, I'd say you have a case.

  3. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    I think Foden will outscore Rashford in the next two GWs

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      It's not really that bold of a prediction when you compare fixtures.

      City - shu (A) and FUL (H)
      United - NOT (H) and ARS (A)

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        It's not bold no, but there's a guy on the last place confidently informing us that we "don't know how to play the game" if we think so.

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I guess everyone is entitled to their own opinions

    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      All due respect, we don't know if Foden will even play in both GW.

      Pep likes to keep players and FPL on it's toes.

      Even still, he could outscore Rash over two weeks, especially the way that Rash misses big chances.

  4. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    2FT. Best option? Although I'd like to WC, planning to save for now.

    Pickford
    Shaw, Saliba, Estupinan
    Salah, Rashford, Foden, Saka, Mitoma
    Haaland, JP

    (Turner, Beyer, Archer, Baldock)

    A) Salah -> Mbeumo
    B) Salah & Archer -> Mbeumo & Jackson/Wissa
    C) Pickford -> Sanchez/Areola
    D) JP -> Nketiah
    E) Baldock -> Gusto

    Cheers

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd seriously consider C.

      I also think it's worth holding the wildcard because the prevailing view changes after each game, nevermind each week.

      Also the transfer window isn't closed so holding until September is prudent.

      Good luck.

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers mate. Yeah I'm holding for sure - each week we're learning more and more and I tend to WC around 4-6, will probably be the same this season. I'm a little torn between C and E currently, but C does sound like the most sensible. Do you prefer Sanchez or Areola? The former for me, I think.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I've not thought much about their respective merits. Probably Sanchez but that's more instinctive.

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      C-Thinking abut it myself

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Are you swaying towards Sanchez or Areola? Sanchez for me I think due to fixtures and the rotation with Turner looks pretty decent

  5. fylde2022
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    A) Rashford & Pedro out, Foden & Wissa in (free)

    B) Gabriel & Pedro out, Henry & Wissa in (free)

    C) Gabriel, Rashford, Pedro out, Foden, Henry, Wissa in (-4)

    Onana
    Chilwell Estupinan Gabriel
    Mbeumo Mitoma Rashford Saka Salah
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Colwill Mubama Baldock

    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      B for me - losing Rash before Forest could well backfire.

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B. Keep Rashford

      1. fylde2022
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers guys.

  6. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    anyone transfer worth a hit? 0m in the bank
    Onana
    Chilwell Estupiñan Saliba
    Foden Saka Ødegaard Rashford B.Fernandes
    Alvarez Haaland(C)

    correct bench order?
    Turner Gusto Colwill Archer

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      No, good team. Like the City triple up

  7. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Either of these any good?
    A. Pickford to Sanchez
    B. Watkins - Alvarez or Jackson?

    Currently own Chilwell, Haaland & Foden for context.

    1. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Probably A unless you really fancy Alvarez. Watkins has Burnley away so could score well too.

  8. HarryFPL
    10 mins ago

    Gabriel + Bruno + Pedro -> Udogie + Foden + Jackson

    Is this worth the -4?

    1. Moneymar
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Not -4 no

  9. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Martinelli and Eze to Foden and Mbeumo?

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yeah

  10. Camino Aleatorio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Chelsea are spending money like it does not matter at all. Yet still suck.

    This is amazing to watch. It's like giving an FPL manager 150M to start the season and that manager still has a 7 figure rank.

  11. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    2 ft so thinking rashford and Pedro > martinelli and alvarez. Sounds solid?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Martinelli?! I would suggest to look elsewhere. Not looking great in current setup

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Really he was Great ar home last season and fulham next

    2. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’d go Foden if you don’t have him rather than Marti

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Got foden

    3. HK123FC
      4 mins ago

      Not sold on martinelli atm

      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Ok why not?

  12. I AM THE FPL MONSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best pairing for the next 3(ish) GW's?

    A) Saliba & J Pedro

    B) Udogie & Nketieh

    C) Gusto & Alvarez

    1. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  13. antis0cial
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gabriel to Gusto worth it for a few weeks before WC? Kabore Baldock would be the def bench cover (plus Pedro)

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes but maybe for gw4?!

  14. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Looks like March could be the BHA asset to own...in a free scoring team

    Seems he's changed his game a bit; Lots more shots and getting further forward than last year...

    Already transferred him in for Maddison so just retrospectively justifying the rage transfer...support appreciated

  15. HK123FC
    3 mins ago

    Are both rashford and Bruno likely to drop in price this week?

  16. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Pedro to:

    A) Jackson
    B) Alvarez

    Cheers.

  17. shiek2134
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    In a bit of a dilemma, have decent ITB but am nervous about Maddison injury and Pedro price drop / playing time. To me the logical play to ensure a full XI with good return is swapping Maddison for Foden or Mbeumo. Only 1 FT. Is that the move?

    Ederson
    Chilwell Estupinan Saliba
    Martinelli Bruno Rashford Saka Maddison*
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Kabore Trusty Mubama

    1. shiek2134
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Also, is Kabore startable vs. Chelsea?

  18. Captain Warlock
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Pep sitting out next 2 games does throw caution to anyone buying City player ?
    https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66581265

