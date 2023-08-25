576
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    I must be the most boring player this week. None of my outfield ten has less than 22% ownership and Haaland is captain.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Really boring top post too.

      1. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why a negative reply like that?

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Figure they deserved it.

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nah. Just means the game is boring.

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I think the WC teams with their Chelsea & City attack could steal a march on my Salah team.

  2. Dollyems15
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Pickford
    Chilwell, estu, gabriel
    Antony, rashford, saka, mitoma, mbuemo.
    Wissa, Haaland.

    Subs, turner, Watkins, Shaw, kabore.

    Good to go or should I take a hit to remove Shaw and then put Gabriel on bench or leave as it is?

  3. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which combo on WC?

    1. Ederson & Saliba
    2. Onana & Gvardiol

    1. theodosios
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      1

    2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

    3. iL PiStOlErO
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Have 2 myself but if you can choose then 1 yes.

  4. iL PiStOlErO
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Not completely sure about that bench...Szobo as first sub? Gusto instead of Gabriel maybe?

    Onana
    Gabriel Estupian Gvardiol
    Rash Saka Foden March
    Haaland(C) Wissa Watkins

    4.0 Szobo Gusto Hickey

  5. DF
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    I saw the anytime scorer odds posted yesterday. Anyone know where I can find them again? Ta

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hot topics, from the menu on your right

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        My bad. That's for only clean sheets

        I don't know X_X

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          just now

          https://twitter.com/FPL_Salah/status/1694646686990156013

          Abdul (FPL_Salah) does 'em every GW

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      You would think it would be in the hot topics, but it's not

  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Repost

    Who would you prefer long term irrespective of Pep.

    Alvarez or Jackson?

    1. sumatera
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jackson for me, he looks like he'll explode

    2. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Irrespective of pep is an interesting one... can't ignore a players manager. Either way, I think Jackson

    3. DF
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      For now I prefer alvarez. I'd like to see points from jackson before I consider him. Sterling looks like he might emerge as a very strong fpl option over the next few weeks too

  7. sumatera
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    I have 12 strong contenders

    Who to bench?

    Onana
    Chilwell Saliba Estupian Akanji (Beyer)
    Rash Saka Odergaard Mitoma (Anderson)
    Watkins Jackson Haaland

    Rash? Watkins? Other?

  8. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    WC Team...

    Ederson / Areola
    Estu / Chilwell / AWB / Saliba / Gusto
    Saka / Mbuemo / March / Foden / Sarr
    Jackson / Haaland / Watkins

    3.4m itb... thoughts? Any obvious holes? I quite like the flexibility I have with the money ITB... but also feels a bit wasted!

    Rock-bottomed 🙁

    1. sumatera
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't fancy AWB or Gusto
      Chilwell would be better

      Maybe upgrade Sarr

      Rest looks gtg

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I personally like the Sarr pick. Could be the new Andreas

  9. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mitoma/Wissa/City def?

  10. harrysponge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Play Salah

    B) Salah to Mbeumo (free)

    Thanks!

  11. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Would u wait a wk on selling Pedro ➡️Wissa/Jackson?

    Just Maddison ➡️Foden and save other ft?

    Have no Brentford tho ..

    Thanks

  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Get Mbeumo or go for a differential Sterling or Son?

