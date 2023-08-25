The Scout Picks are tripling up on Manchester City and Arsenal in Gameweek 3.

Our selection of the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for the round also includes a Chelsea double-up and two assets from Manchester United.

As ever, the Scout Picks is chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

This week, we line up in a 4-4-2 formation, coming in at £80.5m.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Andre Onana (£5.0m) gets the nod in the Scout Picks XI this weekend as Man Utd prepare to host Nottingham Forest.

The ball-playing ‘keeper has 11 points in his first two matches, which has come from one clean sheet, three save points and one bonus.

United have looked far too open in Gameweeks 1 and 2 but Old Trafford has been something of a fortress for them under Erik ten Hag. They have won their last seven Premier League matches on home turf, while their last defeat came in August last year.

As for Forest, they had the worst away record in the top flight last season and have scored just 12 goals on the road since winning promotion.

Luke Shaw (£5.5m) had been in the running for a place in the Scout Picks but injury has ruled him out of Gameweek 3.

DEFENDERS

Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) could be in for returns at both ends of the pitch against Luton Town.

The Hatters were the Championship’s lowest scorers in the top six last season, finding the net just 57 times.

Meanwhile, Chilwell is second among defenders for expected goal involvement (xGI) in 2023/24 so far, while no Chelsea player was the target of more passes in the final third in their last home match, when he earned an assist and had a goal ruled out by VAR.

With West Ham United coming to the Amex on Saturday evening, Pervis Estupinan (£5.2m) gets into the Scout Picks for the third week in a row.

The attack-minded full-back has registered the most shots and created the most chances among all defenders in the first two Gameweeks.

William Saliba (£5.2m) is the pick of the Arsenal defenders in Gameweek 3. The Gunners may not have been entirely convincing in 2023/24 so far, but they have seen off both Forest and Crystal Palace, with the Frenchman averaging 6.5 points per match.

Opponents Fulham, meanwhile, have looked largely toothless without the now-departed Aleksandar Mitrovic leading the line.

With the champions making the trip to Bramall Lane in Gameweek 3, a Man City defender should prove important.

That’s why Kyle Walker (£5.1m) is included in the Scout Picks for the first time this season, after Neale tipped him in his Scout Squad submission.

Pep Guardiola’s troops have conceded the fewest shots (13) over the first two Gameweeks, while Walker has played more key passes than any of his defensive colleagues so far.

MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Our champion this week will be announced in due course.

The Scout Picks are 2-0 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Tom Freeman, Marc Jobling and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.