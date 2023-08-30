70
  1. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    Anyone worth a hit?

    Pedro>7m

    Anderson>5.9m

    Saliba>6.6m

    Want to keep Saliba for the two away games coming up ideally.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hold imo

  2. FCRS1991
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Foden or Maddison in for Martinelli?

    Team:
    Pickford Onana
    Saliba Estu Chilwell Botman Tarkowski
    Saka Rashford Martinelli Mitoma Sterling
    Haaland Pedro Wissa

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Maddison for nailedness imo.

    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I went Foden. Easier fixtures.

  3. Chandler Bing
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    A. Pedro -> Jackson (-4)
    B. Play Saliba

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      If you go A, you're going to play Jackson over Saliba?

      If yes, A.

      1. Chandler Bing
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes. Saliba is benched if I do A.

    2. RoyaleBlue
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      A and captain him 😉 otherwise B

    3. I Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  4. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    It looks likes Chelsea are going to buy Cole Palmer for 45 million, how many players can they buy haha.

    1. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      If they got him on a 9-year deal, that would only cost them £5m per season, in terms of FFP.

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      he looks like a good player, but not sure how much gametime he'll get or what his best position is, imo ESR would have been a good fit for them on loan until January, he would have got the gametime he needs playing as a number 10 which is arguably his best position, and Chelsea would have someone to fill the void until Nkunku is back, so good business for everybody

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      They can buy everybody as long as they give them a hugely long contract. Ridiculous loophole in the FFP rules (& a suicidal business model imo)

      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        All Chelsea need is 3 out of 4 signings to be a success then they make a profit. Worst case scenario they ship off the duds on loan deals.

  5. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    As an Eze owner, I think it would be madness to bring him in this week over Maddison or Sterling.

    Doing it to fund a move for Trippier next week is over planning in my opinion. He is a great footballer so passes the eye test, but the Palace players aren't on his level without Zaha and Olise in the team.

    They aren't going to score enough goals this season and the burden on him is too high. I will be looking to get rid next week if he blanks again versus Wolves.

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      its true Palace wont score many goals, but the ones they do score Eze will have a high chance of being involved so that evens it out a little

      1. Bullet Eder
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Maddison plays the same role as Spurs, he is the spark and chief creator and they are likely to score a lot more goals than Palace. I appreciate he is more expensive, but someone like Diaby at Villa is still a better option than Eze at the same price range in my opinion.

    2. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’m trying to figure out who to replace Mitoma or Etsu with. I’m considering Mitoma to Eze. The prob I got is I will bench etsu this gw but then prob won’t play him again for another 3gw’s. The safer move is Etsu to Man City Def but I really think Eze will get something this week.

    3. Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah I’m keeping Eze this gw then probably shipping for Maddison, regardless of how many points he gets this gw.

  6. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    How does Gabriel, Martinelli, Pedro -> Udogie, Madds, Antonio-4 sound?

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      It sounds mostly good.

      I'm not entirely sold on a -4 just before an international break.

      All the moves out are good; just not sure about Antonio in (altho' targeting Luton makes a lot of sense), given the other forward options. And WHU have MCI, LIV, and NEW in their next four (albeit with SHU in there too). Would you bench him for the others?

      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks
        Yeah I'd probably bench depending on fixtures.
        Would probably play Mitoma in that case

  7. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Sterling price change happened. No need to worry about that transfer until this time on Friday.

    1. McSauce
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      going up again this evening 0.2 on the week

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Say whaaat?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          His price will rise again. Maybe tonight. As simple as that.

          1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            15 mins ago

            Real helpful.

            1. Athletico Timbo
              • 2 Years
              8 mins ago

              Use this

              https://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/Home/IndexAndroid

              1. Athletico Timbo
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                Prices are not always accurate. For eg Sterling was predicted to rise last night and didn’t. There are wcs being used at the montane that distorts the projections. I’d guess he won’t rise personally but you never know.

                1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Yah agreed re: WC.

                  I've got cash in the bank so I could hold off 'til after Chelsea's game this eve (tho' he probably won't need to play) - but also would like to take advantage of a price rise.

              2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                I saw that! I assumed the 100+ was for his rise from 7 to 7.1

                1. Athletico Timbo
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  No I think it was Saturday the first rise

                  1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    1 min ago

                    Wow that was rapid.

                    Thanks!

  8. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Diaz > Sterling worth it?

    1. Heskey Time
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I don’t think so

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Doubt it. However, if you are in a position where your team is going to be "behind" optimal team too much, it could be worth considering.

    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not this week I think

  9. Heskey Time
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    On WC,

    A) Eze and Watkins
    B) mbuemo and Isak

    I have a strong front 8 that’s covers the bad fixtures for Eze and Mbuemo

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    2. RoyaleBlue
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Don't have him, but if I did I own Mbuemo I wouldn't be benching him at all

      1. Heskey Time
        • 9 Years
        just now

        NEW (away) is a very benchable game IMO

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Forest v Burnley could be interesting, in who plays out of the first team squad tonight.

    Also, you'd think both Sheffield United and Everton will go out to win their cup game tonight. It would be a bit early to be concentrating on the league.

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Everton need to play their strongest team to get a win under their belt and stop their fans from having a complete meltdown

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        11 mins ago

        Disagree. If you can’t beat the team bottom of the football league with a second team you may as well pack up and go home and take up another hobby like knitting

        1. lugs
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          i mean they haven't even scored a goal yet, they need the practice

          1. Athletico Timbo
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            I’d rather they were fresh for Saturday. Got a new striker now too so no bother.

            1. lugs
              • 6 Years
              just now

              its the Dyche way though, repetition, drill it in to the players his way of playing and don't rotate too much, i don't remember how he treated this cup with Burnley though, but he definitely needs a big W under his belt to take the pressure off a little

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why would SHU and EVE, both favourites for relegation, consider it to be a "bit early to be concentrating on the league"?

  11. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Jota, Sell or hold?
    If it looks like he'll be benched again this weekend, I'm slightly tempted to sell him for Bowen ahead of Luton. It would however be for a hit. Would you do it?

    1. Maradona Kebab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Hold if it would take a hit to move him on.

    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah probably.

  12. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Your predictions for Brighton-Newcastle?

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      1-2

    2. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      2-2

    3. Wild Card this!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      1:1

    4. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      cheers

  13. FPL Take the Hit
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Great article: thank you for sharing.
    Transfers can be bitter-sweet but always turn out sweetly-bitter used then thought spurned, only to find that it was James Maddison all along
    GW4

  14. McSauce
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Pickford
    Saliba Estu Chilwell
    Foden Rashford Bruno Mbeumo Saka
    Haaland(c) Jackson

    1 FT 2.4m ITB

    A) Save
    B) Rashford to Maddison
    C) Rashford to Sterling
    D) Rashford to Sterling

    If D it will be Bowen to Maddison in GW5

    1. tim
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Same team, same dilemma.

  15. drughi
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best option here people ?

    Pickford
    Gusto Estu Chilly
    Rashford Mbuemo Foden Salah Saka
    Pedro Haaland

    turner kabore saliba mubama

    A. Pedro and Saliba > Antonio and Udogie (bench estu or gusto)
    B. Rashford and pedro > Sterling and alvarez
    C. Rashford and pedro > Bowen and jackson
    D. Rashford, saliba and pedro > Maddison, udogie and jackson -4

    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      C then do Bowen to maddo next week

      1. drughi
        • 13 Years
        just now

        problem is I cant afford that

  16. beetlejuice
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you do Jota / Rashford to Maddison for a hit? If yes, which one?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No

  17. pnitishmk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    On WC

    A) Alvarez & Flekken/Vicario
    B) Isak & Ederson

  18. Carolinejowen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Great article! I regretted my sale of Maddison, but hindsight is a wonderful thing. I got rid of Stones and Gabriel early so that worked. Fpl is all swings and roundabouts. I've dumped Salah, for sterling and Maddisons return

  19. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Flekken Areola
    Chilwell Gusto Gvardiol Udogie Andersen
    Sterling Foden Maddison Saka Mbuemo
    Isak Haaland Archer

    Have this on WC, 4.0m itb just seems wrong…anything u would change?

    Thought Archer to Watkins but massive benching headache

  20. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Re the article above I never fell for that Maddison won't start rumour v Bournemouth. A lot of the articles used the words 'precautionary' and there was also the fact the Maddison walked of the pitch with a boot which was 'precautionary'.
    It seemed clear to me that Spurs were minding their prized asset.

