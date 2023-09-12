Our Big Numbers article explores the Premier League player and team data available in our Premium Members’ Area, presenting a selection of eye-catching statistics that may be of interest.

Although we’re only four Gameweeks into 2023/24 and the sample size is still small, some familiar patterns are emerging – from Erling Haaland (£14.1m) being top for shots to Bruno Fernandes (£8.4m) bossing the expected assists (xA) column.

We’ve run down the stand-out player statistics for this piece, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various teams to assess which Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets could shine in Gameweek 5.

Only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

6 FPL save points recorded by Bernd Leno (£4.6m) so far this season, more than any other goalkeeper in 2023/24.

90.0% of the shots that Alisson (£5.5m) has faced this season have been saved by the Liverpool shot-stopper. The Brazilian has the best save percentage among all top-flight goalkeepers. Robert Sanchez’s (£4.5m) figure, meanwhile, is the worst among regular starters, down at 54.5%.

104 successful passes registered by Andre Onana (£5.0m) in his first four matches; David de Gea had completed just 54 at the same stage last season.

5 successful crosses from open play registered by Ryan Giles (£4.5m) this season, the most by any Premier League defender. The Luton Town wing-back is offering assist potential ahead of Double Gameweek 7, with four key passes coming in three appearances.

7 goal attempts by Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro (£5.0m) in his last three matches; Destiny Udogie (£4.7m) has had one. However, six of Porro’s attempts have arrived outside of the box.

Above: Pedro Porro’s xG shot map in 2023/24. The blue dots are blocked efforts and red dots are misses.

2 of Ben Chilwell’s (£5.8m) four starts have resulted in the defender being substituted around the hour mark. Chilwell’s minutes-played-per-appearance average is currently 74.5.

8 successful corners delivered by Ashley Young (£4.5m) in 2023/24, the most of any FPL asset. No player has taken more corners in total (17), either.

24 penalty box touches registered by Pervis Estupinan (£5.3m), the most by any FPL defender this season. The attack-minded full-back has had six shots and created 12 chances across his first four appearances.

73 baseline bonus points (BBPS) registered by Joachim Andersen (£4.6m) in 2023/24, a total no other player can beat. Baseline BPS is simply a player’s bonus score with all the appearance, goals, assists and clean sheets stripped away.