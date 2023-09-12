304
  1. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Villa fans, who is the best option?
    A) Moreno
    B) Cash

    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Would've replied but I'm not a Villa fan.

      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Take a bow Andy_Social Mach II

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          word

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      it's Cash now, Moreno soon.

      ... both probably close over the season.

      I've been to Villa Park dozens of times but not a fan, hope that helps?

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Not a Villa fan but have been watching them very closely. Moreno (or Digne) I would say, although it may still be a few weeks til Moreno is ready start (surgery & months out). Cash's attacking stats are inflated by the game he played RW (v BUR, covering for Bailey injury). At RB, where he is probably needed now due to injuries, he's required to play a much more disciplined role. I think these stats are fairly representative of the difference:
      v BUR: 2 big chances, 6 shots, 6 penalty area touches, 1.29 xG.
      v EVE, 0 big chances, 0 shots, 0 penalty area touches, 0 xG.

      Digne, meanwhile, is racking up the crosses & creating a lot of chances. Its a key creative position for Emery & I wouldn't be at all surprised to see something like 12-14 assists coming from that spot (Digne/Moreno combined) across the season.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Also, Digne has put in 29 crosses (3rd among all defenders; Cash 2 crosses, even including the Burnley game) and created 10 chances (2nd of all defenders; Cash just 1)

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          YC/RC?

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Yes, I still live in fear of a petulant RC or an OG. Them's the risks when you tangle with trolls 😉

            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              Yeah, thems the risks with mavericks lol. I do agree with you tho. When he's good he's....

          2. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            5 YC out of 18 starts last season. So far 2/4

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          So basically you're saying I should pick Digne over Cash on my wildcard?

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            https://www.premierinjuries.com/teams/aston-villa

            According to this website, Moreno has a 25% chance of starting GW5. That means he should certainly be ready for GW6. I don't see Digne as having a future.

            It might also mean Cash stays as fullback to allow Moreno to maraud forward.

            1. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Cheers Andy!

            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              46 mins ago

              My expectation was more like Moreno would likely get increasing mins off the bench for 2-3 games first, given that its quite a demanding role & he's been out since April with surgery. But yeah, Digne is only a short-term pick really. I put him in on WC last week because I feel like his upside is worth it even for just a couple of starts (& it seemed to soon to just park Moreno there), but I can understand if that seems a bit too short-term for some, in which case maybe you just lineup Chilwell - Moreno GW8/9

    4. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      So far Cash for me. Bought in at 4.5 Not sure Moreno at 5.0 is worth it until he's proved that worth?

  2. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Son injury scare during the IB to put people off.

    19 pointer incoming.

    1. toerag
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      did you stutter? 😆

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Could say the same for Ferguson

  3. Winnerr
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Best trio?

    A) Salah, Sterling, Cash

    B) Rashford, Son, Trippier

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I like A because it has Salah

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      You're ok with injured Son?

  4. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Anybody have Haalands goals and assists records last season both home and away?

    As I remember he was a beast at home but not so much away?

    Am I remembering that right?

    Tempted to captain someone else when Man City are away

    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      His points last season were:
      272/35=7.8; home:161/18=8.9; away:111/17=6.5)
      13-5-6-17-17-9-6-23-6-2-13-7-1-13-6-2-2-6-17-2-4-6-2-10-4-6-12-12-14-8-8-2-7-1-5

  5. Erez Avni
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    1 FT 2.2 ITB

    Turner
    Gabriel Estu Chilwell
    Mbuemo Saka Bruno Rashford Foden
    Haaland Jackson

    Pickford Gusto Baldock Mubamba

    A. Foden to Son
    B. Rashford to Son

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Similar team, I was thinking to roll?

      1. Erez Avni
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        I’m too tempted by Son and too annoyed by Foden…

        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Foden has been ticking along don't you think?

          1. Erez Avni
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            yes maybe bur with pep you’ll never know

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Getting an injured player in?

      1. Erez Avni
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        confirmed?

  6. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Lost 16 points by not captaining Haaland last week. Don't think I'll be making that mistake anytime soon.
    16 points is salvageable, but any more and it'd be season over.

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Betting against Haaland in the first half of season, almost made me rage quit the game. It was only the post world cup restart that kept me playing.

      1. FootballLover
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Can painfully relate. Perma cap Haaland makes the game too boring, but not captaining makes you 8mil OR and lose interest. Think I'll go 1st option from now on

      2. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        There were times later to go for Saka, Salah and Rashford as captain options when they were in form, but they don't look like regular haulers at the minute.

    2. Babit1967
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I’m going to captain Maddison, Spurs playing Angeball, I can’t afford Son without a hit & Maddison has been getting returns, home to Sheffield UTD , what can go wrong?

      1. FootballLover
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I'd cap Maddison if I had. Also Salah, Son, maybe even Bruno. But I'm traumatised by big Erling.

    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Last year's winner only gave him the armband 50% of the time...

      Some would say got lucky, some would say he picked his fights.

      Fine if you want to, you do you, but I can't see myself putting the armband on Haaland for GW5 or GW8 tbh...

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Aye, its quite the conundrum. Boredom with permacapping & a compulsive desire to beat the template with alternative C picks are definitely a factor for me. Last season I even went down an EO rabbithole & benched him a few times - thinking that if I'm not capping him & his points are detrimental to my OR, why not start someone else? But soon found that benching a hat-trick hurts a lot more than just non-capping 😆

      But here I am again, going against him 2/4 so far & still not entirely sure what my strategy is this season tbh

    5. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Live by the sword, die by the sword. If I had to captain Haaland every week, I wouldn’t play FPL

  7. Adammuzz47
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    A) Trippier & A Periera

    B) Chilwell & Mitoma

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B for me

      1. Adammuzz47
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        I think fixtures favour choice A though.

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      B

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      id be cautious with Periera for now, need Jimenez to kick on for him to do well imo

      Iwobi could even be the one if he carries over Everton form

  8. Unconstitutional
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    How would you get rid of Pedro here?

    Flekken (Turner)
    Estupinian, Chilwell, Udogie (Colwill, Baldock)
    Sterling, Salah, Maddison, Bruno, Saka
    Haaland, Pedro, (Mubama)

    Was considering Pedro to Alvarez and Bruno to Mbuemo but feels a bit like chasing points.

    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      How much ITB?

      1. Unconstitutional
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Zero, 2 FTs

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      could take a punt on Jimenez (nice fixtures, good chance of pens). otherwise id sell on of Saka/Bruno/Sterling

    3. zon
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Morris

    4. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Edouard?

  9. Mirec007
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    What do you think? Is it good idea to play 4-5-1 with one beast (Haaland) and cheap attackers on the bench (Archer, Semenyo)?

    In this case I can have really strong and stable defence with offensive players and with great chance to CS (Chillwell, Estu, Dias, Tripier…) and strong midfiled (lot of really good midfielders (Saka, Son, Maddison, Bowen, Mbeumo…).

    What do you think? I am playing WC and really considering this opinion…

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      No. Also that's not a "really strong midfield" to make up for only one striker, you don't have Salah

      1. Mirec007
        just now

        Thanks, good point 😉 and what about this - with Salah

        Leno (Areola)
        Chilwell, Trippier, Ruben Dias, Estupinan (Baldock)
        Salah, Maddison, Bowen, Mbeumo, Diaby
        Haaland (Archer, Semenyo)

    2. putana
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      very few cleansheets this season and have been hard to predict. Could change though

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      there are good cheap striker options this year, not worth it

  10. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    What are these "Son leg strapped" rumours?

    1. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      People without a life or a job trying to cause a stir. It’s as if there isn’t a lineup coming out in half an hour and a Spurs press conference on Friday

      1. krawiecus
        • 2 Years
        52 mins ago

        True, but he did have a huge ice pack on his knee

      2. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        The game's already finished. Japan won but I'm told Son didn't take part.

      3. boc610
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        lol this is par for the course on FFS how do you not know this by now? an old timer like me remembers a time when people on here were creepily trying to find out of if walcotts wife was in labour or not

    2. putana
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      pic of him with ice wrapped around his knee

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/12/fpl-gameweek-5-the-player-and-team-stats/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26088529

    4. F4L
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      he had strapping on his right knee vs Burnley and got subbed early, guess he's just got a little niggle or something

  11. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Burn or Botman?

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      Neither

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      51 mins ago

      Botman long term as more nailed. Only worry is whether he's back from injury for GW5.

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      botman carries more threat iirc

    4. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      I'd aim higher.

      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Like tequila?

  12. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Tonali ruled out for Italy's match. Could mean Longstaff back at the weekend for Newcastle, which improves Trippier as an attacking option in my opinion.

    1. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Toon fan here - you're not in on Trippier yet?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        Do you think he will be rotated once UCL starts?

        1. krawiecus
          • 2 Years
          44 mins ago

          For sure, the question is in which competition does he not get rotated. Livramento and Hall are good

        2. Drexl Spivey
          • 5 Years
          39 mins ago

          Question was really aimed at gamers, not bottomless trolls.

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 2 Years
            33 mins ago

            How would a Final Fantasy fan know whether Trippier is a good FPL pick?

        3. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          30 mins ago

          I think Trippier starts every game that he's fit for, except maybe the league cup game. He's the leader on the pitch. Livramento will get some minutes, but mainly off the bench in my opinion.

          All guesswork at the minute, as we don't know Howe's plans. I think Howe will look to play his first choice defence as much as possible in league and UCL. The left back position is perhaps the one that may see most rotation, given the limitations of Burn and Targett, and the signing of Hall

      2. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Looking at Botman and/or Schar on my WC, though could be tempted by Trippier. Just think he's a little overpriced, then again budget isn't a huge factor at the minute.

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Now we're in the days of 5 subs, I think it will become common that the likes of Trippier starts 2 matches per week, but comes off early regularly.

          1. Hairy Potter
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yeah, Howe often subs off the front three, so that leaves two more subs for maybe a mid and fullback.

  13. F4L
    • 8 Years
    42 mins ago

    Stuck on whether to keep TAA on WC? Solid match vs Villa but as others point out more of a "quarter-back" role, even just playing CB and pinging balls over the top; he won't get many assists/goals playing there. Advanced midfield positions will be rarely occupied by him imo (like back end of last season, which earnt him the premium 8mil price tag) with Mac Allister in there and Szobo. Not concerned about CS potential, think Liverpool will get enough CS with only EL to contend with.

    so would you pick to keep TAA or Trippier? Will ditch one of them

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      If you're on a wildcard, surely you need to maximize being on wildcard and get both?

      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        cant afford, decided i want Salah; need him as a captaincy option

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Tripps not done much in 2023.

  14. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Here's a stat for ya:

    Crystal Palace have had more goal attempts than Man City so far this season.

    Time to change your perception of a Hodgson team?

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Feel like this was obvious towards the end of last season.

      If you’re only realising it now, well.

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Roy has gone all Marcus Aurelius.

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      Hodgson spoke about a big part of the reasoning behind going back to Palace being the youthful squad with attacking talent like Olise and Eze. He's been around the block and been successful in many countries and leagues, I don't think many people that watch football regularly think he's Mr. Park The Bus

  15. K1ng
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    I'm considering Rashford to Mbeumo?

    My team is below - please RMT.

    Ederson
    Estupinan - Gabriel - Colwill
    Bruno Fernandes - Saka - Maddison - Rashford - Sterling
    Haaland - Watkins

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Lovely. Why not lose Bruno though?

  16. Udogie-style
    36 mins ago

    Play both Gusto and Chilwell or bench one for Estu?

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      I'm benching Gusto for Estupiñán

    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Why not decide after the Chelsea press conference?

      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        FFSers have had enough of experts. Take your reasonable advice elsewhere please.

        1. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          There's no such thing as an expert. Refuse to subscribe to this site, youtube channels or any other snake oil salesmen. As Fleetwood Mac said... Go your own way...

      2. Udogie-style
        19 mins ago

        I will, but I was hoping to guage current opinion, incase it is inconclusive.

    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      I am currently benching Gusto and playing Estu, but not if we get some concrete James' news.

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Maybe it's just me but for all of Bournemouth's weaknesses, I don't think creating chances or scoring will be one of them. Chelsea haven't looked great against sides that can counter at pace and Bournemouth and attack directly so I'm not confident on a clean sheet

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Talking of which, I'm of a mind that their 4.5 striker - Semeyo? will outscore forum darling Archer.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          Maybe more exciting to watch but I wasn't too sure about his relative nailedness long-term since Bournemouth have so many wingers - Dango still to return from injury, Kluivert can play either side, Anthony, Sinisterra, possibly Hamed Traore (not sure if he'll play LW/CAM or both yet)

  17. boc610
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    so much like his knee, son likes his whiskey on the rocks

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      One giant kneepad is very cool in Korea these days. BTS and Blackpink both doing it.

      1. boc610
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        except thats not a kneepad thats an iceberg

        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          Even more cool. Peggy Gou approved.

  18. Ballzit
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Ferguson for Pedro? Will be priced out if I don’t move before Pedro drops tomorrow.

    Injury info makes it seem like typical placeholder for rest/staying with club on the break

    I thought about more elaborate moves, for Jesus or others, but all for a hit.

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      On the other hand, if Ferguson is injured, JP will have to start upfront. Seems like moving risk to risk

      1. Ballzit
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        True, just seems obvious that Ferguson has the upside

        1. krawiecus
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Maybe, although Pedro would.take penalties

    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Do it if you have a half decent bench.

      1. Ballzit
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Trent starting but likely to sit, then on bench: Ferguson (with transfer), Estupinan, Archer

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I don't think the Ferguson injury being a typical IB injury. I don't see him shying away from playing for Ireland in 2 huge games and the Irish medical team was the one that assessed him

      1. Ballzit
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Fair point on how he was evaluated, I suppose I’ll just accept the risk. If not mistaken the Irish coach said the injury was not new.

  19. JBG
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Why are people selling Foden btw?

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      He didn't haul last week.

    2. putana
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      my reasoning:
      1) played way too wide and away from goal
      2) rotation starting with champs league
      3)tough game against west ham

