October 26

FPL Gameweek 10 Members Video: Best goalkeepers

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 10 deadline.

This week, it’s a goalkeeper special as David Munday examines the best men between the sticks.

As managers play the Wildcard in their droves this Gameweek, it has never been more important to assess which is the best shot-stopper combination, especially with so many highly-owned assets disappointing of late.

David uses the lesser-known elements of the Season Ticker and a deep-dive into the defensive numbers of every Premier League team, as well as some niche numbers reflecting a goalkeeper’s ability to make important saves, to find the answers you need.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below.

There was also a live Q&A earlier today if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 10 playlist.

  1. oi no professionals
    • 13 Years
    20 hours, 23 mins ago

    Saka’s gonna flop this week isn’t he

    Open Controls
    1. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      20 hours, 20 mins ago

      RJ is gonna show him up.

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 13 mins ago

      Saka and Watkins blank incoming

      Open Controls
  2. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 hours, 22 mins ago

    Exact funds for Maddison to Saka. Do it now?

    Rising pretty fast

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 22 mins ago

      Sure, makes sense

      Open Controls
    2. RockLedge75
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      20 hours, 1 min ago

      Y

      Open Controls
  3. TBL
    • 1 Year
    20 hours, 22 mins ago

    Botman > Tsimikas for -4?

    otherwise playing udogie, romero, cash

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 21 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 21 mins ago

      Hit it

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      20 hours, 1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 6 Years
    20 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hey fam! Clearly too many issues with my team! What should I do? 2 FTs 0.6 ITB

    Areola (Turner)
    Trippier Cash Udogie* (Botman* Kabore)
    Salah Son Foden JWP (Sarr)
    Haaland Alvarez Hojlund

    Open Controls
    1. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      20 hours, 19 mins ago

      Botman to creswell sorted. Funny.

      Open Controls
  5. bruuuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 hours, 22 mins ago

    Best def in for Dias? Max 5.5

    Pickford
    Trippier Tsimikas Udogie Dias
    Sterling Son Foden Salah
    DCL Haaland

    Turner Botman Neto Osula
    0itb 1ft

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 21 mins ago

      Gabriel?

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 19 mins ago

      This team needs a lot of work. WC?

      Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    20 hours, 20 mins ago

    Let's go Watkins and Luiz, get that double rise!

    Open Controls
  7. Prison Mike
    • 7 Years
    20 hours, 19 mins ago

    Best move?

    A) Mbeumo, Botman -> Mitoma, Gabriel

    B) Alvarez, Mbeumo -> Watkins, Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      20 hours, 18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      20 hours, 11 mins ago

      Neither

      Open Controls
  8. TBL
    • 1 Year
    20 hours, 18 mins ago

    A) Fernandes + Botman + Morris > Douglas Luiz + Trippier + Alvarez? (-4)
    B) Fernandes + Wissa > Douglas Luiz + Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      20 hours, 17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. Kevin and Perry go
    • 3 Years
    20 hours, 17 mins ago

    Is this one of them gambling posts that they hide with pritty colours.

    Open Controls
  10. ResultatFar
    • 5 Years
    20 hours, 17 mins ago

    Can’t make up my mind about who to bring in?

    A) Gabriel
    B) Tsimikas

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      20 hours, 16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 hours, 15 mins ago

      A.
      Higher clean sheet potential, and big threat on set pieces.

      Open Controls
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 hours, 14 mins ago

        Agree with this. Both good options though and look good for minutes for the time being

        Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      20 hours, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. El Presidente
    • 4 Years
    20 hours, 16 mins ago

    Is Saka going up tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      20 hours, 11 mins ago

      The chimney.

      Open Controls
  12. Soyland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 hours, 16 mins ago

    Wildcard:
    Bad start, trying to go without Håland..
    0,0 left itb

    Areola (Turner)
    Trent Trippier Cash (Gabriel Lascelles)
    Salah Saka Bowen Son (4,3)
    Watkins Alvarez Darwin

    Pondering about Alvarez to 5th midfielder, Diaby or Mitoma.
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 14 mins ago

      With no Haaland you should keep Alvarez imo

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 12 mins ago

      Like the balance not having Haaland brings but would deffo want cover if I was brave enough, Alvarez for sure & possibly one of Grealish or Foden too

      Open Controls
    3. Mata of opinion
      • 4 Years
      20 hours, 12 mins ago

      I wouldn't. He's in great form. Long term stay for me

      Open Controls
      1. Soyland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
    4. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      20 hours, 10 mins ago

      Good team definitely hold.

      Open Controls
    5. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 hours, 8 mins ago

      Your team looks solid to me...Not sure what the issue is.
      If you are considering bringing in anyone to the midfield, I would only look at Mitoma.

      I might play Gabriel instead of Darwin. Arsenal should get an easy clean sheet this weekend, plus he is lethal on set pieces.

      Open Controls
      1. Soyland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        20 hours, 5 mins ago

        It is my wildcard this week. Any other suggestions?

        Open Controls
  13. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 hours, 15 mins ago

    A few questions if I anyone could advise: Currently on WC.
    1. Could switching Son - Maddison be decent coverage or is the value with Son.
    2. Want to keep one of Bruno or Rashford, which is wisest?
    3. Very set on Salah, Saka, Cash, Watkins, Gabriel & reluctantly Haaland too, any absolute essentials missed?

    Open Controls
    1. ResultatFar
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 8 mins ago

      1. Depends if you have value tied up. Both are great picks

      2. Rash if he finds his form, but United has been terrible all season

      3. Trippier has been my best pick this season - and Bowen is a great shout too

      Open Controls
      1. Da_Peachtree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        20 hours, 3 mins ago

        1. I would favor Son, but all depends on dollars for you.
        2. Bruno is a better option imo since Rashford would rather take the glory for himself than dish the ball.
        3. Resultatfar nailed it: Trippier is a dawg right now and Bowen is lethal every single game.

        Don't stress squeezing anything if your concerns are between all these top players.

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          20 hours, 1 min ago

          Thank you seems like Bowen could well be essential (not seen a great deal of West Ham this season tbh) To get Trippier too Id surely have to loose Haaland, which is tempting

          Open Controls
      2. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thank you appreciate the answers there.
        1.Only owned Son for a few weeks so not a great deal
        2. Agreed, possibly better ditching them both tbh
        3. Cheers for that

        Open Controls
    2. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      20 hours, 4 mins ago

      3 and 2 will come and bite us in the next few weeks.

      Open Controls
  14. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 hours, 13 mins ago

    Repost

    Which moves are better? 2FTs.

    A. Neto & Andersen > Mitoma & Palmer

    B. Neto & Andersen > Gordon & Palmer

    C. Neto, Andersen & Udogie > Mitoma/Gordon, Palmer & Gabriel for a - 4

    ????

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 12 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    4. TR1CKY TREES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 1 min ago

      Surprised people are rating Gordon higher than Mitoma. I would go A

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        19 hours, 59 mins ago

        I was leaning toward Mitoma tbf lol

        Open Controls
  15. Hect.OR 98th
    • 13 Years
    20 hours, 11 mins ago

    Really don't want to go without Watkins and Saka, I'm struggling at 4m OR, my worst ever start to a season. 2FTs, but need to make an enabling move:

    A. Maddison to Saka
    B. Alvarez to Watkins
    C.Botman to Lascelles

    All three for a -4. Stick to just A or B, or all three?

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 9 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. TR1CKY TREES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 2 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  16. Feed tha Sheep
    • 11 Years
    20 hours, 10 mins ago

    Who would you sell to get Watkins?

    A. Trippier > Gabriel
    B. Maddison > Mitoma (Have Son)

    Open Controls
    1. cruzex
      • 11 Years
      20 hours, 7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 5 mins ago

      Madd

      Open Controls
    3. TR1CKY TREES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 3 mins ago

      I like Mitoma's fixtures so B

      Open Controls
    4. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 3 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      20 hours, 2 mins ago

      50/50 who gets injured first son or mad.

      Open Controls
  17. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    20 hours, 7 mins ago

    2 FTs and 0.5itb

    Best move (already have Son)

    A) Madds & Andersen to Saka & Gabriel
    B) Madds & Cash to Saka & Gabriel

    Current defence
    Porro - Cash - Burn - Andersen - Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. TR1CKY TREES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 4 mins ago

      A. Cash a bigger goal threat

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      20 hours, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Feed tha Sheep
      • 11 Years
      19 hours, 46 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  18. TR1CKY TREES
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 hours, 7 mins ago

    Trippier, Rashford, Maddison (have Son) to Gabriel, Salah, Mitoma -4

    Open Controls
    1. TR1CKY TREES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 6 mins ago

      Sorry these are my potential moves for this week. Appreciate any feedback

      Open Controls
    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yes I would

      Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      20 hours, 3 mins ago

      Yup - no Salah could hurt you

      Open Controls
    4. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      20 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    5. Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 59 mins ago

      My opinion rash and gabe are the ones you don’t want could go either way.

      Open Controls
  19. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    20 hours, 4 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/26/fpl-gameweek-10-scout-picks-a-double-up-on-four-teams/

    Open Controls
  20. w00ton
    • 1 Year
    20 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hi All,

    G2G? 2FT 0itb

    Areola
    Gabriel Udogie Tripp Cash
    Maddison Son Bowen
    Watkins (C) Haaland Alvarez

    Leno Diaby Longstaff Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 hours, 1 min ago

      Looks good to me mate like the Watkins C could be a nice differential

      Open Controls
      1. w00ton
        • 1 Year
        19 hours, 58 mins ago

        Cheers, liking the Villa at home to Luton and Watkins seems to be on fire 🙂

        Open Controls
  21. FusionFC
    • 8 Years
    19 hours, 43 mins ago

    Areola (EVE)

    Cash (LUT) Trippier (wol) Gabriel (SHU) Tsimi (NFO)

    Salah (NFO) Son (cry) Bowen (EVE) Gordon (wol)

    Haaland (mun) Watkins (LUT)

    Bench for now: Turner, Taylor, Neto, Archer

    (1) Gordon (wol) or Neto (NEW)?

    (2) Bank the FT? Wary of not having Saka, but not transferring out Salah or Son, and anything else would require a hit.

    Open Controls
  22. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    18 hours, 6 mins ago

    Pedro or ferguson

    Open Controls
  23. Heavy Cream
    • 8 Years
    13 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hee-Chan or Palmer longer term?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      13 hours, 1 min ago

      Hwang now, switch to Palmer in GW17

      Open Controls
  24. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    13 hours ago

    Best 4.6m option in this wc defence?

    areola turner
    cash gabriel xxxx tsimikas taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      12 hours, 58 mins ago

      Still Coufal, imo

      Maybe Guehi if the flag scares you, but I think Coufal will be fine, as resting a player for muscle tightness is more of a precaution than an injury

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        12 hours, 57 mins ago

        Lol you remember my team, I'm impressed! Thanks mate

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 4 Years
          12 hours, 55 mins ago

          Always a pleasure 🙂

          Open Controls
  25. Walter White (ww)
    • 2 Years
    12 hours, 51 mins ago

    It is deadline day yay! I think imma captain Watkins. Who is with me?

    Open Controls
  26. Steve McCroskey
    • 10 Years
    11 hours, 49 mins ago

    Madness to do Udogie > Gabriel and then bench one of:

    Alvarez
    Cash

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      I think you know the answer

      Open Controls
  27. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Any reason not to do botman to Gabriel? cheers

    Open Controls
  28. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    @ ze Austin: thank you for your reply this morning and sorry I didn't reply back, I had to go out::)

    Open Controls

