FPL Gameweek 10 Members Video: Best goalkeepers

Our Members Videos continue with another installment ahead of the Gameweek 10 deadline.

This week, it’s a goalkeeper special as David Munday examines the best men between the sticks.

As managers play the Wildcard in their droves this Gameweek, it has never been more important to assess which is the best shot-stopper combination, especially with so many highly-owned assets disappointing of late.

David uses the lesser-known elements of the Season Ticker and a deep-dive into the defensive numbers of every Premier League team, as well as some niche numbers reflecting a goalkeeper’s ability to make important saves, to find the answers you need.

The video is available to watch via the embedded link below.

There was also a live Q&A earlier today if you’re in the mood for more visual offerings, plus a whole host of other content in the Gameweek 10 playlist.