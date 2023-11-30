337
  1. Calippo
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Team atm

    1 FT 0.5 ITB
    Areola (Turner)
    Cash, Gabriel, Tsmikas (Dalot Udogie)
    Bowen Saka Salah(C) Mbeumo (Chuwue)
    Alvarez, Darwin, Haaland

    Should I:
    A) Bowen to Palmer (what I planned to do)
    or
    B) Alvarez to Isak (what I want to do:)

    If Bowen doesnt play, Dalot (newcastle away) comes of the bench.

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Bowen to Gordon

      1. Calippo
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Probably best, thanks 🙂

  2. kellamergh
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Am I GTG?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Tsimikas Taylor
    Saka Gordon Salah Mbeumo Son
    Haaland(C) Watkins

    Turner Lascelles Archer Branthwaite

    0.3m itb

  3. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    They should make price changes active right after deadline not throughout the week. It's not skillful to guess that a player like Bowen will be injured so why punish the managers who make the "right" decision to wait until further news.

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      That's some really lame whining.

      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Yes but I'm right. No benefit for the managers unless you throw the dice, make the change early and don't get affected by price change.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Those players who are afraid of to take risks need to be punished. And I am personally in favour of capital punishment.

  4. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Darwin or Isak, still undecided

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Darwin. More fun/manic.

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        46 mins ago

        Probably
        Considering Eze, Diaby, Ferguson -> Palmer, Doku, Isak

        Lack 0.1 to get Darwin over Isak in that move though

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          37 mins ago

          Do check your team link, please.

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            "You" don't have Diaby.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Funny but true argument. Darwin missing all his chances is annoying, but I remember when I chose Isak over Wilson. Isak played really spectacularly sometimes, but it often ended with AA or just A. Wilson was more central and direct and kept on scoring. That's history now, but Darwin is more entertaining to watch.

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Those damn minute Woy ..
      Both can haul but looks like I will hold on either a little longer.

    3. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Easily Darwin then maybe Isaac

    4. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Isak for me.

  5. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Good to go? Bench order correct?

    Areola
    Trippier, Cash, Branthwaite
    Salah (c), Son, Mbeumo, Gordon
    Haaaland, Darwin, Álvarez

    Leno, Douglas Luiz, Mitchell, Taylor

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I will probably start Taylor(lol) but looks good

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        I am considering that too. Man, I can't believe it.

  6. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    I have 2 FT- which looks best:

    A) Bowen, Diaby > Saka, Palmer
    B) Alcaerz > Isak
    C) Bowen > Palmer

    1. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A

    2. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      That is tough mate, leaning A but both B and C also worth consideration with a banked transfer.

  7. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Trippier/Son -> Lascelles/Salah?

    Have exact funds so need to do it before Salah’s likely rise tomorrow morning.

    Areola
    Trippier, Gabriel, Cash
    Son, Saka, Mbuemo, Martinelli, Diaby
    Haaland, Watkins

    Turner, Taylor, Archer, Burn
    Bank 1.0m, 2FT

  8. Top Lad Dakes.
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Anyone keeping Cash?

    2FT 0.1 ITB (so can only go up to 4.9 for replacement in one move).

    Areola (Leno)
    Cash Saliba Tsimikas (Udogie Kabore)
    Salah Son Saka Gordon Palmee
    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

    Could get Lascelles in for Kabore (or for Cash tbf), or downgrade Leno?

    1. JollyGoodYellows
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Cash > Gabriel?

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I planned to, with gw 18 in mind, but decided to ditch for Zinch ("-2"). I no longer trust him to be nailed and he has 4 yellows, so could miss gw18. Also my long term benched players have far too often rewarded my faith with them by getting injury. So I am playing with little more short term strategy now.

    3. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yep but not for much longer

  9. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Son > Mbeumo for free?
    Own Martinelli but not Saka.

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      I'd do Martinelli to Mbeumo and keep Son.

  10. JollyGoodYellows
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Worth taking a hit to get Mbuemo in or leave it?

    Areola
    Gabriel Tsimikas Lascelles
    Salah (C) Son Saka Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Watkins

    Strakosha Solanke Taylor Andersen

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Team looks good. You can't have them all as they say...

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Don't like losing a good player for another good player for -4. It usually backfires. However, it's Luton at home, so there is a chance for Mbeumo haul.

  11. Da_Peachtree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Who would you let go to bring Dalot in? (Draft League)
    A. Gabriel
    B. TAA
    C. Tsimikas
    D. Lascelles
    E. Mykolenko

    1. CHICKENDINNER3000
        3 mins ago

        gotta be D or E. E for me

    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Found a way to get Haaland in, while keeping Son. 4 point hit, and no money left.

      Trippier -> Baldock
      Diaby -> Palmer
      Watkins -> Haaland

      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Hey friendly person that's a cool story

        1. Feanor
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Lol, you didn't like being called out for crying about the way prices have worked in this game for 20 years, huh.

    3. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Mbeumo or Saka?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        Mbeumo looked more dangerous when they played against each other and has easier fixture this week. (Saka was the one getting points though.)

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        Will there be follow up questioning?

      3. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        56 mins ago

        Both. There is no Or!

      4. Grande Tubarão
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        53 mins ago

        Bowen out of those

        1. Saka Rice
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Why not KDB?

    4. Woy_is_back
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Feel like people are underrating Luton here. I don't think Mbeumo will haul

      1. VGD
          54 mins ago

          I wondered the same so didn't bring him in.

        • RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          52 mins ago

          I think he grabs two

          1. Saka Rice
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            2 points or goals or assists or penalties or yellow cards or ?

            1. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Oh, 2 goals buddy

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          They are poor in away fixtures

          1. VGD
              39 mins ago

              There was only one match they conceded more than 2 goals in the past few months. Vs Villa at Villa Park.

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 4 Years
                29 mins ago

                Don't forget about the 4-1 vs Brighton and 3-0 vs Chelsea...

                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  They have been able to concede only one away vs Ful, Eve and MU.

                2. VGD
                    20 mins ago

                    They were near the beginning of the season though. I meant recently

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 4 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      What's the xGC in those games Baps? What's the average xGC in all away fixtures for Luton this season?

                      Why would you not consider those two games VGD?

            • Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              31 mins ago

              Luton at home are not a fixture to target. But if they concede 2 goals fast, I can see them conceding even more. Certainly less likely to be capitulated like Shu or Sou previously, but 4(/5)-0 wouldn't surprise me too much. Unlikely, yes. Possible, yes.

              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Bookies odds for Mbeumo brace is only 8. He is also capable to get assists and bonus pts.

          2. Big Weng
            • 5 Years
            54 mins ago

            2FT 0.3ITB
            Areola | Turner
            Guehi | Trips | Saliba (Kabore, Tsimikas)
            Saka | Salah | Son | Diaby (Bowen)
            Watkins | Darwin | Alvarez

            GW 14) Son > Mbuemo
            GW 15) Trips, Diaby > Livra, Gordon
            GW16) Watkins > Haaland

            Sound good or do I need Haaland before?

            1. Big Weng
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              or
              Son > Mbuemo this week
              Trips + Diaby + Watkins > Haaland, Livra, Gordon next week?

              1. Brimble82
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I like this

          3. Ste75
            • 10 Years
            51 mins ago

            Play Son or Alvarez?

            1. F4L
              • 8 Years
              49 mins ago

              Son

              1. Ste75
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                Cheers

                1. Brimble82
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  S(ec)on(ded)

          4. F4L
            • 8 Years
            49 mins ago

            Isak or Jesus? Dont know if either of them will start midweek tbh

          5. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            48 mins ago

            What should I improve in my team (not happy with GK, Def and Alvarez)

            Areola-Martinez
            Gabriel Schar Cash (Udogie Kabore)
            Salah Saka Mbeumo Palmer-Hwang
            Haaland Watkins Alvarez

            1. F4L
              • 8 Years
              46 mins ago

              raya for martinez? id give alvarez one more GW given the fixture

              1. Shark Team
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                41 mins ago

                Raya is worth the transfer you think long term?

                1. F4L
                  • 8 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  yes, ramsdale is finished Arteta doesnt want him. only issue is that 3 arsenal spots locked out if that matters to you

                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    That's why I'm going for Sanchez, even though I expect Raya to get some more points. (And with Gabriel and now also Zinchenko in my team, Raya is not an option.)

            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              43 mins ago

              How many FTs and much ITB

              1. Shark Team
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                6 mins ago

                no FTs and 0.1itb just planning long term or a transfer at the def this gw like Tsimikas maybe for a hit

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  No hit

          6. Erez Avni
            • 7 Years
            45 mins ago

            Have no idea what to do…

            1 FT 0.4 ITB

            Areola
            Cash Trippier Taylor
            Son Salah(c) Eze Martineli Gordon
            Haaland Watkins

            Turner Archer Maguire Kabora

            A. Martineli to Bomo and benching Eze. playing Archer.
            B. Eze to Palmer.
            C. Martineli to Bomo & Eze to Palmer (-4).
            D. Son & Eze to Saka & Bomo (-4).

            1. F4L
              • 8 Years
              43 mins ago

              B and sell Areola next GW if they concede vs palace

          7. RedJive79
            • 4 Years
            45 mins ago

            With 1FT, would you rather do Son to Saka or Porro to Tsimikas this week?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              44 mins ago

              Neither

            2. F4L
              • 8 Years
              41 mins ago

              porro imo is the most exciting defender to own in the game given his role in the team now and set-pieces. when romero and biss are back there'll be a chance of CS again. would really want to keep him

              again i wouldnt sell Son for Saka, but if you think Spurs are just on a downwards spiral then can see the temptation

          8. F4L
            • 8 Years
            40 mins ago

            Joao Pedro next big bandwagon? come full circle from the start of the season lol

          9. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            37 mins ago

            New article:
            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/30/fpl-gameweek-14-differentials-mee-soucek-lo-celso/

          10. donbagino
            • 2 Years
            25 mins ago

            1FT, 1.3itb
            Areola (Turner)
            Gabriel, Trippier, Tsimikas, Lamptey (inj. ), Kabore (inj. )
            Son, Salah, Mbuemo, Hwang, Sarr
            Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

            What would you do?
            a) Son -->Saka
            b) Son, Sarr --> Saka, Gordon/Palmer (-4) and bench Hwang for gw14 but than benching dilemma for gw15 (Hwang,Gordon,Solanke)
            c) Lamptey -->Lescalles (other chip def) - cause it's maybe a risk to have just 3 defs who sometimes get rests
            d) Solanke -->Darwin
            e) Turner - >Kelleher
            f) ??

            1. VGD
                19 mins ago

                c

