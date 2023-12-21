The round-of-32 of both the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup will play out in Gameweek 18.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

A reminder that these cup competitions are independent from the ones that you can see on the FPL website.

FFS OPEN CUP

Crabwalk was the second-highest-scoring manager of round four of the FFS Cup – but they had the misfortune of meeting the one remaining entrant who bettered that, Dollyems15.

That tie ended 79-78.

Our highest-ranked manager, dankoottatep, remains in the competition after a 61-52 win over Minhquan0409.

iCon is up next for dankoottatep, who sits 3,848th in the world.

The full round four results can be viewed here.

The fifth round draw is available here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The only two remaining former champions bowed out in round three.

Mohd Rodzi was beaten 62-55 by Berries, while rrcmc was seen off 56-53 by The Dinkum Donuts.

The Dinkum Donuts now sits just outside the top 6k in the world.

The only manager left in the FFS Members Cup who is ranked higher than that is KISEKLUND, who edged out Tommy J 63-61.

KISEKLUND is flying high inside the top 3k and next faces The Master, some 1.7 million places further back.

The results from round three are here.

The fourth round draw can be found here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 20

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 21

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 22

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 23

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 20

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 21

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 22

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 23

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for each competition are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher