  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Salaaaaaah?

  2. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Jacob Ramsey (C) megahaul tommorrow 😀

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Desperation?

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Not really. Let me guess Salah captain lmao

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Nah Watkins

    2. Well you know, Triffic
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      What happened tonight -.-

    3. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      You spelt Watkins wrong.

  3. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    I swear you own 42 players, any obscure players ho scores, you celebrate

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Only Doosra is allowed 42 players.

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Lenglet is gonna start tomorrow.

    Sorry if you have Cash.

    https://twitter.com/FPLVillan/status/1737966923910885411

    Cash is really going to string people along for one last rodeo, eh?

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      No one owns Cash anymore

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Few may have kept him. I still remember him as a nostalgy pick when he got 29 pts during dgw when everyone else had blanking Digne 🙂

    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Makes sense; Lenglet's the only other CB in the team who can replicate Pau's passing from deep.

    3. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      I do unfortunately. 5 minute cameo off the bench and a yc incoming. Blocking Tsimi megahaul off the bench.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I imagine he gets subbed on at RW for either Diaby or Bailey when one of those two comes off. Maybe gets a little more than 5 minutes?

  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Lenglet starts over Cash...

    https://twitter.com/FPLVillan/status/1737966923910885411?t=kPCqsi3BKz2DcPwgl4uUmQ&s=19

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/26323225

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Unai Emery: “Tomorrow, if everything is going well, I think he (Clément Lenglet) is going to play. I am wishing to see him & am really very excited about how he will help us tomorrow & in the next matches. I want to keep him because we need players for the challenges we are going to face this season..”

      https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/unai-emery-makes-aston-villa-28333999

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Time to Cashout?

      1. Flynny
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Very frustrating as a cash owner. Why would that part of emerys comments be embargoed?

        Would have got rid for konsa otherwise. Will prob make that move midweek now

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Now that I have you here, what would you do with this team?

          2FT 4.1m ITB

          Dubravka
          Trippier Tsimi Porro
          Salah Son Saka Bowen Palmer
          Watkins Darwin

          Areola Archer Taylor Myko

  6. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Strange move by the leader of The Hall of Shame league.

    FH used!

    1. Zalk
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Shameful decision! He’s the one.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Where are you ranked now?

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Where for art thou ranked?

      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Down to a meagre 2nd, Sir Knight.

        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Is that Krang in your grav?

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      The leaders in the Hall of Shame have gone too early IMO. I am sitting comfortably in the peloton at the moment and not using up much energy. I will make my move towards the end of the year!

  7. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Have Dubravka, Areola to Petrovic worth it as backup?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Nothing else to do with 2 free transfers, perhaps.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        How long is Sánchez out though?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Newcastle, Pochettino said: “It is an injury that’s going to be for a few weeks, I don’t know if two, three, four, five or six.

          "We will assess day-by-day to know how to follow it. His recovery will depend on him and the reaction of his knee and it is difficult to say in two or three weeks but we hope [he is back] as soon as possible."

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            Poch on Sanchez
            https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/chelsea-fc-pochettino-sanchez-injury-b1127731.html

    2. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Rotates well for Dubravka's upcoming fixtures against Liverpool and Man City.

      Think most will be saving transfers for Haaland, Son and Salah. If you're in danger of burning a FT could be a good move.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Has anyone checjed how keepers have done against these two teams? There could be haul potential.

      2. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Yep, no fires and have 2 FT's

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          I don't think I would be extremely happy with Petrovic supposing he is going to be transfer out pretty soon. However, not certain if there is better option.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Chelsea ITK on Twitter said 2 weeks for Sanchez I think

    4. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      If losing Areola, I'd get a first choice GK instead

      Sanchez could return before you get a chance to play Petrovic, who'll then become a more expensive non-playing backup than the Areola who could actually return to starting himself

      But I think having Dubravka as the main GK with Areola perma-benched (playing Dub even in the tougher games) is a great use of minimal funds until Pope returns in April, with a change only needed if/when Newcastle do indeed get another GK in January... I don't think they will

  8. Royal5
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Benching one of these next GW is tough:

    Porro (bha)
    Tsimikas (BUR)
    Trippier (NFO)
    Gabriel (WHM)

    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Klopp might decide it for you with Tsimi. I worry about his starting this one. Id go other 3 starting unless doubling with GK tbh.

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Could be right

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Burnley is an away match but you've implied it's at home.

          1. Royal5
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Ah thanks you are right

    2. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I've seen others say they expect Tsim to play against Arsenal and then be rested against Burnley due to the short turnaround.

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Hope to get some more news. If he does start he could get an assist or two.

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        That's the pattern in recent weeks. Tsimikas starts at home and benched away for 'easier' fixtures.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          36 mins ago

          That's why I sold him. I would have wanted him to play easier fixtures.

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Gabriel probably

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        He offers the least going forward

    4. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Try benching a couple of these:

      TAA (bur)
      Trippier (NFO)
      Saliba (WHU)
      Porro (bha)
      Lascelles (NFO)

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Right. Your does actually look easier. Can’t bench Trent and Trippsso it’s really between the rest. Porro is very attacking as well.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          and Newcastle great at home defensively and against out of form opposition.

      2. Warby84
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Easy Lascelles

      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Lascelles and Saliba probably, lowest attacking upside.

    5. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I was just about to post the same thing, I've got Lascelles & Udogie instead of Gabriel & your fifth.

      Currently have Porro benched FWIW, depends on Lascelles though.
      Top 3 would be my choice.

    6. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Might be benched when I look at the rest period between games

      14.12: unused sub
      17.12: 69 mins
      20.12: 90 mins
      23.12: Arsenal (H)
      26.12: Burnley (A)
      01.01: Newcastle (H)

    7. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Easily Tsimi

  9. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJtfbrKiU3w&ab_channel=MoreTalkFCB
    The new look SuperLeague. Not for me but I find it ironic when FIFA and UEFA come out saying that football is not for sale!

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      Because it’s already been bought and paid for by the saudis

  10. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Haaland down to 6.5m owners now vs. 8.8m in GW16
    He’s only on -19% on FPLstats though after one price drop last week
    Do wonder if Salah and Son actually fall much when they are away!

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Should be a steeper drop imo. Salah and Son will likely go down by enough to not make a significant loss on them, Salah in particular.

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Yeah, I guess I'll lose perhaps 0.2m on Salah. Buy at 12.5m, price rise predicted to 13.3m overnight. Sell for 12.9m, buy back after AFCON for maybe 13.1m. Not too bad.

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      They could be manually price protected also. 0.1 or 0.2 is what I expect.

    3. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      With the red flags and all that I can't see them dropping too much but there are plenty of bargains this season so I plan to get rid of one if not two of them.

  11. Vasshin
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    How can Haaland just drop 0.1 in value when its TSB dropped from 95% to 62%?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      0.1 is the max in one day.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      See above - the price drops limited because of the huge ownership (price changes need a % of owners to sell but more than half of the game are dead teams) and the flag. Flagged players a lot harder to drop e.g. Estupinan has 1.4m owners today vs. 4.4m in GW1 and is the same price.

  12. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Which GWs are we expecting Son to miss?

  13. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    How have I drawn an 8 million OR team in the cup, but they somehow seem to have an elite squad

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      That’s gwk rank, we are all 8m

  14. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Pickford Kabore Gibbs-White and Martinelli
    Vs
    Dubravka Tsimmy Gordon & Saka

    Like my chances..

  15. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Any Tripp owners considering switching to TAA for the long Haul, especially when Salah is off the menu for a few GWs?

    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Who wants to own Liverpool players without Salah?

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I do

        I think Jota or Gakpo (or rotation) will start at RW while he's away, with Trent and Dom's roles not changing much

        Of course, Jota isn't on Salah's level... But he should be eased back in by GW19, and I think he's promised for that RW spot

        Unless Klopp opts for a midfield reshuffle and pushes Dominic up to RW instead, with Gomez at RB and Trent locked in midfield... But Jota probably deserves more than that, if fit

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          *I think he's primed

          Not promised

      2. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        There will be plenty of points for Liverpool players while Salah is away!

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I'm not currently planning on going there immediately.

      Fixtures: Trippier vs. TAA
      GW21: MCI vs. BOU
      GW22: AVL vs. CHE
      GW23: LUT vs. ARS
      GW24: NFO vs. BUR
      GW25: BOU vs. BRE
      GW26: ARS vs. LUT

      GW21 Trent wins, but I'll -likely- be spending my 2 FTs on selling Salah & Son. My squad also has Gusto (FUL) or even Taylor (LUT), alongside Porro (MUN) & Gabriel (CRY), who I can play. Trippier is even bench able there.

      GW22 isn't amazing defensively for Trent either. I might play Trippier even against AVL, as Gusto/Taylor have tricky fixtures.

      GW23 is fine for Trippier.

      GW24 is also okay, but that's when Trent's fixtures look nice again. If I start considering Trent it'll probably be from around this point - but will have to be wary of getting Son/Salah back in too so transfers might need to be prioritised & might be tricky to afford anyway.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Probably room for both if you are planning on selling Salah and/or Son? If Trips and TAA keep racking up points in the next GW or so, I think a back line of TAA + Trippier + Porro will become very popular.

  16. Thomas Jerome Newton
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Scored 0 but gone up 300 places. 🙂

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Tis the hits, Dr Newton

      The hits. They keep on comin'

      1. Thomas Jerome Newton
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yep. I'm passing the dreamers and wishful thinkers.

  17. Phil's Stamps
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    If I use my FT to swap Turner for a better, longer-term GK, do you think this lot is bench-boostable?

    Gabriel (WHU)
    Colwill (CRY)
    Archer (LUT)

    Or just save for a DGW?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I think West Ham and Palace will score. Archer hasn't promised hauls in a long time, while Luton have looked competent recently

      I'd save for a DGW here

      1. Phil's Stamps
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        Cheers.

  18. Manani
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    WC this week? got 2 FT, so feels like I can wait for 1 more week

    Turner Johnstone
    Saliba Lascelles Beyer Tsmikas Porro
    Saka Son Salah Gordon Chukw
    Alvarez Darwin Solanke

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Probably wait a week, especially with 2 FTs
      Current template team is basically:

      Dubravka
      Porro Tsimikas Gabriel
      Son Salah Palmer Saka Gordon
      Watkins Solanke

      ...and within that everyone has decent fixtures pretty much, apart from maybe Watkins (debatable!), so less of a gain from WCing IMO. Instead the following week you could have triple Man City vs. SHU when most will only have 1 and be taking hits to get Haaland back.

      1. Manani
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        yeah was going to do Alvarez to Watkins, but thought deadline is on Friday!! if Watkins do well, may lose like 20 points just this week

      2. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Not sure I'd want triple Man City on a wildcard. Probably only Haaland, tbh

        Foden is level with Doucoure for points even though he's started almost every game. Alvarez is hemorrhaging owners. City defence is being swerved for good reason

        To add insult to injury, the recent high fliers in ranks are those who went without Haaland before his injury, thus affording the rest of the template with Trent and Trippier for those hauls. I'd still go against them and want Haaland though, but with Trent squeezed in and a path to Trippier after he faces Villa

        For Manani's question, I do agree with Sun: Johnstone and Beyer to two nailed starters with good fixtures this GW, then WC next GW

        Or maybe Tsimikas to Trent while Beyer stays on your bench, to lock in a more certain starter vs Burnley

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Gross is the play ...

      3. Les Bleus
        • 12 Years
        16 mins ago

        That is my exact XI this week 😀

