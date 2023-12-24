A total of 36 players are on the verge of a one-match ban as we approach Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – but for the majority of them, they’re very nearly in the clear.

We’ve got all you need to know about the Premer League disciplinary situation in the article below.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark, an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

That’ll be Gameweek 19 in most cases. Manchester City, Brentford, Bournemouth and Luton Town, who contest their 19th fixture in Gameweek 20, are the four exceptions.

A reminder that punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Darwin Nunez (£7.5m), Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m), Joachim Andersen (£5.0m), Hwang Hee-chan (£5.7m), Cristian Romero (£5.0m) and Ben White (£5.6m) are among the notable names on four bookings.

All of these players have double-digit ownerships in FPL.

Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) is also a caution away from a ban.

IS THERE ANYONE ON THREE YELLOW CARDS WHO COULD STILL GET SUSPENDED?

The only players on three yellow cards who can still pick up suspensions play for the four aforementioned teams who have played one fewer fixture.

Even then, they’d have to get booked in their clubs’ next two league fixtures in order to be served with a suspension.

WHO IS CURRENTLY SUSPENDED – AND WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 19?

Matty Cash (£4.7m), Cole Palmer (£5.6m), Raheem Sterling (£7.1m), Jayden Bogle (£4.5m) and Kai Havertz (£7.1m) all collected their fifth bookings of the season over the last few days, so will sit out Gameweek 19.

Frank Onyeka (£4.9m) did likewise in Gameweek 17 but with Brentford without a match in the Gameweek just gone, he too will miss Brentford’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

On the red card front, Willy Boly (£4.5m) was sent off for two bookable offences in Nottingham Forest’s defeat to Bournemouth. He also now serves a one-match suspension.

Ben Mee (£4.8m), Raul Jimenez (£5.2m), Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) and Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) remain out after Gameweek 17 red cards.

Ivan Toney (£7.9m) and Sandro Tonali (£5.2m) are suspended until January and August respectively.

Destiny Udogie (£4.8m), Diogo Dalot (£5.1m) and Marvelous Nakamba (£4.4m) return from one-game bans in Gameweek 19.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.