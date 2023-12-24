166
166 Comments Post a Comment
  1. bruuuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Which move is. best 1 gw before WC?

    A) Tsimi > TAA
    B) Adingra > Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    Playing WC-1 next GW, so 1 week punt.

    Thinking Tsimikas + Pickford —> TAA + Fodder for one GW as want TAA going forward.

    Turner
    P. Porro — Gabriel — Tsimikas
    Salah — Son — Saka — Bowen
    Watkins — Solanke — Alvarez

    Pickford — Baldock — Palmer* — Lascelles*

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Above would be for a -4 hit.

      Effectively is:

      A) TAA

      B) Baldock / Lascelles + 4 points

      Open Controls
  3. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    *Sorry this is my correct team

    Dubravka
    Saliba, Porro, Gabriel
    Salah(c), Saka, Son, Gordon,
    Solanke, Watkins, Archer

    Areola, Taylor, Palmer, Tsimikas

    1ft 7.6 itb

    Tempted to roll the transfer. Would you do anything here or roll?

    Open Controls
  4. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    A) Saliba
    B) Gabriel
    C) Porro
    D) Gordon

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. leeboy104
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Flip a coin between A & B

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    What are peoples thoughts about -4 the week before wildcard?

    Open Controls
    1. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends what it’s for but it’s of course not ideal it having to pay back in the same week

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Tsimikas & isak to trent & solanke ? I want both but then need to get haaland back ?

        Open Controls
  6. Boleyn Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Evening All. Best defender for £5.1m or less with a decent fixture this week? Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gomez!

      Open Controls
  7. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Start Archer or Konsa

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Tsimikas to Saliba or Walker or other suggestions?

    Dub
    Porro Gabriel Tarkowski
    Salah Son Saka Gordon
    Watkins Nunez Archer

    Areola Cash Palmer Tsimikas

    7.5 itb 1ft

    Want to keep 6.4m for Nunez to haaland next week and avoid hits if possible so budget 5.8 for timiskas replacement

    Open Controls
  9. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Play Porro or Archer?

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Porro

      Open Controls
  10. Boss Hogg
    • 14 Years
    29 mins ago

    In order to get TAA in for Tsimikas…

    a. Son to Richarlison
    b. Darwin to Archer

    ???

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      b sounds better long term

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A for me
      Son has 2 games in him.

      Nunez will start bs Burnley, Salah then leaves for AFCON so will likely start

      Open Controls
  11. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Porro (bha)
    B) Konsa (mun)

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Porro

      Open Controls
    4. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  12. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    GTG? Tsimi -> Trippier done

    Dubravka
    TAA Trippier Porro
    Salah Son Saka Gordon
    Watkins Alvarez Solanke

    (Turner Zinchenko Gusto Palmer*) 0.2M

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Great team

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yep great team

      Open Controls
    3. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      How you bringing Haaland in?

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers to you above

        After GW20, selling Salah & Son

        Open Controls
  13. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anything worth -4 in this team?
    Only thing I can come up with is upgrade Gibbs-White & bench Bowen

    Dubravka
    Porro Gabriel Senesi
    Salah Son Saka Bowen
    Alvarez(c) Watkins Nunez

    Areola Gibbs-White Lascelles Cash
    2.6m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Don’t bench Bowen. Capable of scoring against anyone in this form.

      Open Controls
    2. Moneymar
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      I would not bench Bowen

      Open Controls
    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks both - no hit required then!

      Open Controls
    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Don't think I'd be captaining Alvarez he's been a huge let down

      Open Controls
  14. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    1ft 9.1ITB what changes would you make here?

    Dubravka
    Livra, Gabriel, Konsa
    Salah, Son, Hee Chan, JWP
    Watkins, Solanke, Alverez

    Areola, Beyer, Palmer, Tsimikas

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Upgrade Tsimi to TAA or an Ars defender.

      Open Controls
  15. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is this GTG? Tsimi > TAA FT done.

    Bench is dead and have no easy route to Haaland but will worry about that later.

    Dubravka
    TAA, Saliba, Porro
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Gordon
    Watkins, Darwin, Alvarez

    (Areola, Lascelles*, Pau*, Palmer*)
    0 FT, 2.0 ITB

    Open Controls
  16. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bit confused how are people getting Haaland back in (before AFCON) whilst doing Tsimikas to TAA?

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Selling salah or son to fund

      Open Controls
      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Before AFCON when they're on fire?

        Open Controls
        1. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Gw20 - they go after that

          Open Controls
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’ve been having that same dilemma. Only was I can do it is to lose Trippier.

      GW19 Tsimi to TAA
      GW20 Archer and Salah to Haaland and McAtee
      GW21 Son to Rich
      GW22 -24 Trippier and Gordon to Beyer and Salah (depending when he returns)

      Open Controls
    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thinking maybe Gross instead of Rich; great stats and fixtures (or Neto if he’s back)

      Open Controls
  17. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who shall I get rid off first Tsimikas or Mitchell?

    Open Controls
    1. Torres76
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tsmikas

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      T

      Open Controls
  18. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Tsimikas to

    A) Konate
    B) Gomez

    Open Controls
    1. Torres76
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Big Ibou…

      Open Controls
  19. Torres76
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one for 3rd striker to replace Haaland?

    1. Nkuku
    2. Alvarez

    Already got Watkins and Solanke.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  20. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Digne, Gabriel, Lascelles, Taylor, X

    Who is the best defender up to 5.5?

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Udogie

      Open Controls
  21. Assisting the assister
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    2FTs and need to burn. Any thoughts? 7.3 ITB
    Dubravka Areola
    Lascelles Colwill Gab Porro Taylor
    Son Salah Gordon Saka Palmer
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Trent for Lascelles.
      Roll one over.

      Open Controls
  22. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Tsmikas to Saliba or VVD (own Gabriel). Cheers!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.