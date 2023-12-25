289
Merry Christmas from Fantasy Football Scout

Everyone at Fantasy Football Scout would like to wish a very happy and healthy Christmas to all our readers and their loved ones.

We hope that you’re enjoying the festivities – at least, as much as a relentless Fantasy Premier League (FPL) schedule allows.

We can’t completely ignore the looming FPL deadline, of course, given that there’s a very swift turnaround between Gameweeks.

And we’ve got more Gameweek 19 articles to come today, from Captain Sensible to Scout Picks.

There’ll be a team news round-up later in the evening, too.

Until then, we’d like to extend a huge thank you for your continued support and patronage of the site throughout 2023.

There’ll be a more prolonged retrospective in the traditional New Year’s message but, from all at Fantasy Football Scout, we wish you a very merry Christmas.

289 Comments
  1. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Solanke (c) over Salah anyone?

    1. Differentiator
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'm benching Solanke 😎

    2. Maddamotha
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can go both ways like a bisexual

  2. The Big Fella
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Gabriel or Konate?

  3. bench boost for every gamew…
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Arsenal will probably have low xgc this week too. But. Ward Prowse is going to get an assist or Kudus/Bowen will score.

